AlUla bids farewell to Winter at Tantora

RIYADH: The city of AlUla said goodbye to the Winter at Tantora festival on Saturday, which began last December with candle-lit concerts at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra.

The festival featured a host of equestrian activities, including a new haute couture fashion event for horses called Ikmah Fashion Cavalry, the return of the competitive Fursan Endurance Race Cup, and AlUla Desert Polo.

There was also a four-day event celebrating the region’s homegrown citrus delights, and stunning sunrise and sunset views of AlUla from the top of the Harrat Uwayrid.

Cultural and archaeological workshops were held in the heritage sites, and there were historical performances in the old town of AlUla and in the oasis.

Just as the festival started with a magnificent performance, so it ended with a parade showcasing the beauty of horses and the majesty of knights who wore traditional Saudi costumes.

Even though Winter at Tantora is over, the AlUla festival continues until the end of March. Visitors can enjoy contemporary art by 15 Saudi and international artists in an open-air art exhibit set among the dramatic backdrop of the desert.

Many international and Arab artists will perform on the Maraya stage, such as Seal, comedian Russell Peters, the international singer-songwriter and viral internet sensation Naika, and the Iraqi singer Rahma Riad.

Many more artists will also bring their talent to the Maraya stage during this month and next.

There is also a chance for people to have a multi-sensory meal, where smell, sound, sight, and taste come together.

The suppers celebrate AlUla's place on the incense road, the routes that enabled the trade of incense and other luxurious items.