UK Home Office hires mastermind behind Australia’s ‘inhumane’ asylum policy

Alexander Downer masterminded an Australian offshoring policy dubbed "inhumane." (File/AP)
Updated 24 sec ago
  • Former Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Alexander Downer will conduct a review of the UK’s Border Force
  • His Australian immigration policies have been condemned by Amnesty International
LONDON: British Home Secretary Priti Patel has appointed the man behind Australia’s controversial offshoring asylum policy to review Britain’s Border Force.

Alexander Downer’s role will include evaluating the British response to small boat crossings of the English Channel.

London has repeatedly said it is considering using offshore detention centers to process inbound immigrants and asylum-seekers, but all potential host countries have so far publicly ruled out their involvement in the plan.

According to the Home Office, Downer, who previously served as Australia’s minister for foreign affairs, has been appointed as an “independent reviewer” of Border Force.

A press release by the Home Office highlighted his “wealth of relevant experience” and leading role in negotiating Australia’s “Pacific solution,” which saw asylum-seekers held offshore in Papua New Guinea while their claims were processed.

A report by Amnesty International condemned Australia’s offshoring policy, saying it amounted to indefinite detention “in conditions which may be considered degrading or inhumane.”

Earlier this month, a number of peers from the UK’s House of Lords slammed Patel’s offshoring plan, pointing to the exorbitant costs and human rights issues at play in holding people in countries with less stringent laws and enforcement than the UK.

Downer has also been vocal in his support for “push-backs” at sea, which would see border forces physically preventing small boats from entering British waters.

These have been widely condemned and the Royal Navy said it would refuse to carry out such a command if one were made.

“My advice to Miss Patel would be to introduce the ‘push-back’ policy without fanfare, and to keep the French informed on a need-to-know basis only,” Downer wrote in a Daily Mail column.

In a statement, he said: “I am delighted that the home secretary has asked me to lead an independent review of Border Force, to ensure the UK’s border is protected from the changing threats of today, and prepared for future challenges.

“As an independent reviewer, I plan to lead a review that is robust, evidence-based and outcome-orientated.”

Topics: UK Australia English Channel migrants Alexander Downer

Thousands of Yemenis cut off from pension payments earned in Britain

Thousands of Yemenis cut off from pension payments earned in Britain
Thousands of Yemeni men are missing out on pensions that they earned while in the UK. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

  • Roughly 2,500 Yemeni men are fighting to recover payments they earned working in the UK
  • ‘They've done the UK a service which needs to be recognized,’ says MP
LONDON: Thousands of Yemeni men who left their families to work in Britain in the 1950s and 1960s are fighting to have their pensions reinstated after they were abruptly cut off without explanation.

The men say they are now facing a daily struggle to survive in Yemen, which has been ravaged by seven years of civil war between the Iran-backed Houthis and the internationally recognized government, which is being supported by The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

The BBC has identified thousands of men, many of whom labored in factories across Britain, whose pension payments were suddenly stopped.

Thabet Muthanna Jubran arrived in Britain in 1967 and began working, like many fellow Yemenis, at Birmingham Small Arms factory in Small Heath, a metal manufacturer producing motorcycles and machine tools based in the heart of the bustling industrial city.

“When I was in Britain I did not ask for benefits or insurance, I relied on my own sweat of my brow and I do not know why this has happened to us,” he told the BBC.

Yemen and Britain had a close relationship after Yemen came under British rule in 1839, and many Yemenis, Jubran said, saw the UK as “the mother country.”

But now, according to the BBC, as many as 2,500 Yemenis have suddenly stopped receiving the pensions they earned while working in the UK.

The BBC said that it is not the fault of their companies, but rather Yemen’s fragile environment and the effect that has had on banking, as well as the lackluster response by the British Department for Work and Pensions.

“What is my fault that I am without a pension?” said Jubran.

“They know our situation, especially coronavirus, a war and high prices — what is our crime?

“They are stopping our pension. This (is) Great Britain, the mother of the world. Some people have died (waiting for their payments), their widows are very elderly — who will support them, especially now?” he asked.

According to the UN, seven years of war have left Yemen — already the poorest country in the Middle East — facing one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

Yemenis now face famine, disease, and war on a daily basis — all exacerbated by rampant inflation. The price of rice, a staple food, rose by 164 percent between February 2016 and October 2020.

Another man, Ahmed Omar Abdullah Al-Yafei, said he feels lost without his pension payment of £82 ($111) per month. That sum would buy very little in Britain, but offers him a lifeline amid the country’s spiraling crisis.

“Now (it’s been) five years I’ve been chasing. I did not receive any response from them,” he said.

“The message to Britain: Give us our money back,” he said, adding: “Yemen is a mess, (there is) hunger and war, all of which problems are unprecedented — the prices and inflation. Where do we go? Where do we go?”

Ragih Muflihi, chief executive of Sandwell Yemeni Association in the West Midlands, home to one of the largest Yemeni communities in the UK, is in contact with more than 50 of the former workers.

