Saudi Parts Center to go public on Nomu next Monday

RIYADH: Saudi Parts Center Co. will start trading on the Saudi stock exchange’s parallel market Nomu on Monday, Feb. 21, as announced by the bourse.

The registration document for direct listing of 3 million shares was released on Jan. 23, setting the price guidance per share at SR49 ($13).

The Riyadh-based company received the Saudi stock market regulator’s approval for listing last year, in late December.

Established in 1988, Saudi Parts Center is an affiliate of AlKhorayef Group, operating under the machinery systems division.

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $3.5bn government debt
Business & Economy
Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $3.5bn government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $3.5bn government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $3.5bn government debt
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $3.5bn government debt

Saudi stock exchange approves listing of $3.5bn government debt
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's stock exchange has approved the listing of SR13.2 billion ($3.5 billion) worth of government debt instruments.

The listing request was submitted by the Ministry of Finance and will take effect on Sunday, Feb. 20, according to a bourse statement.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI down 0.15% following 4 days of gains: Closing bell

Moroccan transport startup Freterium raises $4m seed round

Moroccan transport startup Freterium raises $4m seed round
Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

Moroccan transport startup Freterium raises $4m seed round

Moroccan transport startup Freterium raises $4m seed round
Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Moroccan transport management software company Freterium has raised $4 million in a seed round led by US investment platform Partech.

With this funding, Freterium is one of the most funded startups in the Moroccan market and will use its funds to expand into more companies in the Middle East and Africa, MAGNiTT reported.

Founded in 2020, the startup connects shippers with their logistics system in real-time, and is used by any company that delivers products daily. 

The startup currently has more than 20 enterprise customers and over 3,000 users on its software.

The round had Y Combinator, Flexport, CDG Invest, Swiss Founders Fund, Outlierz Ventures, and other angels as participants. 

Topics: Freterium Morocco

Saudi Almosafer, Hong Kong’s Klook to establish JV for digital travel services

Saudi Almosafer, Hong Kong’s Klook to establish JV for digital travel services
Updated 11 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Almosafer, Hong Kong’s Klook to establish JV for digital travel services

Saudi Almosafer, Hong Kong’s Klook to establish JV for digital travel services
Updated 11 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi travel agency Almosafer has partnered with Hong Kong’s Klook Travel Technology to establish a joint venture for digital travel services.

The joint company, in which the Almosafer will contribute up to SR116 million ($31 million), comes as both parties aim to create a one-stop digital platform for activities, tours, and events, according to a bourse filing.

The five-year deal will see the Saudi-based agency provide administrative support for operations as well as monetary injections.

Klook will be responsible for offering technical support and solutions for the new company.

As per the deal signed on Feb. 17, the JV will be equally owned by both companies, the homegrown agency said in a statement.

Almosafer, which is a unit of Seera Group, expects the transaction to have a positive impact on its financial statements by the end of 2022, it added.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia travel industry almosafer

Saudi Arabia's Almosafer to become largest travel agency in Middle East
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia's Almosafer to become largest travel agency in Middle East

India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 

India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 

India and UAE to sign trade deal worth $100bn 
Updated 15 min 56 sec ago
Arab News

India and UAE are poised to sign a new trade deal set to be worth $100 billion over the next five years after a swift conclusion to negotiations.  

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement will be formally adopted on Feb.18 at a bilateral summit hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to reports in the country's media outlets.

The new deal is expected to elevate the imports of Indian products in the UAE, especially textiles, jewelry, and gems.

According to the Gems and Jewelry Export Promotion Council, UAE accounts for more than 80 percent of India's jewelry and gem exports. 

However, due to the pandemic, the jewelry trade witnessed a massive setback, and this agreement is expected to revamp the sector. 

For India, UAE is the third trading partner globally, next to the US and China.

In 2019-20, the bilateral trade between India and UAE was estimated at $59 billion, before plummeting to $43.3 billion in 2020-21 as COVID-19 swept across the globe.

The agreement will be signed by UAE’s minister of economy Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri and Indian commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal. 

Topics: UAE India UAE Trade deal

Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology
World
Japan and UAE agree to cooperate on advanced technology

Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update

Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 42 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update

Goldman Sachs lifts key profit target in strategy update
  • It expects to achieve a return on equity of 14-16 percent, compared with 13 percent previously
Updated 42 min 22 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK : Goldman Sachs on Thursday upgraded its key medium-term profitability target and said it would hit its efficiency ratio goal in 2022 as it provided an update on strategy and goals.


Wall Street’s premier investment bank also set new goals for transaction banking deposits and wealth and asset management fees.


The bank said it expects to achieve a return on tangible equity (RoTE) of 15-17 percent, compared with 14 percent previously.

It expects to achieve a return on equity of 14-16 percent, compared with 13 percent previously.


“We believe we have the right plan in place that will enable us to serve clients, drive returns, and unlock significant value for our shareholders,” Chief Executive David Solomon said in a presentation at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in Florida.


Goldman also set a new target to achieve annual revenues of more than $4 billion from its consumer business by 2024.

Topics: economy Goldman Sachs earnings

Goldman Sachs cuts US 2022 growth forecast
Business & Economy
Goldman Sachs cuts US 2022 growth forecast

