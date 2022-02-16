You are here

Somalia says Al-Shabab attack kills 5 outside capital

Somalia’s government said the early morning attack targeted police and checkpoints outside of Mogadishu. (File/Shutterstock)
AP

  • The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab often targets Mogadishu
NAIROBI: An attack by the Al-Shabab extremist group on Wednesday killed five people and wounded 16 on the outskirts of Somalia’s capital, police said.
Somalia’s government said the early morning attack targeted police and checkpoints outside of Mogadishu.
The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab often targets Mogadishu, and the United Nations and other international observers have warned that the group would take advantage of Somalia’s current election crisis to launch more attacks.
National elections have been delayed for more than a year.

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab attack

AP

  • Health workers have diagnosed a daily average of 60,230 new coronavirus cases in the past seven days
  • The fast-developing omicron surge has left officials debating whether the country should maintain strict social distancing rules
SEOUL: South Korea will distribute free coronavirus rapid test kits at schools and senior care facilities starting next week as it weathers an unprecedented wave of infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant.
Health officials on Wednesday reported its highest daily jump in coronavirus infections with 90,443 new cases, shattering the previous one-day record set on Tuesday by more than 33,000 cases. The figure represents more than a 20-fold increase from the levels seen in mid-January, when omicron emerged as the country’s dominant strain, and some experts say the country could see daily cases of around 200,000 in March.
While experts say omicron appears less likely to cause serious illness or death compared to the delta variant, which rattled the country in December and early January, hospitalizations have been creeping up amid the greater scale of outbreak.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Seoul’s No. 2 official behind President Moon Jae-in, said officials will start distributing free rapid test kits next week at kindergartens, elementary schools and senior care facilities, including nursing homes and neighborhood welfare centers, to strengthen protection for unvaccinated children and high-risk groups.
Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye said schools will be getting enough kits for students to use twice a week, but added that such tests won’t be mandatory.
“We ask for students to be tested at home with the rapid antigen test kits on the evenings of Sunday and Wednesday before coming to school,” Yoo said during a briefing. “When testing positive from those tests, please visit the local health office to get PCR (lab) tests.”
Health workers have diagnosed a daily average of 60,230 new coronavirus cases in the past seven days, which translates to 116.64 infections per 100,000 people, as the national caseload grew over 1.55 million.
The fast-developing omicron surge has left officials debating whether the country should maintain strict social distancing rules, including a six-person limit on private social gatherings and a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants.
Struggling business owners have called for the measures to be removed, questioning whether they are meaningful when cases are growing rapidly.
But health experts warn that easing social distancing may allow transmissions to veer further out of control, which would further stretch worn-out health and government workers and threaten high-risk groups and children younger than 12 who have yet to be vaccinated.
The country has already eased quarantine restrictions significantly starting this month to prevent major disruptions at workplaces and essential services, which may occur if huge numbers of people are constantly forced into isolation.
There are also concerns that transmissions could worsen as campaigning and political rallies began on Tuesday ahead of the March 9 presidential elections.
Prime Minister Kim said officials will consider both the pandemic’s growing economic strain and threats posed by the omicron surge before announcing new social distancing measures on Friday.
While omicron more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had COVID-19 previously, experts say vaccination and booster shots still provide strong protection from serious illness and death.
More than 86 percent of South Koreans have been fully vaccinated and 58 percent have received booster shots. Health officials plan to offer fourth vaccination shots at nursing homes and other long-term care settings starting later this month.
The country also started offering Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine at hospitals and public health offices this week, adding another tool in a mass immunization campaign that has mainly depended on Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines.
Officials hope that the Maryland company’s protein vaccine, which is similar to shots used for years against the common flu or hepatitis B, would appeal to people who have been hesitant to use other vaccines based on newer technologies.

Topics: South Korea rapid tests omicron

Reuters

MOGADISHU: Gunfire and explosions went off in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu in the early hours of Wednesday as Al-Shabab militants attacked police stations and security check points, the internal security minister said.
Al Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab, which aims to topple the central government and impose its severe interpretation of Islamic law, carries out frequent attacks against the government, including attacking a minibus carrying election delegates last week.
“The terrorists attacked the suburbs of Mogadishu and targeted our police stations and check points,” Abdullahi Nor, the minister, wrote on Twitter.
“Our security defeated the enemy.”
There were no immediate details on casualties. Police would provide more details on the attacks, the minister said.
There was no immediate comment from Al-Shabab.

