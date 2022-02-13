You are here

Deal on Stellantis battery plant will be signed in days, Italian minister says

Deal on Stellantis battery plant will be signed in days, Italian minister says
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Deal on Stellantis battery plant will be signed in days, Italian minister says

Deal on Stellantis battery plant will be signed in days, Italian minister says
Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

MILAN : An agreement between the Rome government and Stellantis for the carmaker’s planned battery plant in Termoli, southern Italy, will be signed shortly, Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti was quoted as saying on Sunday.


“We are very close to signing the agreement for the gigafactory in Termoli where Stellantis will make batteries. It’s a matter of a few days,” Giorgetti told daily Corriere della Sera in an interview, without giving any details.
Stellantis had no comment.

Topics: economy cars electric vehicles car batteries Europe Italy stellantis

Aramco shares slip after $80bn acquisition by Saudi wealth fund

Aramco shares slip after $80bn acquisition by Saudi wealth fund
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

Aramco shares slip after $80bn acquisition by Saudi wealth fund

Aramco shares slip after $80bn acquisition by Saudi wealth fund
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Shares of Aramco slipped 0.54 percent as of noon Saudi time in response to Sunday's transfer of a company's stake to the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.

Following an announcement by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a four percent Aramco stake, representing 8 billion shares, was transferred to the Public Investment Fund.

The crown prince said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer, as it owns more than 94 percent.

The transaction boosted the fund’s value by around SR300 billion ($80 billion) as it is seeking to tap global debt markets.

With a current share price of nearly SR37, Aramco saw a stock boom amid soaring oil prices as global economic activity revived.

The oil giant's shares hit a low of SR27.8 in 2020, according to Bloomberg.

The step aligns with efforts by the PIF to improve its asset base as it plans to tap debt markets globally “while continuing to receive stable flows of capital funding from its government during the growth stage of its operations,” the PIF said earlier.

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Aramco

Al Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues jumping following Aramco's share transfer to PIF

Al Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues jumping following Aramco's share transfer to PIF
Updated 13 min 58 sec ago
Salma Wael
Aqila Alasaeed

Al Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues jumping following Aramco's share transfer to PIF

Al Rajhi Capital sees Saudi oil revenues jumping following Aramco's share transfer to PIF
Updated 13 min 58 sec ago
Salma Wael Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to see an increase in its oil revenues following the transfer of 4 percent of Aramco's shares to the Kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, according to Al Rajhi Capital's estimates. 

The Kingdom is now expected to report a surplus of SR125 billion this year on higher oil income, up from SR90 billion ($40 billion) estimated earlier by the government.

The investment arm of Al Rajhi bank says oil revenues are on their way to hit SR680 billion following the transaction that is valued at SR300 billion. 

Al Rajhi Capita's estimates for Saudi oil income is based on an average production of 10.5 million barrels per day, and an average Brent price of $80.

The Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the transfer to the Public Investment Fund, SPA reported earlier on Sunday.

He said the state remains the largest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the transfer process, as it owns more than 94 percent of the company's shares.

 

 

 

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Aramco

India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3bn bank fraud

India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3bn bank fraud
Updated 50 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3bn bank fraud

India files complaint against ABG Shipyard alleging $3bn bank fraud
  • The shipbuilder, identified by the central bank as one of India’s “dirty dozen” highly indebted companies
Updated 50 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India’s federal investigation agency has filed a police complaint against ABG Shipyard Ltd. and its promoters accusing it of defrauding banks of 228.42 billion Indian rupees ($3.03 billion).


The report, posted on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s website, said a forensic audit report it received from the banks two years ago had found instances of fraud in April 2012 and July 2017.


ABG Shipyard could not be reached for comment and did not immediately respond to an email.

The shipbuilder, identified by the central bank as one of India’s “dirty dozen” highly indebted companies, has filed for bankruptcy resolution.


According to figures from the forensic audit that were included in the CBI complaint, the company owed 70.89 billion rupees to ICICI Bank, 36.34 billion rupees to IDBI Bank, 29.25 billion rupees to the State Bank of India , 16.14 billion rupees to Bank of Baroda, 12.44 bilion rupees to Punjab National Bank and 12.28 billion rupees to Indian Overseas Bank.


State Bank of India, where the accounts of ABG Shipyard were maintained, had filed the forensic audit in a report to the CBI.


That report, included in the CBI complaint posted on Sunday, said the fraud took the form of diversion of funds, “misappropriation and criminal breach of trust with an objective to gain unlawfully at the cost of the Bank’s funds.”


“The money was used for purposes other than the purpose for which the funds were released by the Bank,” it said. 

Topics: economy India corporate fraud fraud Banks

India's Reliance to repurpose $4bn plant to produce blue hydrogen 

India’s Reliance to repurpose $4bn plant to produce blue hydrogen 
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

India's Reliance to repurpose $4bn plant to produce blue hydrogen 

India’s Reliance to repurpose $4bn plant to produce blue hydrogen 
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: India’s Reliance Industries Ltd. will revamp a $4 billion facility that currently converts petroleum coke to synthesis gas to produce blue hydrogen instead.

This comes amid the Indian conglomerate’s efforts to be among the biggest blue hydrogen producers in the world, with a competitive cost ranging from $1.2 to $1.5 per kilogram, Bloomberg has reported.

The corporation intends to use this as a temporary measure until green hydrogen costs become competitive.

“In the interim, till cost of green hydrogen comes down, RIL can be the first mover to establish a hydrogen ecosystem, with minimal incremental investment, in India,” Bloomberg reported, citing the firm.

Mukesh Ambani, the company’s largest shareholder, has pledged to produce green hydrogen at $1 per kilogram, representing a 60 percent drop from today’s market costs. 

The plan also falls under Reliance’s goal to achieve net zero by 2035. 

Topics: India Blue hydrogen Hydrogen Reliance

TASI pauses rebound, down 0.7% on cautious sentiment: Opening bell

TASI pauses rebound, down 0.7% on cautious sentiment: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI pauses rebound, down 0.7% on cautious sentiment: Opening bell

TASI pauses rebound, down 0.7% on cautious sentiment: Opening bell
Updated 13 February 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index opened lower Sunday as the rebound in share prices paused on cautious investor sentiment.

As of 10:22 a.m. Saudi time, the main index — TASI — opened 0.70 percent lower at 12,183. The parallel market Nomu was down by 0.9 percent to reach 24,992.

Marketing firm Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. rose by 7.16 percent to top the gainers after announcing it received the Capital Market Authority’s approval to reduce its capital to SR50 million from SR175 million.

The share price of Saudi fitness chain operator Leejam Sports Co. jumped 1.70 percent as it announced it would distribute dividends of SR0.87 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

In the financial sector, Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, lost 0.53 percent. The Saudi Investment Bank, or SAIB, fell 0.59 percent following the appointment of a new audit committee chairman.

National Gas and Industrialization Co., or GASCO, fell by 0.57 percent as it announced that it has signed an agreement with National Housing Co. to provide gas distribution services.

Chemanol gained 1.36 percent after it announced it had reached a non-binding agreement with Global Co. for Downstream Industries for the supply of methanol and the exploration of petrochemical opportunities.

Shares in oil giant Aramco edged up by 0.40 percent.

In the energy market, Brent crude settled at $93.10 per barrel, whereas US WTI crude traded at $94.44.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Saudi stock market

