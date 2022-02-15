You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan

Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan

Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan
(File: Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bbvvm

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan

Turkish delegation heads to Israel to prepare for Israeli president’s meeting with Erdogan
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A high-level official delegation from Turkey will be arriving in Israel later this week ahead of a planned visit by the Israeli President Isaac Herzog, a joint press release said Tuesday. 

The Turkish delegation will include the Turkish president’s spokesperson and chief advisor, Ibrahim Kalin, and the deputy for Turkish foreign affairs minister, Sedat Önal.

The Turkish officials will meet with the Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Alon Ushpiz, the Director-General of the Office of the President of Israel, Eyal Shviki. 

The Turkish delegation’s visit is the reciprocal to the visit by Director-General of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Turkey last December.

During that visit, both sides conducted dialogue regarding the Herzog’s visit and relations between the Turkey and Israel began.

Topics: Turkey Israel

Related

Some think that the name change might be part of a bid to whip up nationalistic support by a president whose popularity in the polls is at an all-time low. (File)
Media
Erdogan wants Turkey off the menu

Italian, Qatari FMs discuss Libya

Italian, Qatari FMs discuss Libya
Updated 30 min 34 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian, Qatari FMs discuss Libya

Italian, Qatari FMs discuss Libya
  • Di Maio said they both agree on the need for elections
Updated 30 min 34 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: All parties involved in Libya should “act with the maximum level of transparency, fairness and inclusiveness,” said Italy’s foreign minister.

Italy will “continue to carefully monitor” developments in Libya, Luigi Di Maio added after his meeting in Rome with Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Qatar’s foreign minister and deputy prime minister, during the first session of the Italy-Qatar Strategic Dialogue.

Di Maio said they both agree on the need for elections and “a Libya-led process, facilitated by the UN,” to stabilize the country so as to “realize Libyans’ democratic aspirations.”

Last week, Libya’s House of Representatives appointed Fathi Bashagha, former interior minister of the Government of National Unity, as prime minister. But Abdel Hamid Dbeibah, whom Bashagha is supposed to replace, is refusing to step down.

Libya and Afghanistan were among the issues discussed by Al-Thani and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi during their meeting in the latter’s office in Rome.

Topics: Libya Qatar Italy

Related

UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability
Middle-East
UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability
French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Middle-East
El-Sisi, Macron urge Libyan peace, exit of foreign forces

Israelis praise Egypt’s Sisi for greeting Israeli minister at Cairo conference 

Israelis praise Egypt’s Sisi for greeting Israeli minister at Cairo conference 
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

Israelis praise Egypt’s Sisi for greeting Israeli minister at Cairo conference 

Israelis praise Egypt’s Sisi for greeting Israeli minister at Cairo conference 
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi was praised by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for his special greeting for Israel’s energy minister on  Monday during an international energy conference in Cairo.  

El-Sisi was seen walking to the other side of the hall to welcome Israeli Minister of Energy Karin Elharar, who was seated on a wheelchair. 

On Twitter, Bennett retweeted video footage of the moment, and wrote that he was “touched” by the gesture.  

The salute was also praised by the Israeli embassy in Cairo, which tweeted saying the move by "Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is a step that deserves all appreciation and respect.”

The Twitter account known as Israel Arabic has also retweeted the footage, describing El-Sisi’s move as a “noble humanitarian stance.” 

Topics: Egypt Israel Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Naftali Bennett

UN adviser, Libyan Supreme Council to establish reconciliation to reach elections

UN adviser, Libyan Supreme Council to establish reconciliation to reach elections
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

UN adviser, Libyan Supreme Council to establish reconciliation to reach elections

UN adviser, Libyan Supreme Council to establish reconciliation to reach elections
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

The UN adviser and President of the Libyan Supreme Council have agreed to establish reconciliation in order to reach elections. 

Topics: Libya UN elections

Related

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the sidelines of the One Ocean Summit in Brest, France. (Facebook/Spokesman of the Egyptian Presidency)
Middle-East
El-Sisi, Macron urge Libyan peace, exit of foreign forces
UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability
Middle-East
UN adviser tells Libya it must preserve calm, stability

NCIAVHR investigates Houthi militias’ attacks on residential areas in Taiz

NCIAVHR investigates Houthi militias’ attacks on residential areas in Taiz
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

NCIAVHR investigates Houthi militias’ attacks on residential areas in Taiz

NCIAVHR investigates Houthi militias’ attacks on residential areas in Taiz
  • Four civilians, including an child and a woman, were injured and properties were damaged in the recent attack
Updated 15 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The National Committee for Investigating Alleged Violations of Human Rights (NCIAVHR) carried out an in inquiry after the Houthi’s recent attacks in Taiz governorate. 

According to state news agency SABA, investigators went on field visits in Taiz’s Sallah and Maqbana districts, where residential zones came under attack on Monday. 

Four civilians, including an child and a woman, were injured and properties were damaged in the recent attack. 

NCIAVHR’s investigators visited al-Abdalah IDPs Camp, which was also attacked by the Houthi militia on Sunday. 

