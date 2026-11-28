AL-AHSA: Officials from King Faisal University in Al-Ahsa and China Agricultural University in Beijing met recently to discuss ways to strengthen research collaboration in precision irrigation and smart agriculture.

During the talks in Beijing, the two sides discussed sensor-based precision irrigation systems, AI-powered crop monitoring and renewable energy integration, particularly solar-powered high-pressure pumps.

These technologies aim to improve water and energy efficiency and address water resource challenges in Saudi Arabia’s agricultural sector.

The officials also discussed expanding academic cooperation through joint postgraduate training programs, faculty and researcher exchanges and short-term research visits to build national expertise in smart agriculture.

The Saudi delegation also reviewed the research and technological capabilities of the reference laboratory at China Agricultural University’s College of Information and Electrical Engineering.

The visit was part of King Faisal University’s efforts to leverage international partnerships to localize advanced agricultural technologies and develop practical solutions for the Kingdom’s agricultural sector, supporting food security and environmental sustainability.