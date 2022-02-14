You are here

Proposed UK asylum plan will double cost to taxpayers: Charities
Migrants, packed tightly onto a small inflatable boat, attempt to cross the English Channel, near the Dover Strait, the world’s busiest shipping lane, Sept. 07, 2020. (Getty Images)
Proposed UK asylum plan will double cost to taxpayers: Charities
  • Bill ‘won’t deliver the humane, fair, efficient, orderly asylum system that is needed’: Refugee Council
  • Home Office: ‘While lives are being lost in the Channel, we will look at all options available to us’
LONDON: A proposed overhaul of the UK migration system under Home Secretary Priti Patel will cost almost twice as much as the current system, leaving taxpayers to foot the bill, refugee charities have warned.

As part of the Nationality and Borders Bill, which aims to tackle the long-term issue of migrant crossings across the English Channel, about £1.4 billion ($1.9 billion) would be spent on a third-country processing system.

In total, the proposed changes would cost about £2.7 billion per year, almost double the £1.4 billion paid in 2019-2020. However, the bill must pass through the House of Lords before it is enacted.

Further calculations by Together With Refugees, a coalition group that includes the British Red Cross and the Refugee Council, revealed that under the new plan, £717 million per year will be spent on new reception centers to house the predicted 10,000 asylum seekers arriving in Britain annually.

A further £432 million per year are needed to jail migrants who cross the Channel in small vessels, says the report titled “A Bill at what price?”

And once decisions have been made on individual asylum seekers, the cost to deport those with failed applications to safe countries would cost a further £117 million per year, on top of the £1.5 million needed for bureaucratic processing.

Home Office officials told MPs earlier this month that the government is paying £4.7 million per day to accommodate the 25,000 asylum seekers and 12,000 Afghan refugees currently in Britain.

Gulwali Passarlay, an asylum seeker who arrived in Britain from Afghanistan in the back of a truck in 2007 as a 13-year-old, warned that the bill was “inhumane.”

He added: “If I had arrived with the bill in place … I could have been put in prison for up to four years. I could have been sent back to a country I passed through to claim asylum, even though they were not safe for me and I was arrested and treated badly. 

“I could have been separated from my brother and uncle and sent to offshore detention facilities, where I could be stranded in limbo for years.”

Passarlay, now an author and campaigner, said: “It will mean more deaths in the Channel, further limbo for people waiting for their decision, and people separated overseas waiting to be processed. It will cause a lot more hardship and pain.”

Enver Solomon, CEO of the Refugee Council, said: “The government’s reforms will see vast amounts of public money wasted on cruelly pushing away and criminalizing men, women and children desperately in need of safety and protection. They won’t deliver the humane, fair, efficient and orderly asylum system that is needed.”

A Home Office spokesperson said the figures in the report are “pure speculation,” adding: “While lives are being lost in the Channel, we will look at all options available to us.”

Muslim, Christian leaders work together for peace in Mozambique

Muslim, Christian leaders work together for peace in Mozambique
Muslim, Christian leaders work together for peace in Mozambique

Muslim, Christian leaders work together for peace in Mozambique
  • There has been an insurgency in the northern province of Cabo Delgado since 2017
  • ‘There’s a clear manipulation of religion by the insurgents’: Father Eduardo Oliver
SAO PAULO: While joint Mozambican, Rwandan and Southern African Development Community troops battle Islamist insurgents in the northernmost Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, local religious leaders are organizing an ideological offensive with the goal of opening new paths toward peace.

Since 2017, an armed group whose goals remain unclear has been attacking several districts in Cabo Delgado.

Its violent acts include killing civilians — many times involving decapitation — destroying entire villages and kidnappings.

Strategic locations, including the city of Mocimboa da Praia, had been under the group’s control for several months.

Between 2018 and 2019, the insurgents — known locally as Al-Shabab but not related to the Somali group of the same name — began pledging allegiance to Daesh.

Their actions have caused the displacement of an estimated 850,000 people to the province’s capital Pemba and to other southern districts. Large natural gas exploitation near the town of Palma has had to be suspended.

