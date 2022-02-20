You are here

  • Home
  • GCC up for positive growth albeit global headwinds: Experts

GCC up for positive growth albeit global headwinds: Experts

Experts assembled at a recently concluded conference at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington acknowledged various efforts undertaken by the GCC countries toward innovation. File
Experts assembled at a recently concluded conference at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington acknowledged various efforts undertaken by the GCC countries toward innovation. File
Short Url

https://arab.news/bj75e

Updated 7 sec ago
Mona Alami

GCC up for positive growth albeit global headwinds: Experts

GCC up for positive growth albeit global headwinds: Experts
  • ‘Economic prospects for the GCC look relatively rosy, given higher oil, gas prices’
Updated 7 sec ago
Mona Alami

RIYADH: With the Arab states pushing ahead with their economic diversification plans, experts observing the geopolitical developments remain optimistic about the future of the Gulf region but warn that strong global and policy headwinds persist.

Experts assembled at a recently concluded conference at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, also known as AGSIW, acknowledged various efforts undertaken by the GCC countries toward innovation but underlined the need to do more.

“The GCC governments can’t rest on their laurels. They are going to have to work hard to keep attracting top firms and highly skilled business people, especially those in the tech sector,” said Robert Mogielnicki, a senior resident scholar at AGSIW, in an interview with Arab News.

“This (already) seems to be the strategy behind launching new long-term visa schemes and other initiatives to enhance the livability and sustainability of various locations,” he added. 

The scholar believes the future remains highly uncertain and fraught with risks. “When your economic outlook is still closely linked to global energy market dynamics, things can change for the worse rather quickly,” he warned.

Strong position

Monica Malik, the chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank who spoke at the conference, added that other challenges remain, such as balancing the social side while tightening fiscal policy. Another challenge is to create enough jobs and a labor market that meets the demands of future economies.

Despite challenges ahead, the GCC is in a strong position, agree most experts.

For Malik, the GCC region managed the COVID-19 pandemic exceptionally well. “This was achieved with high vaccination rates and maintaining social mobility, with varying restrictions, across regional countries.”

The GCC countries, she said, are also well positioned with oil prices on the rise. “The GCC is entering 2022 in a very strong way. There will be fiscal surplus, for most countries across the board even if oil prices fall to $75, with the exception of Oman and Bahrain,” added Malik.

The economist expects these surpluses to help build reserves and support transformation efforts. “We are also going to see less headwinds from the fiscal side. It is not only the pandemic (that acted as) a wake-up call but also the energy transition (experienced in other countries),” she pointed out.

This is helping in speeding up various policy reforms such as the value-added tax, which has been increased and the UAE’s decision to introduce corporate taxes from next year. “The GCC region is also focusing on how it can become a leader in energy transition,” explained the economist.

Mogielnicki agreed that many regional governments are leveraging this fiscal leeway to introduce economic policies, such as new or higher taxes — all these can support economic diversification over the longer term. 

Digital economy

He nonetheless emphasized that the government-led urgency to diversify into high-tech industries and grow the region’s digital economy may not necessarily be proportional to what global tech firms and entrepreneurs desire when considering relocating to the region.

However, “economic prospects for the GCC look relatively rosy, given the higher oil and gas prices and — for the most part — a sustained commitment to fiscal discipline,” concluded Mogielnicki.

Topics: GCC economy Saudi Arabia

Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021

Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021
Updated 20 February 2022
Yassin Mohammad

Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021

Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021
Updated 20 February 2022
Yassin Mohammad

CAIRO: The volume of investments in fintech companies in Egypt grew by 300 percent during 2021, compared to the previous year, according to a Central Bank of Egypt report.

The amount of investment reached $159 million in 32 deals in 2021, indicating the development and expansion of emerging fintech companies operating in this field, according to a report by the bank’s Fintech Egypt platform.

Fintech startups have seen a steady increase, from two startups in 2014, to 112 companies by the end of 2021, in more than 14 innovative sub-sectors such as payments, remittances, and business markets, lending and alternative financing.

In 2017, when Egypt saw a mere three fintech investment deals of $1 million.
“The efforts made to promote fintech have resulted in creating a promising future for a promising group of fintech entrepreneurs, start-ups and Egyptian investments in this field. It is expected to witness significant growth in 2022,” Ayman Hussein, first deputy governor of the Central Bank for the Business Technology Sector, said.

“This report is expected to be a catalyst for innovation in the future, and a support for cooperation between the parties of the system,” said Rasha Negm, the head of fintech and innovation at the CBE.

Fintech Egypt issued its first report to provide a comprehensive look at the unprecedented growth that Egypt witnessed in this field over the past few years.

Topics: Egypt fintech

Egypt received $5.5bn from EBRD during 2017-2022

Egypt received $5.5bn from EBRD during 2017-2022
Updated 20 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt received $5.5bn from EBRD during 2017-2022

Egypt received $5.5bn from EBRD during 2017-2022
Updated 20 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, known as EBRD, has provided €4.9 billion ($5.5 billion) in development funds to the governmental and private sectors in Egypt during the period 2017 to 2022. 

