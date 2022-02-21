You are here

  • Home
  • Trump’s new social media app plans slow rollout starting Monday

Trump’s new social media app plans slow rollout starting Monday

Trump’s new social media app plans slow rollout starting Monday
Donald Trump’s new social media platform “Truth Social” is planning a gradual rollout this week. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pk7gp

Updated 21 February 2022
AFP

Trump’s new social media app plans slow rollout starting Monday

Trump’s new social media app plans slow rollout starting Monday
  • The former president has been accused of inciting his followers to use force in a bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election
Updated 21 February 2022
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Donald Trump’s new social media platform “Truth Social” is planning a gradual rollout this week and should be “fully operational” by late March, potentially raising the former president’s profile more than a year after he was banned by major social media.
“This week, we will begin to roll out to people on the Apple App store,” said Devin Nunes, CEO of the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the new app’s parent company. The former Republican congressman was speaking Sunday on conservative Fox News.
“I think, by the end of March, we’re going to be fully operational — at least within the United States,” added Nunes, who resigned from the US House to lead the Trump group.
Trump has described Truth Social as an alternative to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube, all of which banned him following the assault on the US Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021.
The former president has been accused of inciting his followers to use force in a bid to overturn the result of the 2020 election.
On Sunday, the App Store was allowing visitors to pre-order Truth Social starting Monday, the Presidents Day holiday in the United States.
“It’s actually very moving for me to see people that are on the platform that have had their voice canceled,” Nunes said.
“We want (customers) to tell us what they would like to have on the platform, which is the opposite of some Silicon Valley tech oligarch freak telling people what they want to think and deciding who can or cannot be on the platform,” he said.
Trump and his wife Melania Trump also plan on Monday to offer for sale 10,000 NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, illustrating key moments in the Trump presidency. NFTs are certified digital images that can be bought and sold.
“TRUTH is coming...” congresswoman Elize Stefanik, the third-ranking House Republican, tweeted Friday, in an allusion to the ominous catch phrase of television series “Game of Thrones” (“Winter is coming“).
She posted a screen grab of her message on Truth Beta, the test version of the new site, saying, “I’m so excited to be on TRUTH!“
And Donald Trump Jr. celebrated on Twitter, posting, “Time for some Truth!!!” and including what he said was his father’s first post on Truth Social: “Get Ready! Your favorite President will see you soon!“
TMTG, asked for comment by AFP, did not immediately respond.
The group reportedly has a $1.25 billion treasure chest as it seeks a niche in a crowded social-media market place for conservatives, including the Gettr, Parler and Gab platforms.
Before being banned by Twitter, Trump had some 89 million followers there and used the platform constantly, both for presidential statements and to attack rivals.
Trump, who is 75, has hinted but never definitively said whether he will seek the presidency again.
He is currently under the shadow of multiple investigations and lawsuits, including over his tax filings and his efforts to cling to power after losing the 2020 election.

Topics: TRUTH Social Donald Trump

Related

A person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with it's website on a computer screen in the backgrounD. (AFP)
Media
Trump’s Truth Social app, self-proclaimed foe of Big Tech, needs Apple and Google to survive
Trump announces plans to launch new social network ‘TRUTH Social’
Media
Trump announces plans to launch new social network ‘TRUTH Social’

1 billion views for Arab app 360Vuz

1 billion views for Arab app 360Vuz
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

1 billion views for Arab app 360Vuz

1 billion views for Arab app 360Vuz
  • Arab firm looking to connect viewers not only to events such as Oscars and NBA games but also into the metaverse
Updated 20 February 2022
Arab News

LOS ANGELES: The 360Vuz app, which uses a VR headset or just a smartphone to allow anyone to be in the crowd at events around the world regardless of time, travel or access, has racked up 1 billion views.

The immersive video platform is the brainchild of Arab tech entrepreneur Khaled Zaatarah.

“We started with the same vision of letting anyone around the world be anywhere they wanna be with their friends, their family, any experience that they want to be and this is a vision that we are building on,” Khaled Zaatarah, 360Vuz founder, said.

