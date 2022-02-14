National art competition launched for Saudi school students

JEDDAH: A national art competition targeting school students was launched by the Saudi Visual Arts Commission and the Ministry of Education on Sunday.

“Artists of Tomorrow” is an opportunity for students from public and private education across five of the Kingdom’s regions to express their talent and elevate their skills.

It is also a chance for junior artists to receive guidelines and explore more about how far they can go in the arts. It focuses on three fields: Drawing and painting, sculpture, and photography.

The competition aims to help young Saudi artists to excel, grow, and be seen. It also aims to raise awareness about the visual arts, motivate students to discover their artistic skills, and encourage students to engage in the creative mediums of visual arts.

Commission CEO Dina Amin tweeted about the competition: “#Artists of Tomorrow competition is a platform that will take us to an aesthetic world made by the imagination of our male and female school students. The competition is set out to motivate students to enter various fields of visual arts.”

Participation is for individuals only, and each student can participate with more than one entry. Young artists are advised to include the hashtag of the competition title on their artworks #artists_of_tomorrow to guarantee ownership.

Applicants must be elementary, secondary, or high school students aged between six and 18.

Each age group is asked to deliver an artwork related to a specific element, using their imagination, to create and design make-believe or real animals, superheroes, or envision Saudi cities in 2060.

Entries should be made in accordance with the general rules of public taste and the rules of Islamic law. They should not show prejudice or racism of any type, nor be of a political nature.

Competition organizers said that participants would be evaluated upon certain criteria, including the idea of the artwork, the innovation, the process, the artistic skills applied, and aesthetic value.

Students' artwork will be evaluated by a judging committee of six visual arts experts who are experienced in evaluating student artwork and talented students.

Prizes include art kits, medals, and the chance to get the work displayed in a virtual exhibition. There will also be prizes for schools, the jury, and teachers.

Schools in the competition are from the following regions: Riyadh, Makkah, Eastern Province, Jazan, and Baha.

The registration form is available through the competition’s official page: https://engage.moc.gov.sa/artists_of_tomorrow#section-hero.

“Artists of Tomorrow” is divided into three stages: Registration, evaluation and the announcement of the winners.