Unions slam UK Home Office for appointing Australian asylum offshoring tsar 

Unions slam UK Home Office for appointing Australian asylum offshoring tsar 
Alexander Downer's appointment has drawn condemnation from unions and rights groups. (File/AP)
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

Unions slam UK Home Office for appointing Australian asylum offshoring tsar 

Unions slam UK Home Office for appointing Australian asylum offshoring tsar 
  • Home secretary’s hiring of Alexander Downer ‘wholly inappropriate’ and ‘deeply concerning’
  • ‘He was a prime architect of Australia’s inhumane immigration policy’
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Unions representing members of the UK’s Border Force have decried the appointment of the man behind Australia’s offshore asylum policies to review their own activity as “wholly inappropriate.”

The Public and Commercial Services Union said Alexander Downer’s appointment to review the Border Force’s activities, including in the English Channel, is “deeply concerning.”

Downer previously served as Australia’s foreign minister and was a key negotiator of the country’s asylum offshoring policy, which places would-be refugees and immigrants in offshore centers while their applications are processed — sometimes for up to seven years.

“He was a prime architect of Australia’s inhumane immigration policy and his support for push backs recently make him a wholly inappropriate choice to lead this review,” a PCS spokesperson told The Independent. 

The union said: “Border Force staff need support and resources to do a very difficult job as humanely as possible. That will all be put in jeopardy if they are forced to carry out a potentially illegal and morally reprehensible push-back policy on the instructions of the home secretary.”

The ISU union, which also represents Border Force staff, said Downer is a “clearly political appointment to press a personal agenda on the part of the home secretary.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has long argued for stricter asylum policies, including pushbacks of asylum seeker and migrant vessels in the English Channel, despite the policy being subject to legal challenge and widely condemned as dangerous and wrong.

ISU professional officer Lucy Moreton said: “The ISU will act to protect its members’ rights to act only within the confines of law.”

Pushbacks were “authorized” by Patel last year but have not yet taken place, and are currently subject to a legal challenge brought by the PCS and the Care4Calais charity.

Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, told The Independent: “The Australian offshore asylum program was one of the most reprehensible systems in the world, leading to untold human misery and widespread condemnation.”

Referring to an op-ed by Downer in the Daily Mail, in which he argued for pushbacks, Moseley said: “It is clear that the references to a ‘threat’ at our border refer to Channel migrants, but they are no more a threat than any bus-load of ordinary British people.”

Britain has been grappling with an escalating number of arrivals via the English Channel in recent years, and the issue has been causing diplomatic issues with neighboring France, while causing domestic political headaches for the ruling Conservative Party.

The offshore asylum plan is aimed at discouraging asylum seekers and migrants from making the Channel crossing, while also appeasing voters who favor tough asylum policies.

However, all countries so far named as potential locations to process asylum seekers have publicly distanced themselves from the plan.

Storm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, killing at least one man

Storm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, killing at least one man
  • The storm hit western England, making landfall in Cornwall, where waves lashed the coast
  • High winds in London shredded the white domed roof of the O2 arena which has hosted stars from The Rolling Stones to Beyonce and Rihanna
Updated 8 min 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: An Atlantic storm battered Britain and Ireland on Friday with record winds of up to 122 miles per hour, killing at least one person, knocking out power for tens of thousands and shredding the roof of London’s O2 arena.
Storm Eunice, which brewed in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores toward Europe by the jet stream, posed a danger to life, Britain’s Meteorological Office said.
The storm hit western England, making landfall in Cornwall, where waves lashed the coast, sending plumes of spray over the roofs of cottages, Reuters pictures showed.
In Wales, waves crashed over Aberystwyth promenade, some as high as houses. More than 100,000 people were hit by power cuts as lines were torn down and ancient trees keeled over.
High winds in London shredded the white domed roof of the O2 arena which has hosted stars from The Rolling Stones to Beyonce and Rihanna. Tall buildings in London trembled as wind whistled through Canary Wharf.
“Storm Eunice is really packing a punch,” Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said. “We only issue red weather warnings when we think there is a threat to life from the weather.”
The Met Office said a gust of 122 mph (196 kph) was recorded at The Needles on the Isle of Wight, provisionally a record for the most powerful gust ever recorded in England.
A man died in Ireland after being struck by a falling tree while clearing storm debris, RTE reported. Another person was injured by falling debris in Henley-on-Thames, west of London.
Planes were buffeted so strongly by gusts at some airports that pilots were forced to abandon landings. A live stream of Heathrow Airport’s runway was being watched by more than 200,000 people online.
A total of 436 flights were canceled across the United Kingdom amid record winds from storm Eunice, according to Cirium data.
TROOPS ON STANDBY
More than 100,000 buildings were left without power, distributors said. Ferries and trains were canceled.
“Storm Eunice — There will be NO Transport for Wales trains running on this date,” an announcement board said at Aberystwyth station. All trains in Kent, southern England, were canceled.
“We are closing all routes in Kent, and all lines in SE London are blocked by trees,” Network Rail Kent & Sussex said. “Please do not travel.”
BA said there it was canceling a number of flights and that there would be significant disruption.
Danish ferry operator DFDS said in a statement posted on Twitter that its ferries between Dover and Calais have been suspended due to high winds.
Such red warnings are relatively rare. The last one issued was in November 2021. Scotland has issued yellow warnings for heavy snow.
The British government will hold a COBR emergency response meeting to discuss the response to the storm.
Britain’s security minister, Damian Hinds, said troops were on standby to deal with the consequences of the weather.
“We should all follow the advice and take precautions to keep safe,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “I thank responders for all their efforts.”

