Australia to list Hamas as terror group

Australia to list Hamas as terror group
Australian home affairs minister Karen Andrews said that the views of Hamas and the violent extremist groups listed today are deeply disturbing, and there is no place in Australia for their hateful ideologies. (AFP/File)
Updated 17 February 2022
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia on Thursday said it would list all of Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas as a terrorist organization, the latest Western nation to do so.
Canberra had previously listed Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades as a terror group, but the new designation will list the organization in its entirety.
Hamas currently controls the Gaza Strip, has vowed to “liberate” Jerusalem by force and has frequently carried out attacks on Israeli targets.
“The views of Hamas and the violent extremist groups listed today are deeply disturbing, and there is no place in Australia for their hateful ideologies,” said home affairs minister Karen Andrews.
The designation will place restrictions on financing or providing other support to Hamas — with certain offenses carrying a 25-year prison sentence.
“It is vital that our laws target not only terrorist acts and terrorists, but also the organizations that plan, finance and carry out these acts,” Andrews said.
Israel has maintained a blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, when Hamas took power in the impoverished enclave.
The United States has long designated Hamas a terror group.
A similar EU decision had been the subject of a protracted court battle, that eventually resulted in Hamas being returned to the terror list.

Syria reports Israeli strikes near Damascus, no casualties

Syria reports Israeli strikes near Damascus, no casualties
Updated 56 min 42 sec ago
AP

Syria reports Israeli strikes near Damascus, no casualties

Syria reports Israeli strikes near Damascus, no casualties
  • The strike came a week after a Syrian soldier was killed and five others were wounded in another Israeli attack near Damascus
Updated 56 min 42 sec ago
AP

DAMASCUS: Israel fired several surface-to-surface missiles toward Syrian military positions south of Damascus overnight, causing material damage, state media reported Thursday.
State TV quoted an unnamed Syrian military official as saying that the missiles were fired from Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, striking the outskirts of the village of Zakiya before midnight Wednesday. It added that no one was hurt in the attack.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the attack targeted a building where a meeting of unknown military officials was held.
The strike came a week after a Syrian soldier was killed and five others were wounded in another Israeli attack near Damascus. The Israeli military said at the time that it attacked targets in Syria shortly after an anti-aircraft missile was fired from the Arab country into northern Israel.
There was no comment on the Wednesday night attack from Israel, which rarely acknowledges it is carrying out attacks inside Syria.
Israel has made hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past decade of its civil war, but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.
Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militias, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah that fights on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

Topics: Syria Israel Damascus

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Indian Prime Minister to hold virtual summit
  • Bilateral non-oil trade is anticipated to rise to $100 billion within five years
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will hold a virtual summit on Friday, Feb. 18 with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

The two countries hope the meeting will deepen the historic and strategic ties between them by strengthening cooperation and joint partnerships in various fields, state news agency WAM reported. 

These include the UAE-India Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (UAE-India CEPA), which will introduce a new era of economic cooperation and unlock greater opportunities for trade and investment. 

Sheikh Mohamed and Modi will also discuss several regional and global issues of mutual concern. 

Bilateral ties between both countries intensified significantly in the recent years. 

Today, the UAE is India’s third largest trade partner and accounts for approximately 40 percent of its trade with the Arab world.

Bilateral non-oil trade is anticipated to rise to $100 billion within five years.

Hamas TV series glorifies fight against Israel

Hamas TV series glorifies fight against Israel
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

Hamas TV series glorifies fight against Israel

Hamas TV series glorifies fight against Israel
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

BEIT LAHIYA, Gaza Strip: The Palestinian militants scrambled out of the tunnel and attacked an Israeli tank in broad daylight as gunfire and explosions echoed across the Gaza frontier.

This time it wasn’t the start of another war, but an action scene filmed for a TV series produced by the territory’s militant Hamas rulers.

The 30-episode series, titled “Fist of the Free,” presents the fighters as scrappy heroes outwitting a better-armed Israeli military. Unlike “Fauda,” the hit Israeli drama that deals with some of the same subject matter, it is unlikely to get picked up by Netflix.

It’s the latest such production by the media arm of Hamas, which has invested heavily in its offerings despite a crippling Israeli blockade on Gaza since the militant group seized power in 2007.

The shows are aired on Hamas-run TV, and “Fist of the Free” will debut during the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, when viewership soars after the dawn-to-dusk fast and networks across the Muslim world debut big-budget offerings.

Surprise ruling threatens wedge between Iraq and Kurdish govts

Surprise ruling threatens wedge between Iraq and Kurdish govts
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

Surprise ruling threatens wedge between Iraq and Kurdish govts

Surprise ruling threatens wedge between Iraq and Kurdish govts
  • Ruling will further exacerbate disputes between the federal government and the Kurdish region on issues of oil and gas
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

BAGHDAD: A surprise ruling by Iraq’s high court cast doubt on the legal foundations of the independent oil policy of Iraq’s Kurdish-run region and threatened to drive a political wedge between the two governments, officials warned Wednesday.

Iraq’s Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the legal justifications for the semi-autonomous region’s oil policy, effectively calling into question the future of the region’s oil contracts, exports and revenues.

The ruling comes during a politically sensitive time, as efforts have stalled in Iraq to form a government.

“At a time when Iraq is passing through a turbulent political period, it is unfortunate that the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq deems the Kurdistan Region’s oil and gas law unconstitutional, causing the Kurdistan region great concern,” said region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday.

The ruling “will further exacerbate the disputes between the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government on the issues of oil and gas,” he said.

