Afghan boy trapped in well for over 3 days dies moments after rescue

Afghan boy trapped in well for over 3 days dies moments after rescue
Afghan people gather as rescuers try to reach and rescue a boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village of Shokak, in Zabul province on Friday. (AFP)
Afghan boy trapped in well for over 3 days dies moments after rescue
Afghan people gather as rescuers try to reach a nine-year-old boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village of Shokak about 120 Kms from Kandahar on Thursday. (AFP)
Afghan boy trapped in well for over 3 days dies moments after rescue

Afghan people gather as rescuers try to reach and rescue a boy trapped for two days down a well in a remote southern Afghan village of Shokak, in Zabul province on Friday. (AFP)
  • Officials said the boy, Haidar, was still alive when rescuers first pulled him out of the well
  • The tragic incident comes less than two weeks after a similar event in Morocco
Shershah Nawabi

KABUL: A boy trapped down a well for over three days in southern Afghanistan died moments after he was recovered on Friday, officials said, following a rescue effort that had gripped the nation.

Officials said the child, Haidar, was still alive when rescuers managed to pull him out of the well in Shokak village, Zabul province, before noon.

A medical team then scrambled to provide him first aid and oxygen, but he died as they attempted to move him to a helicopter headed for Kabul for urgent treatment.

“Unfortunately we lost Haidar, with all the efforts that were made for his rescue he didn’t last long,” Zabiullah Jawhar, Zabul Police spokesperson, told Arab News.

Anas Haqqani, senior advisor at the Taliban-run Interior Ministry, took to Twitter to announce the boy’s death.

“With great sorrow, young Haidar is separated from us forever. Our country hosts another day with mourn and sorrow,” he wrote.

The tragic incident in Shokak village comes less than two weeks after a boy died in Morocco after getting trapped in a well for four days.

On Tuesday Haidar slipped to the bottom of the 25-meter well, but was pulled by a rope to about 10 meters from the surface before becoming stuck.

Rescuers had worked non-stop to save the boy, believed to be six-years-old, with senior officials from the Taliban’s newly installed government overseeing the rescue operations, including Defense Minister Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid.

Videos circulating online on Thursday showed the boy wedged in the well, but able to move his arms and upper body.

“Are you okay my son?” his father was heard saying in footage shared on social media. “Talk with me and don’t cry, we are working to get you out.”

“Okay, I’ll keep talking,” the boy replied.

However, Haidar had stopped responding on Friday morning, as rescuers attempted to work through a large rock that was blocking their final access to the shaft. This came after engineers dug an open slit trench using bulldozers from an angle at the surface to reach the boy.

The operation employed similar engineering measures to those used by rescuers in Morocco earlier this month when “little Rayan” fell down a 32-meter well, dying five days later.

AP

Portugal: Serbian ambassador falls to his death from a cliff

Portugal: Serbian ambassador falls to his death from a cliff
  • Maritime police and firefighters pulled Antic out of the water alive, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful
AP

LISBON, Portugal: Serbia’s ambassador to Portugal has died after falling from a cliff in a seaside scenic spot north of the Portuguese capital, local authorities and the Serb ministry of foreign affairs said Friday.
According to Portuguese media, Serb diplomatic personnel who were with Oliver Antic in the Boca do Inferno viewing point, near the seaside town of Cascais just north of Lisbon, alerted authorities early Friday afternoon.
Maritime police and firefighters pulled Antic out of the water alive, but resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, the Correio da Manha news website reported citing local sources.
A statement on the Serb ministry’s website said that Antic had died “as a result of an accident.”
The statement said that Antic was “an excellent professor, great patriot and a lawyer with a sharp mind and sharp words.”

