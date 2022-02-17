Saudi Parts Center to go public on Nomu next Monday

RIYADH: Saudi Parts Center Co. will start trading on the Saudi stock exchange’s parallel market Nomu on Monday, Feb. 21, as announced by the bourse.

The registration document for direct listing of 3 million shares was released on Jan. 23, setting the price guidance per share at SR49 ($13).

The Riyadh-based company received the Saudi stock market regulator’s approval for listing last year, in late December.

Established in 1988, Saudi Parts Center is an affiliate of AlKhorayef Group, operating under the machinery systems division.