More WWE Superstars confirmed for Jeddah Elimination Chamber

WWE's Elimination Chamber will take place in Jeddah on Saturday night. (Supplied/GEA)
WWE's Elimination Chamber will take place in Jeddah on Saturday night. (Supplied/GEA)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

More WWE Superstars confirmed for Jeddah Elimination Chamber

WWE's Elimination Chamber will take place in Jeddah on Saturday night. (Supplied/GEA)
  Event takes place in world's largest pillarless dome on Saturday night
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: More WWE superstars have been confirmed for the Elimination Chamber taking place in Jeddah at the world’s largest pillarless superdome on Saturday night.

The Elimination Chamber matches will begin with two Superstars in the ring and four other competitors enclosed in their respective pods. Every five minutes, a pod door will open, allowing another competitor to join the contest, with the process continuing until all pods are empty. When a wrestler is pinned or submits, they are is eliminated and must exit the Chamber, with the last competitor standing winning the match.

In the men’s Elimination Chamber bout, the colossal clash will see WWE Champion Bobby Lashley aim to fend off five of the best in the business, as he takes on Brock Lesnar, Austin Theory, Riddle, AJ Styles and Seth Rollins in the last wrestler standing match to retain his title.

The buildup to this year’s Elimination Chamber has been a point of contention, with Lashley taking the title from the controversial Lesnar during their recent Royal Rumble showdown. It was followed by Lesnar demanding a spot at the match in Jeddah. While Seth Rollins earned his spot through his impressive performance at Royal Rumble, Austin Theory, Riddle and AJ Styles emerged victorious from the brutal qualifying rounds to secure a spot in the Chamber and a chance at the WWE Championship belt.

Following the title-deciding match between the men, WWE female Superstars Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Doudrop, Nikki A.S.H and Alexa Bliss will face off for a chance to challenge WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 in April.

All six women wrestlers, each with their own motivations to take on Lynch, will look to finish as the last wrestler standing to earn their spot in the championship showdown at “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in April, with former champions Belair, Ripley and Nikki A.S.H all keen to regain their title.

Topics: wrestling WWE Jeddah Saudi Arabia

Extreme weather means more than just rain stops play these days

Extreme weather means more than just rain stops play these days
Updated 24 sec ago
John Pike

Extreme weather means more than just rain stops play these days

Extreme weather means more than just rain stops play these days
  From rainstorms to scorching heat, climate variations affect whether matches get played at all, as well as the conditions of the ground when they do
Updated 24 sec ago
John Pike

“Rain stopped play” is one of the most dismal phrases associated with cricket. It conjures up images of spectators raising umbrellas in unison, of those without weatherproofs scrambling to find places of refuge and of decisions to be made as to whether to stay at the ground in the hope of play resuming.

Historically, such circumstances have typified Britain. However, as professional cricket has spread, both in terms of the countries in which it is played and into seasons which carry greater risks of adverse weather conditions, the chances of disruption have increased.

Additionally, the specter of climate change has wrought even more havoc with the task of preparing pitches and outfields, as well as keeping matches in play.

Several weeks ago, I had the good fortune to speak with Mick Hunt, former head groundsman at Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. Mick began his association with Lord’s in 1969, becoming the chief in 1985 until his retirement in 2018, a total of 49 years of experience in cricket ground curation. Thus, he is well placed to reflect on the changes which have occurred. Over the last 10 to 15 years, he believes that rainstorms have become heavier and more intense, and that four to five days of continuously warm temperatures have become more common. If they occur at critical times in the preparation sequence, then problems arise.

In Mick’s view, about 80 percent of what groundkeepers should set out to achieve — a pitch that provides for an even contest between bat and ball — is determined by the weather. In 2017, the UK Climate Coalition published a Game Changer Report which examined how climate change is impacting sports in the UK. Its message was that “of all the major pitch sports, cricket will be hardest hit by climate change. Whether Mumbai, Melbourne, Antigua or Lancashire, cricket is defined almost entirely by the climatic conditions. If they change, so does the essence of the game.”

