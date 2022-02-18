Italy guest of honor at International Book Fair in Algiers

ROME: Italy will be the guest of honor at the International Book Fair in Algiers from March 24-31.
Its nomination was announced by Algerian Minister of Culture and Arts Wafaa Chaalal, who described Italy as “a neighbor and friend … known for its prolific cultural production.”
She discussed the fair and other upcoming cultural initiatives with Italy’s Ambassador to Algeria Giovanni Pugliese.
Italian diplomatic sources told Arab News that the decision to make Italy the guest of honor was taken by Algeria’s government after Italian President Sergio Mattarella’s state visit in November 2021. “As such, it’s of particular relevance from a political point of view,” a source said.
“The book: A continent” is the title of the fair, which will be hosted at the Palais des Expositions in Algiers.
It is being organized by the Culture Ministry under the patronage of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, and will showcase around 800 publishers in Algeria that publish in Arabic and French.
The exhibition will be the first big cultural event in Algeria since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As such, Tebboune has exempted all participating publishing houses from the cost of renting spaces “in order to promote and develop cultural production, to encourage readability, to achieve sustainable development goals based on building the human being and creating a new awareness that guarantees the values of citizenship and cultural justice and consolidates the civilizational identity of the Algerian people,” according to the fair’s website.
Italy’s national stand will include an exhibition and a bookshop.
Her message went on to address countries around the world. “I urge France, India, Quebec, Belgium and any other countries in the world who are discriminatory against Muslim women, to rethink what decisions you have made or are trying to make in the future about a body that is not yours,” Hadid wrote.
“It’s not your job to tell women what they should or shouldn’t wear, especially when it is pertaining to faith and safety,” she added.
Hadid told her followers that women who wear head coverings in France “are not allowed to wear their hijab to school, to play sports, to swim, even on their ID pictures.
“You can’t be a civil worker or work in hospitals with a hijab. To get an internship, most universities will say: ‘the only way to get one is to take off the hijab.’ It’s ridiculous and really shows how Islamophobic the world is without even acknowledging it,” she explained.
Hadid has always been vocal about her viewpoints on refugees, people of color, Arabs and Muslims.
Her posts came after the news of 17-year-old Hoda Al-Jamaa, who was beaten and had her hijab ripped off at a high school in New Zealand while other students filmed her.
“It makes me angry and sick to my stomach,” Hadid wrote in her third post commenting on the incident involving the teen. “[We need to] teach our friends, children, parents [and] families that wearing a hijab, being Muslim or being anything other than white in general, does not equal being a threat or different than anyone else.”
‘A lot of people see themselves in our exhibits, and they feel validated,’ says museum director
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: After the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a near-two-year closure, the Arab American National Museum in Dearborn, Michigan, has finally reopened its doors to visitors. As with many cultural institutions around the world, it has been an exceedingly difficult time due to layoffs, lockdowns and overall uncertainty, and — recently — terrible weather in the US has also exacerbated the challenges.
So there’s a clear sense of relief at the museum now that they are getting things going again. Technology upgrades have been installed and the museum is currently hosting two temporary art exhibitions.
“There’s some excitement about reopening and having people back in the museum and it coming back to life physically. It’s been a long time but, in some ways, it feels very quick,” the museum’s director, Diana Abouali, told Arab News on reopening day.
Founded in 2005, AANM bills itself as America’s first and only museum devoted to telling the stories of Arab-American history and culture. Its location is apt; Dearborn is home to the largest Arab community in the US — around 40 percent of the city’s population is of Lebanese, Syrian, Yemeni, Iraqi, or Palestinian origin.
It took a defining event of violence on American soil to galvanize efforts to establish the museum, which has a vital educational mandate.
“The impact of 9/11 on the Arab and Muslim community made it clear that there needs to be some institution that presented a more authoritative narrative of who Arab-Americans were in their own words that countered stereotypes and dispelled misconceptions,” explained Abouali, who was appointed in 2019. “It’s very much a museum about Arab-Americans, by Arab-Americans, for everybody.”
