Trade between Brazil and Arab region up 44% last year: Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

Trade between Brazil and Arab region up 44% last year: Brazilian Chamber of Commerce
(Shutterstock)
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Trade between Brazil and Arab region up 44% last year: Brazilian Chamber of Commerce

Trade between Brazil and Arab region up 44% last year: Brazilian Chamber of Commerce
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Trade between Brazil and Arab countries grew by 44 percent during 2021, Tamer Mansour, CEO of the Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, said, in an interview with CNBC Arabia.

The volume of food exports alone reached an estimated $14 billion, its highest since 2012, Mansour revealed.

This comes as Arab countries, especially in the Gulf region, are combating the pandemic through strict measures such as vaccination and others, which help facilitate trade, and grow it back to pre-pandemic levels, he emphasized.

January reports revealed that trading between Brazil and Arab countries could increase further, by 2 to 4 percent in 2022, he added.

Topics: Brazil Brazil trade

Cryptocurrencies are dropping as they enter over-adoption phase: Crypto Moves

Cryptocurrencies are dropping as they enter over-adoption phase: Crypto Moves
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 11 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cryptocurrencies are dropping as they enter over-adoption phase: Crypto Moves

Cryptocurrencies are dropping as they enter over-adoption phase: Crypto Moves
Updated 11 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Wells Fargo’s investment institute published a special report, Understanding Cryptocurrency, this week.

The report aims to try to answer whether it is too early or too late to invest in cryptocurrencies.

“We believe that cryptocurrencies are viable investments today, even though they remain in the early stages of their investment evolution,” the Wells Fargo team said.

They added: “We recommend professionally managed private placements for now, as the investment landscape is still maturing.”

While the research team sees cryptocurrencies at an early stage of investment, but not too early, which is why they emphasize investor education, according to Bitcoin.com.

“Cryptocurrencies have been following an adoption pattern similar to other new advanced technologies, such as the internet,” they said.

The Wells Fargo analysts added that for today’s investor trying to figure out if we are early or late to cryptocurrency investing, looking at technology investing in the mid-to-late 1990s seems reasonable.

“At that time, the internet hit a hyper-adoption phase and never looked back. Cryptocurrencies appear to be at a similar stage today … We are hopeful that greater regulatory clarity in 2022 brings higher quality investment options,” Wells Fargo analysts said.

However, the company recommended that: “Cryptocurrency investment options today, however, are still maturing and we advise patience. For now, we suggest the consideration of only professionally managed private placements.”

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 1.04 percent to $42,151 at 1:36 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,860, down by 2.43 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

The Governor of New Hampshire, Chris Sununu announced last week that he has signed an executive order creating the governor’s Commission on cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

He also explained that it is a center for financial innovation, and this executive order will reinforce their commitment to attracting high-quality banking and financial businesses in a secure manner.

“Federal and state governments must work to bring legal and regulatory certainty to the digital asset industry because clear rules of the road foster technology and innovation,” Sununu said.

The committee will hold public hearings to hear testimonies on the evolution of the economics of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

It will also make recommendations for specific modifications and improvements to the laws and regulations applicable to cryptocurrency.

Topics: economy CRYPTO CRYPTO

Masdar, Khalifa University, Swedish Azelio launch clean energy project in Abu Dhabi 

Masdar, Khalifa University, Swedish Azelio launch clean energy project in Abu Dhabi 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 11 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

Masdar, Khalifa University, Swedish Azelio launch clean energy project in Abu Dhabi 

Masdar, Khalifa University, Swedish Azelio launch clean energy project in Abu Dhabi 
Updated 11 min 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co., or Masdar, has launched a project that enables a 24/7 affordable clean energy utliziation.

As part of a tripartite agreement on research and development, the company launched the thermal energy storage system in partnership with Khalifa University of Science and Technology and the Swedish Azelio, at Masdar City in Abu Dhabi, Emirates News Agency reported.