“People who came here to work came to work in the Black Country in the industrial areas, the steelworks.

“A lot of them lost their hearing or lost limbs working 30 to 40 years in factories and they’ve gone back (to Yemen) to live the final part of their lives; and to struggle because they’re not getting their pension is not acceptable really,” he said.

John Spellar, Labour MP for Warley in the West Midlands, where many of the men lived and worked, urged the government to “get a grip” of the problem.

“There was a problem with people verifying their existence and, even before the war, you’re dealing with ungoverned space," he said.

“But it was the utter refusal by the DWP to get a grip of cases when people provided evidence and people are living in severe destitution and we should not underestimate that,” he said.

He added: “The people from Yemen who came to the UK went to the Black Country, the West Midlands and Sheffield and worked in the metal industries which are hot, dusty conditions and they’ve done the UK a service which needs to be recognized.”

Topics: Yemen UK

Iran supreme leader urges nuclear energy progress amid talks

Iran supreme leader urges nuclear energy progress amid talks
Updated 17 February 2022
AP

  • Talks have repeatedly stalled in recent months as Iranian negotiators press hard-line demands, exasperating Western diplomats
TEHRAN: Iran’s supreme leader vowed on Thursday that his country would ramp up development of its civilian nuclear program, as major world powers continued delicate talks in Vienna to revive Tehran’s landmark nuclear deal.
In a televised speech, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged the importance of nuclear energy for Iran, while again asserting that it had no interest in nuclear weapons.
Khamenei’s remarks seemed clearly aimed at the countries involved in the Vienna talks.
“Enemies are making cruel moves against our nuclear energy issue, (putting) sanctions on nuclear energy that they know is peaceful,” he said. “They do not want Iran to achieve this great and significant progress.”
The accord, which former President Donald Trump abandoned nearly four years ago, granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its atomic program. Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, tweeted late Wednesday that the parties were “closer than ever” to an agreement.
But talks have repeatedly stalled in recent months as Iranian negotiators press hard-line demands, exasperating Western diplomats.
Khamenei, who so far has largely stayed silent on the ongoing negotiations, called claims that Iran was pursuing a bomb “nonsense,” saying they were meant to deprive Iran of its legitimate right to nuclear power.
“If we do not pursue (peaceful nuclear energy) today, tomorrow will be late,” he said.
Iran long has insisted its nuclear program is peaceful. But the country’s steps away from its obligations under the 2015 accord have alarmed its archenemy Israel and world powers.
Tehran has since started enriching uranium up to 60 percent purity — a short technical step from the 90 percent needed to make an atomic bomb, and spinning far more advanced centrifuges than those permitted under the deal.

Topics: Iran nuclear energy Vienna negotiations

US says war appears imminent after shelling on Ukraine front line

US says war appears imminent after shelling on Ukraine front line
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Reuters

  • Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists within Ukraine earlier exchanged fire across a frontline that divides them
  • “The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion”: US ambassador to UN
MOSCOW/KYIV: US President Joe Biden said on Thursday there was now “every indication” that Russia was planning to go into Ukraine, including signs Moscow was preparing a “false flag” operation to justify it.
Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists within Ukraine earlier exchanged fire on Thursday across a frontline that divides them, in what Western officials described as a possible pretext created by Moscow to invade.
Biden ordered Secretary of State Antony Blinken to change his travel plans at the last minute to speak at a United Nations Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
“The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment,” US Ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters.
Russia denies planning to invade its neighbor and said this week it was pulling back some of the more than 100,000 troops it has massed near the frontier. Washington says Russia is not withdrawing, but in fact sending more forces.
“We see them fly in more combat and support aircraft. We see them sharpen their readiness in the Black Sea,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at NATO headquarters in Brussels. “We even see them stocking up their blood supplies.”
“I was a soldier myself not that long ago. I know firsthand that you don’t do these sorts of things for no reason,” said Austin, a retired Army general. “And you certainly don’t do them if you’re getting ready to pack up and go home.”
Ukraine and pro-Russian rebels gave conflicting accounts of shelling across the front in the Donbass separatist region. The details could not be established independently, but reports from both sides suggested an incident more serious than the routine cease-fire violations reported regularly in the area.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Moscow was “seriously concerned” about reports of an escalation.
Britain’s Foreign Secretary Liz Truss called the reports “a blatant attempt by the Russian government to fabricate pretexts for invasion.
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the pro-Russian forces had shelled a kindergarten, in what he called a “big provocation.” The separatists, for their part, accused government forces of opening fire on their territory four times in the past 24 hours.
Austin said Washington was “still gathering details, but we have said for some time that the Russians might do something like this in order to justify a military conflict.”
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was “concerned that Russia is trying to stage a pretext for an armed attack against Ukraine. There is still no clarity, no certainty about the Russian intentions.”
“They have enough troops, enough capabilities to launch a full-fledged invasion of Ukraine with very little or no warning time.”
A senior Ukrainian government source said the shelling at the line of contact with Russian-backed separatist forces went beyond the scale of cease-fire violations routinely reported throughout the conflict.

