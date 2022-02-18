Saudi authorities sign deal to preserve heritage sites

RIYADH: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority has signed a deal with the Saudi Arabian National Committee of the International Council on Monuments and Sites to preserve cultural and natural heritage sites in the Kingdom.
The partnership will particularly focus on protecting the UNESCO World Heritage Site in Diriyah’s historic At-Turaif district, as well as preserving other yet-to-be-identified locations.
It will also help elevate the level of coordination and cooperation between the DGDA and Saudi ICOMOS committee, enhancing their efforts to preserve heritage sites in line with ICOMOS and UNESCO best practices and conventions.
Both organizations will conduct specialized scientific research on culturally significant areas in Diriyah and formulate joint recommendations to preserve the values and characteristics of the sites.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by the DGDA’s chief executive officer, Jerry Inzerillo, and the Saudi ICOMOS president, Princess Nouf bint Mohammed bin Fahd.
Riyadh Season’s ‘Wall of Fame’ shows off celebrity handprints
Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Syrian singer Assala Nasri among the stars featured
Updated 8 min 13 sec ago
Rashid Hassan Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The handprints of regional and international stars featured in a “Wall of Fame” at Riyadh Season have been attracting visitors who want to get closer to their favorite celebrities and personalities.
Everyone who performs at Riyadh Season is given the chance to leave a handprint in a tray of cement, with the end product displayed for all to see. The Wall of Fame is a take on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, which is an internationally recognized landmark and has more than 2,700 stars honoring the biggest names in the entertainment industry.
The Wall of Fame bears the handprints of major celebrities such as Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Syrian singer Assala Nasri, Egyptian comedy actors Mohamed Henedy and Bayoumi Fouad, Kuwaiti actor Hassan Al-Balam, Saudi singer Abdul Majeed Abdullah, Lebanese artist Elissa, and Morocco’s Cheb Khaled.
Ayman Al-Hadi thought the idea was “brilliant” because people would visit the Wall of Fame to take a picture with their favorite celebrities and feel close to them.
“I am expecting the Saudi singer Rashed Al-Majid to have his print soon because he is having a concert soon and I am excited to see it,” he told Arab News.
Another visitor, Ahmed Mohammed, said: “I am a fan of comedy icon Tariq Al-Ali. He is a source of happiness, he puts a smile on everybody’s face in the Gulf region, and I came to see and take a photo of my favorite celebrity’s handprint over here. It is a great idea to collect handprints of celebrities, and provide a memorable moment to fans visiting the beautiful landmark.”
Faisal Mohammed Yousuf said he was happy to see the handprints of so many celebrities put together on the Wall of Fame. “There is a Hollywood Walk of Fame in the US, but now we have it here, I am happy that I can see it here. It’s a good place to visit.”
Hennan Mohammed described herself as a “big fan” of Khan and that she had visited Riyadh Season to see his handprint on the Wall of Fame. “I will be happier to see him in person. I have seen all his movies. What signifies more here at the Wall of Fame is that it brings celebrities of a lot of nationalities together with their handprints on one wall, which is a unique idea.”
Ibrahim Al-Haiti said he had admired Nasri for a long time and that he was a big fan of hers. “I listen to her a lot. I want to meet her, so the closest thing to meeting her is the handprint here. I am happy to be here and take pictures. I like the idea of the Wall of Fame bringing celebrities from different nationalities together. It signifies the presence of these stars shining here with their handprint, and of their presence as they came here.”
Saudi municipalities continue COVID-19 inspections
Updated 7 sec ago
SPA
JEDDAH: Municipalities throughout Saudi Arabia are continuing to carry out health and safety inspection tours to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Kingdom.
Jeddah Municipality reported that it had carried out 2,803 visits to commercial centers and facilities in a single day last week, identifying 17 violations. Municipality field teams ordered four commercial outlets to shut down for breaching COVID-19 health protocols.
The Eastern Province Municipality carried out 1,025 inspections in one day, identifying 73 violations. Authorities closed one commercial outlet there.
The Northern Borders Municipality also carried out hundreds of inspections over a two-day period, identifying 44 violations and ordering one establishment to close.