Reuters

Storm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, killing at least one man

Storm Eunice batters Britain and Ireland, killing at least one man
  • The storm hit western England, making landfall in Cornwall, where waves lashed the coast
  • High winds in London shredded the white domed roof of the O2 arena which has hosted stars from The Rolling Stones to Beyonce and Rihanna
Reuters

LONDON: An Atlantic storm battered Britain and Ireland on Friday with record winds of up to 122 miles per hour, killing at least one person, knocking out power for tens of thousands and shredding the roof of London’s O2 arena.
Storm Eunice, which brewed in the central Atlantic and was spun up from the Azores toward Europe by the jet stream, posed a danger to life, Britain’s Meteorological Office said.
The storm hit western England, making landfall in Cornwall, where waves lashed the coast, sending plumes of spray over the roofs of cottages, Reuters pictures showed.
In Wales, waves crashed over Aberystwyth promenade, some as high as houses. More than 100,000 people were hit by power cuts as lines were torn down and ancient trees keeled over.
High winds in London shredded the white domed roof of the O2 arena which has hosted stars from The Rolling Stones to Beyonce and Rihanna. Tall buildings in London trembled as wind whistled through Canary Wharf.
“Storm Eunice is really packing a punch,” Met Office Chief Meteorologist Frank Saunders said. “We only issue red weather warnings when we think there is a threat to life from the weather.”
The Met Office said a gust of 122 mph (196 kph) was recorded at The Needles on the Isle of Wight, provisionally a record for the most powerful gust ever recorded in England.
A man died in Ireland after being struck by a falling tree while clearing storm debris, RTE reported. Another person was injured by falling debris in Henley-on-Thames, west of London.
Planes were buffeted so strongly by gusts at some airports that pilots were forced to abandon landings. A live stream of Heathrow Airport’s runway was being watched by more than 200,000 people online.
A total of 436 flights were canceled across the United Kingdom amid record winds from storm Eunice, according to Cirium data.
TROOPS ON STANDBY
More than 100,000 buildings were left without power, distributors said. Ferries and trains were canceled.
“Storm Eunice — There will be NO Transport for Wales trains running on this date,” an announcement board said at Aberystwyth station. All trains in Kent, southern England, were canceled.
“We are closing all routes in Kent, and all lines in SE London are blocked by trees,” Network Rail Kent & Sussex said. “Please do not travel.”
BA said there it was canceling a number of flights and that there would be significant disruption.
Danish ferry operator DFDS said in a statement posted on Twitter that its ferries between Dover and Calais have been suspended due to high winds.
Such red warnings are relatively rare. The last one issued was in November 2021. Scotland has issued yellow warnings for heavy snow.
The British government will hold a COBR emergency response meeting to discuss the response to the storm.
Britain’s security minister, Damian Hinds, said troops were on standby to deal with the consequences of the weather.
“We should all follow the advice and take precautions to keep safe,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. “I thank responders for all their efforts.”

Pope slams man’s ‘attachment to war’ amid Ukraine crisis

Pope slams man’s ‘attachment to war’ amid Ukraine crisis
AFP

Pope slams man’s ‘attachment to war’ amid Ukraine crisis

Pope slams man’s ‘attachment to war’ amid Ukraine crisis
  • "We are attached to wars, and this is tragic," the 85-year old head of the Catholic Church
  • "Threatening winds are still blowing across the steppes of eastern Europe,” said Francis
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Friday slammed humanity’s “attachment to war” and deplored the “threatening winds” on the doorstep of eastern Europe amid a crisis between Russia and its pro-western neighbor Ukraine.
“We are attached to wars, and this is tragic,” the 85-year old head of the Catholic Church told the Congregation for the Oriental Churches at the Vatican.
“Humanity, which prides itself on being ahead in science, in thought, in so many beautiful things, is lagging behind in weaving peace. It is a champion in making war.”
The US has accused Russia of planning to invade Ukraine within days, a charge denied by Moscow, which claims to have begun withdrawing some of the 149,000 troops that Kyiv now says are on its borders.
“Threatening winds are still blowing across the steppes of eastern Europe, lighting the fuses and fires of weapons and leaving the hearts of the poor and the innocent freezing,” Francis said.
He said many had hoped that humankind’s taste for war might be sated by the third millennium, “yet humanity still seems to be groping in the dark.”

Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers

Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers
Arab News

Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers

Afghan refugees deprived of papers fear for future in UK: Lawyers
  • Temporary visas due to expire within days but Home Office dismisses ‘needless scaremongering’
  • British, other NATO armed forces evacuated around 15,000 Afghans from Kabul last year
Arab News

LONDON: Afghan refugees evacuated from Kabul fear they will soon be treated like illegal immigrants because they have not received updated papers, their lawyers have said, adding that it is unclear how many are missing documents required to work legally and rent homes.

Temporary visas are due to expire within days, leaving the refugees potentially vulnerable, but the Home Office has said the lawyers’ warnings are “needless scaremongering,” the BBC reported on Friday.

