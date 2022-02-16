You are here

Agreement reached on transfer of oil from abandoned tanker off Yemen: UN

This handout satellite image obtained courtesy of Maxar Technologies on July 19, 2020 shows a close up view of the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020 off the port of Ras Isa. (AFP)
This handout satellite image obtained courtesy of Maxar Technologies on July 19, 2020 shows a close up view of the FSO Safer oil tanker on June 19, 2020 off the port of Ras Isa. (AFP)
Updated 16 February 2022
AFP

  • Coastal countries including Djibouti, Eritrea and Saudi Arabia could also be affected, in addition to commercial maritime traffic in the Red Sea
UNITED NATIONS, United States: An ‘agreement in principle’ has been reached to transfer the toxic cargo from a rusting oil tanker abandoned off the coast of war-torn Yemen to another ship, the UN said Tuesday.
Experts warn of the risk of a major environmental disaster posed by the 45-year-old FSO Safer, moored since 2015 off Yemen’s western port of Hodeida.
An oil spill could destroy ecosystems in the Red Sea, shut down the vital port and expose millions of people to high levels of pollution, according to independent studies.
“I am pleased to report recent progress in efforts to resolve the Safer tanker issue, including an agreement in principle to a UN-coordinated proposal to shift the oil to another ship,” said Martin Griffiths, the UN’s deputy chief for humanitarian affairs.
He gave no further details about the operation or when the transfer might take place.
Ten days ago the UN indicated that positive discussions between Yemeni government officials and Houthi rebels had seen both sides keen to find an emergency solution to avoid a catastrophic spill.
According to environmental group Greenpeace an oil spill would prevent access to Yemen’s main ports of Hodeida and Salif, affecting food aid supplies for up to 8.4 million people.
Coastal countries including Djibouti, Eritrea and Saudi Arabia could also be affected, in addition to commercial maritime traffic in the Red Sea.
Inspection of the deteriorating ship has dragged on for years with UN requests for access repeatedly delayed over disagreements with the Houthi rebel movement, which controls much of the north including Hodeida and Salif ports.
Yemen’s civil war has been a catastrophe for millions of its citizens, dubbed by the United Nations as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.
According to the UN, the war has claimed some 377,000 lives due to both fighting and lack of potable water, hunger and disease.

Israel’s PM Bennett concludes historic visit to Bahrain to deepen ties

Bahrain’s King Hamad receives Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Sakhir Palace, Sakhir, Bahrain, Feb. 15, 2022. (Bahrain News Agency/Reuters)
Bahrain's King Hamad receives Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at Sakhir Palace, Sakhir, Bahrain, Feb. 15, 2022. (Bahrain News Agency/Reuters)
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

  • Bennett meets Bahrain’s king, senior officials and chief of US Fifth Fleet
  • Bahraini crown prince accepts invitation to visit Israel
LONDON: Bahrain agreed to step up cooperation with Israel on Tuesday, hosting a first visit by its leader Naftali Bennett.
The Israeli premier concluded a two-day visit to Manama, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and several international naval task forces, in a first by any Israeli leader following the 2020 normalization of bilateral relations.
Bennett held talks with King Hamad earlier on Tuesday to discuss strengthening strategic and security relations to address regional challenges, including nuclear threats, terrorist activity, religious extremism, poverty and social issues, Bahraini news agency BNA reported.
“The two sides also discussed at length ways to enhance civil, economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries to secure peace and achieve prosperity,” BNA said.
King Hamad said Bennett’s visit will be “fruitful and successful” due to his “determination and leadership toward an integrated joint effort” to achieve the best interests of both countries.

Bennett described his trip as a chance to forge a common stand against Iran and its allies including Yemen’s Houthis, whose attacks on the United Arab Emirates this year jarred the oil-producing region.
“We are trying to form a new regional architecture of moderate countries (to) provide stability, economic prosperity and to be able to stand strong against enemies who are fomenting chaos and terror,” Bennett told reporters.
The two countries agreed to expedite negotiations on investment protection agreements and jointly work to expedite a tax agreement that would provide the infrastructure to promote safe trade cooperation, a joint statement said.
They also agreed to support and encourage trade and mutual visits of senior officials, and deepen ties between their two peoples through cultural exchange and educational and academic cooperation.
The two governments agreed on a process of building a bilateral plan dubbed the “Warm Peace Strategy” that would prioritize several sectors including food security, water, sustainable energy, trade and investment.

