PIF-owned Elm seeks expansion through acquisitions, partnerships with private sector

Updated 38 sec ago
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s PIF-owned digital security company Elm plans to cooperate with the private sector in the field of digital solutions, “as it is the largest beneficiary of the data we provide in the form of services,” its CEO told Asharq. 

The firm is studying a number of acquisitions as well, Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai said, adding it will not sell data directly. 

This comes as Elm seeks to expand by focusing on entering new markets and establishing new partnerships, Al-Jadhai said. 

Having raised $820 million in proceeds from an initial public offering, the company made its market debut on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, on Wednesday. 

Based in Riyadh, Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.

Updated 16 February 2022
Updated 16 February 2022
RIYADH: The number of Saudis in the labor market currently exceeds 1.9 million, the minister of human resources and social development said during the Periodic Government Communication press briefing. 

The ministry launched the labor market strategy two years ago to enhance the “economic participation” of citizens, which was 40 percent at the beginning of the vision, aiming to reach 60 percent by 2030, Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi said.

“Today, we are halfway through, we reached 50 percent, which indicates that we are on the right path,” he added. 

Saudi Arabia aims to be among the top 20 countries in the labor market efficiency index by 2030. 

The Kingdom plans to launch 30 nationalization decisions for new professions such as quality management and project management during 2022, the minister said. 

In 2021, the government has spent over SR10 billion to employ Saudis in the private sector to enable young people to enter the labor market, he added. 

Updated 16 February 2022
Updated 16 February 2022
RIYADH: Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund is considering a $1.5 billion green powered desalination plant with UAE-based Metito Holdings Ltd, Scatec ASA, and Orascom Construction, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as the Middle Eastern country aims to curb projected water shortages as a result of the major hydropower dam that Ethiopia is filling on the main tributary.

The project is expected to follow a build, own, operate and transfer system, Bloomberg reported, citing Metito’s managing director for Africa, Karim Madwar. 

The talks between Egypt and the three firms include a 400MW solar power plant as well as a desalination plant that is capable of processing from 1 to 2 million cubic meters on a daily basis.

The North African country is also considering floating mobile desalination plants.

Egypt has dedicated a total of $2.5 billion to construct over a dozen green powered plants by 2025.

Updated 16 February 2022
Updated 16 February 2022
RIYADH: UAE cooling services provider Empower has reported a net profit of 936 million dirham ($254 million) for 2021, an increase of 4 percent compared to last year, as it confirmed plans for an initial public offering.

Following the results, Empower intends to be listed on the Dubai market during the fourth quarter of this year, Ahmed bin Shafar, CEO of the company, told CNBC.

Empower’s revenue stood at 2.464 billion dirham, with a growth of 9.3 percent compared to 2020.

Shafar claimed 2021 was a landmark year in the history of Empower at every level due to numerous factors, primarily to a strategic business model that includes investing in infrastructure and adopting innovative practices.

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 16 February 2022
  • The IITFC was established in 2008 as part of the Islamic Development Bank Group
Updated 16 February 2022
RIYADH: Egypt signed a $1.5 billion agreement with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corp., known as IITFC, to fund and support importing petroleum and supply commodities, the CEO said to Asharq. 

Hani Sonbol added that the funding will be divided between $800 million for petroleum commodities and $700 million for supply commodities.

The IITFC was established in 2008 as part of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

In support of Egypt's efforts to double its exports, the corporation provided it with $2.7 billion in financing during 2021. 

 

Updated 16 February 2022
Updated 16 February 2022
RIYADH: Egypt will launch a new tender to import wheat next week as it prepares for possible grain market disturbance in the light of rising tensions between Ukraine and Russia. 

Egypt, as the world’s largest wheat importer, imported around 13 million tons in 2020, at a value of $3.2 billion, according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

The threat of war between both countries poses a risk on international grain markets, as both nations account for almost a third of wheat and barley exports and a fifth of corn trade. 

Ali Moselhi, Egypt’s minister of supply and internal trade, revealed the move to Asharq.

Despite the new measure, Egypt still expects the volume of wheat imports to decrease to 5.3 million tons in 2022, down from 5.5 million tons in 2021.

This will be supported by an increase in local production, Ali Moselhi added.

 