Boy trapped for three days in Afghan well dies after rescue

Boy trapped for three days in Afghan well dies after rescue
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

Boy trapped for three days in Afghan well dies after rescue

Boy trapped for three days in Afghan well dies after rescue
  • The child, named Haidar, on Tuesday slipped and fell to the bottom of a well being dug in Shokak
  • "With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever," said Taliban interior ministry senior
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

SHOKAKA, Afghanistan: A five-year-old boy trapped for three days down a remote Afghan village well died minutes after being pulled out on Friday.
The country’s new Taliban rulers said the rescue efforts showed they would spare nothing for their citizens.
The child, named Haidar, on Tuesday slipped and fell to the bottom of a well being dug in Shokak, a parched village in Zabul province, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of the capital Kabul.
“With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever,” said Taliban interior ministry senior adviser Anas Haqqani, in a tweet echoed by several of his colleagues.
“This is another day of mourning and grief for our country.”
Haidar was buried later in the day, his small grave covered by a mound of gravel and marked by a ribbon of white cloth.
Zabul police spokesman Zabiullah Jawhar told AFP Haidar was clinging to life when rescuers reached him.
“In the first minutes after the rescue operation was completed, he was breathing, and the medical team gave him oxygen,” he said.
“When the medical team tried to carry him to the helicopter, he lost his life.”
The operation comes around two weeks after a similar attempt to rescue a boy from a Moroccan well gripped the world — but ended with the child found dead.
Haidar’s grandfather, 50-year-old Hajji Abdul Hadi, told AFP the boy fell down the well when he was trying to “help” adults dig a borehole in the drought-ravaged village.
Officials said he fell to the bottom of the narrow 25-meter (80-foot) shaft, then was pulled by rope to within about 10 meters of the surface before becoming stuck.
Senior officials from the Taliban’s newly installed government oversaw the rescue operation in Shokak, which was watched by hundreds of villagers — many related to the child.
They despatched bulldozers and other earth-moving equipment to the site, as well as one of the country’s few airworthy helicopters in case he required medical evacuation to hospital.
Some Taliban officials posted videos of the tricky operation, saying it showed how the new regime — widely criticized for rights abuses — would spare nothing to care for its citizens.
“Our prayers weren’t enough, but it brought everyone together, and we showed to everyone that all Afghan lives are precious,” tweeted one Taliban official.
Video shared Thursday on social media showed the boy wedged in the well but able to move his arms and upper body.
“Are you OK my son?” his father can be heard saying. “Talk with me and don’t cry, we are working to get you out.”
“OK, I’ll keep talking,” the boy replies in a plaintive voice.
The video was obtained by rescuers who lowered a light and camera down the narrow well by rope.
Engineers using bulldozers dug an open slit trench from an angle at the surface to reach the point where Haidar was trapped.
A large rock blocked the final few meters, which workers used pickaxes to break through on Friday morning.
The operation employed similar engineering to the rescue attempt in Morocco earlier this month, when a boy fell down a 32-meter well and was pulled out dead five days later.
The ordeal of “little Rayan” gained global attention and sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic Twitter hashtag #SaveRayan trending.

Pope slams man’s ‘attachment to war’ amid Ukraine crisis

Pope slams man’s ‘attachment to war’ amid Ukraine crisis
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

Pope slams man's 'attachment to war' amid Ukraine crisis

Pope slams man’s ‘attachment to war’ amid Ukraine crisis
  • "We are attached to wars, and this is tragic," the 85-year old head of the Catholic Church
  • "Threatening winds are still blowing across the steppes of eastern Europe,” said Francis
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Friday slammed humanity’s “attachment to war” and deplored the “threatening winds” on the doorstep of eastern Europe amid a crisis between Russia and its pro-western neighbor Ukraine.
“We are attached to wars, and this is tragic,” the 85-year old head of the Catholic Church told the Congregation for the Oriental Churches at the Vatican.
“Humanity, which prides itself on being ahead in science, in thought, in so many beautiful things, is lagging behind in weaving peace. It is a champion in making war.”
The US has accused Russia of planning to invade Ukraine within days, a charge denied by Moscow, which claims to have begun withdrawing some of the 149,000 troops that Kyiv now says are on its borders.
“Threatening winds are still blowing across the steppes of eastern Europe, lighting the fuses and fires of weapons and leaving the hearts of the poor and the innocent freezing,” Francis said.
He said many had hoped that humankind’s taste for war might be sated by the third millennium, “yet humanity still seems to be groping in the dark.”

Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers

Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers

Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers
  • Temporary visas due to expire within days but Home Office dismisses ‘needless scaremongering’
  • British, other NATO armed forces evacuated around 15,000 Afghans from Kabul last year
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan refugees evacuated from Kabul fear they will soon be treated like illegal immigrants because they have not received updated papers, their lawyers have said, adding that it is unclear how many are missing documents required to work legally and rent homes.

Temporary visas are due to expire within days, leaving the refugees potentially vulnerable, but the Home Office has said the lawyers’ warnings are “needless scaremongering,” the BBC reported on Friday.

British and other NATO armed forces evacuated around 15,000 Afghans from Kabul last year as the country fell to the Taliban.

Those evacuees were granted temporary visas lasting six months, with a view to being given the right to settle later — a commitment that still stands.

But the Law Society, which represents solicitors, said firms across Britain are now receiving calls for help from people whose temporary legal status expires in the coming week — meaning they have no means of proving they are lawfully in the country.

The Afghans, who either worked alongside NATO forces or are the families of people who did, say they have not received any updated papers and have not been able to get answers from officials.

It is not known how many are affected, and ministers have declined to reveal in Parliament how many Afghans have so far been issued permanent status.

Without such papers they will be unable to work, rent homes, open a bank account or use the National Health Service.

“The Home Office must urgently provide every one of these people with evidence of their continued right to work, study and rent accommodation,” said I. Stephanie Boyce, president of the Law Society.

“The UK’s ‘warm welcome’ is meaningless if the government does not provide concrete assurances which could allay the fears of thousands of people and give them the legal certainty they need.”

The Home Office said Afghans had received verbal reassurances that their paperwork would eventually come.

“The Afghan nationals resettled here already have the right to work, access to education, healthcare and can apply for public funds,” said a Home Office spokesperson.

“While we are in the process of granting all indefinite leave to remain, all have valid leave while this is ongoing, so to suggest they are at risk of losing their rights is completely wrong.”

Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production

Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production

Six African countries to get own mRNA jab production
  • The scheme’s ultimate goal is to spread capacity for national and regional production to all health technologies
Updated 18 February 2022
AFP

GENEVA: Six African countries have been chosen to establish their own mRNA vaccine production, the World Health Organization said Friday, with the continent largely shut out of access to Covid jabs.
Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia were selected as the first recipients of technology from the WHO’s global mRNA vaccine hub, in a push to ensure Africa can make its own jabs to fight the Covid and other diseases.
“No other event like the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that reliance on a few companies to supply global public goods is limiting, and dangerous,” WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
“The best way to address health emergencies and reach universal health coverage is to significantly increase the capacity of all regions to manufacture the health products they need.”
Tedros has continually called for equitable access to vaccines in order to beat the pandemic, and rails against the way wealthy nations have hogged doses, leaving Africa lagging behind other continents in the global vaccination effort.
A ceremony marking the mRNA tech transfer announcement was to be held Friday in Brussels at the summit between the European Union and the African Union.
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said: “We have been talking a lot about producing mRNA vaccines in Africa. But this goes even beyond. This is mRNA technology designed in Africa, led by Africa and owned by Africa.”
Currently only one percent of the vaccines used in Africa are produced on the continent of some 1.3 billion people.
The WHO set up a global mRNA technology transfer hub in South Africa last year to support manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines.
The global hub’s role is to ensure that manufacturers in those nations have the know-how to make mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.
As used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, mRNA technology provokes an immune response by delivering genetic molecules containing the code for key parts of a pathogen into human cells.
Primarily set up to address the Covid-19 pandemic, the global hub has the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other vaccines and products, such as insulin to treat diabetes, cancer medicines and, potentially, vaccines for diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV.
The scheme’s ultimate goal is to spread capacity for national and regional production to all health technologies.
The WHO said it would work with the first six countries chosen to develop a roadmap of training and support so they can start producing vaccines as soon as possible. Training will begin in March.
The South African hub is already producing mRNA vaccines at laboratory scale and is currently scaling up toward commercial scale.
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Friday’s announcement “means mutual respect, mutual recognition of what we can all bring to the party, investment in our economies, infrastructure investment and, in many ways, giving back to the continent.”
French President Emmanuel Macron said supporting African health sovereignty was one of the key goals of starting up local production, “to empower regions and countries to fend for themselves, during crises, and in peace time.”
More than 10.4 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered around the world, with nearly 62 percent of the global population having received at least one shot.
However, just 11.3 percent of Africans had been fully immunized by the start of February.