British and other NATO armed forces evacuated around 15,000 Afghans from Kabul last year as the country fell to the Taliban.

Those evacuees were granted temporary visas lasting six months, with a view to being given the right to settle later — a commitment that still stands.

But the Law Society, which represents solicitors, said firms across Britain are now receiving calls for help from people whose temporary legal status expires in the coming week — meaning they have no means of proving they are lawfully in the country.

The Afghans, who either worked alongside NATO forces or are the families of people who did, say they have not received any updated papers and have not been able to get answers from officials.

It is not known how many are affected, and ministers have declined to reveal in Parliament how many Afghans have so far been issued permanent status.

Without such papers they will be unable to work, rent homes, open a bank account or use the National Health Service.

“The Home Office must urgently provide every one of these people with evidence of their continued right to work, study and rent accommodation,” said I. Stephanie Boyce, president of the Law Society.

“The UK’s ‘warm welcome’ is meaningless if the government does not provide concrete assurances which could allay the fears of thousands of people and give them the legal certainty they need.”

The Home Office said Afghans had received verbal reassurances that their paperwork would eventually come.

“The Afghan nationals resettled here already have the right to work, access to education, healthcare and can apply for public funds,” said a Home Office spokesperson.

“While we are in the process of granting all indefinite leave to remain, all have valid leave while this is ongoing, so to suggest they are at risk of losing their rights is completely wrong.”

Unions slam UK Home Office for appointing Australian asylum offshoring tsar 

Unions slam UK Home Office for appointing Australian asylum offshoring tsar 
Arab News

Unions slam UK Home Office for appointing Australian asylum offshoring tsar 

Unions slam UK Home Office for appointing Australian asylum offshoring tsar 
  • Home secretary’s hiring of Alexander Downer ‘wholly inappropriate’ and ‘deeply concerning’
  • ‘He was a prime architect of Australia’s inhumane immigration policy’
Arab News

LONDON: Unions representing members of the UK’s Border Force have decried the appointment of the man behind Australia’s offshore asylum policies to review their own activity as “wholly inappropriate.”

The Public and Commercial Services Union said Alexander Downer’s appointment to review the Border Force’s activities, including in the English Channel, is “deeply concerning.”

Downer previously served as Australia’s foreign minister and was a key negotiator of the country’s asylum offshoring policy, which places would-be refugees and immigrants in offshore centers while their applications are processed — sometimes for up to seven years.

“He was a prime architect of Australia’s inhumane immigration policy and his support for push backs recently make him a wholly inappropriate choice to lead this review,” a PCS spokesperson told The Independent. 

The union said: “Border Force staff need support and resources to do a very difficult job as humanely as possible. That will all be put in jeopardy if they are forced to carry out a potentially illegal and morally reprehensible push-back policy on the instructions of the home secretary.”

The ISU union, which also represents Border Force staff, said Downer is a “clearly political appointment to press a personal agenda on the part of the home secretary.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has long argued for stricter asylum policies, including pushbacks of asylum seeker and migrant vessels in the English Channel, despite the policy being subject to legal challenge and widely condemned as dangerous and wrong.

ISU professional officer Lucy Moreton said: “The ISU will act to protect its members’ rights to act only within the confines of law.”

Pushbacks were “authorized” by Patel last year but have not yet taken place, and are currently subject to a legal challenge brought by the PCS and the Care4Calais charity.

Clare Moseley, founder of Care4Calais, told The Independent: “The Australian offshore asylum program was one of the most reprehensible systems in the world, leading to untold human misery and widespread condemnation.”

Referring to an op-ed by Downer in the Daily Mail, in which he argued for pushbacks, Moseley said: “It is clear that the references to a ‘threat’ at our border refer to Channel migrants, but they are no more a threat than any bus-load of ordinary British people.”

Britain has been grappling with an escalating number of arrivals via the English Channel in recent years, and the issue has been causing diplomatic issues with neighboring France, while causing domestic political headaches for the ruling Conservative Party.

The offshore asylum plan is aimed at discouraging asylum seekers and migrants from making the Channel crossing, while also appeasing voters who favor tough asylum policies.

However, all countries so far named as potential locations to process asylum seekers have publicly distanced themselves from the plan.