There are distinct differences between countries in the challenges faced, but there are also some commonalities. One of these is that hotter and more humid conditions create more pests and fungal disease. General bans on the use of pesticides means that previous solutions are no longer available. Another is the feeling amongst groundkeepers that the natural seasons are less predictable than before.

Specific examples of localized disruptions occurred in Australia in 2017 and 2019, when poor air quality, caused by bushfire smoke, forced matches in Sydney to be abandoned or postponed. In 2017, a Test match in Delhi between India and Sri Lanka was interrupted when players were severely affected by elevated levels of pollution.

In South Africa, Western Province’s Cape Town suffered its worst drought in a hundred years between mid-2017 and mid-2018. This led, amongst many other deprivations, to the cancelation of club and school matches. At Newlands, the main cricket ground, only the pitch, with its high clay content, was watered, so as to keep within water restriction levels. Bangladesh is ranked the seventh most climate-vulnerable country in the world, followed by Pakistan, where in Karachi, 230 millimeters of monsoon rain fell in a single day in August 2020. Hurricanes in 2017 battered the Caribbean and destroyed, amongst other things, Dominica’s cricket stadium.

Although cricket is highly vulnerable to climatic variations, its administrators have been introducing measures to alleviate some of the effects. One notable development has been the installation of drainage systems. At Lord’s, during the autumn of 2002, the entire outfield, but not the square, was dug up and the natural clay-based soil replaced with a sand-based drainage system, the first in the UK. This allowed rainwater to drain from the top layer at a faster rate. Mick Hunt told me that the system’s installed draining capability was two inches of water per hour. It was not until July 2007 that this capability was tested. During day two of an England-India match, three hours of morning drizzle was followed by a deluge at 12.30 p.m. that caused complete flooding of the ground. By 1.50 p.m., to the amazement of all but Mick Hunt, play resumed.

There has been some criticism that this type of investment, which has been replicated at other major venues, is as much to do with preventing loss of play and, therefore, income, as addressing climate change issues. At Lord’s, Marylebone Cricket Club has invested in other initiatives. This means that the estate is now powered by 100 percent wind-generated electricity, no waste is sent directly to landfill and use of single-use plastic has reduced by more than half. Lord’s, in common with most professional sports arenas, has switched to using battery rather than petrol-powered machinery.

The UN Sport for Climate Action Framework has set out clear principles for tackling climate change. Recently, Australia men’s captain Pat Cummins, along with other Australian men and women players, started a Cricket for Climate movement. This is designed to encourage cricket clubs across Australia to achieve net-zero emissions over the next decade, starting with the installation of roof solar panels.

Although Cricket Australia has endorsed this initiative, it has not committed to the UN Framework. Nor, it appears, has either the International Cricket Council or the Board of Control for Cricket in India, though the latter did sign an agreement with UN Environmental in May 2018 to promote “green” cricket in India.

No doubt there are any number of political reasons why key administrative bodies in world cricket display reticence in committing direct agreements to tackle the crisis, succinctly described in August 2021 by the UN secretary-general as “code red for humanity.”

When the Dominican prime minister addressed the UN in September 2017, he remarked that “in the current system, those who reap the financial benefits from the emissions of greenhouse gases are not those who carry the costs … that is no longer a viable situation.”

Since then, the situation has not improved. Actions taken within cricket are fragmented and cry out for leadership and unity of purpose. No longer is the disconsolate raising of umbrellas a sufficient response.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column

Updated 17 February 2022
Sebastien Loeb targets Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge victory as Bahrain Raid Xtreme aim for World Rally-Raid title

  Nine-times World Rally Champion is in Bahrain to fine tune his team's preparation for the Prodrive Hunter special
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Sebastien Loeb is targeting victory in next month’s Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge to put Bahrain Raid Xtreme (BRX) on course for a maiden title triumph in the inaugural FIA World Rally-Raid Championship.

