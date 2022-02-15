NYC fires more than 1,000 workers over vaccine mandate

You are here

A person holds a sign during the anti-vaccine mandate protest ahead of possible termination of New York City employees due to their vaccination status in New York. (AP/File)
AP

  • The city sent notices in late January to up to 4,000 workers, saying they had to show proof they got at least two doses of the vaccine or else they’d lose their jobs
NEW YORK: New York City fired more than a thousand workers who failed to comply with the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the mayor’s office said Monday.
The 1,430 workers who lost their jobs represent less than 1 percent of the 370,000-person city workforce and are far fewer terminations than expected before a Friday deadline to get the shots.
The city sent notices in late January to up to 4,000 workers, saying they had to show proof they got at least two doses of the vaccine or else they’d lose their jobs. Three-quarters of those workers had already been on leave without pay for months, having missed an earlier deadline for getting vaccinated in order to stay on the job.
Mayor Eric Adams’ office said hundreds of workers produced proof of their vaccines or got the shots after being notified they would be fired.
“City workers served on the front lines during the pandemic, and by getting vaccinated, they are, once again, showing how they are willing to do the right thing to protect themselves and all New Yorkers,” Adams said in a statement. “Our goal was always to vaccinate, not terminate, and city workers stepped up and met the goal placed before them.”
Of the 1,430 fired workers, about 64 percent worked for the city’s education department. The United Federation of Teachers, the public school teachers’ union, said last week that about 700 of its members had been given notice they would be fired. The union joined with others to sue to block the firings, but a judge ruled in favor of the city on Thursday.
The US Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal from a group of Department of Education employees.
New York City has imposed some of the most sweeping vaccine mandates in the country, requiring almost all city workers to be vaccinated and requiring private employers to ensure their workers get vaccinated as well. Customers of restaurants, gym and entertainment venues also have to show proof of vaccine to enter.
The United Federation of Teachers had struck a deal with the city to allow its members to choose to stay on unpaid leave until September 5. But about 700 members opted not to extend their leave or provide proof of vaccine. The union contended that the workers deserved due process that involved a hearing before being fired.
The United Federation of Teachers did not immediately have a comment Monday on the numbers released by the city.
Last week, New York City averaged about 1,700 new cases of the virus per day, according to state statistics. That’s down from nearly 41,000 cases per day at the peak of the omicron wave in early January, but still about 56 percent higher than when the vaccine mandate was announced for city employees in October.

Topics: New York City COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Canada’s Trudeau to invoke emergency powers to end protests; armed group broken up

A protester shouts slogans during an unauthorised demonstration of participants of the so-called "Freedom Convoy" (Convoi de la Liberte) in the center of Bruxelles on February 14, 2022 to protest against coronavirus disease. (AFP)
Reuters

Canada’s Trudeau to invoke emergency powers to end protests; armed group broken up

  • The “Freedom Convoy” protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a COVID-19 vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, have turned into a rallying point for people opposing the policies of Trudeau’s government
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau plans to invoke rarely used special measures allowing him to tackle protests that have shut some border crossings and paralyzed downtown Ottawa, sources said on Monday.
In the Western Canadian province of Alberta on Monday, police broke up an armed group that was prepared to use violence to back a blockade at a border crossing with the United States, authorities said.
Trudeau plans to use the 1988 Emergencies Act, which allows the federal government to override the provinces and authorize special temporary measures to ensure security during national emergencies, the sources said.
The act has only been used once in peacetime — by Trudeau’s father, former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau — who invoked an earlier version of the act in 1970 after a small militant group of Quebec separatists kidnapped a British diplomat and then abducted a provincial cabinet minister who was killed in captivity.
The sources declined to be identified, given the sensitivity of the situation. The prime minister’s office said Trudeau would speak to reporters at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT).
The “Freedom Convoy” protests, started by Canadian truckers opposing a COVID-19 vaccinate-or-quarantine mandate for cross-border drivers, have turned into a rallying point for people opposing the policies of Trudeau’s government, covering everything from pandemic restrictions to a carbon tax.
One of the sources, who could not speak on the record due to the sensitivity of the situation, said the aim of using the emergency powers was to provide federal police support to local and provincial forces, not to use the military.
Trudeau had already spoken to the provincial premiers about the plan, the source said.
If invoked by the government, the Canadian Parliament would have to approve the use of the emergency measures within seven days, and it also has the power to revoke them.
Trudeau’s Liberal minority government needs help from the opposition to pass the measures in Parliament. On Monday, New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh said his left-leaning party would be willing to back it if it means ending the protests.
Protesters accused Trudeau of taking a step that was not justified given the current situation.
“I really think he should just come talk to the protesters. It’s an extreme measure that isn’t necessary,” said Candice Chapel, a protester who was at a demonstration in front of Parliament. “We’re seeing provinces lift the mandates and that is very telling of how those premiers feel and he should be heeding the message: people are ready to get back to normal life.”
Ontario said it will speed up its plan to remove proof-of-vaccination requirements and lift pandemic-related capacity limits for many businesses while Alberta ended its mask requirements for school children on Monday.

