You are here

  • Home
  • South Korea to give out rapid tests as omicron shatters record

South Korea to give out rapid tests as omicron shatters record

South Korea to give out rapid tests as omicron shatters record
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Seoul’s No. 2 official behind President Moon Jae-in, said officials will start distributing free rapid test kits next week to strengthen protection for unvaccinated children and high-risk groups.
Short Url

https://arab.news/nbgwb

Updated 16 February 2022
AP

South Korea to give out rapid tests as omicron shatters record

South Korea to give out rapid tests as omicron shatters record
  • Health workers have diagnosed a daily average of 60,230 new coronavirus cases in the past seven days
  • The fast-developing omicron surge has left officials debating whether the country should maintain strict social distancing rules
Updated 16 February 2022
AP

SEOUL: South Korea will distribute free coronavirus rapid test kits at schools and senior care facilities starting next week as it weathers an unprecedented wave of infections driven by the fast-moving omicron variant.
Health officials on Wednesday reported its highest daily jump in coronavirus infections with 90,443 new cases, shattering the previous one-day record set on Tuesday by more than 33,000 cases. The figure represents more than a 20-fold increase from the levels seen in mid-January, when omicron emerged as the country’s dominant strain, and some experts say the country could see daily cases of around 200,000 in March.
While experts say omicron appears less likely to cause serious illness or death compared to the delta variant, which rattled the country in December and early January, hospitalizations have been creeping up amid the greater scale of outbreak.
Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum, Seoul’s No. 2 official behind President Moon Jae-in, said officials will start distributing free rapid test kits next week at kindergartens, elementary schools and senior care facilities, including nursing homes and neighborhood welfare centers, to strengthen protection for unvaccinated children and high-risk groups.
Education Minister Yoo Eun-hye said schools will be getting enough kits for students to use twice a week, but added that such tests won’t be mandatory.
“We ask for students to be tested at home with the rapid antigen test kits on the evenings of Sunday and Wednesday before coming to school,” Yoo said during a briefing. “When testing positive from those tests, please visit the local health office to get PCR (lab) tests.”
Health workers have diagnosed a daily average of 60,230 new coronavirus cases in the past seven days, which translates to 116.64 infections per 100,000 people, as the national caseload grew over 1.55 million.
The fast-developing omicron surge has left officials debating whether the country should maintain strict social distancing rules, including a six-person limit on private social gatherings and a 9 p.m. curfew for restaurants.
Struggling business owners have called for the measures to be removed, questioning whether they are meaningful when cases are growing rapidly.
But health experts warn that easing social distancing may allow transmissions to veer further out of control, which would further stretch worn-out health and government workers and threaten high-risk groups and children younger than 12 who have yet to be vaccinated.
The country has already eased quarantine restrictions significantly starting this month to prevent major disruptions at workplaces and essential services, which may occur if huge numbers of people are constantly forced into isolation.
There are also concerns that transmissions could worsen as campaigning and political rallies began on Tuesday ahead of the March 9 presidential elections.
Prime Minister Kim said officials will consider both the pandemic’s growing economic strain and threats posed by the omicron surge before announcing new social distancing measures on Friday.
While omicron more easily infects those who have been vaccinated or had COVID-19 previously, experts say vaccination and booster shots still provide strong protection from serious illness and death.
More than 86 percent of South Koreans have been fully vaccinated and 58 percent have received booster shots. Health officials plan to offer fourth vaccination shots at nursing homes and other long-term care settings starting later this month.
The country also started offering Novavax’s coronavirus vaccine at hospitals and public health offices this week, adding another tool in a mass immunization campaign that has mainly depended on Pfizer and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines.
Officials hope that the Maryland company’s protein vaccine, which is similar to shots used for years against the common flu or hepatitis B, would appeal to people who have been hesitant to use other vaccines based on newer technologies.

Topics: South Korea rapid tests omicron

Related

South Korean COVID-19 deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate
World
South Korean COVID-19 deaths rise, hope rests on high booster rate
South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases surge as new testing scheme begins
World
South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases surge as new testing scheme begins

