Saudi open-source government software to contribute $1.3bn to Kingdom's digital economy

Saudi open-source government software to contribute $1.3bn to Kingdom’s digital economy
(Shutterstock)
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi open-source government software to contribute $1.3bn to Kingdom’s digital economy

Saudi open-source government software to contribute $1.3bn to Kingdom’s digital economy
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s open-source government software will contribute SR5 billion ($1.3 billion) to the Kingdom’s digital economy for the next four years to 2026, the Digital Government Authority’s governor said.

Ahmed Mohammed Al Suwaiyan added the software will also create 2,000 job opportunities, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The open-source government software strategy was launched in November 2021 by the Digital Government Authority to drive digital transformation in Saudi Arabia.

Open source software is software that is released with its source code, which allows others to study, change, and further distribute that product.

Relying on emerging technologies has become a priority, with the pandemic accelerating the digital transformation process, according to 92 percent of decision-makers in government, Al Suwaiyan said.

He said it was important to boost the Kingdom’s digital economy by localizing talent and new communications and information technology firms in the country.

Al Suwaiyan comments came during the Saudi Made Exhibition in Riyadh, which runs from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16.

Topics: open source Saudi Arabia digital economy

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Shares in UAE developer Union Properties tumble on 2021 losses

Shares in UAE developer Union Properties tumble on 2021 losses
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Shares in Dubai-listed Union Properties dropped almost 4.5 percent in Tuesday’s trading session, after turning to losses in 2021.

Net loss for the year stood at 903 million dirhams ($245 million), compared to a profit of 185 million dirhams a year earlier, according to a company statement.

The group’s assets fell by 1.54 billion dirhams year-on-year, and shareholders’ equity was down by 903 million dirhams.

The company, which is the developer of Motor City in Dubai, did not give further information on how it achieved its financial results during 2021.

Topics: Union Properties

Copper falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis blunts risk appetite

Copper falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis blunts risk appetite
Updated 25 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Copper falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis blunts risk appetite

Copper falls as Russia-Ukraine crisis blunts risk appetite
  • Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4 percent at $9,880 a ton, as of 0650 GMT
Updated 25 min 4 sec ago
Reuters

Copper prices, often viewed as a gauge of global economic health, fell on Tuesday as tensions at the Ukrainian border prompted investors to scale back purchases of riskier assets.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.4 percent at $9,880 a ton, as of 0650 GMT, while the most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange eased 0.3 percent to 71,010 yuan ($11,179.86) a ton.
“Current geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine have been weighing on prices along with expectations of interest rate increases by the Fed and other central banks due to persistently higher inflation,” CRU analyst Craig Lang said.
With buying in China expected to start picking up in the next few weeks, visible copper stocks are likely to remain at multi-year lows in the near term, Lang added.
Asian shares fell on the day as investors contemplated the implications of a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine, in the wake of which the Group of Seven large economies (G7) could impose economic and financial sanctions on Russia.

Topics: copper Russia Ukraine metal

BHP to payout record $7.6bn dividends amid rising commodity prices

BHP to payout record $7.6bn dividends amid rising commodity prices
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

BHP to payout record $7.6bn dividends amid rising commodity prices

BHP to payout record $7.6bn dividends amid rising commodity prices
Updated 30 min 18 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global mining giant BHP Group will payout a record $7.6 billion in half-year dividends fueled by rising commodity prices and stronger operations.

This came as profit jumped 57 percent in the second half of 2021, to hit $9.7 billion on higher operational revenue, the Financial Times reported.

These results followed an eventful six months for the miner, in which it shifted its primary stock market listing to Sydney and signed a merger agreement with Australian gas producer Woodside.

On completion of that deal, analysts see the miner’s strategy directed towards growth through providing higher exposure to energy transition metals.

This comes amid BHP’s efforts to adopt a greener portfolio as it seeks to adapt to the drive for low-carbon economies.

A key factor in the miner's favor is that iron ore prices have soared over 60 percent since last November to hit $150 per ton last week, Bloomberg reported.

“The iron ore price will be determined by supply and demand,” the company’s chief executive, Mark Henry, told Bloomberg.

Topics: BHP Mining

East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline stable

East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline stable
Updated 46 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline stable

East-bound gas flows via Russian Yamal-Europe pipeline stable
  • This will be the ninth week the link between Poland and Germany has been operating in the reverse direction since Dec. 21
Updated 46 min 20 sec ago
Arab News

MOSCOW: Gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline, which usually travel west from Russia to Europe, remained in reverse on Tuesday with volumes in line with last week’s levels, data from German network operator Gascade showed.
This will be the ninth week the link between Poland and Germany has been operating in the reverse direction, since Dec. 21, putting upward pressure on European gas prices.
Flows from Germany to Poland via the Mallnow metering point stood at around 1.5 million kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h) on Tuesday morning, unchanged from the levels seen over the last week.
Renominations, or bids, to flow gas from Germany to Poland are expected to remain at around 1.5 million kWh/h until Wednesday morning. The pipeline usually accounts for about 15 percent of Russia’s annual westbound supply of gas to Europe and Turkey.
Russian gas export monopoly Gazprom, which can book pipeline capacity at daily auctions, had not ordered any transit capacity for February and March via the route.
It also did not book capacity for the second and third quarters of the year.
On another major route for Russian deliveries to Europe, for supply to Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, capacity nominations for Tuesday rose to 481,617 MWh from 403,849 MWh on Monday.
Nominations via this route hit a 2022 high of 850,143 MWh at the start of February. 

Topics: gas Russia

MoneyHash raises $3m in pre-seed funding

MoneyHash raises $3m in pre-seed funding
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

MoneyHash raises $3m in pre-seed funding

MoneyHash raises $3m in pre-seed funding
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egyptian fintech MoneyHash raised $3 million in a pre-seed funding round led by venture capital firm COTU Ventures as well as VentureSouq and VentureFriends.

MoneyHash said it plans to become the first super-API for payment orchestration and revenue operations in the Middle East and Africa.

Its plan is to empower businesses in these markets to streamline their payments and optimize operations, Magnitt reported.

The company has been running beta testing since 2021, with 17 companies using their tools.

This round is an extension on an undisclosed six-figure sum raised in 2021.

Topics: MoneyHash pre-seed