The nine-time World Rally Champion is just a single point behind Nasser Al-Attiyah after finishing second to the Qatari in last month’s Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, and wants to go one better in the second round of the new Rally-Raid series in the UAE.

Since Dakar, Loeb has secured a memorable eighth career win in the Monte Carlo Rally in his first WRC start since 2020, and the Frenchman is in Bahrain this week as BRX fine tunes preparations for the Desert Challenge running from March 5 to 10.

From a base at the Bahrain International Circuit, BRX has completely rebuilt Loeb’s Prodrive Hunter after creating Dakar history in the Kingdom as the first top team to complete the rally with cars running on advanced sustainable fuel.

The BRX Prodrove Hunter is a product of the partnership between Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company “Mumtalakat,” the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and Prodrive, the British motorsport and engineering group.

Khalid Al-Rumaihi, CEO of Mumtalakat, said: “Two years ago we had a vision and a mission when we established our partnership, and today here we are celebrating the team’s achievements. 

“In addition to building an exceptional racing car and a great team, this partnership presents the opportunity to further diversify the economy of the Kingdom within the technology industries field, create employment, enhance local expertise, and raise the profile of Bahrain as a centre of technological excellence in the region.”

Yesterday, VIPs and members of the media had the opportunity to watch Loeb test drive the Prodrive Hunter.

After taking the BRX guests on a series of drives over desert terrain, Loeb immediately turned his focus to Abu Dhabi where he will be making his first Desert Challenge appearance.

“Today was a lot of fun for everyone, and I’m very happy that we were able to show our guests what a fantastic rally car the Hunter is, and why I’m so excited to be driving it,” said Loeb.

“Now we concentrate fully on the Desert Challenge, and we’re going to do everything we need to do to give ourselves the best chance of winning the rally.

“The overall aim this year now is to win the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, and put ourselves in the position to do the same in the Dakar next year, which is our major target as a team.”

The sustainable fuel used by BRX, which is made from agricultural waste material, cuts 80 percent of greenhouse gas emissions compared to petrol.

By using it during the Dakar Rally, the team’s three cars saved over 28 tons of CO2 emissions. 

BRX aims to demonstrate that these fuels can be used as an alternative to petrol and diesel in road transport, and immediately make a contribution to fighting climate change.

Following the Desert Challenge, the FIA World Rally-Raid Championship moves on to rounds in Kazakhstan (April 24-30), Spain (June 6-12) and Morocco (Oct. 6-12).

Topics: Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge Bahrain Raid Xtreme Sebastien Loeb

Saudi Arabian women’s national team set for historic international debut in Maldives

Saudi Arabian women’s national team set for historic international debut in Maldives
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabian women's national team set for historic international debut in Maldives

Saudi Arabian women’s national team set for historic international debut in Maldives
  Team's German coach has finalized the group of players who will take on the Seychelles on Feb. 20 and Maldives four days later
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

 

The Saudi women’s national football squad is set to leave King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Thursday for the Maldives, where they will officially take part in the team’s first international match.

After completing a training camp in Saudi Arabia, the team’s German coach Monika Staab finalized the list of players that will take on the Seychelles on Feb. 20, before playing their second match against the Maldives four days later in the capital city of Male.

These two matches are Saudi Arabia’s first official fixtures as they look to gain FIFA certification.

Staab stressed that the goal of this mini-tournament is to gain experience: “Our goal is for the players to gain the experience necessary to play international matches, in addition to our aim for our official entry into the FIFA classification.”

“Since last September, we have been searching for players through whom we can start the national team’s journey and compete in official and international competitions,” she said about the team’s recent training camp. “Through this camp, we seek to create the homogeneity we are looking for before playing the Seychelles and Maldives matches next month.”

“Organizing the first official Saudi league through the regional league and then the Saudi championship played a major role in the selection process, and helped us as a technical staff (to watch) the players playing competitive matches, facilitating our role during this camp, and we aspire to have the team fully prepared when participating its first official tournament.”