During the camp inspection committee investigators found four civilians, including two children, were injured in the Houthi attack.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia attack

Related

Coalition destroys Houthi communications system being used to control drones for hostile operations
Middle-East
Coalition destroys Houthi communications system being used to control drones for hostile operations
Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says
Middle-East
Strikes target Houthi sites in Yemeni capital, Coalition says

Ex-Sudan official detained as 2 killed in anti-coup protests

Sudanese protesters march during a demonstration calling for civilian rule and denouncing the military administration, in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Umdurman, on February 14, 2022. (AFP)
Sudanese protesters march during a demonstration calling for civilian rule and denouncing the military administration, in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Umdurman, on February 14, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

Ex-Sudan official detained as 2 killed in anti-coup protests

Sudanese protesters march during a demonstration calling for civilian rule and denouncing the military administration, in the capital Khartoum's twin city of Umdurman, on February 14, 2022. (AFP)
  • The detentions have intensified in recent weeks as Sudan plunged into further turmoil with near-daily street protests since the coup
Updated 15 February 2022
AP

CAIRO: Sudan’s military authorities have arrested a former senior government official a second time, his party said, and at least two demonstrators were killed as thousands once again took to the streets around the country Monday to protest an October military coup.
The Unionist Alliance party said Mohammed Al-Faki Suliman, a former member of the ruling Sovereign Council, was detained Sunday in the capital of Khartoum. It said security forces stopped his vehicle as he was heading from his home to the party’s headquarters.
Suliman was also deputy head of a government-run agency tasked with dismantling the legacy of former autocratic President Omar Al-Bashir’s regime.
Also on Sunday, security forces arrested two former members of the agency, according to a security official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The agency is known as The Committee to Dismantle the Regime of June 30, 1989, in reference the Islamist-backed military coup that brought Al-Bashir to power.
The official said the three were taken to the Souba prison in Khartoum. He said they were facing charges related to the work of the agency, which the military disbanded following the Oct. 25 takeover.
Suliman had been detained in the coup and was released a month later as part of a deal between the military and then-Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.
He was the latest of a series of former government officials and activists to be detained in recent weeks as military rulers stepped up crackdown on anti-coup groups.
Last week, authorities also rearrested Khalid Omar, a minister in the ousted transitional government. Also arrested was Wagdi Saleh, another committee member. Omar is a leader with the opposition Sudanese Congress Party. The party said prosecutors ordered Omar and Saleh to remain in custody for 15 more days. It did not provide further details.
The detentions have intensified in recent weeks as Sudan plunged into further turmoil with near-daily street protests since the coup.
The takeover upended Sudan’s transition to democratic rule that began after three decades of international isolation under Al-Bashir, who was removed from power in 2019 after a popular uprising.
Protesters once again marched in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman on Monday, demanding the establishment of a fully civilian government to lead the transition, according to the pro-democracy movement. There were protests in other cities, too, including Port Sudan and Wad Madani, it said.
The movement shared footage online that showed protesters in Khartoum beating drums and holding the Sudanese flag while marching in the streets of Khartoum. Others held posters with images of arrested activists and former officials, with a slogan reading: “Freedom for the detained.”
Security forces violently broke up protests in multiple places in Khartoum and Omdurman, using live ammunition and tear gas, activist Nazim Sirag said. At least two men were shot dead, he said. The Sudanese Doctors Committee said the first was shot in his neck and chest in Khartoum, and the second on his shoulder in Omdurman.
Many others were wounded, including with gun shots during the heavy crackdown on protesters, especially at the Sharwani bus station located south of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sirag added.
Security authorities in the capital had called on protesters to assemble in public squares to avoid more clashes with forces. A deadly crackdown on protesters has killed at least 81 people and wounded 2,200 others since the coup, according to the medical group.
Sudan has been politically paralyzed since the coup. The turmoil has worsened since the resignation last month of Hamdok, who complained of failure to reach a compromise between the generals and the pro-democracy movement.
African Union Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat, meanwhile, met Sunday with Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, head of the Sovereign Council, in Khartoum as part of international efforts to find a way out of the crisis, the council said.
Mahamat also met with the Sudanese Professionals Association, which reiterated its demand of the removal of military from power, the association said.
The generals, however, said they will hand over power only to an elected administration. They say elections will take place in July 2023, as planned in a constitutional document governing the transitional period.

Topics: Sudan

Related

Sudan’s Burhan dismisses sanctions threats, says Israel visits not political
Middle-East
Sudan’s Burhan dismisses sanctions threats, says Israel visits not political
Protesters march during a rally against military rule following coup in Khartoum, Sudan, February 10, 2022. (Reuters)
Middle-East
Sudan rejects Western criticism of arrests as ‘blatant interference’

Latest updates

Afghan diplomats worldwide in limbo as funds dwindle
Afghan diplomats worldwide in limbo as funds dwindle
Saudi Arabia reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saudi Arabia reports 1,982 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
HSBC, Barclays still funding fossil fuel projects despite green pledges: ShareAction report
HSBC, Barclays still funding fossil fuel projects despite green pledges: ShareAction report
Police took no action over Manchester bomber’s texts to Daesh contact, inquiry hears
Police took no action over Manchester bomber’s texts to Daesh contact, inquiry hears
Coinbase Super Bowl ad briefly crashes app, shares slip: Crypto Moves
Coinbase Super Bowl ad briefly crashes app, shares slip: Crypto Moves

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.