The crisis has led many international organizations to deploy people and resources to offer relief to those impacted.

At the end of 2021, Muslim and Christian leaders gathered in Pemba to discuss how religion could bring peace back to Cabo Delgado.

The insurgents “don’t have anything to do with Islam. They claim to be Muslim and have Muslim names, but everything they do is contrary to Islam,” said Sheikh Aminuddin Muhammad, who leads Mozambique’s Islamic Council.

He emphasized that the insurgents have attacked several imams and burned mosques since they began to operate in Cabo Delgado.

“Back in 2017, we began to notice a strange movement of foreigners and the dissemination of awkward propaganda in Cabo Delgado. We were the first institution to alert the government to that group,” he told Arab News.

The authorities took a while to deport a number of the group’s initial leaders to neighboring Tanzania, but the “evil seeds had already been planted and the movement continued to grow,” said Muhammad.

Several factors converged to help Al-Shabab recruit young Cabo Delgado men, including a historical ethnic divide between the coastal Mwani people and the Makonde, who live mainly in the countryside.

“The Mwani are mostly Muslim while the Makonde tend to be Catholic. Although there’s a traditional religious tolerance in the region, the insurgency leaders take advantage of those divides,” said Father Eduardo Oliver, who is in charge of interfaith work at the Roman Catholic Diocese of Pemba.

The province welcomed the first Arab traders in the eighth century. After a first wave of enslavement, the Mwani were Islamized.

In the 16th century, Portuguese colonizers began to arrive, introducing new tensions between the different local ethnicities.

The Makonde mostly converted to Catholicism, while the Mwani mostly kept their Islamic faith.

Since Mozambican independence in 1974, the cleavage incentivized in colonial times has been reactivated. Many of the insurgency’s recruits are young Mwani men.

“But what really stimulates the insurgency is poverty. They manage to attract youngsters by offering them money or a source of income,” Muhammad said, adding that poor levels of education in the region make the situation more complex.

Sheikhs from different communities and associations attended the meeting with the Christians in December.

One of the starting points for the event was the 2019 Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, signed by Pope Francis and Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, grand imam of Al-Azhar, said Oliver.

“There’s a clear manipulation of religion by the insurgents, so we wanted to show society that religion is really a solution to the conflict, not its cause,” he added.

The religious leaders worked together on a joint statement released in January. In the document, they emphasize that it is unacceptable to connect terrorism with Islam, and that they repudiate any act of violence perpetrated in the name of religion.

They also committed to education as a means to prevent young men from adhering to extremist ideas, and to the rehabilitation of former members of the insurgency.

“We hope that the military forces will be victorious, but it isn’t only about war. Educational and social efforts are also needed,” Muhammad said.

“We need to offer better opportunities to the youth, we need to educate them, and we need to improve their living conditions.”

A pedagogical effort also needs to be directed to Mozambican society as a whole, given that part of the country’s media ended up reinforcing anti-Muslim sentiments in connection to the insurgency.

“Islam has a thousand-year history in Mozambique, and everybody knows that it has always peacefully shared the same space with other religious groups,” said Muhammad.

“But now there’s unfortunately a bit of intolerance in Cabo Delgado. Many women have to avoid wearing a hijab, for instance.”

Muslim entities have also been working non-stop to help the displaced. Local Sheikh Nassurulahe Dula, who leads Mozambique’s Islamic Congress, told Arab News that many Muslim families have welcomed refugees in their homes.

“At the same time, mosques have been collecting and distributing food and medicine donations since the beginning of the war,” he said.

“We help all displaced, no matter if the people are Muslim or Catholic. We don’t ask them about that, we just help them.”

Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute

Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute
Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute

Some schools reopen in Indian state after hijab dispute
  • The issue is seen by India’s Muslim minority as a bid to sideline it by authorities in a Hindu-dominated nation
  • A court in Karnataka last week told students not to wear any religious clothing in classrooms until further notice
UDUPI, India: Some schools reopened in the Indian state of Karnataka on Monday after closing last week when protests erupted over students being barred from wearing the hijab in class.
The issue, widely seen by India’s Muslim minority community as a bid to sideline it by authorities in a Hindu-dominated nation, comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for elections in key states.
Police stood guard as students in pink uniforms, about a dozen wearing the hijab, entered a government girl’s school where the issue first flared in the southern Indian state’s district of Udupi, about 400 km (250 miles) from the tech hub of Bengaluru.
Authorities have banned gatherings of more than five people within 200 meters of educational institutions in the area, as classes from primary to high school began. Colleges remain shut.
A court in the state last week told students not to wear any religious clothing — ranging from saffron shawls, worn by some Hindus, to headscarves — in classrooms until further notice.
Devadatt Kamat, a lawyer in the case, said in an online hearing on Monday that his clients had been covering their heads in class since joining school. They were mainly seeking permission to keep wearing headscarves in the colors of school uniforms, he said.
Last week some schools refused entry to girls and women wearing the hijab, citing a Feb. 5 order on uniforms by the state, ruled by Modi’s party.
Some Muslim students and parents protested the move, drawing counter protests from Hindu students who wore saffron shawls and shouted slogans.
Modi’s party derives its support mainly from the majority Hindu community, which makes up about 80 percent of India’s population of roughly 1.4 billion, while Muslims account for about 13 percent.
Ayesha Imthiaz, a student in Udupi, said it was humiliating to be asked to take off the hijab before class.
An official in the coastal district, Pradeep Kurudekar S, told reporters authorities would wait for further orders from the government to resume all classes.

Four go on trial over militant murder of French priest

Four go on trial over militant murder of French priest
Four go on trial over militant murder of French priest

Four go on trial over militant murder of French priest
  • More than 230 people were killed in a series of attacks by extremists between 2015 and 2017 in France
PARIS: Four men went on trial on Monday over the murder of an elderly priest who was knifed to death at his altar in a militant attack that rocked France.
Father Jacques Hamel was leading morning mass in the Normandy town of Saint-Etienne-du-Rouvray in July 2016 when two attackers stormed in, forced the 85-year-old to his knees and slit his throat. They were both shot dead by police.
The four defendants have been charged with complicity in the attack and “criminal terrorist association.” Prosecutors have said the men, who were all born in France, were in contact with the attackers.
Three of the men appeared in the dock in the historic Palais de Justice courthouse in Paris. Before the hearing, their lawyers said they were innocent, Radio Franceinfo reported.
The fourth defendant, Rachid Kassim, who prosecutors say contacted the attackers from Syria and encouraged them to kill the priest, is being tried in absentia.
The US military said they targeted Kassim, who they described as a senior Daesh militant, in a strike near the city of Mosul, Iraq, in February 2017, though they did not say whether he was killed.
Hamel’s murder was the first militant attack on a church in western Europe and came just 12 days after a Tunisian who had pledged allegiance to Islamic State drove his truck through a crowd of Bastille Day revellers in Nice, killing 84.
Pope Francis said Father Hamel was a martyr.
More than 230 people were killed in a series of attacks by extremists between 2015 and 2017 in France.

Hong Kong to vaccinate 3-year-olds amid new COVID-19 surge

Hong Kong to vaccinate 3-year-olds amid new COVID-19 surge
Hong Kong to vaccinate 3-year-olds amid new COVID-19 surge

