You are here

  • Home
  • ‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat

‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat

‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat
1 / 2
Indigenous women meet to donate their weekly portion of rice to a community food bank in Naogaon district, northern Bangladesh. (Photo: Borendro Development Organization)
‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat
2 / 2
Indigenous women meet to donate their weekly portion of rice to a community food bank in Naogaon district, northern Bangladesh. (Photo: Borendro Development Organization)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cbutj

Updated 13 February 2022

‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat

‘Fistful of rice’ helps women keep Bangladesh’s Indigenous community afloat
  • Women set aside a fistful of rice from their cooking every day and sell it together, allocating their income for joint investments
  • They also lend money to community members with little or no interest, preventing them from falling into debt
Updated 13 February 2022
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: When Doli Barman founded the first food bank in Kawapara village in northern Bangladesh two years ago, she wanted to make sure her community would be safe from hunger in times of crisis.

The impoverished region in Niamotpur, Naogaon district, an area inhabited by some 6,000 members of landless Indigenous groups, has often suffered food emergencies. 

The simple food bank idea, called Musti Chal (“a fistful of rice”), has already helped it stay afloat during one of the biggest crises in recent years — the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic — and is now allowing local women to make small investments and become self-sufficient.

“One of the main objectives of this food bank was to extend support to group members during periods of crisis,” Barman told Arab News.

Musti Chal was established just months before Bangladesh went into its first COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. In communities like Barman’s, which are dependent on daily wage labor, pandemic-imposed closures deprived many of their livelihoods, increasing the country’s poverty rate to over 40 percent from 20 percent before the outbreak. 

“Our people were saved from starvation,” Barman said. “From the food bank, we lent rice to community members, which they repaid later.”

In her village, the food bank is now run by 30 women. They set aside a fistful of rice from their cooking every day. After a week, they collect all the spare rice and sell some of it. They save the money they have earned and after some time invest it together into small projects like fish farming and domestic animals, which generate further income.

They also lend money to community members with little or no interest, preventing them from falling into debt by borrowing from loan sharks.

“This is how the food bank is serving the community. We want to grow together,” Barman said. “Now that I have the food bank, I am much more confident than before. I used to feel quite helpless whenever I fell into any crisis.”

With other members of Musti Chal, she has now managed to save around $250, which the women want to allocate for investment. This week, she said, they are going to buy livestock to rear.

In managing the food bank, Barman’s group received training from the Borendro Development Organization, a local nongovernmental organization funded by the Manusher Jonno Foundation, which helps uplift Indigenous communities in the region and has helped with the establishment of similar food banks in other villages. 

“Initially, we provided some training and logistics to participants for the management of the food bank,” project coordinator Mohammed Anwar Hossain told Arab News. “Each group meets once a week to review their achievements and discuss future plans. We have a plan to extend further assistance to groups to increase the fund, which will help Indigenous people achieve financial independence.”  

In Chargasa Vutkuri, a village next to Barman’s, women are already planning expansion. 

“Now we are planning to take a pond on lease for fish farming in the locality. There is also a plan to buy cattle,” she said. “All our 25 members are now growing together as a big family. We understand that the strength of togetherness will offer us a huge potential to grow.”

Topics: Bangladesh Indigenous women

Related

Special Bangladesh scrambles to save disappearing indigenous languages
World
Bangladesh scrambles to save disappearing indigenous languages
Bangladesh police use drones in Cox’s Bazar after crime rise at Rohingya camps
World
Bangladesh police use drones in Cox’s Bazar after crime rise at Rohingya camps

Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity

Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity

Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity
  • Hong Kong has recorded about 24,000 infections and more than 200 deaths
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam said on Monday that the “onslaught” of coronavirus infections in the global financial hub has dealt a heavy blow and overwhelmed its capacity to deal with the epidemic as daily cases surge to record highs.
Daily infections have multiplied 13 times over the past two weeks, from about 100 cases at the start of February to over 1,300 on Feb. 13, with authorities scrambling to control the deepening outbreak.
Lam said her government would coordinate with Chinese officials to tackle the “aggravating situation” after China said it would help the city with testing, treatment and quarantine.
“The onslaught of the fifth wave of the epidemic has dealt a heavy blow to Hong Kong and overwhelmed the city’s capacity of handling,” she said, adding that the surge had lengthened the amount of time before infected patients could access isolation facilities.
“The situation is highly undesirable and the government feels worried and sorry about it,” she said.
Her top officials would coordinate with the central government to enhance Hong Kong’s testing and isolation facilities, and secure resources from rapid antigen kits and protective gear to fresh vegetables, she said.
The Chinese territory reported 1,347 new infections on Sunday, down from Saturday’s record, but the spread with 2,000 more suspected cases threatens its overstretched health care system, authorities said.
Medical experts warn the city could see 28,000 daily infections by the end of March, with the unvaccinated elderly a particular worry.
Hospital beds for COVID-19 patients in the global financial hub are already at 90 percent occupancy, data from the city’s Hospital Authority showed, while isolation facilities are also near full capacity.
Hong Kong is prioritizing elderly, children and those in serious conditions in hospitals, said Larry Lee, chief manager at the city’s Hospital Authority.
Lam said authorities would “spare no effort” to implement the “dynamic zero” coronavirus infection strategy in Hong Kong, which, like mainland China, seeks to curb outbreaks as soon as they occur, in contrast with many other places that are trying to live with COVID.
Hong Kong has recorded about 24,000 infections and more than 200 deaths, less than other similar major cities. 

Topics: Coronavirus Hong Kong Pandemic

Related

Hong Kong virus cluster in housing prompts partial lockdown
World
Hong Kong virus cluster in housing prompts partial lockdown

Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover

Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover

Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover
  • Smugglers are exploiting Afghans’ desperation to leave the country, hiking prices after demand grew for their services and borders became harder to cross
Updated 14 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: As a female prosecutor in Afghanistan, Shafiqa Sae knew she had to flee for her life when the Taliban seized power – what she did not realize was just how much it would cost.
Smugglers are exploiting Afghans’ desperation to leave the country, hiking prices after demand grew for their services and borders became harder to cross.
Afghans who have fled to Pakistan since the Taliban takeover on Aug. 15 last year said members of the Pakistani security forces had also milked them for bribes and some landlords had doubled or trebled rents.
“Everyone is taking advantage of our plight to make money off us,” Sae told the Thomson Reuters Foundation from Pakistan’s capital, Islamabad.
The Taliban’s lightning capture of the country has prompted a mass exodus of Afghans fleeing persecution and poverty.
But border closures by Pakistan, Iran and other neighboring countries, combined with the difficulty of obtaining a passport or visa, have pushed many to turn to smugglers.
Those making the risky journeys often take gruelling desert and mountain treks. Some tunnel under border fences. Others use fake IDs.
The Mixed Migration Center, which monitors smuggler prices, said fees had already jumped during the COVID-19 pandemic as travel curbs made it harder to move around, but the scramble to get out of Afghanistan since August had sent prices soaring.
Sae, 26, fled the capital, Kabul, with her mother and seven siblings on Aug. 25 after a foreign benefactor paid a smuggler $5,000 to get them out.
The prosecutor’s family are Hazaras, a predominantly Shiite minority who were targeted by the Taliban when they last ruled from 1996-2001.
The Islamist group’s return to power left Sae in fear of her life. Not only had she helped put Taliban members behind bars, but she had been active in protests against the group and was a vocal advocate for women’s rights.
Before leaving Kabul, Sae’s mother was fitted with a fake cannula and intravenous drip.
Pakistan still allows Afghans to cross for emergency medical treatment without visas, and the family hoped the border guards would take pity.
The trick worked, helped by a few dollars slipped to the right people.
Once across the border, the demands for bribes mounted. Fourteen checkpoints later and they were $300 poorer.
In Islamabad, Sae said their landlord was charging them three times the local rate. They had also handed him $700 to pay off the police as it is illegal to rent to Afghans without visas.
People smugglers now charge Afghans an average of $140-$193 to reach Pakistan via the border town of Spin Boldak, up from $90 a year earlier, according to data from the Geneva-based Mixed Migration Center.
Average fees for Iran via the smuggling hub of Zaranj are $360-$400, compared to about $250 previously, it said.
Charges vary depending on the length and difficulty of the route, the wealth and ethnic background of the person making the journey, whether they have contacts, and the number of people demanding bribes.
Several Afghans interviewed by the Thomson Reuters Foundation cited much higher fees than those reflected in data collected by the Mixed Migration Center.
One woman said she was recently quoted $1,000 for the trip to Islamabad with her two children.
Abdullah Mohammadi, an expert at the Mixed Migration Center, said smugglers were usually part of well-established organized criminal networks.
However, with Afghanistan hammered by an economic crisis and severe drought, farmers desperate for money to feed their families have also become involved.
“They know what they’re doing is wrong, but say they don’t have any other options,” Mohammadi said.
“The criminal networks are benefiting because they can use these people to expand their operations.”
The Taliban also benefit. The BBC reported that smugglers openly ferrying Afghans from Zaranj to Iran paid local Taliban about $10 per pickup truck.
The Norwegian Refugee Council reported in November that up to 5,000 Afghan refugees were fleeing to Iran every day, although many are deported.
Most go via Pakistan, but Mohammadi said smugglers were increasingly using a shorter, more precarious route which requires climbing over or tunneling under barriers erected on the Iranian border.
Although there is a higher chance of getting caught, the route is often favored by Hazaras who risk attacks by militant groups on the traditional routes through Pakistan because of their ethnicity.
Smugglers can charge Hazaras about a third more than non-Hazaras because of the increased risks from the Taliban, Jundallah and other militia, Mohammadi said.
Journalist Ismail Lali, 28, said smugglers were making a fortune out of the crisis.
“People are so desperate to leave that they can just charge them whatever they like,” said Lali, who is also a Hazara.
He paid a smuggler $700 in August to take him to the Pakistani city of Quetta, including bribes, but friends report the fee is now $800.
“It’s become a lucrative business for smugglers, and also for the Pakistani police,” he added.
Since arriving in Quetta, he said he had paid police $200 in bribes after being repeatedly stopped and threatened with deportation. He dares not go out now.
A senior police inspector in Quetta said officers were under strict instruction not to harass Afghans.
Security forces who staff checkpoints did not immediately respond to calls.
Migration experts expect some Afghans in Pakistan and Iran to move toward Turkey and Europe in the spring.
In January, the UN refugee agency (UNHCR) launched a $623 million appeal to support Afghans in neighboring countries and their host communities.
It has also urged countries to keep their borders open and halt deportations.
The UNHCR said Iran had returned more than 1,100 Afghans a day in January. Smaller numbers have been deported from Pakistan.
They include Sae’s mother and three sisters, who were sent back in December.
The Taliban have already visited the family in Kabul to ask after the prosecutor’s whereabouts.
Sae rarely leaves her Islamabad apartment, terrified of deportation.
“Either the Taliban will kill me, or the prisoners they have released will kill me,” she said.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban Smugglers

Related

US plan to divide frozen funds is unfair: Ex-Afghan president
World
US plan to divide frozen funds is unfair: Ex-Afghan president
he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Biden admin responsible for chaotic Afghanistan exit: Pentagon report

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

Mian Mohammad Ramzan the mosque custodian gestures as he briefs police officers regarding the stoning to death of Mushtaq Ahmed in Tulamba, eastern Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Mian Mohammad Ramzan the mosque custodian gestures as he briefs police officers regarding the stoning to death of Mushtaq Ahmed in Tulamba, eastern Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Updated 14 February 2022
AP

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

Mian Mohammad Ramzan the mosque custodian gestures as he briefs police officers regarding the stoning to death of Mushtaq Ahmed in Tulamba, eastern Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
  • The ill-fated man has been mentally unstable for the last 15 years and according to his family often went missing from home for days begging and eating whatever he could find,” he said
Updated 14 February 2022
AP