Germany set to ease COVID curbs as infection wave flattens

Germany set to ease COVID curbs as infection wave flattens
Updated 8 sec ago

Germany set to ease COVID curbs as infection wave flattens

Germany set to ease COVID curbs as infection wave flattens
Updated 8 sec ago
BERLIN: Germany is set to ease COVID-19 restrictions as a wave of infections from the omicron coronavirus variant seems to have passed its peak in most federal states, a draft plan seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
In the three stage plan, restrictions on private indoor meetings will be dropped for those vaccinated or recovered from the virus, according to the draft, prepared for a meeting between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and the heads of the federal states on Wednesday.
Checks at non-essential stores for a proof of vaccination or a negative test result will be abolished but a requirement to wear a mask will remain in place.
In the second phase, the maximum permitted size for outdoor events will increase to 25,000 people and night clubs will re-open for those who have received a booster shot or who are fully vaccinated and can show a negative test.
Unvaccinated Germans will be allowed into restaurants with a negative test from March 4, the draft showed.
Germany has been slower in easing restrictions than some other European countries such as Denmark, Switzerland and Austria, which announced on Wednesday that it was lifting most COVID-19 restrictions by March 5. Switzerland will lift most pandemic restrictions from midnight on Wednesday, the government said.
German health minister Karl Lauterbach said the country could not relax restrictions too quickly, since Germany has a lower vaccination rate than some of its neighbors.
On Wednesday, Germany reported 219,972 new daily coronavirus cases, down 6 percent compared to the same day last week. The seven-day infection incidence per 100,000 people also dropped to 1,401 from 1,438 on Tuesday.

Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row

Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row
Updated 16 February 2022
AFP

Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row

Security tight in India as schools reopen after headscarf row
  • Row has heightened fears among Muslims in India, with many saying they feel under attack by the government
  • Local media on Monday said several Muslim girls chose not to attend classes when asked to remove hijabs
Updated 16 February 2022
AFP

Udupi: Schools reopened in southern India under tight security on Wednesday with public gatherings banned following protests over Muslim girls wearing the hijab in classrooms.
Tensions have been high in Karnataka state since late last year when at least four schoolgirls were prevented from wearing the Muslim headscarf, sparking protests that have since spread across India.
In an attempt to calm tensions, Karnataka’s state government temporarily closed schools last week.
This came as the Karnataka High Court imposed a temporary ban on the wearing of all religious symbols in schools while it considers the headscarf ban.
As classrooms reopened in the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, police with batons were deployed outside several schools.
Authorities also imposed Section 144 — a law that prohibits gatherings of more than four people — in several districts.
There were no reports of disturbances but local media on Monday said several Muslim girls chose not to attend classes or sit exams when asked to remove their headscarves.
“We have grown up wearing the hijab since our childhood and we cannot give it up. I will not write the exam, I will go home,” the News Minute media outlet quoted a young girl as saying.
“Hindu students wear vermilion... Christian students wear a rosary, what is wrong if our children wear the hijab?” a parent told broadcaster NDTV.
Nasir Sharif, 43, said his 15-year-old daughter was told to take off her hijab at the school gates on Wednesday in Chikmagalur district. He persuaded school authorities to allow her to remove it only in class.
“My daughter has been wearing the hijab since she was five years old. It is to protect her dignity. What they are asking us to do is humiliating,” Sharif told AFP.
A video on social media that could not be independently verified showed around a dozen girls in burqas shouting, “We want justice! Allahu Akbar (God is most great),” after being prevented from entering class.
The row has heightened fears among Muslims in India, with many saying they feel under attack by the government of Hindu-nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Rashad Hussain, US ambassador at large for international religious freedom, tweeted last week that hijab bans in schools “violate religious freedom and stigmatize and marginalize women and girls.”
The Indian government said in a statement that people “who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities.”
“Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome,” it added.

Topics: India hijab Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

Related

Burqa clad Muslim women hold placards as they take part in a demonstration in Kolkata on February 11, 2022, to protest after students were told not to wear hijabs in the premises of the institute. (AFP)
World
OIC condemns growing attacks on Indian Muslims

UK to trial Moderna omicron jab

UK to trial Moderna omicron jab
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

UK to trial Moderna omicron jab

UK to trial Moderna omicron jab
  • CEO: Vaccine to neutralize delta, omicron variants slated for autumn rollout
  • Almost 30 hospitals across the UK are expected to take part in the tests, which begin later this week
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A group of 3,000 volunteers in the UK will be among the first in the world to receive a new COVID-19 vaccine that targets the omicron variant, Sky News reported.

Almost 30 hospitals across the UK are expected to take part in the tests, which begin later this week.

As part of the tests, overseen by a London hospital team, the 3,000-person cohort will be split into two, with the first half receiving a standard Moderna booster and the other half a new jab by the company designed to neutralize the highly infectious variant.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel told Sky News that a booster set for public release this autumn would protect against both the delta and omicron variants.

The new clinical trial will evaluate immune responses among volunteers and the jab’s safety. “The UK is a world leader when it comes to the research and development of vaccines and medicines, bolstered by our renowned life-sciences industry,” said Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

“I want this country to be the best place in the world to launch clinical trials. I urge anyone eligible to take part in this vital research and play their part in protecting the country for years to come as we learn to live with COVID-19.”

Moderna’s cooperation with the UK’s National Institute for Health Research, a government-funded research arm, comes as the pharmaceutical giant looks to boost its market presence in the country.

Javid met with Bancel in the US last week amid rumors that the company is preparing to launch a research hub in Britain.

Bancel said: “The UK and NIHR have been pioneering in their work to study vaccines and therapeutics throughout the global pandemic and have built up world-class clinical research capabilities.

