Abu Dhabi's Fertiglobe raises dividend payout after solid 2021 numbers

Abu Dhabi’s Fertiglobe raises dividend payout after solid 2021 numbers
(Supplied)
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Abu Dhabi’s Fertiglobe raises dividend payout after solid 2021 numbers

Abu Dhabi’s Fertiglobe raises dividend payout after solid 2021 numbers
  • Fertiglobe recorded revenue of $3.31 billion in 2021, a 113 percent rise from 2020
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based nitrogen fertilizer producer Fertiglobe has raised the dividend payout for shareholders to $340 million for the second half of 2022, following an increase in earnings last year. 

A subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, Fertiglobe recorded revenue of $3.31 billion in 2021, a 113 percent rise from 2020. The adjusted earnings in 2021 were up by 242 percent to $1.55 billion. 

The adjusted net income of the company in 2021 is $737 million, up from $66 million a year ago. 

Fertiglobe plays a crucial role in transitioning the globe to a cleaner hydrogen economy, it said in a statement. 

It added ammonia has emerged as one of the most promising products to enable the energy transition. 

“We are pleased that we can start returning capital to our shareholders through consistent semi-annual dividends and focus on growing our future cash flows through targeted investments in hydrogen and other growth opportunities,” Fertiglobe CEO Ahmed El-Hoshy said.

“Our current order book looks healthy into Q2-2022, and we expect H1-2022 to be strong, driven by attractive farm economics, strong demand in our ammonia end markets, and our globally competitive position,” he added.

The company is a strategic partnership between ADNOC and Dutch fertilizer giant OCI, with ownership stakes of 42 percent and 58 percent respectively. 

Topics: Fertiglobe Abu Dhabi ADNOC

All you need to know before Tuesday opening bell on Tadawul

All you need to know before Tuesday opening bell on Tadawul
Updated 16 sec ago
Salma Wael

All you need to know before Tuesday opening bell on Tadawul

All you need to know before Tuesday opening bell on Tadawul
Updated 16 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi stocks rebounded on Monday in line with oil prices. 

TASI soared 1.46 percent to 12,204, and the parallel Nomu market gained 1.23 percent to 25,105.

With TASI leading the gains, Gulf Cooperation Council stock exchanges saw a mixed performance on Monday.

Indexes of Abu Dhabi, Qatar, and Kuwait advanced 1.2, 0.4, and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Elsewhere, Dubai’s DFMGI and Egypt’s EGX30 slid 0.3 percent, and Bahrain’s index BAX dropped 1 percent. Oman bourse ended flat.

UAE-based developer DAMAC Properties will stop trading on the Dubai Financial Market starting Feb. 15, according to a company statement.

Saudi Capital Market Authority will fine Muhamad bin Nasser bin Sa’ad Aldahi an amount of SR70,000 ($18,650) for dealing on the Saudi stock exchange without obtaining a license.

In energy trading, Brent crude hovered near $86 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI hit $94.88 a barrel as of 8:38 a.m. Saudi time.

Stock news

Saudi Steel Pipe Co. was awarded a deal worth SR80.6 million for the supply of oil and gas steel pipes to oil giant Aramco.

Shares in East Pipes surged by more than 6 percent as they debuted on the Saudi stock exchange on Monday.

Herfy Food Services received a letter from a shareholder owning over a 5 percent stake requesting to conduct a general assembly meeting and vote on board member dismissal.

Saudi petrochemical firm Sipchem announced scheduled maintenance of two affiliate plants – Al WAHA and SAMAPCO – for four weeks starting Feb. 14.

Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance has announced the appointment of Patrick Thiels as a board member to replace Herve Gloaguen who has recently resigned.

Shareholders of Tabuk Agricultural Development Co. approved redirecting the SR47 million allocated for real estate business acquisitions to feed the company’s operational and investment activities.

Dur Hospitality Co. is preparing a list of claims to be submitted to the Banking Disputes Committee to nullify treasury product contracts with one of the financial institutions operating in Saudi Arabia.

Calendar

Feb. 15, 2022

Tibbiyah, formally known as Arabian International Healthcare Holding Co., will start IPO individual investors’ subscription

Feb. 16, 2022

Digital security firm Elm Co. will list on TASI

Feb. 17, 2022

End of Tibbiyah’s IPO individual investors’ subscription

End of Al Dawaa Medical Services Co. IPO book-building process

 

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Permian oil output forecast to hit record high in March: EIA

Permian oil output forecast to hit record high in March: EIA
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

Permian oil output forecast to hit record high in March: EIA

Permian oil output forecast to hit record high in March: EIA
Updated 37 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Oil output in the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the biggest US shale oil basin, will rise 71,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a record 5.205 million bpd in March, the US Energy Information Administration, or EIA, said in its productivity report on Monday.
Total output in the major US shale oil basins will rise 109,000 bpd to 8.707 million bpd in March, the most since March 2020, the EIA projected.
In the Bakken in North Dakota and Montana, the EIA projected oil output will rise 6,000 bpd to 1.198 million bpd in March, the most since November 2020.
In the Eagle Ford in South Texas, output will rise 24,000 bpd to 1.146 million bpd in March, its highest since April 2020.
Total natural gas output in the shale basins will increase 0.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to a record 91.7 bcfd in March, EIA projected.
But productivity in the biggest oil and gas basins has declined since hitting records of new oil well production per rig of 1,546 bpd in December 2020 in the Permian and new gas well production per rig of 33.3 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) in March 2021 in Appalachia.
In March, EIA expects new oil well production per rig will drop to 1,178 bpd in the Permian, the lowest since August 2020, and new gas well production per rig will drop to 30.4 mmcfd in Appalachia, the lowest since October 2020.
The EIA said producers drilled 710 wells, the most since April 2020, and completed 901, the most since March 2020, in the biggest shale basins in January.
Richard Chang and Marguerita Choy)

