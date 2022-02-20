You are here

Italian government approves measures worth $6.8bn; Coal India cautions output crunch amid cost pressure: NRG matters

Italian government approves measures worth $6.8bn; Coal India cautions output crunch amid cost pressure: NRG matters
REEM WALID 

Italian government approves measures worth $6.8bn; Coal India cautions output crunch amid cost pressure: NRG matters

Italian government approves measures worth $6.8bn; Coal India cautions output crunch amid cost pressure: NRG matters
RIYADH: On a macro level, countries like Italy and India continue to pave the way for a green and sustainable future. Nevertheless, there remains a level of instability due to cost pressure as well as political tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Looking at the bigger picture:

·The Italian government approved 6 billion euros ($6.81 billion) worth of measures on Friday in an attempt to ease the pain of soaring energy costs and bills on consumers and businesses, Reuters reported.

This comes as part of a bigger 8 million euro package that is intended to elevate the European country’s economy.

·India has installed a total of 650 electric vehicle, or EV, chargers in major cities over the past four months, Bloomberg reported. 

This is mainly attributed to the fact that the South Asian country aims to spur adoption of EVs to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

Through a micro lens: 

·Energy sanctions against Russian majority state-owned multinational energy corporation Gazprom is an option if the country pursues Ukraine invasion, CNBC reported, citing European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Europe imports as much as 40 percent of its gas supply from Gazprom which is not considered a viable source in light of the current political tensions, she disclosed.

·Indian government-owned coal mining and refining corporation Coal India Ltd. cautioned about an output crunch if the firm’s prices do not rise, Bloomberg reported.

This is mainly attributed to cost pressures on the corporation as a result of soaring diesel prices — used to power the mining equipment — along with higher salaries.

TASI rises following positive market movements: Opening bell

TASI rises following positive market movements: Opening bell
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rises following positive market movements: Opening bell

TASI rises following positive market movements: Opening bell
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's main index, TASI, opened higher on Sunday due to a positive market reaction.

As of 10:17 a.m. Saudi time, TASI gained 1.02 percent to 12,604 points, while Nomu gained 0.03 percent to 25,235 points.

Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank led today's gainers with a 7 percent gain, following a proposal to increase its capital by SR40 billion.

Further, in the financial sector, shares of Alinma Bank edged 1.25 percent higher.

Arabian Amiantit Co. gained 4 percent, as its net profit rose by 40 percent in 2021.

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. rose 2.39 percent, after announcing its plans to reduce its capital by 71 percent.

AIG Investment Holding Co. dropped 1.24 percent, following the resignation of its CEO.

Arriyadh Development Co. edged down 0.38 percent, despite seeing its net profit increase by 40 percent during 2021.

The shares of the largest player in the Saudi oil market, Aramco edged 0.26 percent lower.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $93.54 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI traded at $91.07 per barrel as of 10:30 a.m. Saudi time.

All you need to know before the trading week on Tadawul

All you need to know before the trading week on Tadawul
Salma Wael

All you need to know before the trading week on Tadawul

All you need to know before the trading week on Tadawul
RIYADH: As investor sentiment was fueled by strong earnings, Saudi Arabia’s main TASI index neared 12,500 points last week for the first time since 2006.

At Thursday's closing bell, TASI edged slightly lower to end at 12,476 and the parallel Nomu market was down 0.23 percent to 25,228.

Shares in recently listed Elm Co. — a digital security firm owned by the Kingdom’s wealth fund — soared almost 50 percent, only two days into listing.

Elsewhere in the Middle East, Bahrain’s BAX and Kuwait’s BKP added 1.4 and 0.9 percent, respectively.

The Egyptian blue-chip EGX30 inched 0.3 percent lower, while indexes of Qatar and Oman closed flat.

Stock markets of Abu Dhabi and Dubai retreated on Friday in line with a fall in oil prices.

Brent crude reached $93.54 a barrel, and US benchmark WTI fell to $91.07 a barrel.