Two decades on from 9/11, Abouali, who is originally from Palestine, says that there has been a noticeable shift in how Arabs in America view themselves, along with a notable level of interest in their community’s diverse backgrounds.
“I think that Arab-Americans have become confident in who they are,” she said. “This young generation is very aware of their Arab identity. They’re unapologetically Arab.”
But that has not always been the case in Abouali’s experience. A former academic, who was raised in Kuwait and Canada and educated in the US, she remembers a time when Arab history was censored at her school, as well as the tension in the late 1980s and early 1990s during the First Intifada.
“When I was in college, I remember we had an International Day and I couldn’t fly a Palestinian flag. That doesn’t happen anymore,” she said.
Featuring a courtyard, a fountain, and thematic spaces, the interior of AANM pays homage to Middle Eastern and North African design and architectural aesthetics. Through its galleries, the museum details Arabs’ varied contributions to humanity, and the phases of Arab immigration: the challenges of coming to America, the challenges of establishing a life there, and the impact of Arab-Americans in the public and private spheres.
It tells the stories of peddlers, entrepreneurs, scholars, military men and women, artists, and entertainers. There are some important but relatively unknown names highlighted. Take Ruth Joyce Essad, a fashion designer born in 1908, for example. She became one of Detroit’s first couturiers — dressing socialists and singers, including big-band vocalist Dinah Shore. Another interesting personality is the Syrian business owner Leon B. Holwey, who claimed to have co-invented the ice-cream cone in the early 1900s.
The museum also boasts a rich archive of images and objects of historical significance, donated by the public. One can see the vintage typewriter of Helen Thomas, the legendary American-Lebanese reporter, who sat in on White House press conferences from the presidencies of John F. Kennedy to Barack Obama. A 1964 press release written by civil rights activist Malcolm X that documents his visit to Saudi Arabia is also owned by the museum. And there are other items that would have belonged to the average Arab-American citizen, from beaded shoes worn by an immigrant initially denied entry to the States to a pill bottle encasing sand from the land of a Palestinian village.
The museum’s setting feels familiar, like a home to many. “Some people, who might be third- or fourth-generation Arab, come to the museum and they find a photograph of a relative of theirs,” Abouali said. “A lot of people see themselves in our exhibits, and they feel validated.”
On a national level, the profile of Arab-Americans was raised last year by President Joe Biden, who made history by establishing National Arab American Heritage Month, which will take place in April every year.
“The Arab-American community is essential to the fabric of our Nation,” he wrote in a congratulatory letter.
Such a milestone is, naturally, welcomed by Abouali and her colleagues at the museum.
“I think it’s significant because it’s a recognition that this community exists and is present,” she said. “It’s a contributing segment of society. We need to appreciate the culture and heritage that Arabs bring with them.”
The Lebanese ‘dance designer’ has established himself as the go-to for a host of Arab music icons
Updated 18 February 2022
Rami Abou Diab
PARIS: Hadi Awada is something of a rarity in the Arab music scene — a Lebanese artist who has managed to make a name for himself in Egypt.
The dancer, choreographer and director has become the go-to guy for some of the most famous pop stars from Lebanon and Egypt — and, more recently, Iraq and Saudi Arabia — when they want to impress their fans with their footwork.
And you can see why just from talking to him — Awada’s enthusiasm is palpable and infectious. He has a child’s playful spirit. Lebanese singer Maya Diab, one of his many collaborators, says he has “a big heart,” and a big smile to go with it.
That positivity hasn’t always been easy to come by for Awada though. His parents insisted that he should ignore his desire to dance and continue his medical studies. Awada elected to pursue his dream instead.
“I went through a lot of difficult things between the ages of 17 and 24,” Awada tells Arab News. “Family restrictions made me push myself harder, in order to prove to everyone that I could succeed and that nothing and no one could stop me.”