COUNTER-PROTESTERS
Frustration has grown over policing tactics used to quell the demonstrations in the border city of Windsor, Ontario, and in Ottawa, the nation’s capital, where protests entered a third week.
Police in Windsor cleared the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade route to Detroit, two days after the province of Ontario declared a state of emergency and the city got a court injunction to end the protest.
In Ottawa, hundreds of counter-protesters blocked vehicles trying to join the protest in the downtown area on the weekend, vexed by what they said was police inaction.
Jurisdictional overlap between, federal, provincial and local policing has been blamed for the response by police in Ottawa.
Protesters have also shut down smaller border crossings in Alberta, Manitoba and British Columbia.
In Alberta, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) will now clear a blockade at the Coutts border crossing after the arrest of the armed group, Premier Jason Kenney said.
“The RCMP obviously did not want to escalate the situation that could provoke potential violence until they had a tactical plan in place at the appropriate time,” Kenney told reporters.
In British Columbia, the Pacific Highway border crossing in Surrey remained closed to vehicle traffic on Monday, an RCMP spokesperson said. There are protesters, vehicles and tents blocking the highway. Police arrested four people on Sunday and are working to resolve the blockade safely, RCMP Corporal Vanessa Munn said.

Topics: Canada

Taliban warn will ‘reconsider’ policy toward US if assets not freed

A Taliban fighter stands guard in front of people waiting to enter a bank, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. (AP)
AFP

Taliban warn will ‘reconsider’ policy toward US if assets not freed

KABUL: Afghanistan will be forced to reconsider its policy toward the United States unless Washington reverses a decision to freeze part of the country’s assets as compensation for victims of the 9/11 attacks, the Taliban said Monday.
US President Joe Biden last week seized $7 billion in assets belonging to the previous Afghan government, aiming to split the funds between compensation for victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and desperately needed aid for post-war Afghanistan.
The move drew an angry response from the country’s new Taliban leaders, which branded the seizure a “theft” and a sign of US “moral decay.”
“The 9/11 attacks had nothing to do with Afghanistan,” said Monday’s statement, signed by deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani.
“Any misappropriation of the property of the Afghan people under the pretext of this incident is a clear violation of the agreement reached with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan,” the statement added, using the Taliban’s name for the country.
“If the United States does not deviate from its position and continues its provocative actions, the Islamic Emirate will also be forced to reconsider its policy toward the country.”

Biden’s unusual step saw the conflicting, highly sensitive issues of a humanitarian tragedy in Afghanistan, the fundamentalist Taliban fight for recognition and the push for justice from families impacted by the 9/11 attacks collide, with billions of dollars at stake.
The money, which a US official said largely stems from foreign assistance sent to help the now-defunct Western-backed Afghan government, had been stuck in the New York Federal Reserve since last year’s Taliban victory.
The government appointed by the Taliban — who fought US-led forces for 20 years and now control the whole of Afghanistan — has not been recognized by any other nation, mostly because of its human rights record.
However, with an economic crisis gripping the country, Washington is seeking ways to assist while also side-stepping the hard-line Islamists.
The White House said Biden will seek to funnel $3.5 billion of the frozen funds into a humanitarian aid trust “for the benefit of the Afghan people and for Afghanistan’s future.”
The fate of the other $3.5 billion is more complex.
Families of people killed or injured in the 9/11 attacks using hijacked airliners on New York and the Pentagon, as well as a fourth that crashed in Pennsylvania, have long struggled to find ways to extract compensation from Al-Qaeda and others responsible.
In US lawsuits, groups of victims won default judgments against Al-Qaeda and the Taliban, which hosted the shadowy terrorist group at the time of the attacks, but were unable to collect any money.
They will now have the opportunity to sue for access to the frozen Afghan assets.
Biden’s move appears to have angered a majority of Afghans — even those opposed to the Taliban, who appear to have tapped into that resentment.
“For the United States to avoid international reproach and not to damage its relations with the Afghan people, it must relinquish its decision,” Monday’s statement said.
“Release the wealth of Afghans unconditionally.”

Topics: Afghanistan Joe Biden

OIC condemns growing attacks on Indian Muslims

Burqa clad Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in Kolkata on February 11, 2022, to protest after students were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (AFP)
SPA

OIC condemns growing attacks on Indian Muslims

  • OIC called upon the international community, especially the UN and Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, to take necessary measures in this regard
JEDDAH: The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has expressed deep concern over recent public calls for the genocide of Muslims in Haridwar in India’s Uttarakhand state. It also condemned reported incidents of harassment of Muslim women on social media, as well as the banning of female Muslim students wearing the hijab in Karnataka.

The continued attacks on Muslims and their places of worship, the recent trend of anti-Muslim legislation in different states and rising incidents of violence against Muslims are indicative of the growing trend of Islamophobia, the OIC said.

It called upon the international community, especially the UN and Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council, to take necessary measures in this regard.

