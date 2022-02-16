You are here

Saudi Arabia’s PIF among bidders for stake in Starbucks franchise: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia’s PIF among bidders for stake in Starbucks franchise: Bloomberg
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. and CVC Capital Partners are among the bidders for a stake in Alshaya Group’s Starbucks Corp. franchise, Bloomberg reported. 

Abu Dhabi’s ADQ and Mubadala Investment Co. have also submitted separate non-binding offers to buy 30 percent stake in Starbucks Corp. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is handling the selling process on behalf of the Kuwaiti conglomerate. 

Sources who wished to stay anonymous told Bloomberg that owners of Starbucks franchise have valued the business at $15 billion. However, prospective buyers value it at around $11 billion. 

GIC Pte. and Temasek Holdings Pte. and Dubai Holding LLC are other companies who have expressed interest to buy shares of Starbucks, as per the source. 

Alshaya, founded in 1890 is touted to be the oldest company in Kuwait. Starbucks, based in Seattle is Alshaya’s biggest franchise. 

SEOUL: South Korea and Iran have held working-level talks on resuming imports of Iranian crude oil and unfreezing Iranian funds held in the East Asian nation, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

South Korea was previously one of Iran’s leading Asian oil customers. The move coincides with negotiations resuming in Vienna to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers.

Tehran has repeatedly demanded the release of about $7 billion of its funds frozen in South Korean banks under US sanctions.

“Our side expressed hope for the resolution of issues related to sanctions such as the transfer of frozen funds upon the agreement on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) now underway in Vienna,” a South Korean statement said, using the full name of the nuclear accord.

The Iranian side stressed the importance of an early resolution of the matter of the frozen funds, it added.

Iran and South Korea are also discussing the trading of crude oil and oil products, on the condition sanctions are lifted as progress is made in nuclear negotiations, the statement said.

Previously South Korean oil buyers chiefly imported condensate, or an ultra-light form of crude oil, from Iran.

In Tehran, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Iran saw the talks as a possible indicator of attempts to re-establish trade ties with South Korea.

South Korea, the world’s fifth-largest crude buyer, imported a total of 12.6 million tons of crude in January against 10.3 million tons a year ago, preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service showed on Tuesday.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund moved up in the global ranking to become the 6th biggest sovereign wealth fund with $580 billion in assets under management.
It witnessed the boost following the transfer of a 4 percent stake of Saudi Aramco, Forbes reported citing data released by the Sovereign Wealth Funds Institute, or SWFI. 
 According to the Forbes report, the Kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund earlier ranked 8th worldwide, with $480 billion in assets under management. 
Global rating agency Moody’s has given the PIF the fifth-highest credit rating, while Fitch Ratings gave the fund a rating of A with a stable outlook.
Moody’s described the share transfer of Saudi Aramco to the PIF as credit positive as it increased the fund’s assets under management. 
The transaction will also improve the fund’s sector diversification, and will add an asset that regularly pays dividends to its portfolio, Moody’s said. 
The Norwegian State Pension Fund topped the list with $1.4 trillion in assets followed by the China Investment Corp. with assets worth $1.22 trillion. 
The Kuwait Investment Authority was ranked third with $737.9 billion, followed by the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority with $698 billion and then Hong Kong Monetary Authority Fund in the 5th position. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s PIF-owned digital security company Elm plans to cooperate with the private sector in the field of digital solutions, “as it is the largest beneficiary of the data we provide in the form of services,” its CEO told Asharq. 

The firm is studying a number of acquisitions as well, Abdulrahman Al-Jadhai said, adding it will not sell data directly. 

This comes as Elm seeks to expand by focusing on entering new markets and establishing new partnerships, Al-Jadhai said. 

Having raised $820 million in proceeds from an initial public offering, the company made its market debut on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index, TASI, on Wednesday. 

Based in Riyadh, Elm provides secure e-business services and information technology solutions to private and public sector businesses in the Kingdom.

RIYADH: The number of Saudis in the labor market currently exceeds 1.9 million, the minister of human resources and social development said during the Periodic Government Communication press briefing. 

The ministry launched the labor market strategy two years ago to enhance the “economic participation” of citizens, which was 40 percent at the beginning of the vision, aiming to reach 60 percent by 2030, Ahmad bin Sulaiman Alrajhi said.

“Today, we are halfway through, we reached 50 percent, which indicates that we are on the right path,” he added. 

Saudi Arabia aims to be among the top 20 countries in the labor market efficiency index by 2030. 

The Kingdom plans to launch 30 nationalization decisions for new professions such as quality management and project management during 2022, the minister said. 

In 2021, the government has spent over SR10 billion to employ Saudis in the private sector to enable young people to enter the labor market, he added. 

RIYADH: Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund is considering a $1.5 billion green powered desalination plant with UAE-based Metito Holdings Ltd, Scatec ASA, and Orascom Construction, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as the Middle Eastern country aims to curb projected water shortages as a result of the major hydropower dam that Ethiopia is filling on the main tributary.

The project is expected to follow a build, own, operate and transfer system, Bloomberg reported, citing Metito’s managing director for Africa, Karim Madwar. 

The talks between Egypt and the three firms include a 400MW solar power plant as well as a desalination plant that is capable of processing from 1 to 2 million cubic meters on a daily basis.

The North African country is also considering floating mobile desalination plants.

Egypt has dedicated a total of $2.5 billion to construct over a dozen green powered plants by 2025.

