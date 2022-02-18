EU foreign ministers to meet their GCC counterparts on Monday

DUBAI: European Union foreign ministers will meet with their Gulf Cooperation Council counterparts to discuss security issues on Monday, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
Developing
https://arab.news/26y56
DUBAI: European Union foreign ministers will meet with their Gulf Cooperation Council counterparts to discuss security issues on Monday, Al-Arabiya TV reported.
Developing
RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen said it carried out airstrikes in Yemen’s capital, Al Ekhbariya reported on Friday.
The airstrikes were in response to threats and were necessary to protect civilians, the coalition said.
The Iran-backed Houthi militia regularly target Saudi Arabia, mainly using drones and missiles against civilian infrastructure.
Last week, a drone attack on Abha International Airport in the Kingdom’s south left twelve civilians injured.
On Jan. 17, three civilians died after the militia used drones to attack the UAE.
The Houthi militia seized the capital from the Yemeni government in 2014 and continue to control large parts of the country.
The government, with the support of regional allies, has been attempting to prevent the military expansion of the militia, who enjoy support from Iran and other terror-designated entities.
Diplomatic efforts to resolve the seven-year conflict have so far been unsuccessful.
VIENNA, TEHRAN: Iran has just days left to accept a deal on its nuclear program at talks in Vienna, France has warned. “It is not a question of weeks, it is a question of days,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told the Senate, adding that a major crisis would be unleashed if there is no agreement.
Iran’s supreme leader said on Thursday that it will further develop peaceful nuclear capacity to preserve independence.
“We will sooner or later need peaceful nuclear energy. If we do not pursue it ... our independence will be harmed,” Iran’s highest authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, said in a televised speech, supporting Tehran’s hard-line negotiating team in Vienna.
Ned Price, US State Department spokesperson, said the US is in “the midst of the very final stages” of indirect talks with Iran.
“This is really the decisive period during which we’ll be able to determine whether a mutual return to compliance with the JCPOA is in the offing, or if it’s not,” Price — using an abbreviation for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the 2015 deal with world powers — told reporters.
The deal lays out phases of mutual steps to bring both sides back into full compliance, and the first does not include waivers on oil sanctions, diplomats say.
Delegates say much of the text is settled but some thorny issues remain.
The broad objective is to return to the original bargain of lifting sanctions against Iran, including ones that have slashed its crucial oil sales, in exchange for restrictions on its nuclear activities that extend the time it would need to produce enough enriched uranium for an atomic bomb if it chose to.
While the 2015 deal capped uranium enrichment at 3.67 percent fissile purity, Iran is now enriching to up to 60 percent, close to weapons grade.
The draft text of the agreement, which is more than 20 pages long, stipulates a sequence of steps to be implemented once it has been approved by the remaining parties to the deal, starting with a phase including Iran suspending enrichment above 5 percent purity, three diplomats familiar with negotiations said.
The text also alludes to other measures that diplomats say include unfreezing about $7 billion in Iranian funds stuck in South Korean banks under US sanctions, as well as the release of Western prisoners held in Iran, which US lead negotiator Robert Malley has suggested is a requirement for a deal.
Only once that initial wave of measures has been taken and confirmed would the main phase of sanctions-lifting begin, culminating in what many diplomats call Re-Implementation Day — a nod to the original deal’s Implementation Day, when the last nuclear and sanctions-related measures fell into place.
Iran will return to core nuclear limits like the 3.67 percent cap on enrichment purity, diplomats said.
LONDON: Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday welcomed collaboration to advance a durable resolution that ends the conflict in Yemen and creates the space for Yemenis to collectively determine their own future.
Blinken made the comments during a phone call with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg, the State Department said.
Blinken renewed his support for Grundberg’s “ongoing efforts to develop an inclusive political framework and reiterated that justice and accountability will be key to securing an enduring peace in Yemen.”
He reiterated that ending the war in Yemen remains a top US foreign policy priority, and called for the urgent need for de-escalation.
“The secretary expressed deep concern with the uptick in civilian casualties in Yemen as well as the region and condemned attacks by all parties that lead to escalation in Yemen and extend the conflict,” the State Department said.
TUNIS: Tunisia’s speaker, Rached Ghannouchi, said on Thursday that the suspended parliament will inevitably return, in the clearest challenge to President Kais Saied.
Saied suspended Parliament in July and seized control of most powers, a move his opponents described as a coup.
Ghannouchi said in an opposition meeting that Tunisians will “get rid of dictatorship” and called on the opposition to unite to face the setback.
Tunisia’s president this month dissolved the Supreme Judicial Council, one of the remaining institutions in Tunisia that was able to work independently of him.
Saied cemented his grip over the judiciary last week with a decree that lets him dismiss judges or block their promotion, helping consolidate his power after he seized executive authority last summer.
Responding to journalists, Saied said during a visit to Brussels on Thursday, “Just as (French) General De Gaulle said, “Not at this age, I’m going to start a dictatorship.”
Ghannouchi, the leader of Islamist Ennahda party did not announce further details about plan to return parliament, but it is likely that it will be through an invitation to a public session via video.
Last week, Ghannouchi said he would meet a European parliamentary delegation that will visit Tunisia on Feb. 20, as part of meetings with civil society, politicians and lawmakers from the suspended parliament.
GAZA: A 2,000-year-old Roman cemetery containing at least 20 ornately decorated graves has been uncovered near the shoreline in the northern Gaza Strip, with the Antiquities Ministry calling it the most important local discovery of the past decade.
Gaza is rich with antiquities having been an important trading spot for many civilizations.
Ruins discovered there include the remains of a siege by Alexander the Great as well as a Mongol invasion.
Twenty Roman graves have been located so far and the team expect to unearth 80 in total within the 50-square-meter cemetery.
Only two graves have been opened, one contained skeletal remains and some clay jars.
Because of the shape of the graves and the relatively ornate decorations, they likely belonged to “senior ranking people” in the Roman empire during the first century, said Jamal Abu Rida, director-general of Gaza’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Unlike Muslim graves from later periods that face north to south, the Roman graves lie east to west, he said.
“We have made several discoveries in the past, this is the most important archaeological discovery in the past 10 years,” said Abu Rida.
The area is closed off to journalists and the public while the site is organized and made safe for visitors, the ministry said.
The site, which is being supervised by a French team of experts, was found by a construction crew working on an Egyptian-funded housing project. When they came upon some of the cemetery’s large, ancient bricks, they stopped work and called in the archaeologists.
Gaza is run by Hamas, which has fought four wars with Israel since 2008.
The conflict has crippled the local economy and authorities usually engage international groups to help excavate and preserve archaeological findings, said Abu Rida.