Violations included failure to follow social-distancing and mask-wearing protocols, failure to measure the temperatures of customers correctly, overcrowding, and failure to use the Tawakkalna app properly.
Saudi labor ministry represents workers by preserving their rights, says minister
Updated 13 min 6 sec ago
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: The Ministry of Labor represents workers by preserving their rights, a government minister said Wednesday in response to a question from Arab News.
Acting Information Minister Majid Al-Qasabi and Human Resources Minister Ahmed Al-Rajhi presented the latest government developments from different sectors to the media.
Al-Rajhi gave updates on the labor market and human resources.
He said that a national labor market strategy was launched two years ago, which included 25 reform initiatives and sought to increase the economic participation of Saudis. The baseline was a 40 percent participation rate and the 2030 goal was to reach 60 percent, but the participation rate had already reached 50 percent and this achievement was an indication of the government being on the right path.
When asked by Arab News how the Ministry of Labor sought to guarantee the rights of workers and guarantee job security, Al-Rajhi replied: “In the labor market strategy, we have put before our eyes the three relations, which are the worker, the employer and the government. We in the ministry consider ourselves as representing the worker by preserving his rights.
“That is why the wage protection program was launched, a program that guarantees the worker taking his wages on time, as well as the contract documentation program. We have developed standard contracts that are binding on both parties and protect their rights and transparent contracts in the ministry’s platforms in case of dispute, and thus we can preserve the rights of both sides.
“In the event of a dispute, everyone knows what he owes and what he has, and we found a great response in friendly settlements, and I attribute our success in that to the fact that our contracts became transparent and not complicated, and we reached 65 percent of the cases in 2021 that ended by mutual consent before going to the courts, and our ambition is that there will be no dispute.”
He confirmed that a change in working days was currently being studied as part of a new system that aimed to make the Kingdom attractive to investors and to make the labor market more appealing to them.
Al-Qasabi had opened the press conference by saying that the country was continuing to reap the rewards of Vision 2030, mentioning four projects in the judicial legislation system that were being developed, and that the Kingdom’s industrial sector was a source of pride.
He said there were 10,293 factories and that the value of their exports exceeded SR208 billion (around $554 million) last year, reaching 188 countries.
Al-Qasabi said the mining and tourism sectors would create new job opportunities as the number of commercial establishments had recorded a 1,300 percent increase in six years.
The sports sector was also witnessing development, he told the press conference.
Film has enjoyed a huge revival in Saudi Arabia sInce the decades-long ban on cinemas was lifted in 2018, and as part of the Vision 2030 reform agenda huge investments are being made to turn the country into a film powerhouse. (Supplied)
Why interest in Saudi Arabia’s emerging film industry has exploded
As the Kingdom pushes its Vision 2030 agenda, it is aiming to become the Middle East’s film-production powerhouse
International producers and Hollywood studios are flocking to the Kingdom to strike deals in a fertile new market
Updated 13 min 13 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: A husband and wife fight as their marriage deteriorates and their home is overtaken by “evil spirits.” A bride disappears during her wedding, leaving her guests waiting and her mother in meltdown. A pregnant woman tries to distinguish reality from dreams, drug-induced delusion and perceptions of death.
These are just some of the enticing story lines of recent Saudi movie releases. The last of these, “Rupture,” is a film by Hamzah K. Jamjoom, which won top prize in the Red Sea International Film Festival’s Saudi film category in December.
Four years ago, screening such films in Saudi Arabia, where cinemas were banned for more than 30 years between 1983 until 2018, was unthinkable. But now, as the Kingdom pushes its Vision 2030 reform agenda, it is aiming to become the Middle East’s new film industry powerhouse and instill in Saudis a love of watching and making movies.
So far, the plan is working. International producers and Hollywood studios are flocking to the Kingdom to produce films and strike deals in a fertile new market. Cinemas are seeing exponential growth as screens open and Saudi households flock to theaters. According to Comscore, box-office market revenues in Saudi Arabia rose to $238 million in 2021 — a 95 percent increase from 2020.
Importantly, there are now numerous incentives for young Saudi filmmakers to develop their craft at home. The Saudi government is investing billions in building a film industry with international and regional ambitions.