Bahrain’s King Hamad presents Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett with a welcome gift at Sakhir Palace, Sakhir, Bahrain, Feb. 15, 2022. (Bahrain News Agency/Reuters)

Bahraini Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al-Khalifa has accepted an invitation to visit Israel, the Gulf state’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani said, adding the trip should happen in “the near future.”
Bennett met with government ministers and members of Bahrain’s Jewish community on Tuesday. In a town hall with Bahraini civil servants and journalists, Bennett stressed the need to increase trade and other links.
“We don’t have enough trade, we don’t have enough tourism — and that is what this visit is all about,” Bennett said.
“I’m going to be your ambassador there (in Israel). I want to ‘sell Bahrain’,” he added.
Bennett also met with the US commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the premier’s office said, stressing the fleet’s role in maintaining regional stability in the face of threats.
The US Navy is considering adding unmanned Israeli boats to its joint Middle East operations, a US official said earlier in the day, a move that could deepen Israel’s military involvement in the Gulf and further anger Tehran.

Israel is due to become the 29th country to post an attache to the Fifth Fleet’s Manama headquarters, officials said, adding the as-yet unnamed envoy would likely be of navy captain or commander rank.
“It’s about keeping the lines of communication open” bilaterally between Israel and the fleet, a US official said, referring to the plan to station the envoy in the Gulf kingdom.
Israel has not formally confirmed the appointment.
Bennett told Cooper that he expected “the cooperation among the region’s countries and powerful ally the United States will keep getting closer,” the prime minister’s office said.
The US official said the Fifth Fleet was examining dozens of unmanned vessels as part of current Gulf exercises, and it was interested in Israeli-made surface drones as possible complements to flying and underwater drones.
“The Israelis are definitely vested in leveraging this technology,” the official said, adding that a fleet commander had in recent weeks visited Haifa in Israel to study the surface drones.
Bahrain and the UAE became only the third and fourth Arab states — following Egypt and Jordan — to establish ties with Israel in the pacts negotiated under then US president Donald Trump. Bennett visited the UAE in December.
(With Reuters and AFP)

Why justice for Syrian victims of regime atrocities is not a forlorn hope

Why justice for Syrian victims of regime atrocities is not a forlorn hope
Updated 16 February 2022
Oubai Shahbandar

  • Charges of torture could be levelled against Assad’s inner circle in the wake of a German court ruling
  • International community can do more to help bring leading regime officials to justice for atrocities
WASHINGTON, D.C.: However, survivors and human rights observers believe these cases, heard in German courts, are only the beginning and that the international community must do more to help bring leading regime officials to justice for atrocities against the Syrian people.
Stephen Rapp, an American lawyer, former US ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues in the Office of Global Criminal Justice, and chair of the Board of Commissioners for the Commission for International Justice and Accountability, is building a case against the Syrian ruler and his inner circle to hold them to account for torture and mass murder.
“The conviction of Anwar Raslan and the trial of Dr. Alaa Mousa in Germany gives me hope that higher level Syrian regime officials will eventually be brought to justice,” Rapp, who successfully prosecuted suspects following the 1994 Rwandan genocide, told Arab News.

“This is a first step on the long road to justice,” Yasmine Mishaan, a founding member of the Caesar Families Association, told Arab News. (AFP)

“Very strong evidence is available. The challenge is making the arrests. What is needed is more effective tracking of the movements of such officials and coordinated action by states to achieve the arrest and transfer of the suspects when they are outside Syria.”
Raslan, 58, a former member of Syria’s General Intelligence Directorate who claimed asylum in Germany in 2014, became the most senior former regime official to be convicted of crimes perpetrated in Syria when a court in Koblenz handed down a life sentence last month.
German prosecutors accused Raslan of overseeing the murder of 58 people and the torture of 4,000 others while he was head of the investigations section at the Al-Khatib detention facility in Damascus, also known as “Branch 251.”
Witness testimonies, which included well-documented accounts of torture and sexual abuse in Branch 251, were corroborated by tens of thousands of photographs smuggled out of Syria by a military defector code named “Caesar.” The photographs graphically depict scenes of abuse, torture and murder.

