Who’s Who: Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al-Saud, Saudi businessman and investor

Prince Turki bin Abdulaziz bin Farhan Al-Saud is a Saudi businessman and investor. He is the chief executive officer of the Shamal Group, a Saudi-owned liability company formed in 2003 that provides supplies and services for diverse clients in the defense industry.
Committed to providing innovative, high-quality security systems, Shamal Group aims for the future with the spirit to inspire the global market and subsidizes the aerospace and defense industry in Saudi Arabia.
The company deals in security, intelligence, military equipment and performing contracts with several Saudi military and security organizations. It also provides consultation services to various international defense and security clients.
Prince Turki is also chairman of Parts Arabia, as well as chairman of the Aviation Australia Riyadh College.
He has implemented a vision in partnership with the Saudi Technical and Vocational Training Corp. to create and operate a world-class college specialized in aviation and aircraft engineering and maintenance.
The college was started in 2014 with just 200 trainees, but today it boasts more than 4,000. It has successfully graduated over 3,000 trainees with a 95 percent employment rate. Graduates have joined many leading defense and civil organizations.
Prince Turki started his career in the Alsalam Aerospace Industries Co. and joined the business world with Shamal Investments management.
He made several deals and strategic partnerships with international companies specialized in defense and aerospace during this role. Those partnerships serve across several military and civilian organizations.
Prince Turki received a bachelor’s degree in international business from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah.