During the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah in December, the Ministry of Investment announced that the Kingdom would support the production of 100 films by 2030.
For many young Saudis this is a dream come true — even if many cannot quite believe their eyes. Until 2018, aspiring filmmakers often had to shoot in secret, dodging religious police to do so. The challenges became so frustrating for many with ambitions that they left to produce films and build careers abroad.
“Saudi filmmakers have always been there, fascinated by storytelling, but it is so fresh that film is now becoming an industry in Saudi Arabia,” Sarah Taibah, a Saudi actress and film writer, told Arab News.
“This is now a surreal dream that has now actually become a reality and I am so glad to be part of this industry at this early stage. People are now hungry to hear our stories.”
The boom is prompting many Saudi filmmakers and professionals who have been based and working abroad for years to come home and work in their own country. Ahd Kamel, 41, a well-known actress and filmmaker, is one of them.
“There was a ban on films my entire lifetime — it was taboo,” Kamel told Arab News. “When I started doing films I was told: ‘Absolutely, not. This is not something you can do.’ I had to define myself as a filmmaker on the other side of the river. It’s been 40 years of my life. It’s baffling, amazing and wonderful. When you are young you are pigeon-holed about what is happening but now, I can see that in a lifetime, things can really change.”
In 2012, Kamel played a conservative teacher in the film “Wadjda,” which was directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour, the first Saudi feature directed by a woman and the first feature film shot entirely in Saudi Arabia. Kamel is now preparing to shoot a new film in the Kingdom about her family’s driver, who died recently.
Mona Khashoggi, a film and theater producer who was based in London for 20 years, has now returned to her hometown of Jeddah to take part in what amounts to a cultural revolution.
“Even when we didn’t have cinemas, we are all very cultured and many Saudis had cinemas in their homes,” she told Arab News. “What I want to see in Saudi films is not films about oppression that the West is expecting and stereotyping but stories about the youth and women who are now building their lives in this new reality in the Kingdom.”
A major attraction for foreign investors is the fact that 70 percent of the Kingdom’s 34 million population is under the age of 30 and have money to spend. Telfaz 11, a studio specializing in locally relevant content and Saudi Arabia’s youth culture, is growing rapidly thanks to internal and foreign investment.
Alaa Yousef Fadan, Ali Al-Kalthami and Ibrahim Al Khairallah founded Riyadh-based Telfaz 11 just over 10 years ago, and immediately set about revolutionizing content creation for young people via YouTube.
INNUMBERS
* 138 Films screened at Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2021.
* 60 Countries whose films were shown at Red Sea International Film Festival.
* 36 Saudi-made films shown at Saudi Film Festival in Jeddah in July 2021.
In November 2020, Telfaz 11 struck a deal with Netflix to produce eight feature films as the streaming platform sought to break into the Middle Eastern market. Then, in December, Telfaz 11 secured a multimillion-dollar funding line from a consortium of high-profile local financiers.
It acquired Last Scene Films, a production house also based in Riyadh, and is setting up Wadi Cinema, an independent cinema house in a joint venture with Muvi Cinema, the first home-grown cinema brand in the Kingdom.
The company has big ambitions. Faden says he and his partners will use the latest funding “to build its development and production slate ... . The company’s focus is to be the premiere destination for filmmakers and talent throughout the world.”
The changes are nothing short of revolutionary. Cinema, however, was not completely foreign to the Kingdom, even in the days when it was banned. Film fans remained determined to watch movies in the company of fellow enthusiasts.
The Saudi Film Festival, which will in its eighth edition in June 2022, was founded in Dammam in Eastern Province in 2008 by Ahmed Al-Mulla and colleagues at the local Literature Club.
“A lot of people in the 1980s and 1990s, like me, loved cinema, but didn’t have cinema in public to watch,” Al-Mulla recalled.
When Al-Mulla became a member of the board of the Literature Club, he began discussing with other members how to screen films. For nearly two years, they managed to discreetly screen films, including local productions, every Sunday night.
“We had many clashes with the other side who believed cinema was forbidden,” he told Arab News. “But we believed we had the right to see movies, and this is part of our culture and part of our mandate as the Literature Club.”