Currently in operation, the Azelio storage system depends on photovoltaic panels and contributes to providing affordable and renewable electricity around the clock. 

The system will go through several tests and demonstrations at the Khalifa University’s Masdar Institute Solar Platform, or MISP, to be evaluated in a desert environment that provides appropriate solar conditions to generate daily cycles of clean energy. 

“The Khalifa University’s Masdar Institute Solar Platform provides a convergence of renewable energy research, development and demonstration, and serves as a foundation for the UAE’s ambition to achieve world-leading innovation in clean and renewable energy,” Nicolas Calvet, chairman of MISP, said. 

Topics: economy UAE Abu Dhabi

South African financial infrastructure startup Stitch raises $21m

South African financial infrastructure startup Stitch raises $21m
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

South African financial infrastructure startup Stitch raises $21m

South African financial infrastructure startup Stitch raises $21m
Updated 14 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Stitch, the South African financial infrastructure building startup, has raised $21 million.

Its funding round was led by New York's Spruce House Partnership along with other investors including PayPal Ventures, Truelayer, and Village Global.

The money will be used to expand into new African fintech markets.

The startup, which was set up in 2019, builds financial infrastructure that links bank accounts, wallets, and other stores of value. 

This is creating an easier, faster, and more secure payment system for fintech companies, it claims.

‘‘Our goal is to help fast-growing fintech and embedded finance companies more easily launch increasingly innovative and tailored products,’’ co-founder and CEO Kiaan Pillay told Bloomberg.

Since the majority of financing raised by startups in Africa last year went to fintech companies, the continent is seen as an ideal step for Stitch's expansion, Bloomberg reported.

 

Topics: Stitch

Saudi Arabia's RedBox logistics startup raises $3m

Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's RedBox logistics startup raises $3m

Saudi Arabia's RedBox logistics startup raises $3m
Updated 14 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia-based startup RedBox, a logistic solution provider offering smart lockers, has raised SR11.5 million ($3 million) in a seed round.

With a network of over 170 smart lockers — which allow customers to receive and return packages — RedBox is planning to increase that number to 800 by the end of 2022 as demand rises.

Vision Ventures led the round with participation from RAF investments and angel investors, Wamda reported.

RedBox was founded by Thamer Altuwaiyan and Zun Phan in 2019 and currently serves more than 9,000 e-commerce businesses.

Topics: Redbox Smart lockers

Abu Dhabi's $545m innovation scheme backs Coffee app COFE's expansion plans

Abu Dhabi’s $545m innovation scheme backs Coffee app COFE‘s expansion plans
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 14 February 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Abu Dhabi’s $545m innovation scheme backs Coffee app COFE‘s expansion plans

Abu Dhabi’s $545m innovation scheme backs Coffee app COFE‘s expansion plans
Updated 14 February 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Kuwait's Coffee marketplace COFE App, London-based Fairwater Capital, and UAE's headquartered Frontera Capital, have joined Abu Dhabi Investment Office’s, or ADIO, $545 million innovation scheme to boost their expansion plans.

Under the program, the three firms are to receive financial support — of an undisclosed sum — from ADIO., Forbes Middle East reported.

Founded in 2018, COFE App provides swift access to global coffee franchises and brands with several features and premium services through a single platform.

It will use the financial support from ADIO to capture growth opportunities locally and internationally.

Globally focused alternative investment firm Fairwater Capital will use the incentive to develop its international quantitative research hub, global data center, and operations hub in Abu Dhabi Global Market, or ADGM, amid expansion efforts of its investment strategies.

Boutique Investment firm Frontera Capital will utilize the incentive by expanding its capabilities from ADGM through originating, structuring, and distributing frontier market risk.

ADIO’s innovation program aims to back innovation-driven businesses, as well as investors, via financial and non-financial incentives.

Almost 50 percent of the program’s incentives have been awarded to 37 innovative corporations.

Topics: economy coffee commodities