Zaatarah’s platform boasts the largest immersive content library in the world, all filmed with a 360-degree camera.

Now he’s looking to use 360Vuz to connect viewers not only to events such as the Oscars red carpet and NBA games but into the metaverse.

“Having users being part of that metaverse world with avatars and being in a golden circle with their friends and providing that social aspect of our platform with the great continent that we have is just a huge opportunity to really provide great benefits to the users,” he told Arab News.

After expanding throughout Saudi Arabia and the Middle East and amassing over 1 billion yearly screen views, Zaatarah is opening his first office in Los Angeles.

“We believe Hollywood and Los Angeles is the media hub of the world, entertainment hub of the world.

“So we’re very looking forward to partnering with the top creators that are based here, top giant platforms, top media companies, events and experiences that are happening here to really take that experience virtually to the world.”

Topics: media apps 360Vuz

Related

The US has not yet found a way to uniformly regulate what many call a health passport, much less any of the other functions. In this area, Saudi Arabia seemed more advanced than first-world countries. (Shutterstock/Reuters)
Saudi Arabia
Smart apps: Saudi Arabia outshines top countries in pandemic management
Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision
Media
Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama

Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama
Updated 19 February 2022
Reuters

Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama

Ten million Americans tune in to watch Olympic figure skating drama
Updated 19 February 2022
Reuters

The faltering performance of 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in Thursday night’s long-form routine drew an audience of 10.3 million to NBCUniversal’s Olympic television and digital broadcasts, according to network figures.
The US primetime replay of the skating competition brought in 1.4 million more viewers than the previous night’s Olympics coverage, NBC said.
Valieva, the gold medal favorite in the spotlight after testing positive for a heart drug, made mistakes on her first four jumps and burst into tears at the conclusion of her routine. She finished in fourth place, behind two of her compatriots, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova, who took gold and silver, respectively.
NBC’s nightly broadcasts of the Winter Games have been averaging 12 million people, according to the network’s total audience delivery metric, which combines viewership on traditional television, cell phones, tablets and Internet-connected TVs.
Sunday night’s competition drew the largest audience so far for NBC’s coverage from Beijing, attracting 24 million viewers — the largest NBC Olympics primetime audience since the opening of the 2018 Winter Games, NBC said. The broadcast followed the Comcast-owned network’s Super Bowl telecast, which measurement firm Nielsen said attracted 99 million viewers .
NBC’s coverage of the Olympics opening ceremony averaged close to 14 million television viewers, according to NBC. Across all platforms, including USA Network, the NBC Sports app and the Peacock streaming service, the audience reached nearly 16 million people.

Topics: media 2022 Winter Olympics

Related

Saudi skier Fayik Abdi: I can do something really special at 2026 Winter Olympics
Sport
Saudi skier Fayik Abdi: I can do something really special at 2026 Winter Olympics
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics
Sport
Saudi Alpine skier Fayik Abdi completes historic participation at Winter Olympics

New regional Twitter campaign highlights platform’s safety measures

George Salama, the director of public policy and government relations for Twitter MENA, told Arab News about the ew Arabic hashtag that translates as #TwitterSafetyCampaign as part of its activities to mark Safer Internet Day. (Supplied)
George Salama, the director of public policy and government relations for Twitter MENA, told Arab News about the ew Arabic hashtag that translates as #TwitterSafetyCampaign as part of its activities to mark Safer Internet Day. (Supplied)
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

New regional Twitter campaign highlights platform’s safety measures

George Salama, the director of public policy and government relations for Twitter MENA, told Arab News about the ew Arabic hashtag that translates as #TwitterSafetyCampaign as part of its activities to mark Safer Internet Day. (Supplied)
  • Aim is ‘to ensure the community is aware of the available solutions that will encourage a better experience for everyone,’ said platform chief
  • Regional vice president of the Internet Society Middle East said the internet is still a sort of ‘wild west’ and we must work together to discourage harmful behavior
Updated 18 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: This month, Twitter MENA launched a new Arabic hashtag that translates as #TwitterSafetyCampaign as part of its activities to mark Safer Internet Day on Feb. 8.

