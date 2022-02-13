You are here

  • Home
  • Chelsea’s glory: 5 things we learned from FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi

Chelsea’s glory: 5 things we learned from FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi

Chelsea’s glory: 5 things we learned from FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Chelsea are the new FIFA Club World Cup champions (Basheer Saleh)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zeumy

Updated 14 sec ago
John Duerden

Chelsea’s glory: 5 things we learned from FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi

Chelsea’s glory: 5 things we learned from FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
  • Third-place play-off may have been a letdown for Al-Hilal, but the Saudi and Asian champions can look back on the tournament mostly with satisfaction
Updated 14 sec ago
John Duerden

The delayed FIFA Club World Cup 2021 finished on Saturday with Chelsea defeating Palmeiras 2-1 in Abu Dhabi to be crowned world champions for the first time, and with Al-Ahly of Egypt finishing third after defeating Saudi’s Al-Hilal 4-0.

Here are five things we learned about the tournament.

 
1. Al-Hilal almost spoiled the good work done in the Chelsea game

Losing 4-0 to Al-Ahly in the third and fourth place play-off was a painful experience for Al-Hilal. The only slight positive to take from this game for the Saudi Arabians was that the rest of the world is not that interested in which teams finish third and fourth at the Club World Cup. There is also the fact that the scoreline could have been an awful lot worse given that the Asian champions were three goals and two men down by half-time. 

The frustrating thing was that this had been a good tournament hitherto for the Riyadh giants. The 6-1 thrashing of Al-Jazira in the opening game had been a stunning result at the home of the champions of one of Asia’s biggest and best leagues. They then pushed Chelsea all the way and could easily have taken the game into extra time, and most observers thought they deserved to. Going into Saturday’s “Arab Classico,” Al-Hilal’s reputation overseas had never been higher.

 
2. Al-Ahly need to keep Pitso Mosimane

To put it simply, Pitso Mosimane is one of the best coaches around and if he wasn’t African, that would be recognized globally. The South African has performed fantastically since arriving at the club in September 2020. He has delivered two African Champions League titles, two third-place Club World Cup finishes and one league triumph. There would surely have been two but other commitments meant that Al-Ahly were just not able to keep up with Cairo rivals Zamalek.

If “Jingles” had had his full team for this tournament and not been missing many of his best players at the African Nations Cup, then a win over Palmeiras in the semifinal would not have been a surprise.

With his contract set to run out later this year, the Red Giants need to keep this leader and the signs are that they are ready to offer a bumper contract. The indications are that he wants to stay and, if so, don’t be surprised to see Al-Ahly return to the Club World Cup a few more times in the years to come.

 
3. Chelsea did what they came to do

The English team was still sore about losing the 2012 final to Corinthians and were keen not to make the same mistake against Palmeiras. The final was a battle and ended 2-1 thanks to a late penalty from Kai Havertz, the same man who scored the winning goal in last year’s Champions League final against Manchester City. 

It is a third trophy for Thomas Tuchel and perhaps the win will get Chelsea’s form back on track after an uncertain period in the Premier League where they are now 16 points behind the leaders City. Troubled striker Romelu Lukaku scored in both games and that can only bode well for the coming tests in the league; the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool and the UEFA Champions League second round tie with Lille. And even if Chelsea don’t recover their earlier form, they have already won a major trophy this season.

 
4. Al-Hilal and Al-Ahly argued their case off the pitch too

Both these Arab giants added to the tournament where it mattered — on the pitch. Both South American and European champions knew they had been in a game. Yet, it is possible that their greatest contribution came off it. Pitso Mosimane and Leonardo Jardim made their points before their big semifinals and both said that the format of the tournament was unfair. As all know, the South American and European champions are given a bye to the semifinal while Al-Ahly and Al-Hilal both had to play second-round games just three days earlier. 

The comments received a lot of attention from the international media. It is recognised that the way things are organized is unfair. FIFA has long had plans to expand the tournament with 24 of the best club teams in the world heading to China from 2023. It has been a controversial idea and it remains to be seen if it actually happens. Whatever shape the Club World Cup takes in the future, all teams have to be treated equally. 

 
5. The tournament was a success

The FIFA Club World Cup 2021 was a success. In football terms, it was enjoyable with plenty of action. There were entertaining second-round games and then two competitive semifinals with the clash between Chelsea and Al-Hilal exactly the kind of game this tournament needs — a real game with a rattled European champion happy to hear the final whistle. The competition was full of teams that wanted to win it and that has not always been the case in the past.

The crowds were good with most of the competitors well-represented in the stands. The final saw about 15,000 cheering on Palmeiras, making lots of noise and providing plenty of color. Of course, in the modern world it is hard to avoid the shadow of COVID but this tournament did very well in not being dominated by it. That is a testament to the organizers as well as the host city and country.

