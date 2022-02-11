Dog refuses to leave grave of Moroccan boy Rayan, who died after falling into well

DUBAI: A black dog has remained beside the grave of Rayan Awram, the five-year-old Moroccan boy who died after falling into a well last week.
Mourners said that the animal, which Rayan had reportedly been caring for, stayed close to the coffin during the burial service on Monday and has not left the grave since.
Rayan fell into a narrow, 105-feet-deep well in the village of Ighran on Tuesday, Feb. 1. He survived the initial fall and rescuers worked desperately to dig a rescue tunnel. Their efforts gripped Morocco, and the world, for more than four days but by the time they reached him, on Saturday, and pulled him from the well he had died.
Moroccan media reported that villagers and neighbors described Rayan as a “lovable and friendly soul, not only to humans but also to animals.” He had reportedly been caring for the black dog.
A mourner told febrayer.com, a Moroccan online news channel, that Rayan was known in the village for looking after animals.
“The black dog roamed around between mourners during the funeral … it was an unprecedented scene that resembled utmost loyalty,” the mourner said in a three-minute video shared on social media.
“The dog’s loyalty to (Rayan) prevailed when it remained motionless beside the grave … such an emotional sight.”