Stock news

Leading Saudi retail pharma Nahdi Medical Co. said it intends to proceed with an initial public offering of a 30 percent stake on Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI

Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group has posted a 30 percent increase in profit to SR1.37 billion ($367 million) in 2021

Al Rajhi Bank's board has recommended an increase in the bank's capital to SR40 billion

Saudi developer Arriyadh Development Co. has seen its net profit increase by 40 percent during 2021

Saudi travel agency Almosafer has partnered with Hong Kong’s Klook Travel Technology to establish a joint venture for digital travel services

Saudi Arabia’s stock exchange has approved the listing of SR13.2 billion worth of government debt instruments

Al Gassim Investment Holding has announced the resignation of CEO Hesham Al-Rabah and the delegation of Muhammad Alsawaji effective March 10

Tihama Advertising and Public Relations Co. seeks to reduce its capital by 71 percent

Saudi Arabian Amiantit has obtained the Capital Market Authority’s approval to reduce its capital from SR320 million to SR99 million

Calendar

Feb. 20, 2022

Advanced Petrochemical Co. to distribute dividends for the fourth quarter of 2021 at SR0.65 per share, totaling SR140.7 million

Feb. 21, 2022

Saudi Parts Center Co. and Raoom Trading Co. will list on the parallel Nomu market

Bank AlJazira will distribute SR0.35 per share dividends for the second half of the fiscal year 2021

Al Rajhi Bank’s Board recommends a 60% capital hike to $11bn

Al Rajhi Bank’s Board recommends a 60% capital hike to $11bn
Al Rajhi Bank’s Board recommends a 60% capital hike to $11bn

Al Rajhi Bank’s Board recommends a 60% capital hike to $11bn
RIYADH: Al Rajhi Bank’s board has recommended a 60-percent increase in the bank’s capital to SR40 billion ($10.7 billion). 

The capital will be increased by granting SR15 billion in bonus shares to the bank’s shareholders from the retained earnings by way of granting three shares for every five shares owned. 

The eligibility to get bonus shares will be given to shareholders owning the stocks by the end of the trading day of the bank’s Extraordinary General Assembly meeting date, which will be announced soon. 

Founded in 1957, Al Rajhi Bank is considered one of the world's largest Islamic banks by capital. 

 

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development’s net profit grows 40% in 2021

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development’s net profit grows 40% in 2021
Saudi builder Arriyadh Development’s net profit grows 40% in 2021

Saudi builder Arriyadh Development’s net profit grows 40% in 2021
RIYADH: Saudi developer Arriyadh Development Co. has seen its net profit increase by 40 percent during 2021.

The Riyadh-based company made SR318.3 million ($85 million) in profit, compared to SR227.9 million a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement on Tadawul.

Results were derived from the associate company’s business, as well as the increase in operating and rental revenues.

Additionally, the company will distribute cash dividends of SR88.8 million to the shareholders for the second half of 2021.

Established in 1993, Arriyadh offers real estate products in various real estate areas in the kingdom.

Saudi largest health provider Sulaiman Al Habib sees 30% profit jump to $367m

Saudi largest health provider Sulaiman Al Habib sees 30% profit jump to $367m
Saudi largest health provider Sulaiman Al Habib sees 30% profit jump to $367m

Saudi largest health provider Sulaiman Al Habib sees 30% profit jump to $367m
RIYADH: Hospital operator Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Group has posted a 30 percent increase in profit to SR1.37 billion ($367 million) in 2021, up from SR1.05 billion recorded in the previous year, according to a bourse statement. 

The operator’s sales soared to SR7.25 billion, jumping 23 percent year-on-year in response to a growth in the hospital segment and higher patient occupancy, the company said in the statement.

Established in 1995, HMG is the largest private health service provider in Saudi Arabia, with seven hospitals operational in the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain, and pharmacies and other medical-related divisions.

Today, its board recommended the distribution of SR245 million in cash dividends to 350 million eligible shares at SR0.7 per share for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2021.