Topics: Somalia

AP

BRUNSWICK, Georgia: Neighbors of the three white men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery testified at their hate crimes trial Tuesday that they were shocked to hear shotgun blasts ring out in their neighborhood and to see a young man’s body sprawled in the street.
“I felt guilty that it happened outside my house,” said Dan Allcott, who was home with his wife and their baby when Arbery fell dead a few feet from Allcott’s driveway on Feb. 23, 2020.
Police found bloodstains and shotgun shells in Allcott’s yard. He said he later met Arbery’s parents when they came to inspect the scene and let them place a wooden cross with a wreath in his yard. He moved his family to a different neighborhood months afterward.
“The house didn’t feel the same anymore,” Allcott testified. “It didn’t feel like home anymore.”
Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael armed themselves and used a pickup truck to chase Arbery after spotting him running in their coastal Georgia neighborhood that day, a Sunday. A neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, joined the chase in his own truck and recorded cellphone video of Travis McMichael shooting Arbery.
No arrests were made until the video leaked online two months later.
Both McMichaels and Bryan were convicted of murder last fall in a Georgia state court and sentenced to life in prison.
All three are now standing trial in a separate case in US District Court, where they are charged with violating Arbery’s civil rights and with targeting him because he was Black. They have pleaded not guilty, with defense attorneys saying the deadly chase was motivated by an earnest, though erroneous, suspicion that the 25-year-old Black man had committed crimes — not by racial hostility.
A jury of eight white members, three Black people and one Hispanic person was sworn in Monday to hear the case. The judge in the case on Monday filed a written order requiring the jurors to be sequestered throughout the trial to protect them from “trial publicity, extraneous influences and harassment” and to ensure a fair trial.
On the day of the shooting, another neighbor, Matt Albenze, called police using a nonemergency number when he spotted Arbery entering a home under construction where security cameras had previously recorded Arbery.
Albenze was on the phone with police when Arbery ran from the house toward the home of the McMichaels. Albenze said he saw their truck back out of the driveway as they gave chase.
Pete Theodocion, Bryan’s defense attorney, asked Albenze if he still would have called police had the man entering the unfinished home been white or Hispanic.
“Nothing you did that day, none of the words or actions, were based on Mr. Arbery being African American, is that correct?” Theodocion asked.
“Correct,” Albenze replied.
He said he heard the gunshots minutes later, and rode his bike to the scene of the shooting but kept his distance after seeing the man he’d reported to police lying dead in the road. Albenze said he went home and poured himself a vodka.
Albenze testified that when he grabbed his cellphone to call police he also slipped a handgun into the pocket of his overalls. Asked by prosecutor Bobbi Bernstein if he ever shouted at Arbery to stop, drew his gun or pointed it at Arbery, Albenze said no.
“It’s not my job,” he said.
Jurors sat silently as they watched graphic, bloody images from the killing displayed on individual monitors installed at each seat in the jury box.
They saw close-up crime scene photos of Arbery lying dead in the street with gaping wounds in his torso. And jurors viewed three different versions of the cellphone video of Arbery getting shot, including one that was slowed down and another that was zoomed in with the image stabilized.
Travis McMichael’s lawyer, Amy Lee Copeland, argued unsuccessfully that showing the jurors three back-to-back versions of the video would be excessive.
The jury also saw a clip from the body camera of the first officer on the scene, which showed the McMichaels standing in the road where Arbery lay after being shot. The clip shows Arbery’s head and right leg move. The video was shown without sound, but Georgia Bureau of Investigaton agent Richard Dial testified that, if the sound was on, Arbery’s “dying gasps” would be audible.
Dial also walked the jury through excerpts of interviews the McMichaels gave police after the shooting, in which they acknowledged they never saw Arbery commit any crimes. Travis McMichael said the shooting wouldn’t have happened had Arbery followed his commands to stop running.
“I’m more pissed off that the guy put me in this situation,” Travis McMichael said in a recorded police interview.

Topics: US Ahmaud Arbery

Reuters

OTTAWA/CALGARY, Alberta: Ottawa’s police chief resigned on Tuesday after criticism that he did not do enough to stop COVID-19 protests that have paralyzed Canada’s capital city and forced Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to invoke emergency powers.
A trucker-led movement calling on the government to lift vaccine mandates has occupied parts of downtown Ottawa since late January and blocked US border crossings, inspiring similar protests around the world even as Canada moves to lift some health restrictions.
Protesters retreated from the Ambassador Bridge to Detroit and two other crossings after threats of fines and jail time. But hundreds of trucks are still blocking downtown areas, raising questions over Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly’s handling of the crisis.
Diane Deans, chair of the Ottawa police board, said the city had reached “mutually agreeable separation” with Sloly, without saying why he had stepped down.
Critics alleged he was too permissive toward protesters who at the peak of their movement had parked 4,000 trucks and vehicles near Canada’s parliament, prime minister’s office and other government buildings.
In a statement announcing his resignation, Sloly said he had done “everything possible to keep this city safe and put an end to this unprecedented and unforeseeable crisis.” His defenders had voiced fears the use of force by police could stoke violence.
Trudeau sought on Monday to beef up policing by invoking the Emergencies Act, which empowers his government to cut off protesters’ funding and reinforce provincial and local law enforcement with federal officers.