MULTAN, Pakistan: An enraged mob stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Qur’an in a remote village in eastern Pakistan, police said Sunday.
The custodian of a local mosque said he saw the man burning the Muslim holy book inside the mosque Saturday evening and told others before informing police, according to police spokesman Chaudhry Imran. The violence took place in a village in the district of Khanewal in Punjab province.
Imran said police rushed to the scene, where a man was found surrounded by an angry crowd. Officer Mohammad Iqbal and two subordinates tried to take custody of the man but the group began throwing stones at them, seriously injuring Iqbal and slightly injuring the other two officers.
Munawar Gujjar, chief of Tulamba police station, said he rushed reinforcements to the mosque but they did not arrive before the mob had stoned to death the man and hung his body from a tree.
Gujjar said the victim was identified as Mushtaq Ahmed, 41, of a nearby village.
“The ill-fated man has been mentally unstable for the last 15 years and according to his family often went missing from home for days begging and eating whatever he could find,” he said. He said the body was handed over to the family.
Mian Mohammad Ramzan, the mosque custodian, said he saw smoke inside the mosque, which is adjacent to his home, and rushed over to investigate. He found one Qur’an burned and saw a man attempting to burn another. He said people were starting to arrive for evening prayers as he was shouting for the man to stop.
Witnesses said a police team that reached the village before the stoning began took custody of a man but the mob snatched him away from them and beat the police as they tried to rescue him.
Later, more officers and constables reached the scene and took custody of the body, they said.
Gujjar, the area police chief, said investigators were scanning available videos to try to identify the assailants. He said police had so far detained about 80 men living in the mosque’s surroundings but that about 300 suspects took part.
Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his anguish over the incident and said he was seeking a report from Punjab’s chief minister on the police handling of the case. He said they “failed in their duty.”
“We have zero tolerance for anyone taking the law into their own hands and mob lynching will be dealt with with the full severity of the law,” he said in a tweet hours after the incident.
Khan also asked the Punjab police chief for a report on the actions taken against perpetrators of the lynching.
The killing comes months after the lynching of a Sri Lankan manager of a sporting goods factory in Sialkot in Punjab province on Dec. 3 who was accused by workers of blasphemy.
Mob attacks on people accused of blasphemy are common in this conservative Islamic nation. International and national rights groups say blasphemy accusations have often been used to intimidate religious minorities and settle personal scores. Blasphemy is punishable by death in Pakistan.

Topics: blasphemy Pakistan

Related

US plan to divide frozen funds is unfair: Ex-Afghan president

US plan to divide frozen funds is unfair: Ex-Afghan president
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP
AP

US plan to divide frozen funds is unfair: Ex-Afghan president

US plan to divide frozen funds is unfair: Ex-Afghan president
  • Washington to split $7bn in Afghan assets between relief, 9/11 victims
Updated 13 February 2022
AFP AP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s former president on Sunday called a White House order to unfreeze $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the US for families of 9/11 victims an atrocity against the Afghan people.

Former President Hamid Karzai at a packed news conference sought the help of Americans, particularly the families of the thousands killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, to press President Joe Biden to rescind last week’s order. He called it “unjust and unfair.”

“The people of Afghanistan share the pain of the American people, share the pain of the families and loved ones of those who died, who lost their lives in the tragedy of Sept.11,” said Karzai. “We commiserate with them (but) Afghan people are as much victims as those families who lost their lives ... Withholding money or seizing money from the people of Afghanistan in their name is unjust and unfair and an atrocity against Afghan people.”

FASTFACTS

  • Sept. 11 victims and their families have legal claims against the Taliban and the $7 billion in the US banking system.
  • The $3.5 billion was set aside for a US court to decide whether it can be used to settle claims by families of 9/11 victims.
  • US courts would also have to sign off before the release of humanitarian assistance money.

President Biden’s order signed last Friday freed $7 billion in Afghan assets currently held in the US, to be divided between 9/11 victims and humanitarian aid to Afghans.