The training was also overseen by Alia Al-Rasheed, the Saudi national team supervisor, who expressed her satisfaction with the technical benefits of the camp and thanked the players for their efforts and discipline throughout the camp.

Lamia bin Bahian, board member and director of the Women’s Football Department at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said: “I would like to congratulate all the players who have been selected. And I would also like to thank their colleagues for the work they did during the camp, and (ask them) to continue working and try to get in the squad again. The team’s door is always open to all players, and we are working on evaluating the players continuously.”

The final list players included goalkeepers Lama Al-Anazi, Sarah Khaled and Mona Abdel Rahman; defenders Atheer Khaled, Bayan Sadaqah, Hessa Al-Saadallah, Lin Muhammad, Lana Abdelrazzaq, Ohoud Al-Amari, Tala Al-Ghamdi, Mashael Al-Harbi; midfielders Asrar Al-Shaibani, Dalia Abu Laban, Fahda Al-Saad, Juri Tariq, Layan Johari, Maryam Al-Tamimi, Farah Jafri, Noura Al-Ibrahim, Raghad Mukhaizin, Sarah Hamad and Saba Tawfiq; and forward Al-Bandari Mubarak, Al-Bandari Mohammed, Tahani Al-Zahrani.

Topics: Maldives Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia women's team

Shock exit for Garbine Muguruza as seeds tumble at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Shock exit for Garbine Muguruza as seeds tumble at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

Shock exit for Garbine Muguruza as seeds tumble at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Shock exit for Garbine Muguruza as seeds tumble at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships
  Tunisian Ons Jabeur is the only seed left in the tournament after she overwhelmed Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-1
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A day of stunning upsets at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on Wednesday saw defending champion Garbine Muguruza, 2021 finalist Barbora Krejcikova, former two-time winner Elina Svitolina and sixth seed Iga Swiatek all fail to advance beyond the second round.

Top seed and world number two Aryna Sabalenka also fell, but her defeat was perhaps less of a surprise as she was beaten by former champion Petra Kvitova, who won 6-4 6-4. Ons Jabeur is now the only seed left in the tournament after she overwhelmed Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-1, although two-time former champion Simona Halep is still a strong contender for the title after she defeated qualifier Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-3 6-2.

Although some might consider she is now a favorite for the title, Jabeur is aware that she is still working her way back to full fitness after a back injury meant that she had to miss the Australian Open.

“Well, I’m going to take every match slowly. I came back from an injury, so I want to be realistic with myself,” she said. “My main goal is to be healthy and win matches. Every match I win is a bonus. The season is still long. I don’t want to put unnecessary pressure on myself. I don’t want to be disappointed after. Yeah, for now it’s working well for me. Hopefully I can continue like that.”

Jil Teichmann was the first to reach the quarter-finals as she defeated Svitolina to win 7-6 6-2. Jelena Ostapenko then took two hours 29 minutes to oust Swiatek 4-6 6-1 7-6, qualifier Dayana Yastremska beat second seeded Krejcikova 6-3 7-6 and Veronika Kudermetova overcame fourth seeded Muguruza 3-6 6-4 6-4.

“It was extraordinary to see so many seeds upset, and we congratulate the winners” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back next year when they can bid once again for the title, and we wish them well during the remainder of the season.”

Kudermetova was thrilled to earn her first victory over Muguruza and really began to pressure her opponent after receiving off-court treatment for a painful hip midway through the second set. Having narrowly lost the first set, she broke serve at 5-4 in the second and grew in confidence as the match moved to its climax. She came under pressure only once when she fought off two break points at 4-4, and then celebrated victory when Muguruza struck three consecutive double-faults to end the contest.