Protesters blocked the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade corridor between Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit and a choke point for the region’s automakers, for six days before police on Sunday cleared those who ignored orders to retreat.
Two other US crossings reopened Tuesday after police cleared protesters from one and demonstrators voluntarily left the other, officials said. People blocking a fourth crossing in Manitoba province were expected to leave by Wednesday, police said.
Protesters decided to leave the crossing in Coutts, Alberta, after the Royal Mounted Canadian Police seized weapons from a group that had aimed to cause harm if officers started clearing people, the town’s mayor, Jim Willett, said.
“The federal government will have to look at protecting borders very differently than they have in the past to stop this from happening again,” Willett said.
With new COVID-19 cases falling, Canada’s health ministry said on Tuesday it would ease entry for fully vaccinated international travelers. But officials deny they are loosening curbs to appease protesters, saying instead that the limits are no longer needed to contain infection.
In downtown Ottawa, protesters camping out in frigid temperatures vowed to defy Trudeau’s emergency orders until their demands for a lifting of all pandemic-era mandates are met.
“It’s our right to protest. We’re not doing anything wrong,” said Gord, a trucker from Manitoba who is parked in front of parliament. He declined to give his last name. “We’re not leaving. We’ve dug in this long.”
Trudeau activated the Emergencies Act after concluding that law enforcement could not cope with the protesters, especially in Ottawa. He says the measures, which require parliamentary approval, will be limited and targeted.
“This illegal occupation needs to end ... the measure of success will be, can we get our supply chains back? Can we end the disruption to livelihoods of people who rely on trade to the United States?” Trudeau told reporters.
The emergency measures bring crowdfunding platforms under terror-finance oversight and authorize Canadian banks to freeze accounts suspected of financing the protesters, who officials say have received about half their funds from US supporters.
A US-based website, GiveSendGo, became a prime conduit for money to the protesters after mainstream crowdfunding platform GoFundMe blocked donations to the group.
An Ontario court last week ordered GiveSendGo to freeze all funds supporting the blockade, but it said it would not comply.
The leak website Distributed Denial of Secrets (DDoS) has leaked GiveSendGo donor files relating to the Canadian protests, known as the “Freedom Convoy” campaign. DDoS said on Sunday the campaign had raised more than $2 million in donations.
DDoS leaked donor information related to a similar campaign on Tuesday.

Topics: Canada COVID-19

This electron microscope image made available by the National Institutes of Health shows a human T cell (blue) is under attack by HIV (yellow), the virus that causes AIDS. (AP)
Reuters

  • “This is now the third report of a cure in this setting, and the first in a woman living with HIV,” Sharon Lewin, President-Elect of the International AIDS Society, said in a statement
CHICAGO: A US patient with leukemia has become the first woman and the third person to date to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes AIDS, researchers reported on Tuesday.
The case of a 64-year-old woman of mixed race, presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunisitic Infections in Denver, is also the first involving umbilical cord blood, a newer approach that may make the treatment available to more people.
Since receiving the cord blood to treat her acute myeloid leukemia — a cancer that starts in blood-forming cells in the bone marrow — the woman has been in remission and free of the virus for 14 months, without the need for potent HIV treatments known as antiretroviral therapy.
The two prior cases occurred in males — one white and one Latino — who had received adult stem cells, which are more frequently used in bone marrow transplants.
“This is now the third report of a cure in this setting, and the first in a woman living with HIV,” Sharon Lewin, President-Elect of the International AIDS Society, said in a statement.
The case is part of a larger US-backed study led by Dr. Yvonne Bryson of the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), and Dr. Deborah Persaud of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. It aims to follow 25 people with HIV who undergo a transplant with stem cells taken from umbilical cord blood for the treatment of cancer and other serious conditions.
Patients in the trial first undergo chemotherapy to kill off the cancerous immune cells. Doctors then transplant stem cells from individuals with a specific genetic mutation in which they lack receptors used by the virus to infect cells.
Scientists believe these individuals then develop an immune system resistant to HIV.
Lewin said bone marrow transplants are not a viable strategy to cure most people living with HIV. But the report “confirms that a cure for HIV is possible and further strengthens using gene therapy as a viable strategy for an HIV cure,” she said.
The study suggests that an important element to the success is the transplantation of HIV-resistant cells. Previously, scientists believed that a common stem cell transplant side effect called graft-versus-host disease, in which the donor immune system attacks the recipient’s immune system, played a role in a possible cure.
“Taken together, these three cases of a cure post stem cell transplant all help in teasing out the various components of the transplant that were absolutely key to a cure,” Lewin said.

Topics: HIV Aids