Hong Kong to vaccinate 3-year-olds amid new COVID-19 surge
  • Authorities have imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified
HONG KONG: Hong Kong plans to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children as young as 3 as infections rage through the semi-autonomous Chinese city.
The announcement Monday came as the government reported 1,347 new cases, all but two of them locally acquired.
The wave blamed on the omicron variant has already prompted new restrictions limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households. Hong Kong residents have been rushing to grocery stories to stock up on vegetables and to hair salons to get haircuts.
Authorities have imposed lockdowns on residential buildings wherever clusters of infections are identified, and have already banned public dining after 6 p.m. Only vaccinated people will be permitted in shopping malls and supermarkets, while places of worship, hair salons and other businesses have been ordered to close.
Immunizations using Chinese Sinopharm vaccine for children aged 3 and up will start being administered on Tuesday. Hong Kong has fully vaccinated 73 percent of its eligible population, not including children.
With a population of about 7.5 million, Hong Kong currently has more than 7,000 people being treated for COVID-19 or awaiting admission to hospitals.
Hong Kong has adopted mainland China’s “zero tolerance” approach to dealing with the pandemic that requires quarantines, mask mandates, case tracing and lockdowns of buildings, neighborhoods and entire cities, even when only a few cases are detected.
Beijing officials and Chinese state media say adopting a “living with the virus” policy as some countries have done would overwhelm Hong Kong’s medical system.
The city has as recorded a total of 22,980 COVID-19 cases and 219 deaths from the virus.