Last week, Iraq’s Supreme Court barred the presidential candidate from the Kurdistan Democratic Party — the Kurdish-region’s main ruling party — from running for the post.

HIGHLIGHT

Iraq’s Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down the legal justifications for the semi-autonomous region’s oil policy, effectively calling into question the future of the region’s oil contracts, exports and revenues.

The court ruled that Hoshyar Zebari was not eligible to run amid corruption allegations. It was a blow to populist Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr, the biggest winner in the October election, who vowed to speedily push through a new government excluding Iran-backed parties.

Under Iraq’s governing system adopted in 2005, the prime minister must be a Shiite, the speaker a Sunni and the presidency held by a Kurd. The process to select candidates is typically set back by political deadlock.

It was not immediately known why the ruling, which comes after nearly a decade of delays, came this week.

Tuesday’s decision cast into doubt the future of the region’s main revenue source.

The region averaged $750 million per month in oil exports via Turkey in 2021, according to Iraq Oil Report. The region also relies on budget transfers from Baghdad to pay for salaries and debts to traders.

The Kurdish region said the ruling itself was “unjust, unconstitutional” and “unacceptable” in a statement. The region has historically relied on the absence of a federal oil and gas law to justify its independent oil policy.

Iraq’s constitution says regions and provinces can have a modicum of independence over oil but that the specifics should be spelled out in a separate law. Such a law has never been passed.

Baghdad filed a lawsuit challenging the region’s claims in 2012. The case was suspended in the last known hearing in September 2019 after the judge requested that then-Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi sign off on continuing the legal battle.

Former US Yemen envoy calls for Houthi terrorist listing

Former US Yemen envoy calls for Houthi terrorist listing
Updated 17 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Former US Yemen envoy calls for Houthi terrorist listing

Former US Yemen envoy calls for Houthi terrorist listing
  • Gerald Feierstein says the US has little choice but to reclassify the militia following renewed Houthi missile attacks
Updated 17 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: A former US ambassador to Yemen and veteran analyst has urged the Biden administration to redesignate the Houthi militia as a terrorist organization for resisting peace efforts to end the war and staging attacks on neighboring countries.

Writing for the US-based War on the Rocks platform on Tuesday, Gerald Feierstein said that the Biden’s administration should consider redesignating the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization since it is the only option available to pressure the Houthis to stop hostilities on the ground and comply with peace initiatives.

The former ambassador, who until now had opposed the proposed designation, added: “But, in the absence of other viable options to pressure the Houthis to abandon their military campaign and seek a peaceful political outcome to the war, it would be foolhardy not to consider the possible use of a terrorist designation as a tool in America’s kit.”

The senior vice president and senior fellow at the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC was among 100 former US diplomats and military officials who signed a letter in 2020 to the then US secretary of state Mike Pompeo arguing against adding the Houthis to the terror list.

Feierstein also opposed the designation in an interview with Arab News in March 2020, arguing that the militia should be treated and “defeated as an anti-Yemeni movement.”

But after a surge in fighting over the past year and renewed Houthi missile attacks on neighboring countries, Feierstein has argued that the US has little choice but to reclassify the militia.

“While the designation would still lack tangible, immediate effects on Houthi leadership, it would nevertheless send a powerful, symbolic message that delegitimizes the Houthi movement as a participant in Yemen’s political future,” he said, adding: “The past year has demonstrated that the Houthis will not return to the negotiating table until they accept that there is no alternative to a political resolution.”

FASTFACT

Gerald Feierstein said that the Biden administration should consider redesignating the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization since it is the only option available to pressure the Houthis to stop hostilities on the ground and comply with peace initiatives.

Feierstein is among many experts and Yemeni government officials who have warned against tolerating the powerful and radical Iran-backed Houthi movement. The militia’s arsenal of advanced ballistic missiles and long-range drones are being used to kill Yemeni civilians and target neighbouring countries, analysts have warned.

“As a member of Iran’s ‘axis of resistance,’ uncontested Houthi control of Yemen would pose an enduring challenge not only to the well-being of the Yemeni people but also to vital US interests, including stability in the Arabian Peninsula, freedom of navigation in the Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandeb, and even to Israeli security as the Houthis expand their missile and drone capabilities to reach as far as southern Israel,” Feierstein said.

To address the possible repercussions of designating the Houthis, the US should talk to international aid organizations that operate in Yemen, international monetary institutes, companies and other parties who might be impacted by the decision, Feierstein added.

“If the administration decides to pursue the option, it should discuss the terms of the designation with international humanitarian organizations, banks, commercial enterprises and others who might be affected by it to ensure that it’s crafted in a way to minimize unintended consequences,” he said.

The former US ambassador weighed in as the Houthis on Wednesday demanded that the Arab coalition end military operations and “the blockade and aggression” in order for peace talks to begin.

Responding to the UN Yemen envoy’s call for all factions in Yemen to accept UN-brokered peace efforts, Hussein Al-Azi, a Houthi official, said that the Arab coalition should lift restrictions on airports and seaports, and stop airstrikes on Houthi territory.

“Yes, addressing the humanitarian and economic aspect represents the only gateway to serious and real peace in Yemen,” Al-Azi said on Twitter.

Briefing the UN Security Council on Tuesday night, Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg said that he is working on a plan to revive peace efforts with the aim of reaching a political settlement in Yemen that would address the interests and concerns of the country’s warring parties.

“I count on the support of this Council to encourage all actors to participate constructively without delay. This is a real opportunity for Yemeni parties to shift gear and charter a peaceful way forward,” he said.