Sept. 11 victims and their families have legal claims against the Taliban and the $7 billion in the US banking system. The $3.5 billion was set aside for a US court to decide whether it can be used to settle claims by families of 9/11 victims. US courts would also have to sign off before the release of humanitarian assistance money.

We “ask the US courts to do the opposite, to return the Afghan money back to the Afghan people,” said Karzai. “This money does not belong to any government ... this money belongs to the people of Afghanistan.”

Separately, the UN said on Sunday that four women activists in Afghanistan have been released by the country’s “de facto authorities” after going missing weeks ago.

Since storming back to power in August, the Taliban have cracked down on dissent by forcefully dispersing women’s rallies, detaining critics and often beating local journalists covering unsanctioned protests.

Tamana Zaryabi Paryani, Parwana Ibrahimkhel, Zahra Mohammadi and Mursal Ayar went missing after participating in an anti-Taliban rally, but Afghanistan’s current rulers had consistently denied detaining them.

“After a long period of uncertainty about their whereabouts and safety, the four ‘disappeared’ Afghan women activists, as well as their relatives who also went missing, have all been released by the de facto authorities,” the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said on Twitter.

Topics: Afghanistan US

Related

he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
World
Biden admin responsible for chaotic Afghanistan exit: Pentagon report
Afghans blast US order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims
World
Afghans blast US order to give $3.5 billion to 9/11 victims

Biden admin responsible for chaotic Afghanistan exit: Pentagon report

he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

Biden admin responsible for chaotic Afghanistan exit: Pentagon report

he administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The Pentagon’s after-action report blamed the State Department and the number of its officials for issues and delays in the evacuation process
Updated 13 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The administration of US President Joe Biden was at fault for the chaos surrounding the US withdrawal from Kabul, a Pentagon report has said.

The declassified report, published by The Washington Post on Saturday, said decisions — or in some instances indecision — contributed to problems faced by US forces who were trying to secure Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport as the Taliban seized the city last August.

The Pentagon’s after-action report blamed the State Department and the number of its officials for issues and delays in the evacuation process.

“The delay in embassy staff drawdown, NEO declaration and lack of agreed upon (indications and warning procedures) increased risk to mission upon (noncombatant evacuations operations) execution,” it said.

In another section of the report, the same organization is faulted for phasing in a new team of embassy staff in the middle of the evacuation process, which the Defense Department said “caused confusion as the new consular team established operations,” which led to hundreds of US civilians and Afghans seeking passage out of the country through an unfamiliar application process.

“Consular staff did not have sufficient manning to supervise all processing at the gates which often led to Department of Defense personnel at the gates making on the spot calls on paperwork,” the report added.

Too many of these “on the spot calls” were being made by US soldiers, who had little experience in the processes of the State Department, the report concluded.

It also said that “confusion” surrounding bureaucratic decisions affected the capabilities of US forces attempting to conduct an orderly evacuation in the final days of the occupation, which were marred by images of Afghan civilians clinging to US aircraft.

The fallout from the evacuation chaos came amid criticism of the US government over a strike which was supposed to take out Daesh-aligned fighters heading for Kabul during the Taliban takeover, but instead led to the deaths of 10 Afghan civilians, including children.

Topics: Afghanistan US Kabul Taliban Taliban capture Kabul Joe Biden

Related

US defense department releases first video of botched Kabul airstrike
World
US defense department releases first video of botched Kabul airstrike
US offers reward for information on Daesh-K leader, Kabul airport attack
World
US offers reward for information on Daesh-K leader, Kabul airport attack

Latest updates

Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity
Hong Kong leader says fifth COVID wave has ‘overwhelmed’ city’s capacity
Valentine’s Day: Roses are red, violets are blue, let me make a perfume for you
Couples in Riyadh enjoying the first session of making perfume blends. (Supplied)
Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover
Afghan smugglers hike prices, expand networks after Taliban takeover
Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan
Mian Mohammad Ramzan the mosque custodian gestures as he briefs police officers regarding the stoning to death of Mushtaq Ahmed in Tulamba, eastern Pakistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
Why is India’s largest insurer being listed?
Why is India’s largest insurer being listed?

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.