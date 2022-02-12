Who’s Who: Jaber Al-Khudair, general manager of information technology at the Saudi Export Development Authority

Jaber Al-Khudair is a general manager of information technology at the Saudi Export Development Authority.
A highly organized, thorough and motivated Saudi professional, Al-Khudair is a strategist with proven technical and management expertise in a career spanning more than 20 years.
He has a sound domain knowledge of the banking and financial sector, research and development, institutional organizations, strategic management, project management and information technology consultation in the electronic funds transfer, retail banking and transport industries.
With the ability to work in a multicultural environment, he has demonstrated good analytical skills and is able to solve problems and recommend solutions.
A strong leader with exceptional communication and team building skills, Al-Khudair has experience in the whole IT lifecycle from strategic planning to monitoring and managing the operations.
Prior to Saudi Exports, he worked with Bank Albilad, where his responsibilities included alternative support and testing, covering the scope of Grow the Bank and Transform the Bank.
Al-Khudair worked with Al-Rajhi Bank as PMO executive manager, which involved strategic planning, project delivery, application development and testing.
He also worked with Saudi Payments under the governance of the Saudi Central Bank as payment executive manager, where he was responsible for the entire value chain of IT from planning and project delivery to DC Operation and IT security.
He has a bachelor’s degree from Imam Mohammad bin Saud Islamic University in Riyadh.
