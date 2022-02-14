You are here

National art competition launched for Saudi school students

“Artists of Tomorrow” a competition targeting Saudi school students was launched by the Visual Arts Commission and Ministry of Education on Sunday. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
"Artists of Tomorrow" a competition targeting Saudi school students was launched by the Visual Arts Commission and Ministry of Education on Sunday. (AN Photo/Huda Bashatah)
"Artists of Tomorrow" a competition targeting Saudi school students was launched by the Visual Arts Commission and Ministry of Education on Sunday. (Supplied)
"Artists of Tomorrow" a competition targeting Saudi school students was launched by the Visual Arts Commission and Ministry of Education on Sunday. (Supplied)
The logo of the art competition entitled "Artists of Tomorrow." (Supplied)
The logo of the art competition entitled "Artists of Tomorrow." (Supplied)
Nada Hameed

  • "Artists of Tomorrow" is an opportunity for students from public and private education across five of the Kingdom's regions to express their talent
JEDDAH: A national art competition targeting school students was launched by the Saudi Visual Arts Commission and the Ministry of Education on Sunday.

“Artists of Tomorrow” is an opportunity for students from public and private education across five of the Kingdom’s regions to express their talent and elevate their skills.

It is also a chance for junior artists to receive guidelines and explore more about how far they can go in the arts. It focuses on three fields: Drawing and painting, sculpture, and photography.

The competition aims to help young Saudi artists to excel, grow, and be seen. It also aims to raise awareness about the visual arts, motivate students to discover their artistic skills, and encourage students to engage in the creative mediums of visual arts.

Commission CEO Dina Amin tweeted about the competition: “#Artists of Tomorrow competition is a platform that will take us to an aesthetic world made by the imagination of our male and female school students. The competition is set out to motivate students to enter various fields of visual arts.”

Participation is for individuals only, and each student can participate with more than one entry. Young artists are advised to include the hashtag of the competition title on their artworks #artists_of_tomorrow to guarantee ownership.

Applicants must be elementary, secondary, or high school students aged between six and 18.

Each age group is asked to deliver an artwork related to a specific element, using their imagination, to create and design make-believe or real animals, superheroes, or envision Saudi cities in 2060.

Entries should be made in accordance with the general rules of public taste and the rules of Islamic law. They should not show prejudice or racism of any type, nor be of a political nature.

Competition organizers said that participants would be evaluated upon certain criteria, including the idea of the artwork, the innovation, the process, the artistic skills applied, and aesthetic value.

Students' artwork will be evaluated by a judging committee of six visual arts experts who are experienced in evaluating student artwork and talented students.

Prizes include art kits, medals, and the chance to get the work displayed in a virtual exhibition. There will also be prizes for schools, the jury, and teachers.

Schools in the competition are from the following regions: Riyadh, Makkah, Eastern Province, Jazan, and Baha.

The registration form is available through the competition’s official page: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/artists_of_tomorrow#section-hero.

“Artists of Tomorrow” is divided into three stages: Registration, evaluation and the announcement of the winners. 

Rahaf Jambi

  • Even though Winter at Tantora is over, the AlUla festival continues until the end of March
RIYADH: The city of AlUla said goodbye to the Winter at Tantora festival on Saturday, which began last December with candle-lit concerts at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Hegra.

The festival featured a host of equestrian activities, including a new haute couture fashion event for horses called Ikmah Fashion Cavalry, the return of the competitive Fursan Endurance Race Cup, and AlUla Desert Polo.

There was also a four-day event celebrating the region’s homegrown citrus delights, and stunning sunrise and sunset views of AlUla from the top of the Harrat Uwayrid.

Cultural and archaeological workshops were held in the heritage sites, and there were historical performances in the old town of AlUla and in the oasis.

Just as the festival started with a magnificent performance, so it ended with a parade showcasing the beauty of horses and the majesty of knights who wore traditional Saudi costumes.

Even though Winter at Tantora is over, the AlUla festival continues until the end of March. Visitors can enjoy contemporary art by 15 Saudi and international artists in an open-air art exhibit set among the dramatic backdrop of the desert.

Many international and Arab artists will perform on the Maraya stage, such as Seal, comedian Russell Peters, the international singer-songwriter and viral internet sensation Naika, and the Iraqi singer Rahma Riad. 

Many more artists will also bring their talent to the Maraya stage during this month and next.

There is also a chance for people to have a multi-sensory meal, where smell, sound, sight, and taste come together.

The suppers celebrate AlUla's place on the incense road, the routes that enabled the trade of incense and other luxurious items.