The OIC urged India to ensure the safety, security and wellbeing of the Muslim community, protect the way of life of its citizens, and bring perpetrators of acts of violence to justice.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) India

Liberia kicks off bicentennial celebrating arrival of Black Americans

Reuters
AFP

Liberia kicks off bicentennial celebrating arrival of Black Americans

  • Descendants of former US slaves ran Liberia until the assassination in 1980 of president William Tolbert in a coup led by Samuel Doe
  • In 1989, Charles Taylor launched a rebellion to oust Doe, triggering a 14-year civil war that killed 250,000 people
MONROVIA: President George Weah on Monday called on Liberians to embrace unity and reconciliation as he launched year-long celebrations of the bicentennial of the arrival of the first free Black Americans in 1822.
The former slaves arrived in Providence Island, now the capital Monrovia, in 1822, as part of a mission by the American Colonization Society.
The Republic of Liberia was founded in 1847, the second Black republic in the world at the time, after Haiti.
Addressing a crowd at Monrovia’s main soccer stadium that included heads of state from Togo, Niger, Gambia and Sierra Leone, Weah celebrated Liberia’s progress despite periods of civil unrest, including a 1989-2003 civil war in which up to a quarter million people died.
“I believe that our forefathers can look down on today’s Liberia with pride and satisfaction, seeing that their dreams have not only been realized, but that their vision has also been sustained,” he said.
“Whatever our differences, we are Liberians first! As Liberia is the only country that we have, we must do all in our powers to keep it safe.”
Dana Banks, special assistant to President Joe Biden, led a US delegation to Monday’s ceremony.
“When I think about what it must have felt like for those first free people arriving to establish Monrovia ... I can’t help but reflect on the deep, strong, historical ties between the United States and Liberia,” she said in a statement.
Liberia will also host an investment summit as part of the bicentennial celebrations.

Descendants of former US slaves ran Liberia until the assassination in 1980 of president William Tolbert in a coup led by Samuel Doe, an army sergeant who established an authoritarian regime.
In 1989, Charles Taylor launched a rebellion to oust Doe, triggering a 14-year civil war that killed 250,000 people.

The country has enjoyed political stability since the end of the civil war, but economic advances have been slower to follow and an Ebola outbreak from 2014 to 2016 killed more than 4,800 people.

Topics: Liberia George Weah Dana Banks William Tolbert Samuel Doe Charles Taylor

Marcos holds big early lead in Philippine presidential race

Ellie Aben

Marcos holds big early lead in Philippine presidential race

  • Ferdinand Marcos Jr. tops the latest opinion poll with 60 percent
  • More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on May 9 elections
MANILA: The son and namesake of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos holds a commanding lead in the Philippine presidential race, the latest poll has shown, but analysts say it’s still too soon to predict the election outcome.

In the latest Pulse Asia survey released on Sunday, Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was chosen by 60 percent of the January poll’s 2,400 respondents.

Incumbent Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo came second with 16 percent, followed by boxing star Manny Pacquiao and former actor and Mayor of Manila Francisco Domagoso, both of whom tied for third with 8 percent each.

“(Marcos Jr.) enjoys the lead in all geographic areas and socio-economic groupings,” Pulse Asia said in a statement.

More than 67 million Filipinos are expected to cast their votes on May 9 to elect a new president, vice president, around 300 lawmakers and 18,000 local government officials, including provincial governors and town mayors. Hustings for the three-month campaign season officially started last week.

“It’s still too early to say that (the survey results) would translate to a sure victory on May 9,” Ramon Casiple, political analyst and co-founder of Manila-based think tank Novo Trends PH, told Arab News.

Casiple said previous elections showed the unpredictable shifts in Philippine politics, such as the case of Rodrigo Duterte in 2016, who lagged behind in the polls, only to rise to the top two weeks before the elections and eventually become president.

Dindo Manhit, political analyst and president of Filipino think tank Stratbase ADR Institute, agreed. “But if this is still the number by the end of March, that’s a different story. That means momentum,” Manhit told Arab News.

Marcos Jr.’s father, who was overthrown in 1986, ruled the Philippines for more than two decades, during which he took control of the country’s courts, business, and media after declaring martial law in 1972. His rule has been described as one of the darkest chapters in Philippine history.

Marcos’ running mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is daughter of incumbent President Duterte, was also top choice for vice president with a 50 percent lead in the polls. In the Philippines, the president and vice president are elected separately.

Manhit said Marcos’ lead is because supporters of his family and Duterte, who has a solid base since winning the presidency in 2016, “have consolidated.”

The latest survey was conducted before the Philippines poll commission decided last week to dismiss a series of complaints seeking to disqualify Marcos and controversies over the candidate’s absences in media interviews and forums. The January poll also took place before the official start of the campaign season.

Experts are anticipating shifts in the upcoming polls, with Manhit saying that support of the Catholic Church and civil society organizations toward specific candidates might make a difference in the Catholic-majority country.

However, Marcos’ current stronghold should not be underestimated.

“He is formidable. Everybody needs to catch up, work doubly hard,” Manhit said.

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos

