Saudi inflation rate stabilizes in January at 1.2%

Saudi Arabia’s annual inflation rate stabilizes in January at 1.2 percent, unchanged from last month’s figure, according to official data.
This was despite the rise in transportation costs and food prices.
More to follow.
RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based nitrogen fertilizer producer Fertiglobe has raised the dividend payout for shareholders to $340 million for the second half of 2022, following an increase in earnings last year.
A subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, or ADNOC, Fertiglobe recorded revenue of $3.31 billion in 2021, a 113 percent rise from 2020. The adjusted earnings in 2021 were up by 242 percent to $1.55 billion.
The adjusted net income of the company in 2021 is $737 million, up from $66 million a year ago.
Fertiglobe plays a crucial role in transitioning the globe to a cleaner hydrogen economy, it said in a statement.
It added ammonia has emerged as one of the most promising products to enable the energy transition.
“We are pleased that we can start returning capital to our shareholders through consistent semi-annual dividends and focus on growing our future cash flows through targeted investments in hydrogen and other growth opportunities,” Fertiglobe CEO Ahmed El-Hoshy said.
“Our current order book looks healthy into Q2-2022, and we expect H1-2022 to be strong, driven by attractive farm economics, strong demand in our ammonia end markets, and our globally competitive position,” he added.
The company is a strategic partnership between ADNOC and Dutch fertilizer giant OCI, with ownership stakes of 42 percent and 58 percent respectively.
RIYADH: Digital security company Elm will debut on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, on Feb. 16, according to a bourse filing.
Owned by the Public Investment Fund, the company had earlier raised $820 million in proceeds from an initial public offering.
The listing comes amid a boom in the Saudi initial public offering market in a bid to enhance liquidity, especially after leading the Gulf in 2021 with record offerings, by companies including ACWA Power and stc.
The final offer price was set at SR128 ($34.1) per share, the top end of an indicative range.
Based in Riyadh, Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.
NEW YORK: Gold prices extended gains to a three-month peak as concerns around the Russia-Ukraine conflict supported bullion’s safe-haven appeal and sparked fears of supply disruption in the palladium market.
Spot gold was up 0.1 percent to $1,861.20 per ounce after hitting its highest level since Nov. 18. US gold futures gained 1.2 percent to $1,864.70.
“We got a flight to safety going into gold at the moment as equity markets are selling off. We also have a lot of big economic data coming out this week, and the main focus is inflation,” said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures.
US stock indexes continued their slide on worries over a higher interest rate environment and after the US warned Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack on Ukraine.
“We believe any further escalation of the situation will deter the Fed from raising interest rates by 50 basis points in March, as this could spark excessive turmoil on the financial markets,” Commerzbank said in a note.
Non-yielding gold is considered a hedge against higher inflation. Markets now await producer prices data for January and minutes from the US central bank’s January monetary policy meeting later this week.
Palladium rose 1.4 percent to $2,338.57 per ounce, having hit an over two-week peak earlier in the session.
Russia is one of the world’s largest palladium-producing countries, and any escalation in its conflict with Ukraine could lead to supply disruptions, analysts said.
“It looks like the percentage of palladium they export as a percentage of the global production is pretty close to 50percent," said Saxo Bank Analyst Ole Hansen. He added that the metal was extremely exposed to any supply reduction from Russia if tensions with Ukraine increased.
Silver rose 0.7 percent to $23.73 per ounce, while platinum was little changed at $1,026.50.
NEW YORK: US Natural gas futures rose more than 4 percent today after a 10 percent spike in European gas prices on expectations that US liquefied natural gas, or LNG exports will remain near record highs as long as there is a possibility of Russia invading Ukraine and cutting gas supplies to the rest of Europe.
US prices also gained support from forecasts of more US demand over the next two weeks than previously expected despite a milder than normal weather outlook for the rest of February, and as output continues to recover from cold-weather related reductions over the past month.
Gas futures in Europe jumped 10 percent on Monday, putting prices about seven times above US futures. Front-month gas futures for March delivery rose 18.2 cents, or 4.6 percent, to $4.123 per million British thermal units or mmBtu, putting the contract on track for its highest close since Feb. 8. Gas futures traded around $27 per mmBtu in Europe and $25 in Asia.
Since the start of the year, however, the US market has focused more on changes in US weather and domestic supply and demand, rather than what is happening around the world.
So far in 2022, US gas followed European prices about a third of the time versus two-thirds during the fourth quarter of 2021. But, traders said, a 10 percent jump in European prices was hard to ignore, noting demand for US LNG will remain strong so long as global gas prices trade well above US futures as utilities around the world scramble for cargoes to meet surging demand in Asia and replenish low inventories in Europe.
That is even more true now with heightened concerns Russia could invade Ukraine. If Russia invades, Europe and the United States would likely impose sanctions on Moscow, which could prompt Russia to cut gas supplies to Europe.
Russia provides around 30-40 percent of Europe’s gas supplies, totaling about 16.3 bcfd in 2021.
RIYADH: Students returning to universities once COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted will help drive up the size of Saudi Arabia’s water market, according to CEO of Berain Water, Mowaffaq Mbara.
Speaking to CNBC Arabia, Mbara said the sector saw a 7-10 percent increase from 2020 to 2021, and that rise will continue this year as higher education facilities reopen fully. The return of tourism would also play a factor.
Mbara predicted that the growth will be from 6.5 billion liters of water in 2021 to 7 billion liters in 2022.
Berain Water’s market performance in 2021 made it the first Saudi Arabian water company to distribute water to Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan, he claimed.
The company which had expanded into UAE in 2022, will announce further expansion when the deals have been finalized, he added.