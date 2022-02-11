You are here

Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well

Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well
The black dog that was being cared for by Rayan Awram, the five-year-old Moroccan boy who died after falling into a well last week, has remained beside the grave since Monday’s funeral. (Screenshot/Social Media)
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well

Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well
  • The black dog stayed close to the coffin during the five-year-old’s funeral and has not left the grave since
  • Locals said that the youngster was known in the village for his love of animals and had been caring for the dog
Updated 11 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A black dog has remained beside the grave of Rayan Awram, the five-year-old Moroccan boy who died after falling into a well last week.
Mourners said that the animal, which Rayan had reportedly been caring for, stayed close to the coffin during the burial service on Monday and has not left the grave since.
Rayan fell into a narrow, 105-feet-deep well in the village of Ighran on Tuesday, Feb. 1. He survived the initial fall and rescuers worked desperately to dig a rescue tunnel. Their efforts gripped Morocco, and the world, for more than four days but by the time they reached him, on Saturday, and pulled him from the well he had died.
Moroccan media reported that villagers and neighbors described Rayan as a “lovable and friendly soul, not only to humans but also to animals.” He had reportedly been caring for the black dog.
A mourner told febrayer.com, a Moroccan online news channel, that Rayan was known in the village for looking after animals.
“The black dog roamed around between mourners during the funeral … it was an unprecedented scene that resembled utmost loyalty,” the mourner said in a three-minute video shared on social media.
“The dog’s loyalty to (Rayan) prevailed when it remained motionless beside the grave … such an emotional sight.”

UK man gets lost dentures back from Spain 11 years on

UK man gets lost dentures back from Spain 11 years on
Updated 10 February 2022
AFP

UK man gets lost dentures back from Spain 11 years on

UK man gets lost dentures back from Spain 11 years on
  • Paul Bishop, 63, misplaced his teeth in the popular resort in 2011
  • The long-lost dentures were found in a Spanish landfill
Updated 10 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: A British man said he was left open-mouthed after Spanish authorities returned the false teeth he lost on a boozy night out in Benidorm 11 years ago, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Paul Bishop, 63, misplaced his teeth in the popular resort in 2011, when he fell ill while drinking cider and had to vomit into a bin.
“When we headed to the next bar, my friend then turned round to me and asked where my teeth were,” he told the broadcaster.
A search proved fruitless but he said he was “gobsmacked and stunned” when the long-lost dentures turned up at his home in Stalybridge, near Manchester, northwest England.
They had been found in a Spanish landfill.
“Next thing you know, they have found my DNA and address from British records, and popped it in the post,” he added.
Bishop, who was pictured with the errant gnashers in a plastic bag, described the return as “unbelievable.”

Olympic Alpine skiing remaining all in the family in Beijing

Olympic Alpine skiing remaining all in the family in Beijing
Updated 10 February 2022
AP

Olympic Alpine skiing remaining all in the family in Beijing

Olympic Alpine skiing remaining all in the family in Beijing
  • They are the first father-son duo to win gold in the same Olympic ski racing event
  • Strolz’s father, Hubert, won gold in combined and silver in giant slalom at the 1988 Calgary Games
Updated 10 February 2022
AP