Related

Chelsea look to rise to the challenge of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Sport
Chelsea look to rise to the challenge of the FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s loss to Chelsea in the semifinal of FIFA Club World Cup
Sport
5 things we learned from Al-Hilal’s loss to Chelsea in the semifinal of FIFA Club World Cup

Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin

Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin
Updated 10 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin

Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin
  • Magpies coach believes forward good enough to play for France at 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Updated 10 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Allan Saint-Maximin can achieve anything he wants in football, according to Eddie Howe — and the head coach believes he can do it all at Newcastle United.

The Frenchman’s time at United has been punctuated with constant links to other clubs, his rumored price tag, and talk of a Newcastle exit.

However, since the takeover by majority shareholder PIF, that talk has diminished. Saint-Maximin’s form, in contrast, has not.

The pacey, skillful forward was at his scintillating best in midweek as the Magpies saw off Frank Lampard’s Everton at St. James’ Park. And Saint-Maximin will be hoping to do the same this Sunday when Steven Gerrard, Philippe Coutinho, and Aston Villa are in town.

Howe is of the firm belief that the world is very much at Saint-Maximin’s feet, and while his ambitions may be lofty, so too are Newcastle United’s.

On whether the club could hold onto the player, Howe said: “Absolutely. There is no intention from my side to lose Maxi. I have seen no indication from the player that his head is anywhere other than Newcastle and making sure he is committed to us in this position and elevating us from the position we find ourselves in.

“I see a player that loves playing in front of the supporters, is idolized by them. That is key for him. What we must do is find an edge to make his game better. Hopefully he is here for many, many years,” he added.

With the World Cup in Qatar looming large at the end of the year, most players have one eye on a possible international call up. The likes of Kieran Trippier will likely head to the tournament with England, but so far there has been no sniff of a call for Saint-Maximin.

However, Howe pointed out that the situation could change. “100 percent he can achieve that, without a doubt. And he can achieve that here,” he said of a possible international call by French manager Didier Deschamps. “He has got everything you’d want in his locker already.

“If you look at his performance the other day, his cross for the Ryan Fraser goal was excellent, as it looked like there was no space to get it over. His effort, attitude, and endeavor was first class — and if he can hit that consistently, what a player he could be.

“There is no doubt he has all the talent to do whatever he wants to do. But it is finding that on a consistent basis that is the challenge for all players of his type. It is not easy,” Howe added.

Similar to the mercurial talents of the likes of Faustino Asprilla, David Ginola, and Hatem Ben Arfa at Newcastle, managing these type of players takes a certain style — and Howe knows Saint-Maximin needs a different kind of treatment to others in order to get the best out of arguably the Premier League’s best dribbler.

Howe said: “With Maxi he is very individual, very unique, as a person and as a player.

“We have built a good relationship in a short space of time and getting to know him more will be good for me. We are always looking to add layers to his game, looking to help him improve. We want to take his game to another level by working with him. That is a never-ending process, as it is with all the players.

“I am excited by him every time he steps on the pitch. You never quite know what he will do, how he can win a game. He is a match-winner,” he added.

Topics: Newcastle Allan Saint-Maximin

Related

Eddie Howe concerned over Kieran Trippier’s fitness ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to Newcastle
Sport
Eddie Howe concerned over Kieran Trippier’s fitness ahead of Aston Villa’s visit to Newcastle
Special Eddie Howe: Bruno Guimaraes will be ‘outstanding’ for Newcastle United
Sport
Eddie Howe: Bruno Guimaraes will be ‘outstanding’ for Newcastle United

Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics

Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics

Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
  • 24-year-old finished in 45th position out of 91 competitors in giant slalom competition
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s first ever Alpine skier Fayik Abdi on Sunday afternoon completed his historic participation in the giant slalom competition at the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

The 24-year-old, the sole representative for the Kingdom in China, finished in 45th position with a total time of 2:46:85 after Run 2, with Marco Odermatt of Switzerland taking the gold medal, Slovenia’s Zan Kranjec coming second, and Mathieu Faivre of France securing bronze.

Earlier in the day, Abdi had recorded a time of 1:21:44 in Run 1 to end up in 51st position out of 91 competitors in the first ever Saudi participation at the Winter Games.

Abdi is the first Saudi and Gulf athlete to participate in the Winter Olympics since its inception in 1924. He qualified for the Games in December, after achieving an average of 131.03 points over five of his best-scored races, a record time.