Anwar Raslan appearing in court in Koblenz, western Germany. (AFP)

On Jan. 13, Raslan was found guilty of overseeing 27 of the murders and of crimes against humanity. He was sentenced to life in prison.
“The verdict is an important step, but it does not bring full justice for the Syrian people,” Ameenah Sawwan, a Syrian activist based in Germany, told Arab News.
“This is the beginning of a wider struggle for more comprehensive justice and accountability for the victims. It is important to remember that the crimes against humanity that came to light in the trial of Anwar Raslan are still taking place in Syria every day.”
Sawwan added: “Officials in the Syrian regime should know that they will one day also be held accountable. I remember in my childhood the stories that my parents would tell us about what this regime was capable of. And then, after 2011, I saw with my own eyes how the regime would detain family members and bomb our homes.”
Raslan is not the only regime official on trial in Germany. Syrian doctor Alaa Mousa, 36, is facing charges of torture and murder allegedly committed while working in the regime’s military hospitals. Among a string of charges, he is accused of setting fire to a teenage boy’s genitals and operating on detainees without anaesthesia.

Abu Layla: “They have full authority to kill, arrest and abuse anyone rejecting the Assad regime. And they have no deterrent for committing these violations.” (AFP)

Mousa faces 18 counts of torturing detainees in Damascus and the western city of Homs in 2011-12. He also faces one count of murder for allegedly administering a lethal injection to a prisoner who resisted being beaten, according to federal prosecutors.
Mousa arrived in Germany on a visa for skilled workers in mid-2015 and continued to practice medicine until his arrest in June 2020 after Syrian witnesses came forward. He denies all the charges.
Germany’s “universal jurisdiction laws” make it unique among European states, giving its prosecutors a broad mandate to seek justice for crimes of exceptional gravity that took place elsewhere in the world, even if no crime had been committed in Germany itself.
Syria is not a member of the International Criminal Court and, in 2014, Russia and China blocked efforts at the UN Security Council to give the court a mandate over serious crimes in Syria. Germany’s courts offer Syrian survivors a rare platform to seek accountability.
“This was an important conviction for us because it is the first trial of its kind for a security officer while the system he represented is still in power. This is a first step on the long road to justice,” Yasmine Mishaan, a founding member of the Caesar Families Association, told Arab News.
Four of Mishaan’s brothers disappeared into the regime’s jails. Mishaan said that during Raslan’s trial, she recognized her brother Oqba’s corpse among the thousands of photographs smuggled out by Caesar.
For Mishaan and many grieving families, the conviction sets an important precedent and an example for other governments to follow.
“Our ability to access a special court for Syria or an international criminal court is blocked by the UN Security Council vetoes of Russia and China. We hope that other countries will follow Germany’s suit and hold other rights violators like Raslan accountable. For me, justice will mean that my brother’s dreams at the start of the Syrian revolution will one day come true.”

Abu Layla believes the trials have shown the Assad regime that the days of absolute impunity may soon be over. (AFP)

Omar Abu Layla, a Syrian refugee and analyst now living in Germany, also believes January’s prosecution represents an important first step. “The prosecution of a former criminal involved in violations against Syrians means a lot to me,” Abu Layla told Arab News.
“Today all Syrian families are victims of these criminals. I lost more than 88 of my cousins, who were martyred and more than 155 members of my tribe were detained. It is just one step and should be followed by more and bigger steps than the prosecution of one person. There must be larger and broader mechanisms to prosecute all war criminals in Syria, not just those in Europe.”
Even if they are able to evade arrest, members of Assad’s inner circle have reason to fear the precedent set by the Koblenz trial, in large part because it threatens to disrupt the regime’s efforts to normalize relations with the international community.
“It is a direct message to the countries that are trying to normalize relations with the Syrian regime that the international position will not change as the regime is criminal, and so all those normalizing relations with it are supporting its criminality,” said Abu Layla.
Although Raslan and Mousa are relatively low-ranking figures, Abu Layla believes the trials have shown the Assad regime that the days of absolute impunity may soon be over — which could act as a deterrent to further atrocities.