BEIJING: Austrian skier Johannes Strolz was preparing to sit on a stage in a room filled with dozens of journalists to describe his improbable run to the Alpine combined title at the Beijing Olympics when his phone rang. It was his dad.
So with the spotlights trained on him, Strolz backed away for several minutes to take the call, which was understandable with so much to share: They are the first father-son duo to win gold in the same Olympic ski racing event.
“He’s just overwhelmed (by) what happened today and he is happy for me and proud of me,” Strolz said. “It’s just an unbelievable moment for all of us and my family.”
Strolz’s father, Hubert, won gold in combined and silver in giant slalom at the 1988 Calgary Games, then almost won another Olympic combined four years later in Albertville but missed a gate near the end of the race. Johannes was born later that year — 1992 — and Hubert used the coming birth of his son to help him get over that missed chance.
Now, though, the family has another gold to celebrate.
Strolz, who has won only one World Cup slalom, was fourth fastest after the downhill run on Thursday. But he was half a second quicker than anyone else in the slalom, helping him edge first-run leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway by 0.58 seconds.
The combined adds the times from one downhill run and one slalom run.
Jack Crawford of Canada finished third, 0.68 behind Strolz.
Skiing is known as a sport handed down from generation to generation and the Beijing Olympics are quickly turning into a family affair.
In Tuesday’s super-G, American racer Ryan Cochran-Siegle took silver 50 years after his mom, Barbara Ann Cochran, won the slalom at the 1972 Sapporo Games. The super-G was won by Matthias Mayer, an Austrian whose father, Helmut, also won a medal in the same event — silver — in Calgary.
Crawford’s aunt, Judy Crawford Rawley, finished fourth in the 1972 slalom won by Cochran.
“She always told me no one remembers fourth place, and it feels really good to not be in that situation,” said Crawford, who finished fourth in Monday’s downhill and was also fourth in the combined at last year’s world championships. “It’s kind of cutthroat, but it’s true at the Olympic Games — a medal is everything.”
Strolz had a career-best finish of 10th in more than eight years of World Cup racing and was dropped from the powerhouse Austrian team at the end of last season. Then he won a slalom last month in Adelboden, Switzerland, and a spot on the squad for the Beijing Games, where he is continuing to prepare his own slalom skis — as he has done all season.
Strolz spent “3-4 hours” by himself in the wax room on Tuesday. His downhill skis were prepared by a professional ski technician.
“My skis were perfect, especially the downhill skis — they were absolute rockets,” Strolz said. “I got the skis from Matthias Mayer and obviously he has very fast skis.”
Back when Strolz was struggling to make the team, he worked as a traffic cop in his hometown, and helped out on the family farm.
When he placed the medal around his own neck per pandemic-era standards, Strolz was shaking his head in apparent disbelief.
“It is truly an amazing story,” said Andreas Puelacher, the head coach of Austria’s men’s team. “The Austria team is a strong team and it’s not so easy to be on this team.”
For Kilde, it was his second consecutive medal after a bronze in super-G.
“I hadn’t skied slalom in two years,” the Norwegian speed specialist said, adding that he got some slalom tips from his girlfriend, Mikaela Shiffrin, whose 47 World Cup slalom wins are the most in a single event by a man or woman — even though the American failed to finish both of her events so far in Beijing.
“She just said to me, ‘Keep up the tempo and keep the skis under you.’ And that’s what I’m going to do,” Kilde said after the downhill run.
After the slalom, Kilde recounted how he “went for it, just pointed the skis and tried to stay in balance.”
Defending overall World Cup champion Alexis Pinturault had a disappointing first run then fell in the slalom.
Another pre-race favorite, Loic Meillard of Switzerland, had an error in the downhill but managed to stay on the course. He failed to finish the second run after straddling a gate.
Thursday’s race had only 27 total entrants, compared to more than 40 for both the downhill and super-G earlier in the week. It was the first time in Olympic history that no American entered the event and it may have also marked the final combined at the Olympics with the International Ski Federation pushing to include parallel races in the program.
“It’s another discipline, another chance for us to get medals in the Olympics,” Kilde said. “So it would be a pity if they remove it.”
Barnabas Szollos of Israel was a surprise sixth-place finisher with the second-fastest slalom leg.
The downhill run had to be delayed for about 10 minutes when Yannick Chabloz crashed and was taken away in a sled. The Swiss skier tumbled into a barrier and then slid down part of the mountain.

West Ham fine Zouma for abusing cat, clothing sponsor cuts ties

West Ham fine Zouma for abusing cat, clothing sponsor cuts ties
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

West Ham fine Zouma for abusing cat, clothing sponsor cuts ties

West Ham fine Zouma for abusing cat, clothing sponsor cuts ties
  • Zouma has also lost his deal with sportswear giant Adidas over the disturbing video showing him dropping, kicking and slapping his pet
  • Around 200,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Zouma to be prosecuted
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: West Ham on Wednesday fined Kurt Zouma the “maximum amount possible” for mistreating his cat as the RSPCA charity said it had taken two animals belonging to the France defender into care.
The 27-year-old has also lost his deal with sportswear giant Adidas over the disturbing video showing him dropping, kicking and slapping his pet.
The RSPCA animal welfare organization described the video as “very upsetting” and is leading the investigation while cooperating with police.
Around 200,000 people have signed an online petition calling for Zouma to be prosecuted as the public backlash intensifies in a country renowned for its love of animals.
West Ham issued a fresh statement on Wednesday saying Zouma was complying with the RSPCA, including delivering his two cats to the charity for assessment.
“Kurt is extremely remorseful and, like everyone at the club, fully understands the depth of feeling surrounding the incident and the need for action to be taken,” the club said.
“Separate to the RSPCA’s investigation and pending further sanction once the outcome of that process is determined, West Ham United can confirm that Kurt Zouma has been fined the maximum amount possible following his actions in the video that circulated.
“The player has immediately accepted the fine and has requested that it is donated to animal welfare charities.”
Reports said the fine would total around £250,000 ($340,000), with standard Premier League contracts allowing for a maximum fine of two weeks’ wages.
The RSPCA, which is working with police on the case, tweeted that the cats were “safe and in our care.”
“Our priority is and has always been the wellbeing of these cats,” said a spokesman. “They’ve been taken for a check-up at a vets and then will remain in our care while the investigation continues.
“We’re grateful to everyone who expressed their concern for these cats. We were dealing with this issue before the video went viral online and are leading the investigation.”
Adidas, the defender’s official personal kit supplier, confirmed it had cut ties with Zouma, saying in a statement: “We have concluded our investigation and can confirm Kurt Zouma is no longer an Adidas-contracted athlete.”
Insurance and investment company Vitality announced it was suspending its sponsorship as West Ham’s “official wellness partner,” saying it was “distressed” by the video.
A spokesman for Heineken UK, West Ham’s “beer and cider partner,” said it was appalled at the contents of the video and welcomed the actions the club were taking.
West Ham had previously said they would be dealing with the matter internally, adding: “We would like to make it clear that we in no way condone cruelty toward animals.”
But Zouma, who had previously apologized for his actions, was nevertheless selected by manager David Moyes for Tuesday’s 1-0 win against Watford at the London Stadium.
Responding to criticism, Moyes insisted he was an “animal lover” but was adamant he had to do what was right for his club, who are fourth in the Premier League table.
Zouma got a taste of the depth of feeling as he was relentlessly booed by Watford supporters, with even West Ham fans joining in some of the jeering.
French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said Wednesday it was “obviously a shocking act of mistreatment.”
“This gratuitous, stupid and nasty act of violence appears all the more astonishing since I have never heard anyone speaking badly of Kurt Zouma. On the contrary, he is a boy known to be respectful,” Le Graet told AFP.
Maggie Roberts, director of veterinary services for the Cats Protection charity, said West Ham’s decision to select Zouma “sends an appalling message to fans and the wider public.”
The reaction has also been strong in France, with animal rights groups condemning Zouma’s behavior.
The SPA animal welfare charity said the defender should never play for France again in a letter to the French Football Federation seen by AFP.

Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy

Pakistani woman had nail hammered into head to ‘guarantee’ baby boy
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

PESHAWAR: A pregnant Pakistani woman had a nail hammered into her head by a faith healer who said it would guarantee she gave birth to a boy, a doctor said Wednesday.
Exploitative faith healers, whose practices are rooted in mystic Sufi lore, are common across Muslim-majority Pakistan despite the disapproval of some schools of Islam.
In South Asia, a son is often believed to offer better financial security to parents than daughters.
The woman arrived at a hospital in the northwestern city of Peshawar after trying to extract the nail herself with pliers, doctor Haider Khan told AFP.
“She was fully conscious, but was in immense pain,” said Khan, who removed the spike.
The mother of three daughters said she was pregnant with another girl, the doctor added.
An X-ray showed the five-centimeter (two-inch) nail had pierced the top of the woman’s forehead but missed her brain.
Khan said a hammer or other heavy object was used to knock it in.
The woman initially told hospital staff she had hammered the nail into her head herself on the advice of the faith healer, before later saying he had carried out the act.
Peshawar police are trying to track down the woman in order to question him.
“We have collected the CCTV footage from the hospital and hope to reach the woman soon,” city police chief Abbas Ahsan told AFP.
“We will soon lay our hands on the sorcerer,” he said.

Indonesian croc freed after five years trapped in tyre

Locals prepare to release a wild crocodile back to the river after removing a tyre from its neck, in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, February 7, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto February 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
Locals prepare to release a wild crocodile back to the river after removing a tyre from its neck, in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, February 7, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto February 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

Indonesian croc freed after five years trapped in tyre

Locals prepare to release a wild crocodile back to the river after removing a tyre from its neck, in Palu, Central Sulawesi province, Indonesia, February 7, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto February 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Conservationists believe someone may have deliberately placed the tire around the croc’s neck in a failed attempt to trap it as a pet in the archipelago nation that is home to several species of the animal
Updated 09 February 2022
AFP

PALU, Indonesia: A wild crocodile in Indonesia who was trapped in a tire for more than five years has been rescued, freed from its rubber vice and released back into the wild, officials and residents said Tuesday.
Conservation workers have been trying to lure the stricken saltwater crocodile from a river since 2016 after residents of Palu city on Sulawesi island spotted the animal with a motorbike tire wrapped around its neck.
But it was a local resident who snared the 5.2-meter (17 foot) long reptile — who was regularly seen sunbathing in the Palu river in Central Sulawesi — from its tight squeeze late on Monday.
Tili, a 34-year-old bird-seller, used chicken as bait and ropes to catch the beast at the end of what he said was a three-week rescue effort, before dozens of locals helped to drag the crocodile to shore and cut the tire around its neck.
“I just wanted to help, I hate seeing animals trapped and suffering,” Tili, who like many Indonesians uses only one name, told AFP.
His first two attempts to rescue the croc failed because the ropes were not strong enough to contend with its weight, he said, before turning to nylon ropes used for tugging boats.
“I was already exhausted so I let them finish the rescue, the crocodile was unbelievably heavy, everybody was sweating and getting very tired.”
The crocodile was released back into the water immediately after the rescue to relieved cheers from locals.
Conservationists believe someone may have deliberately placed the tire around the croc’s neck in a failed attempt to trap it as a pet in the archipelago nation that is home to several species of the animal.
Tili beat the authorities to the capture because they lacked the proper equipment for a rescue in the river that houses more than 30 other crocodiles.
“Yesterday was a historical day for us, we are grateful the crocodile was finally rescued and we appreciate the locals who showed concern for the wildlife,” Hasmuni Hasmar, head of the local conservation agency, told AFP.
The reptile made headlines in early 2020 when the local government promised a reward to anyone who caught the croc and removed the tyre, but later called off the contest over fears it could endanger its safety.
But the local conservation agency said Tili is in line for a prize after his daring plan paid off.
“We will award Tili for his effort in rescuing the wildlife,” Hasmar said.