In 2016, two years before cinemas were officially reopened in the Kingdom, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture joined the club as a strategic partner and, since then, the Saudi Arabian Society of Culture and Arts has organized the Saudi Film Festival.
The current wave of producers, writers and actors have much to thank the enthusiasts in Dammam for in keeping cinema alive and nurturing early pioneers in domestic filmmaking.
“It was all done underground,” said Al-Mulla. “There were no opportunities then to film or get financing. Everything depended on the individual.”
Last but not certainly not the least, cinema’s comeback in Saudi Arabia has given women, who now have many more freedoms than they did previously, a much stronger voice.
“Over the last few years, I have been getting more requests to do films about Saudi women,” Taibah, the actress, told Arab News.
“People want films by Saudi women that tell stories about Saudi women. This is all very fresh. I feel so blessed it is finally happening, because no one tells our story better than us.”
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and UAE are ‘terrorist actions’: Kosovo PM
We are on the same page as Riyadh in fight against terror and violent extremism, says Albin Kurti
‘People in Kosovo, the Balkans and Europe should be more aware of recent Saudi reforms’
Updated 17 February 2022
Faisal J. Abbas | EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
PRISTINA: Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti condemned the continuing series of Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia, and more recently the UAE, agreeing that such assaults reveal the Houthis to be a terrorist group.
“We were appalled by these images and all these attacks. Absolute violence against civilians, which has nothing to do with respect for human dignity, for human rights, for society and community, is something that we can never tolerate and it is our task to always condemn (them),” he said.
Asked whether he agrees that as a result of this deliberate targeting of civilian targets the Iran-backed Houthi militia should be designated as a terrorist group, Kurti said: “Yes, I think that all these attacks on civilians are terrorist actions.”
Kurti spoke to Arab News during an exclusive interview at his office in Pristina to mark the 14th Independence Day of Kosovo. The prime minister lauded his country’s cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the fields of countering terrorism, intelligence sharing and the ideological battle against violent extremism.
READ MORE
Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti spoke exclusively to Arab News in a wide-ranging interview to mark the 14th Independence Day of his country. From NATO to relations with Gulf nations, read the full interview here.
“I think that we have good cooperation and we would like to continue it because when we fight violent extremism and terrorism, and all these kinds of violent fundamentalism, we are on the same page,” he said.
Highlighting the recent wide-ranging reforms that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has ushered in under Vision 2030, Kurti said it is his aim to strengthen Kosovo’s ties with the Kingdom.
“I think the people of Kosovo, but also people in the Balkans and in Europe, should know more about the reforms and the progress in Saudi Arabia,” he said.
“We want to strengthen cooperation with Saudi Arabia. It’s a very rich country, both in its culture and history, but likewise in its natural resources and economic development.”
The prime minister invited the Kingdom to invest more in his country and benefit from the reforms and serious anti-corruption measures his government is introducing in Pristina.
“With our government we are fighting corruption; there is no tolerance for corruption,” he said. “And we are also increasing our economy.
“For example, last year we had for two-thirds (of the year) higher exports than the year before. Budget revenues increased by one-third. Likewise, business turnover increased (and) foreign direct investment increased by over 50 percent. This data shows that Kosovo is progressing — and the best way for more progress is to invest in the already existing progress.”
READ MORE
As Kosovo celebrates its 14th independence day, Europe’s newest country — and one with the continent’s youngest population — has much to be proud of. Read more here.
Regarding the opportunities that exist for Saudi and other international investors, Kurti highlighted several potential sectors and stressed that as prime minister, he looks forward to engaging with efforts to promote these opportunities.
“We would like to have more trade exchange with Saudi Arabia and more investments in the health sector, in agriculture and also in energy because we want, just like Saudi Arabia, to invest in renewables, especially solar and wind,” he explained.
“Because the vast majority of our electrical energy is generated by coal thermal power plants, we would like to have more renewables.
“I believe that, together with information and communications technology, and wood and metal processing, these are some of the fields where we can cooperate with Saudi Arabia and I, as a prime minister, look forward to actively engaging in this.”