Tens of thousands of people have been detained or disappeared in Syria since 2011. (AFP)

“These criminals must not enjoy a free life after being involved in cases of torture, murder and criminality against the Syrian people over the past years, so justice is the only way they see the results of their practices against Syrians,” he said.
“These trials send direct messages to it and its supporters that none of them can get away with these crimes, and they all will be arrested, including the head of the regime. No doubt these trials cause a state of fear inside the Assad regime.”
Human rights observers believe the centralized nature of the regime has left a detailed paper trail that can be used in a court of law to prosecute higher-ranking Syrian security officials — right up to the office of the president.
“The intelligence service is the most criminal branch in Syria at all levels; in prisons and on the ground during the demonstrations,” said Abu Layla. “They have full authority to kill, arrest and abuse anyone rejecting the Assad regime. And they have no deterrent for committing these violations.”
Tens of thousands of people have been detained or disappeared in Syria since 2011, the vast majority by government forces using an extensive network of detention facilities throughout the country. Observers say the regime continues to hold and forcibly disappear thousands of people.
Rapp and the Commission for International Justice and Accountability are confident that many more high-level prosecutions will be possible. Given time, they believe charges will be brought against the highest echelons of the Syrian regime.

Over 100 Sudanese detainees, including high-profile politicians, start hunger strike

Over 100 Sudanese detainees, including high-profile politicians, start hunger strike
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters
AFP

  • Two killed in crackdown on Monday’s anti-coup protests as thousands rallied in Khartoum, Omdurman, Port Sudan and Darfur
KHARTOUM: More than 100 Sudanese detainees, including high-profile politicians, began a hunger strike on Tuesday, allied lawyers and doctors said.

The detainees are part of the protest movement against an Oct. 25 army coup that ended a civilian-military power-sharing arrangement that followed the overthrow of long-ruling autocrat President Omar Bashir in 2019.

The coup prompted mass protests during which 81 people have been killed, most recently two on Monday, and more than 2,000 injured, according to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors.

“More than 100 unlawful detainees in Soba prison entered today in an open hunger strike due to their unjustified and illegal detention,” the Defense Committee for the Unlawfully Detained and Martyrs of Arbitrary Killings said in a statement.

The group said separately that one suspect in the killing of a police brigadier general had been tortured while another was in solitary confinement.

Civilian politicians Khalid Omer Yousif and Wagdi Salih were taking part in the hunger strike, said Abdelqayom Awad, a member of Yousif’s Sudanese Congress Party.

Along with former Sovereign Council member Mohamed Al-Faki Suleiman who was arrested on Sunday, the men face corruption charges apparently stemming from their work on a taskforce dismantling the network of Bashir.

The Sovereign Council was a body of civilian politicians and military men set up after Bashir’s overthrow to lead a transition to democracy.

It was dissolved after the October coup, setting back those plans.

Military leaders say the coup was necessary due to political infighting and for the country’s security, but they say they are still committed to elections in mid-2023.

Military leader Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan said in an interview on Saturday he was not involved in the arrests of Yousif and Salih — who were also detained temporarily in the coup — but that their work on the committee had diverged from its aims.

On Monday, thousands rallied in the capital Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, while protests also took place in the eastern city of Port Sudan and in the western Darfur region, according to witnesses.

In Khartoum, protests had begun with crowds waving national flags and carrying red balloons, as the rallies coincided with Valentine’s Day.

“Today is the nation’s love day,” one banner read.

Some shouted slogans demanding the authorities release activists who had been arrested, while others carried pictures of protesters killed.

“We are demanding the release of resistance committee members and politicians who were unjustly arrested, and some of whom are facing fabricated charges,” protester Khaled Mohamed said.

But as crowds tried to approach the presidential palace, security forces fired volleys of tear gas canisters.

One protester was killed after he was shot in “the neck and chest by live rounds by coup forces” in Khartoum, the independent Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said.

Another protester was later killed in Omdurman after being struck by “live bullets to the left shoulder which penetrated the chest,” the committee said.