“Looks a lot like a provocation”
“It is not typical. It looks a lot like a provocation,” the source told Reuters.
A Reuters photographer in the town of Kadiivka, in Ukraine’s rebel-held Luhansk region, heard the sound of some artillery fire from the direction of the line of contact, but was not able to determine the details of the incident.
Kremlin spokesperson Peskov said Moscow had already warned that a concentration of additional Ukrainian forces near the Donbass frontline created a risk of provocations. Kyiv has denied massing extra troops in the area.
Kyiv accused the rebels of firing shells at several locations, including some that struck a kindergarten and others that hit a school where pupils had to flee to the cellar.
Video footage released by Ukrainian police showed a hole through a brick wall in a room scattered with debris and children’s toys. Separate images showed emergency workers escorting small children and teachers from a building.
Russia’s defense ministry released video it said showed more Russian units leaving the area near the border.
But Maxar Technologies, a private US company that has been tracking the build-up, said satellite images showed that, while Russia has pulled back some military equipment from near Ukraine, other hardware has arrived.

Topics: Ukraine Russia

France to begin Mali military exit, raising fear of emboldening jihadists

France to begin Mali military exit, raising fear of emboldening jihadists
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

  • This comes after a pull-out of French and allied troops from Mali but justifying an ongoing French and EU military presence in the region
PARIS: France and its allies fighting militants in Mali said on Thursday they would begin their military withdrawal from the country, but French President Emmanuel Macron insisted the pullback did not constitute a failure of its nine-year mission.
Relations between Paris and Bamako have deteriorated since the ruling military junta went back on an agreement to organize an election in February and proposed holding power until 2025.
It has also deployed Russian private military contractors, which some European countries have said is incompatible with their mission.
Leaving Mali, the epicenter for years of the militant threat, has raised concerns of an emboldened insurgency across the Sahel region. But Macron said neighboring Niger had agreed to host European forces fighting extremists.
“The heart of this military operation will no longer be in Mali but in Niger,” Macron told a news conference in Paris.
On whether the French mission had failed he said: “I completely reject this term.”
Macron said the withdrawal from Mali would take four to six months, during which time there would be fewer operations against militants in the Sahel.
Successive coups in Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso — all ex-French colonies — have weakened France’s West African alliances, aided jihadists who control large swathes of territory and opened the door for Russia to fill the vacuum.
Diplomats warn that spiralling violence could give fresh impetus to migration from West Africa to Europe. It also threatens international mining operations and stability in strategic French partners such as Ivory Coast and Senegal.

NIGER TO FILL GAP
“Due to multiple obstructions by the Malian transitional authorities, Canada and the European States operating alongside Operation Barkhane and within the Task Force Takuba deem that the political, operational and legal conditions are no longer met to effectively continue their current military engagement in the fight against terrorism in Mali,” said a joint statement.
It was issued by countries operating with France’s Barkhane counter-terrorism force and the Takuba mission, which includes 14 European nations.
France has had troops in Mali since 2013, when it intervened to drive back militants advancing on the capital. The extremists have since regrouped and are waging an increasingly bloody insurgency across the region.
“At the request of their African partners, and based on discussions on future modalities of joint action, they agreed nonetheless to continue their joint action against terrorism in the Sahel region, including in Niger and in the Gulf of Guinea, and have begun political and military consultations with them with the aim to set out the terms for this shared action by June 2022,” the statement said.
A key question still to be answered will be the futures of the 14,000-strong UN peacekeeping mission (MINUSMA) and the European Union’s EUTM and EUCAP missions. Their fates are in doubt given French forces provide medical, aerial and emergency reinforcement support.
Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo said it was important a UN peacekeeping force continue to operate in Mali.
Akufo-Addo was speaking in Paris after Macron announced the withdrawal of French forces and said more assistance would be provided to Gulf of Guinea countries that were being increasingly targeted by militants.

Topics: Emmanuael Macron France mali

Dutch used excessive violence in Indonesian War of Independence, study says

Dutch used excessive violence in Indonesian War of Independence, study says
Updated 17 February 2022
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: A major historical review has found that the Dutch military engaged in “systematic and widespread use of extreme violence” during Indonesia’s 1945-1949 struggle for independence, and the Netherlands’ government at the time condoned it.
The findings of the review by academics and experts from both countries were published late on Wednesday — a day before they had been scheduled to be released — after their main conclusions were leaked to Dutch news organizations.
The finding that the Netherlands used excessive force as it sought to regain control over its former colony in the period immediately following World War II does not come as a surprise more than 70 years later. However the Dutch government has never fully acknowledged the scope of its responsibility.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s government is expected to respond on Thursday.

Topics: Indonesia Dutch Occupation