“We look forward to continuing our work with the NIHR and engaging further with the life sciences community in the UK.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Coronavirus (COVID-19) omicron variant Stephane Bancel Sajid Javid

Related

Moderna begins trial of omicron-specific vaccine booster
World
Moderna begins trial of omicron-specific vaccine booster
Moderna exec says company could have omicron booster ready in March
World
Moderna exec says company could have omicron booster ready in March

Lengthy Australian asylum detentions highlighted by Djokovic saga

Lengthy Australian asylum detentions highlighted by Djokovic saga
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

Lengthy Australian asylum detentions highlighted by Djokovic saga

Lengthy Australian asylum detentions highlighted by Djokovic saga
  • Human Rights Watch finds average detention rate of 689 days, believed to be the longest among Western nations
  • Report highlights example of Ahwazi Arab held in same building for 2 years with no release date
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Australia’s immigration detention policy has been slammed by Human Rights Watch, which has used the Novak Djokovic saga to point out that the country holds asylum seekers for an average of 689 days.

The expose comes one month after the Serbian tennis player was held in a detention hotel ahead of the Australian Open championships. 

He was detained for five days in a state-run facility in Melbourne after his visa to challenge for the Australian Open title was retracted because he had not been vaccinated against COVID-19. 

But unlike Djokovic’s brief stay, some detainees are kept in the facility for hundreds of days. 

One Iranian refugee, 24-year-old Mehdi Ali, said: “The residents of this building are desperately in need of freedom.”

Ali belongs to the persecuted Ahwazi Arab minority in Iran, and has been held in the same building for two years with no release date.

Arriving in Australia when he was 15, he has been held by immigration authorities for nine years. 

He said his experience in the hotel was a “real-life nightmare,” and several detainees had suicidal tendencies after years of being held. 

HRW found the average detention duration from a government report in September. It is believed to be the longest average detention rate for a Western nation. 

Australia has a mandatory detention system for those who arrive by boat, with 1,459 people currently detained in the system. There are no limits on how long a person can be held. 

HRW found records of 117 people who had been held for at least five years. Eight people had been kept in detention for over a decade. 

“These statistics shows how completely alone Australia is among like-minded countries, in terms of the indefinite detention of asylum seekers and refugees for years on end,” researcher Sophie McNeill told the BBC.

“Under international law, immigration detention should not be used as punishment, but rather should be an exceptional measure of last resort to carry out a legitimate aim.”

Australia’s rejection of people fleeing persecution violates the rules of the international refugee treaties that it has signed up to.

Topics: Novak Djokovic Australia Migration

Related

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Sport
World No. 1 Novak Djokovic heads stellar field at 30th Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Australia court rules minister acted rationally in canceling Novak Djokovic’s visa
Sport
Australia court rules minister acted rationally in canceling Novak Djokovic’s visa

Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology

Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology

Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology
Updated 16 February 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan and the UAE have agreed on the need to work closely together to strengthen their cooperation in new areas, such as promoting advanced technologies and innovation, according to a statement from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

The agreement was reached during a recent video conference between METI Minister Hagiuda Koichi and Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the UAE.

Hagiuda expressed his gratitude for the stable supply of crude oil to Japan and urged cooperation toward stabilizing the international crude oil market in light of soaring prices.

The two leaders affirmed their countries’ bilateral energy relations are not limited only to the conventional oil and gas fields, but simultaneously there has also been significant progress in cooperation in the decarbonization field, including on hydrogen and ammonia. 

Hagiuda welcomed the UAE’s pledge to go carbon neutral by 2050 and the acceptance of its bid to host COP28 in 2023.

The two leaders agreed that their countries should work closely together and with all nations as the energy market changes.

They also confirmed the importance of deepening bilateral cooperation in new areas besides the energy field, such as promoting advanced technologies and innovation.

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan UAE

Related

Japan sets March 9 for auction of oil from reserve
Business & Economy
Japan sets March 9 for auction of oil from reserve
Akiba Dori: Japanese street-food with a retro vibe in Jeddah
Lifestyle
Akiba Dori: Japanese street-food with a retro vibe in Jeddah

Latest updates

Bob Saget’s family seeks to block release of autopsy records
Bob Saget’s family seeks to block release of autopsy records
PIF-owned Elm seeks expansion through acquisitions, partnerships with private sector
PIF-owned Elm seeks expansion through acquisitions, partnerships with private sector
Germany set to ease COVID curbs as infection wave flattens
Germany set to ease COVID curbs as infection wave flattens
El-Sisi in Brussels for AU-EU Summit
El-Sisi in Brussels for AU-EU Summit
Saudi American dies after dog attack near home in New Mexico
The two dogs, German shepherds, which attacked Saad Al-Anazi were taken into custody by Doña Ana County animal control (Courtesy of City of Las Cruces)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.