Ostapenko went behind after Swiatek earned the seventh break of the first set to take it 6-4, but she stormed back in the second and surrendered just one game to level the match. The deciding set was tense after Ostapenko had continued her domination by speeding to a 3-0 lead. Swiatek levelled at 3-3, dropped her serve in a remarkable 22-point eighth game to fall behind 5-3, saved a match point at 5-4 to level again at 5-5 before Ostapenko edged the tiebreak 7-4.

Svitolina has been struggling of late and since winning her two titles in Dubai has failed to come close to repeating that success. She was the one under pressure in the first set as she twice battled to hold serve and then failed to win a point in the tiebreak. In the second set, Teichmann broke with her fourth break point of the game to lead 2-1 and from then on she progressed comfortably to victory.

Yastremska’s win over Krejcikova was also straightforward, and earned her a quarter-final meeting with fellow qualifier Marketa Vondrousova, who defeated another qualifier, Varvara Gracheva, 6-2 6-0.

“It has been a day of high drama at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, with the impressive upsets by so many underlining the incredible depth in women’s tennis,” said tournament director, Salah Tahlak. “Now, more than ever, results are unpredictable and that adds so much excitement to the tournament. The next few days will be very interesting indeed.”

The WTA event continues until Feb. 19, and then between Feb. 21-26 the tournament celebrates the 30th anniversary of the ATP Tour 500 tournament when world number one Novak Djokovic will be bidding for his sixth Dubai title.

Topics: Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Garbine Muguruza tennis

From Australia to Greece, trainers are running their best horses at Dubai World Cup Carnival

From Australia to Greece, trainers are running their best horses at Dubai World Cup Carnival
Updated 17 February 2022
Laura King

From Australia to Greece, trainers are running their best horses at Dubai World Cup Carnival

From Australia to Greece, trainers are running their best horses at Dubai World Cup Carnival
  Will Clarken and Christos Theodorakis are shining spotlight on racing in their home countries
Updated 17 February 2022
Laura King

One of the striking aspects about the Dubai World Cup Carnival is the sheer variety of nationalities that it continues to draw year after a year, be it owners, horses or trainers.

At this week’s sixth meeting, there will be horses trained in the UK, US, UAE, Turkey, Greece, Sweden, Norway, Ireland and Australia clashing across the six races. The quality of the racing in these jurisdictions varies hugely, however.

Australia, for example, has excellent prize money and some of the best racing in the world, while Greece is currently experiencing some tough times, so much so that their 10-time champion trainer, Christos Theodorakis, is forced to run his horses overseas.

He saddles Ahatis in the opening dirt handicap at Meydan on Friday. The winner of five of his six starts, the four-year-old nevertheless faces a difficult challenge.

“Ahatis is a good horse, but up until now he has been winning three-year-old only races,” said Theodorakis. “We know that racing here is of a much higher level (than Greece) but we’re here to fight and to try, and if we can place then that would be great.”

Simply by being in Dubai, the trainer is shining the spotlight on racing in his home country, which is never a bad thing.

“We have great facilities in Greece and the weather is perfect for racing all year round, but the state hasn’t invested in the track, which is a shame,” he said.

Coming from a much more buoyant racing nation is Adelaide-based trainer Will Clarken, who will send out He’s A Balter and Parsifal in the G2 Blue Point Sprint, race four.

“This is a big target race for both of them,” said the Group 1-winning handler. “It’s very hard to try and decide between them.”

Despite plenty of success during only five years of “taking training seriously,” Clarken says that traveling horses overseas is something he has always wanted to do.

“We’ve traveled horses extensively around Australia with mixed success,” he said. “These two horses are perfect for this as they’re older horses who often get weighted out of races at home and they’re not quite good enough for the Melbourne sprints.

“This trip has been quite an eye-opener and maybe in the future we’d look to use it to bring horses here from Europe and then take them on to Australia.”

So now he has the taste for travel, how about a trip to racing’s annual garden party, Royal Ascot?

“If I had one good enough then I’d be there in a heartbeat,” he said.

Maybe one day the Greeks will make it too.

Topics: Dubai World Cup Carnival Greece Australia