Topics: Oil

Saudi PIF held nearly $56bn of US-listed stocks in December 2021

Saudi PIF held nearly $56bn of US-listed stocks in December 2021
Updated 35 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

Saudi PIF held nearly $56bn of US-listed stocks in December 2021

Saudi PIF held nearly $56bn of US-listed stocks in December 2021
Updated 35 min 16 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF held nearly $56 billion worth of US-listed stocks as of December last year, up from $43.4 billion at the end of September, boosted by the increased value of electric car maker Lucid, it said in a US regulatory filing.
The fund’s Lucid holdings were valued at $38.6 billion as of December, up from $25.8 billion at the end of September, the filing showed.
Lucid’s listing in July last year was a huge boost for the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. The Public Investment Fund (PIF), which currently holds a nearly 62 percent stake in Lucid, had invested more than $1 billion in the company in 2018 for a substantial stake and increased its investment in February 2021.
Shares of Lucid have fallen 28 percent so far this year.
The PIF also owns a 3.75 percent stake in ride-sharing company Uber Technologies.
The sovereign wealth fund sharply cut its stake in Prologis, while substantially increasing its stake in Farfetch, a technology platform in the fashion industry, to 3.3 million class A shares.
It also raised its stake in Pinterest.
PIF, which manages about $480 billion in assets, is at the center of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, a national strategy aimed at diversifying the kingdom’s economy and cutting reliance on hydrocarbons.
On Sunday the government said Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had transferred 4 percent of Saudi Aramco shares worth $80 billion to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund.

Topics: Saudi Arabia PIF stocks US

IEA points to a tight oil market in 2021, 2022

IEA points to a tight oil market in 2021, 2022
Updated 47 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

IEA points to a tight oil market in 2021, 2022

IEA points to a tight oil market in 2021, 2022
Updated 47 min 34 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: An upward revision in historical oil demand by the International Energy Agency in its monthly report points to a tighter global market than the West’s energy watchdog had previously estimated.
“Our balances are now more in line with observed market fundamentals, which underpin the view of traders. We believe the tighter balance for 2021 and 2022 is already reflected in the price of oil and the forward curve,” the IEA told Reuters.
Oil prices have powered toward $100 a barrel in 2022 as fuel demand recovers from a pandemic crash, in a rally that has driven up energy costs worldwide, forcing some businesses to cut output and draining cash from consumers’ pockets.
The IEA on Friday revised up its baseline estimate of global demand by nearly 800,000 barrels per day, just under one percent of the 100 million bpd global oil market, after reassessing the petrochemicals demand in China and Saudi Arabia back to 2007.
Both countries consumed more of the light oil, known as natural gas liquids, that is produced in association with gas. The IEA said the revision helped explain the historical difference between observed and implied inventory changes.
 

Topics: energy Oil

Musk trails Bill Gates as America's biggest donor, gives away $5.74bn Tesla stake

Musk trails Bill Gates as America's biggest donor, gives away $5.74bn Tesla stake
Updated 15 February 2022
Reuters

Musk trails Bill Gates as America's biggest donor, gives away $5.74bn Tesla stake

Musk trails Bill Gates as America's biggest donor, gives away $5.74bn Tesla stake
Updated 15 February 2022
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla chief executive Elon Musk donated a total of 5,044,000 shares in the world’s most valuable automaker to a charity from Nov. 19 to Nov. 29 last year, its filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, SEC, showed on Feb. 14.
The donation was worth $5.74 billion, based on the closing prices of Tesla shares on the five days that he donated the stock. The filing did not disclose the name of the charity.

The donation ranks Musk as America’s second-biggest donor after Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates last year, data from the Chronicle of Philanthropy shows.
This move came as the billionaire sold $16.4 billion worth of shares after polling Twitter users about offloading 10 percent of his stake in the electric-car maker in early November.
He said on Twitter that he would pay more than $11 billion in taxes in 2021 due to his exercise of stock options set to expire this year.
Musk also traded barbs with politicians Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren who called on wealthy people to pay more taxes.
Analysts have said there would be a tax benefit for Musk potentially gifting Tesla stock, since shares donated to charity are not subject to capital gains tax, as they would be if sold.
“His tax benefit would be huge,” said Bob Lord, an associate fellow at the Institute for Policy Studies who studies tax policy.
“He’d save between 40 percent and 50 percent of the $5.7 billion in tax, depending on whether he could take the deduction against his California income and he’d avoid the gains tax he would have to pay if he sold the stock.”
Lord added that Musk might have contributed the stock to intermediaries such as “donor-advised funds,” not outright to charitable groups.
Tesla was not immediately available for comment.
 