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters

Key US-Canada bridge reopens after police clear protesters
  • The ranks of protesters had swelled to what police said were 4,000 demonstrators by Saturday
WINDSOR: The busiest US-Canada border crossing reopened late Sunday after protests against COVID-19 restrictions closed it for almost a week, while Canadian officials held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.
Detroit International Bridge Co. said in a statement that “the Ambassador Bridge is now fully open allowing the free flow of commerce between the Canada and US economies once again.” Esther Jentzen, spokeswoman for the company, said in a later text to The Associated Press that the bridge reopened to traffic at 11 p.m. EST.
The crossing normally carries 25 percent of all trade between the two countries, and the blockade on the Canadian side had disrupted business in both countries, with automakers forced to shut down several assembly plants.
Police in Windsor, Ontario, said earlier in the day that more than two dozen people had been peacefully arrested, seven vehicles towed and five seized as officers cleared the last demonstrators from near the bridge, which links the city — and numerous Canadian automotive plants — with Detroit.
The protest in Ottawa, meanwhile, has paralyzed downtown, infuriated residents who are fed up with police inaction and turned up pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who presided at a Cabinet meeting late Sunday.
A senior government official said Trudeau planned to meet virtually with the leaders of Canada’s provinces Monday morning. The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak publicly.
The demonstrations have reverberated across Canada and beyond, with similar convoys in France, New Zealand and the Netherlands. The US Department of Homeland Security warned that truck convoys may be in the works in the United States.
The Ambassador Bridge had remained closed for most of the day despite the break up of the protest as a heavy snowstorm blanketed the area. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens had said the span would open once authorities determined it was safe to do so.
Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, welcomed the development, saying on Twitter: “Good news. Glad to see that the Ambassador Bridge is now reopened.”
US President Joe Biden’s administration on Sunday acknowledged the seemingly peaceful resolution to the demonstration, which it said had “widespread damaging impacts” on the “lives and livelihoods of people” on both sides of the border.
“We stand ready to support our Canadian partners wherever useful in order to ensure the restoration of the normal free flow of commerce can resume,” Homeland Security Adviser Dr. Liz Sherwood-Randall said in a statement.
In Ottawa, which is about 500 miles northeast of Windsor, Mayor Jim Watson said Sunday the city struck a deal with protesters who have jammed downtown streets for more than two weeks that will see them move out of residential areas in the next 24 hours.
Watson said he agreed to meet with demonstrators if they confined their protest to an area around Parliament Hill and moved their trucks and other vehicles out of residential neighborhoods by noon Monday.
The mayor shared a letter from one of the protest’s organizers, Tamara Lich, in which she said demonstrators “agree with your request” to focus activities at Parliament Hill. But Lich later denied there was an agreement, saying in a tweet: “No deal has been made. End the mandates, end the passports. That is why we are here.”
Watson added in his letter to protesters that residents are “exhausted″ and “on edge” due to the demonstrations and warns that some businesses are teetering on the brink of permanent closure because of the disruptions.
The ranks of protesters had swelled to what police said were 4,000 demonstrators by Saturday, and a counter-protest of frustrated Ottawa residents attempting to block the convoy of trucks from entering the downtown emerged Sunday.
Clayton Goodwin, a 45-year-old military veteran who was among the counter-protesters, said it was time for residents to stand up against the protesters.
“I’m horrified that other veterans would be down there co-opting my flag, co-opting my service,” said Goodwin, who is the CEO of the Veterans Accountability Commission, a nonprofit advocacy group. “It’s a grift. The city was free. We’re 92 percent vaccinated. We’re ready to support our businesses.”
Colleen Sinclair, another counter-protester, said the demonstrators have had enough time to have their discontent heard and need to move on — with police force, if it comes down to it.
“They’re occupiers. People are scared to go to work, too scared to leave their homes,” she said. “This is not how you get your voice heard. This is domestic terrorism and we want you out of our city. Go home.”
The city has seen similar expansions of the protest on past weekends, and loud music played as people milled about downtown where anti-vaccine demonstrators have been encamped since late January, to the frustration of local residents.
“It just feels like I’m living in a different country, like I’m in the States,” said Shannon Thomas, a 32-year-old teacher. “It just makes me really sad to see all these people waving Canadian flags and acting like patriots when it’s really the most sad and embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen.”
Trudeau has so far rejected calls to use the military, but had said that “all options are on the table” to end the protests. Trudeau has called the protesters a “fringe” of Canadian society. Both federal and provincial politicians have said they can’t order police what to do.
Maj. Gen. Steve Boivin, commander of Canadian Special Operations Forces Command, said Sunday that two of his special forces soldiers were supporting the protests in Ottawa and were in the “process of being released” from service. Boivin said the activity goes against the military’s values and ethics.
On Friday, a judge ordered an end to the blockade at the crossing in Windsor and Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency allowing for fines of 100,000 Canadian dollars and up to one year in jail for anyone illegally blocking roads, bridges, walkways and other critical infrastructure.
Partial closures at the bridge started on Feb. 7 and by midweek the disruption was so severe that automakers began shutting down or reducing production. The standoff came at a time when the industry is already struggling to maintain production in the face of pandemic-induced shortages of computer chips and other supply-chain disruptions.
“We are protesting the government taking away our rights,” said Windsor resident Eunice Lucas-Logan. “We want the restrictions removed. We have to wait to find out.”
The 67-year-old has been out supporting the protest for the past four days. She said she appreciated that police have been patient.
On the other side of the country, a major truck border crossing between Surrey, British Columbia, and Blaine, Washington, was closed Sunday, a day after Canadian authorities said a few vehicles had breached police barricades and a crowd entered the area by foot.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Sunday afternoon four people had been arrested for “mischief” during the protest. Some people who stayed overnight had packed up and left, but the border crossing and roads in the area remained closed.
A border blockade that began in Coutts, Alberta, north of Sweet Grass, Montana, on Jan. 29 remained in place as well. Police issued more than 50 traffic tickets Saturday and continued issuing them Sunday, RCMP Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said.
Officers also intercepted and disabled three excavators that were being brought to the protest, Savinkoff said.
“Had those made their way to the blockade, it would only have compounded the unfortunate situation we’re facing at the border,” he said.
While the protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions, many of Canada’s public health measures, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theaters, are already falling away as the omicron surge levels off.
About 90 percent of truckers in Canada are vaccinated, and trucker associations and many big-rig operators have denounced the protests. The US has the same vaccination rule for truckers crossing the border, so it would make little difference if Trudeau lifted the restriction.
Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter there than in the US, but Canadians have largely supported them. The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the COVID-19 death rate is one-third that of the United States.
Meanwhile, Biden, in an interview with NBC’s Lester Holt on Sunday ahead of the Super Bowl, struck a critical tone when asked about those likely to object to the mask mandate at the NFL championship game.
“I love how people talk about personal freedom,” he said. “If you’re exercising personal freedom, but you put someone else in jeopardy, their health in jeopardy, I don’t consider that being very good with freedom.”