Only five Arab Olympic committees have qualified for the Winter Olympics since it began in Chamonix in the French Alps, namely Lebanon, Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

Yara Al-Hogbani’s impressive run at Nairobi International Tennis Championship ended by illness

Yara Al-Hogbani’s impressive run at Nairobi International Tennis Championship ended by illness
Updated 13 February 2022
SALEH FAREED

Yara Al-Hogbani’s impressive run at Nairobi International Tennis Championship ended by illness

Yara Al-Hogbani’s impressive run at Nairobi International Tennis Championship ended by illness
  • The Saudi 18-year-old had beaten Israel’s Rene Nikishov to set up a quarter-final clash with Britain’s Jady Cole, but a stomach virus forced her to pull out
Updated 13 February 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s rising tennis star Yara Al-Hogbani has had her impressive run at the Nairobi International Tennis Championship halted at the quarter-final stage due to illness.

Social media erupted with praise for the 18-year-old after she defeated her Israeli competitor Rene Nikishov at the championship in two straight sets on Thursday.

Despite her young age, Al-Hogbani had already proven herself on the international stage by defeating Kenya’s Alicia Oigi in the first round. She then defeated Romanian Maya Bisan in two sets (6-1, 6-2) in the second round, before sweeping off Nikishoff 6-0, 6-2, to set up a quarter-file match with Britain’s Jady Cole.

However, a stomach virus has prevented Al-Hogbani from participating in the quarter-finals and on Friday she wrote on her Twitter page: “I apologize to everyone, the stomach virus and the high body temperature deprive me of the quarter-final match against the British (opponent), God willing, I will be compensated in the March tournaments.”

The young Saudi became a professional player from an early age and has represented her country at several world championships, including recently at the Dubai International Championship where she lost to Russia’s Kira Matoshikina in the second round.

She is the first Saudi female tennis player to turn professional, and has been registered at Al-Ittihad club since 2018.

Tickets for 2022 STC Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix on sale

Tickets for 2022 STC Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix on sale
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Tickets for 2022 STC Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix on sale

Tickets for 2022 STC Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix on sale
  • Saudi Motorsports Company offering special “early bird” discounts
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Tickets for the second round of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix are now available for purchase after the success of the first round in December, organizers announced on Saturday.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit, the longest and fastest street track in the world, is once again preparing to challenge the best drivers and push them to their limits as they race under the floodlights on the 27-turn circuit.

The Saudi Motorsports Company, the promoter of the Saudi Grand Prix for this year and which operates under the umbrella of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, said that fans from around the globe can buy tickets online for the race that will be held from March 25 to 27.

The Saudi Motorsports Company is offering the public special “early bird” discounts and offers that will continue for one week until Feb. 17.

Prince Khaled bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsports Company, welcomed the announcement, and urged the public to book tickets and take advantage of early reservation offers.

“We are pleased to welcome the return of Formula 1 to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia shortly after the first amazing race last December, which confirmed that the Jeddah Corniche Circuit is the fastest and longest circuit in the world,” he said.

“The fans enjoyed a fantastic weekend full of action, which culminated in one of the most exciting races of the season, in addition to entertaining performances by some of the biggest music stars in the world,” Prince Khaled said, adding that for the second race in March, organizers will strengthen their efforts to ensure the experience is bigger and better than before.

Topics: Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation Saudi Motorsports Company

Related

Saudi F1 Grand Prix helps Jeddah hotel rates to record
Business & Economy
Saudi F1 Grand Prix helps Jeddah hotel rates to record
Saudi Arabia is hosting the penultimate round of this year’s Formula 1 races in December on Jeddah’s corniche along the Red Sea shore. (Twitter/@F1)
Sport
F1 unveils fastest street track for Saudi Grand Prix

Eight of the world’s top 10 WTA players ready for Dubai Duty Free Tennis starting Monday

Eight of the world’s top 10 WTA players ready for Dubai Duty Free Tennis starting Monday
Updated 13 February 2022
Reem Abulleil

Eight of the world’s top 10 WTA players ready for Dubai Duty Free Tennis starting Monday

Eight of the world’s top 10 WTA players ready for Dubai Duty Free Tennis starting Monday
  • Two Grand Slam champions will square off in the form of Sofia Kenin and Jelena Ostapenko
  • Two-time Dubai champion and former world No.1 Simona Halep will be contesting her first tournament without a coach
Updated 13 February 2022
Reem Abulleil

DUBAI: An exciting week of tennis awaits fans in Dubai with eight of the world’s top-10 players of the WTA tour ready to do battle at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis stadium starting Monday.

Here are some of the main storylines to look out for this week in the emirate.

 

Loaded draw features blockbuster first rounds

In one of the most stacked WTA draws in tournament history, four former Dubai champions and eight Grand Slam winners will be competing at the Aviation Club this year.

With Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova being the only two top-10 players missing out on the action in Dubai, world No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka headlines a stellar field.