Valentine’s Day: Roses are red, violets are blue, let me make a perfume for you

Couples in Riyadh enjoying the first session of making perfume blends. (Supplied)
Couples in Riyadh enjoying the first session of making perfume blends. (Supplied)
Nada Hameed

  • The world of perfume is full of memories and romance
JEDDAH: Red roses, amazing gift wraps, treats, surprises, love confessions and more. Valentine’s Day is here again, and couples all around the world, and in Saudi Arabia too, are looking for something special to express their love for their significant other.
They may be buying them a gift, taking them to the restaurant of their choosing or doing some kind of an activity together.
One perfume maker in Riyadh is inviting couples to enjoy an immersive Valentine’s Day experience with a difference.
Reem Saleh, who has nine years’ experience in perfume making, told Arab News that she considers perfumes a great way to express love. So she has decided to dedicate a full perfume-making session for Riyadh couples, so they can live the day to the fullest.
“The world of perfume is full of memories and romance. The special part of the brain is responsible for smell. It is called the limbic system and is responsible for memories, places and people. When you tune into a smell, your memory may bring you a flashback of beautiful days, people, places, or even countries you have visited.”

“When we think of romance in any relationship, immediately our brains recall related perfumes,” she added. “The heart note of romantic perfumes often falls under the category of floral notes such as orchid, violet, jasmine and citrusy, combined with a little powdery and musk note.”
The experience she offers is called “Create your special perfume with the love of your life.” It includes a Rolls-Royce pickup to drive couples from their home to all the locations they will visit throughout the day.
She has a selection of 60 quality fragrances, notes, and oily perfumes to help the couples to make their special perfume blends.
They receive a Valentine-themed apron and at the end of the session take home the blends they have made together with their names engraved on each bottle.

The experience includes a meal at Mizo, a fine dining restaurant that offers an international menu. During the dinner, couples will be offered the chance to choose their favorite playlist.
Maha Abukhalil, happily married for 27 years, enjoys celebrating Valentine’s Day with her husband every year. She told Arab News that she is a perfume admirer.
“Nina Ricci Love in Paris that was launched in 2004 and Diva for Women by Emanuel Ungaro, Eau de Parfum Spray that was launched in 1983 are my best two perfumes. Notes in these two perfumes really take me back to our first amazing, unforgettable moments together. I use them every day, and my husband makes sure to bring them to me always.”
Abdullah Shaheen, a 31-year-old married Saudi engineer, is in love with perfumes and perfume-related gifts. He told Arab News, “I like perfume blends made in Riyadh in Souq Al Zel. My wife makes sure to surprise me with one of my favorite perfumes there. It is a very generous, affectionate gesture, and I wish her and all couples in Saudi Arabia a pleasant Valentine’s Day.”

 

Who’s Who: Hessa Almazroa, general manager of Novotel Al-Anoud in Riyadh

Who's Who: Hessa Almazroa, general manager of Novotel Al-Anoud in Riyadh
Arab News

Hessa Almazroa is the general manager of Novotel Al-Anoud in Riyadh.

She has more than 16 years of experience in management and the hospitality sector, starting her career in 2004 as a marketing officer and climbing through the public relations and marketing communications ranks at Alhokair Group.

She then went on to manage numerous hotels, including the five-star Movenpick in the Saudi capital, becoming one of the first leading Saudi female general managers in the Kingdom.

In 2015, she was appointed deputy general manager of Novotel Suites Olaya, and two years later became the hotel manager helping it to achieve a customer satisfaction rating of 90 percent and score of nine on booking.com. She joined the Movenpick in February 2020.

During her time with Alhokair Group, Almazroa dedicated many years to contributing and leading the group’s entertainment sector through creating brand strategies and increasing brand impact and awareness. She also managed

the company’s initial public offering and oversaw campaigns, roadshows, and overall media coverage, while handling partnership agreements with businesses including the Saudi Telecom Co., Mobily, Riyad Bank, the Saudi British Bank, and the Saudi Investment Bank.

In 2006, she founded the Alhokair Group corporate social responsibility program, Ataa, which developed the framework for future operations.

Almazroa joined the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce’s tourism committee in 2018 and sat as an executive tourism committee member for the Council of Saudi Chambers between 2018 and 2020.

She gained an English diploma from Al-Faisal International Academy in Riyadh in 2003, and while still working, completed the Accor Academy’s international hotel management training program in Paris.