He certainly did that. In 2008, aged 18, Awada was accepted at the highly selective Belarusian Academy of Arts, where he studied choreography and cinematography. In 2014, in New York, he was awarded a distinction in the prestigious International Modeling and Talent Association competition.
“I was selected by the John Robert Powers Agency to represent Lebanon. It was complicated for me, because I did not have an advisor in New York. But the competition was very beneficial. I came back to Lebanon with a gold medal.”
Awada’s next big break came at home in Lebanon. Aged 25, he became the choreographer of the wildly popular “Star Academy” TV talent show. This gave him the opportunity to work with the biggest music stars in the Arab world.
“I felt that I had fulfilled my original goal and that I had reached the top of the mountain,” he says of landing that job. However, that also meant that he had to find a new goal.
“By the end of ‘Star Academy,’ I was lost,” he says. “It took me a long time to understand that I could still do a lot of things.”
His perseverance and hard work not only allowed him to become the choreographer to many icons of modern Arabic pop music, but also to become a music video director, and a friend to several of them, particularly Diab, with whom he has a longstanding relationship.
In 2018, Lebanese singer Myriam Fares expressed to her millions of followers on Instagram the admiration she feels for Awada, whom she believes to be “the greatest choreographer in the Arab world.” And his collaborations with — among others — Lebanese diva Haifa Wehbe and two of the region’s hippest artists, Mohamed Ramadan of Egypt and Saif Nabeel of Iraq, back up Fares’ words.
Awada himself is quick to announce that he does not share her opinion. But equally quick to stress that his desire is to be number one, and that he is still not satisfied, despite his success.
“I am proud of myself. I wouldn’t have made it if I hadn’t (worked so hard). I received, very early on, the trust of huge artists like Maya Diab, Myriam Fares and Haifa Wehbe, as well as the support of (‘Star Academy’ director) Toni Kahwaji. I’m happy to be able to constantly reinvent myself by coming up with new ideas or new moves.”
He now displays many of those new moves on TikTok, often setting his followers challenges, such as replicating the dances he has choreographed for Nabeel.
For Awada, a dance is much more than just a series of movements. It is a story. One that incorporates numerous artistic and cultural references. A good example is his performance at Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival in October as a tribute to the illustrious career of Egyptian actor Samir Ghanem, which combined 10 dances in less than three minutes. “I spent a whole month watching all his performances and films,” Awada explains of his preparation for that show. “It was a huge honor for me.”
Recently, Awada has become increasingly influential in the Khaleeji music scene, particularly through his work the Saudi singer Oumaima Taleb. And it’s clear that Awada remains as passionate about his work now as when he started out.
“Every artist has their own character,” he says. “You have to adapt the choreography to their personality. I see myself as a dance designer.”
This story was adapted from an original piece by Arab News France
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Empire of Pain’ by Patrick Radden Keefe
Updated 18 February 2022
Ghadi Joudah
“Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” is a biography and genealogy book written by award-winning American author and investigative journalist Patrick Radden Keefe.
The book offers rich insights into 21st-century greed, through the story of three generations of one of the world’s wealthiest families — the Sacklers, founders of Purdue Pharma and Mundipharma.
Keefe explores the moral ambiguity of the Sackler’s rise to riches, focusing particularly on the family’s role in the marketing and selling of the highly addictive opiate Oxycodone, which many observers believe sparked the international opioid crisis that has taken the lives of more than 500,000 individuals.
“Empire of Pain” was published last year. It immediately reached The New York Times bestseller list and went on to win the 2021 Baillie Gifford Prize for nonfiction as well as being nominated for the Financial Times and McKinsey Business Book of the Year Award.
“To the ladies who designed this beautiful piece for me from Namat, I just wanted you to know I got it and it is so stunning,” Keys says in the video.
“The translation, the words, the energy, you captured it. You captured the meaning. You are the meaning, which is why you captured it. So, you mean so much to me and I just wanted to tell you that I adore this. This is a very special gift to me and thank you for blessing the world.”