Such is the strength and depth of the women’s draw this year that defending champion and No. 4 seed Garbine Muguruza will be facing world No. 11 and recent Australian Open runner-up Danielle Collins in the first round.

In another mouth-watering opening clash, two Grand Slam champions will square off in the form of Sofia Kenin and Jelena Ostapenko.

Former French Open winner Iga Swiatek, the No. 6 seed, will begin her campaign against world No. 21 Daria Kasatkina, who was a finalist in Dubai in 2018.

Two top-20 Americans, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula, will meet in another exciting first round while 2013 Dubai champion Petra Kvitova will open against reigning Canadian Open champion Camila Giorgi.


Tough path for the reigning champ

If Muguruza plans on defending her Dubai title this week, she’ll have to do it the hard way. Should the Spanish two-time Grand Slam winner move past Collins in the first round, she could get former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka next, with an in-form Anett Kontaveit possibly waiting for her in the quarter-finals.

World No. 3 Barbora Krejcikova, who lost to Muguruza in last year’s Dubai final, or No. 5 seed Maria Sakkari, are potential semifinal opponents for the Spaniard.

The good news for Muguruza is that she seems in a relaxed and jovial mood as she warmed up for the tournament by enjoying a fun expedition in the Dubai desert with her team ahead of the weekend.

 

Halep flying solo

Two-time Dubai champion and former world No. 1 Simona Halep will be contesting her first tournament without a coach, having parted ways with Daniel Dobre and Adrian Marcu following her Australian Open fourth-round exit last month.

The Romanian plays American Alison Riske in the first round before a possible last-16 meeting with No. 3 seed Paula Badosa.

Halep, who spent six years working with Australian Darren Cahill up until September last year, says she’s looking to enjoy the freedom of being without a coach for the time being and is only traveling with a hitting partner at the moment.

 

Collins keen to build on Australian Open success

After a maiden Grand Slam final appearance in Melbourne last month, Collins is ready to look ahead to the rest of the season, which begins with a brutal opening date with Muguruza.

It is a challenge the 28-year-old American is very much looking forward to, especially knowing that she has edged Muguruza in three sets in their most recent meeting on tour (they are 1-1 head-to-head overall).

“I think in these tournaments, having smaller draws, you’re always going to face a tough opponent, no matter what they’re ranked, especially with the depth that we have across the board,” said Collins on Saturday.

“Playing Garbine in the first round, I think it’s going to be a great match. I think we’re going to have a lot of fun out there. What better preparation for the rest of the year to be able to go into starting a tournament playing against such an accomplished opponent?”


Arab duo look to shine

Two Arab women are present in the main draw this week with Tunisian Ons Jabeur seeded No. 8 and Egyptian Mayar Sherif awarded a wildcard.

Jabeur, who has played some brilliant matches in the Middle East in the past, faces Russian veteran Vera Zvonareva in round one, while Sherif will make her tournament debut against Estonian No. 7 seed Kontaveit.

“It’s very important for us to support Arab tennis. The UAE has a great relationship with Egypt as well so it’s important for us to have this kind of bond and cooperation with Egypt,” said tournament director Salah Tahlak at the draw ceremony on Saturday.

“Having Mayar Sherif and Ons Jabeur in the draw gives a great Arab flavour to our tournament.”

Jabeur, who is the first Arab player in history to be ranked inside the top 10, is returning from a back injury that forced her to miss the Australian Open last month.


Crowds return to DDF Tennis stadium

After being staged behind closed doors last year due to the pandemic, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships will welcome fans at 100 percent capacity this fortnight, thanks to a new directive from the government.

“I’m really excited for the start of this tournament,” said two-time Dubai champion Elina Svitolina on Saturday.  

“I’m always really looking forward to get back to these courts. I have amazing memories playing a couple of semifinals here and winning twice back-to-back is definitely very special.

“It was the first time I entered the top 10 when I won here in 2017 so it’s really special for me. Playing in front of many fans who are coming to Dubai is always great.”

 


 

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Ons Jabeur Simona Halep tennis

Related

After a meteoric rise over the last two seasons, Ons Jabeur will have her eyes firmly set on the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title. (Supplied/DDFTC)
Sport
Ons Jabeur sets sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships crown
French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova sets her sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title
Sport
French Open Champion Barbora Krejcikova sets her sights on Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships title

Latest updates

Chelsea’s glory: 5 things we learned from FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Chelsea’s glory: 5 things we learned from FIFA Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi
Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin
Eddie Howe ‘no intention’ of losing Newcastle’s star player Allan Saint-Maximin
Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves
Netflix orders documentary series about alleged scheme to launder billions of dollars in cryptocurrency: Crypto Moves
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
Valentine’s Day: 6 romantic Arabic films to watch
Valentine’s Day: 6 romantic Arabic films to watch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.