EU delegation hosts diplomatic training with Saudi, Oman and Bahrain

The program demonstrates the commitment between the EU and the GCC to further advance bilateral relations and mutual understanding. (AN photo by Lama Alhamawi)
The program demonstrates the commitment between the EU and the GCC to further advance bilateral relations and mutual understanding. (AN photo by Lama Alhamawi)
Lama Alhamawi

  • The five-day training, titled "EU policies and decision making," is hosted by Clingendael, the Netherlands Institute of International Relations, from Feb. 13-17 and will include workshops, lectures and group discussions
RIYADH: The EU delegation to Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain held today a high-level training for 35 diplomats from the three countries in EU affairs at the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies in Riyadh.

“Our aim is to enhance mutual understanding with our partners in the Gulf region, and we believe enhancing understanding of the workings of the EU … will contribute to this objective,” EU Ambassador Patrick Simonnet said.

The EU Delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Sultanate of Oman aims to increase engagement with the Gulf region by fostering EU knowledge, understanding and cooperation.

During the opening ceremony, speeches were made by Simmonet, H.H. Sayyid Faisal bin Turki Al-Said, Ambassador of Oman to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Dr. Adel Alomrani, acting director general of the IDS; and Dr. Turki Al-Turki, head of International Cooperation at the IDS.

“This program is designed to advance participants’ knowledge and skills in the EU. I am confident that this training will have a lasting impact on participants to further deepen relationships with the members of the EU,” Al-Turki said.

The five-day training, titled “EU policies and decision making,” is hosted by Clingendael, the Netherlands Institute of International Relations, from Feb. 13-17 and will include workshops, lectures and group discussions, bringing together participants from the three Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

“The training is unique; it provides a very state-of-the-art approach and will include proactive approaches, workshops and study cases. It’s a result of the fruitful cooperation of the EU,” Alomrani said.

The program demonstrates the commitment between the EU and the GCC to further advance bilateral relations and mutual understanding.

“This training represents the closeness of the EU-GCC relationships and demonstrates our joint commitment to advance those relations,” Simonnet said.

In the opening ceremony, the EU ambassador said that the training will be useful for the future diplomatic careers of Gulf participants representing their countries in the EU.

The opening session of the training, titled “EU in Motion: Shifting Power Balances,” involved an overview of the EU and allowed the students to have an open discussion during the lecture.

The training will teach diplomats how decisions are made, how negotiations are conducted and how to better form networks for the future.

“I am confident that this program will help the participants gain a deeper understanding of decision-making processes,” Alomrani said.

The focus of the training will also include discussions of the EU’s external communications with GCC countries.

In addition to extending GCC and EU collaboration, the program will touch on trade agreements, policies and various energy cooperations between the two entities.

Throughout the lessons, students will discuss the different challenges facing the EU and GCC.

“This program offers a unique opportunity for diplomats to gain valuable insights and a professional understanding of the EU — which represents an important voice in global affairs as well as one of the world’s leading economies,” Dr. Muneera Al-Khalifa, director-general of the Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Khalifa Academy of Diplomatic Studies in Bahrain, said.

Upon completing the training, students will be recognized with personalized certificates during the closing ceremony, which will take place on Feb. 17 in Riyadh’s Diplomatic Quarter.

Valentine’s Day: Center holds painting workshop for couples in Jeddah

Art Space Center in Jeddah created a special painting workshop for couples in Valentine's Day. (Supplied)
Art Space Center in Jeddah created a special painting workshop for couples in Valentine's Day. (Supplied)
AMEERA ABID

  • People thought of it as an opportunity to express love in a tangible way
JEDDAH: A workshop for couples who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a loving and unique way is being held at the Art Space Center in Jeddah.
The idea is for each partner to create an artwork on their individual canvases, which are then brought together like two pieces of a puzzle. One painting flows into the other, and without either, the picture is incomplete, just like the people who created them.
Afrah Mohammad, the center’s business development manager, explained the thinking behind the promotion.
“We got this idea last year and held the workshop first for couples on Valentine’s Day and then for mothers and their children on Mother’s Day,” she told Arab News.
“We were happy it was such a success. People thought of it as an opportunity to express love in a tangible way and at the end of the workshop they got to take the paintings home to keep as a beautiful memory,” she said.
People do not need any special artistic skills to take part in the workshop but should be willing to have fun and spend quality time with their significant other, Mohammad said.
Doing so could help them to “discover the way their energies intertwine through color, shape and lines,” she said.
“They might discover interesting things about one another and end up bonding even more.”
The Art Space Center is open to all ages and provides a range of workshops and other activities.