The bank is currently in the process of approving a joint country strategy with Egypt for the period from 2022 to 2027.

The Ministry of International Cooperation revealed the results of the previous country strategy for the period from 2017 to 2022 amid its work with the bank to enhance development efforts in four areas.

The four areas are: Supporting the competitiveness of the private sector in Egypt, improving the quality and sustainability of public utilities and infrastructure, supporting the transition toward a green economy and strengthening governance, and competitive frameworks among companies.

Since its inception in 2012,  the EBRD has invested more than €8.7 billion in Egypt, supporting the implementation of 145 projects, with over 76 percent for the private sector.

Topics: Egypt

Egypt to establish ‘City of Gold’ global logistical center: Minister

Egypt to establish ‘City of Gold’ global logistical center: Minister
Updated 20 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt to establish ‘City of Gold’ global logistical center: Minister

Egypt to establish ‘City of Gold’ global logistical center: Minister
Updated 20 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: The Egyptian government aims to establish what it calls a “City of Gold” over an area of 150 acres as it bids to become a global logistical center for gold, according to the Minister of Trade and Industry.

To be implemented in Egypt’s administrative capital, the project will include 400 technical workshops for gold production, 150 other educational workshops and an educational industrial school, Nevin Gamea added. 

The announcement came during the Nebu Expo for Gold and Jewellery, where the minister highlighted the cruciality of gold for the country’s exports, generating $1.1 billion in 2021.

Egypt currently produces over 15.8 million tons of gold from the Sukari mines, according to the minister, who noted that the figure is expected to further rise with the development of new projects.

The first gold refinery is being established in Egypt to purify gold ore at a cost of $100 million as an alternative to the refineries of Switzerland and Canada, Gamea said.

This comes amid efforts by the government to strengthen Egypt’s goldsmith industry and expand on exports in the sector.

Topics: Egypt

Oman Investment Authority, US firm join forces to advance food output

Oman Investment Authority, US firm join forces to advance food output
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

Oman Investment Authority, US firm join forces to advance food output

Oman Investment Authority, US firm join forces to advance food output
  • The collaboration boosts OIA’s role in attracting foreign investment
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Oman Investment Authority, or OIA, is collaborating with US-based food company MycoTechnology to set up innovative food production in the country.

The Vital Foods Technologies company will aim to produce alternative protein using dates from the country, according to a statement.

Under the partnership, both parties are working together to establish a production facility in Oman to propel the project.

In a tweet by the OIA, it said the aims of the partnership were to enhance food security and achieve national sufficiency, nationalize food production and reduce date waste.

It went on to say it would utilize it to create products, achieve financial revenue, and create business as well as job opportunities. 

The collaboration boosts OIA’s role in attracting foreign investment, building strategic partnerships and interests with the countries OIA invests in as well as nationalizing advanced modern technologies. 

OIA companies in the food sector include Oman Food Investment Holding Co. and Fisheries Development Oman.

Topics: economy food security Oman

Related

Update UAE minister highlights private sector’s role in national food security agenda 
Business & Economy
UAE minister highlights private sector’s role in national food security agenda 

Kuwait's Kamco Investment Co. net profit increases to $33m in 2021

Kuwait's Kamco Investment Co. net profit increases to $33m in 2021
Kamco Investment
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

Kuwait's Kamco Investment Co. net profit increases to $33m in 2021

Kuwait's Kamco Investment Co. net profit increases to $33m in 2021
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News


RIYADH: Kamco Investment Co. has seen its profit increase to $33 million in 2021, compared to $8.3 million the previous year.

The increase in profits was attributed to an increase in fees from asset listings and earnings from associated companies, according to a report by the Kuwait Stock Exchange.

Kamco’s board of directors recommended a cash dividend of 10 fils per share, according to a press release.

Founded in 1998, Kuwait-based Kamco Investment Co. was listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange in 2003 with an authorized capital of $110 million.

Kamco managed 22 transactions in 2021 worth $4.8 billion, and expanded across the Middle East including Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan, and Bahrain, Kuwait, Egypt, and the UAE.

Topics: economy kamco Investment Kuwait

Latest updates

Israel sees Iran nuclear deal ‘shortly,’ warns it will be weak
Israel sees Iran nuclear deal ‘shortly,’ warns it will be weak
Tear gas fired at Sudan anti-coup protest as UN expert arrives
Tear gas fired at Sudan anti-coup protest as UN expert arrives
Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan renew support for 2-state solution
Egypt, France, Germany and Jordan renew support for 2-state solution
GCC up for positive growth albeit global headwinds: Experts
GCC up for positive growth albeit global headwinds: Experts
Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021
Investments in Egyptian fintech companies grow by 300% in 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.