Sudanese police said in a statement that at least 102 police were “severely wounded” while one suffered “a gunshot to the foot.”

It also noted that protesters have “smashed the front” of the parliament building, set a fire near an adjacent gas station, and damaged several vehicles and a mosque in Omdurman.

Damage was also reported to several parts of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in the city, and items belonging to security guards were looted, it said, adding that police only “exercised the reasonable legitimate force” in response.

The authorities have also arrested scores of activists accused of belonging to the “resistance committees” that have been instrumental in organizing protests.

“The number of people detained arbitrarily and without criminal charges has exceeded 100,” the Sudanese Professionals Association said Monday.

On Sunday, authorities arrested Mohamed Al-Fekki, a civilian former member of the ruling Sovereign Council, which led the country under the now stalled 2019 power-sharing agreement.

Last week, authorities arrested ex-minister Khaled Omar Youssef and Wagdi Saleh, the spokesman of Sudan’s main civilian bloc, the Forces for Freedom and Change.

Those arrests came just a day after they joined an FFC delegation for talks with UN special representative Volker Perthes, as part of efforts to resolve Sudan’s deepening crisis.

The October military power grab, the latest coup in Sudan since its independence, has sparked widespread international condemnation and punitive measures — but authorities have shown little inclination to compromise.

US officials meet Tunisians civil society members

US officials meet Tunisians civil society members
Updated 16 February 2022
Reuters

TUNIS: US officials have met with Tunisian civil society representatives amid Washington’s concern over the dissolution of the Supreme Judicial Council, the US Embassy in Tunisia said on Tuesday, escalating international pressure on President Kais Saied.

Saied last week dissolved the council, one of the remaining institutions in Tunisia that was able to work independently of him, in the latest of a series of moves his opponents have described as being part of a coup.

US Deputy Assistant Secretaries Karen Sasahara and Christopher Le Mon met with Tunisian civil society representatives to discuss recent political and judicial developments, the US Embassy said in a statement.

“We are concerned by Tunisian President Saied’s decree. Last week, we joined like-minded partners in emphasizing that an independent judiciary is a core element of an effective and transparent democracy,” State Department spokesman Ned Price had said a day earlier.

Tunisia’s president cemented his grip over the judiciary on Sunday with a decree that lets him dismiss judges or block their promotion, helping consolidate his power after he seized executive authority last summer.

Saied outraged his opponents and alarmed democratic foreign allies with his announcement about the judicial body.

Saied, meanwhile, relieved the temporary head of national radio, Chokri Cheniti, from his position, the presidency announced in a statement.

Saied had appointed Cheniti as the temporary head of the national radio, Radio Tunisienne, in September. He did not name a replacement for Cheniti.

Algeria president announces youth unemployment benefit

Algeria president announces youth unemployment benefit
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

  • Abdelmadjid Tebboune says jobless will be offered a monthly grant of 13,000 dinars
ALGIERS: Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said Tuesday that the government would introduce youth unemployment benefits as the North African nation struggles with a jobless rate of almost 15 percent.
The payments will be made “to preserve the dignity of young people,” Tebboune said in an interview broadcast on Algerian television.
Algeria will offer its jobless a monthly grant of 13,000 dinars (around $100), a decision aimed at alleviating the economic crisis,d Tebboune told reporters.
The allowance — equivalent to nearly two-thirds the minimum wage of 20,000 dinars ($142) — will begin in March.
It will be accompanied by medical benefits, while some taxes on consumer products will also be suspended, Tebboune said.
Algeria, Africa’s biggest gas exporter with around 45 million people, earns some 90 percent of its state revenues from hydrocarbons.
Tebboune said the youth payments were part of the 2022 budget.
In November, lawmakers voted to scrap generous state subsidies on basic goods that had long helped maintain social peace, but that had strained state budgets as energy revenues fell.
Meanwhile, the Algerian leader also said that an Arab League summit will be held in the fourth quarter of this year, after previously announcing that it would be postponed.
The 31st Arab League Summit was set to be held in March after Tebboune said his country would host it in November. The new date of the meeting will be announced next month
(With AFP and Reuters)