The campaign is an extension of the platform’s Middle East and North Africa Safety Campaign, which began in 2019 with the aim of enabling and empowering users to identify and report spam.

“Through this MENA Safety Campaign, our priority is to ensure that the community is aware of the available solutions that will encourage a better experience for everyone on Twitter,” George Salama, the director of public policy and government relations for Twitter MENA, told Arab News.

The new campaign features several videos highlighting safety features to inform users about the tools that are available on the platform to help ensure a safer experience. Twitter also introduced a new emoji of hands cradling the world, triggered by the hashtag #SaferInternetDay.

 

 

The campaign also included a Spaces discussion session featuring speakers from diverse backgrounds who talked about ways to combat disruptive online behaviors, the first-hand experiences of public figures, and insights into the efforts Twitter is making to tackle abuse, misinformation and spam.

The session was moderated by radio host Dalal Al-Mhamad and the guests included Salama; Abdullah Alsabeh, who is a tech expert and influencer; Lujain Daghstani, a quality of life counselor and social activist; and Nermine El-Saadany; the regional vice-president of the Internet Society Middle East.

“The Internet has revolutionized the way we live our lives,” El-Saadany told Arab News. “However, it still remains a sort of ‘wild west’ in that anonymity can lead people to act differently than in the real world

“It is, therefore, crucial that we work together, as a community, to discourage harmful behavior and instead encourage positive change.”

Twitter’s campaign garnered support from celebrities and influencers such as actress and singer Rana Samaha, squash player Nour El-Sherbini and tech influencers Mohamed Hadaidi and Saad Al-Dhawi.

It was also endorsed by Dubai Police and non-profit organizations, including the Internet Society Middle East; SMEX, which defends the digital rights of people and communities in the MENA region; and 7amleh, which advocates for digital rights in Palestine.

“We have made meaningful progress in our efforts to promote healthy conversations and surface authoritative information on Twitter,” Salama said. “We’re committed to working with our partners in tech, government and civil society to continue this work to help build a safer internet.”

According to the most recent statistics from Twitter, the platform removed 4.7 million tweets that violated its rules between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2021. It also permanently suspended 453,754 accounts for violating its child sexual exploitation policy and 44,974 for promoting terrorism and violent organizations.

“We have clear policies in place on abusive behavior, hateful conduct and violent threats on the service,” Salama added. “This work is constantly evolving as new challenges emerge, and we recognize we have to work hard to stay ahead of those who intend to undermine the public conversation.”

Topics: media social media Twitter MENA

Related

Meta marked Safer Internet Day on Feb. 8 by launching “My Digital World,” a portal dedicated to educating users in the MENA region. (Supplied)
Media
Meta launches ‘My Digital World’ on Safer Internet Day
From emojis to new partnerships, social media giants join celebration of Safer Internet Day
Media
From emojis to new partnerships, social media giants join celebration of Safer Internet Day

Hamilton wants social media companies to curb online abuse

Hamilton wants social media companies to curb online abuse
Updated 18 February 2022
AP

Hamilton wants social media companies to curb online abuse

Hamilton wants social media companies to curb online abuse
  • “Ultimately, I don't think there's been a huge change or shift, or enough work that's been done by these social platforms. We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes,” Hamilton said
  • Mental health is a real thing and through these social platforms people are experiencing abuse, he said
Updated 18 February 2022
AP

DUBAI: Lewis Hamilton urged social media companies to do more to stop the spread of online abuse after fellow Formula One driver Nicholas Latifi received death threats following the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Latifi crashed his Williams car with a few laps left and with Hamilton coasting toward an eighth F1 title. The incident led to a safety car, and Max Verstappen overtook the seven-time F1 champion Hamilton on the last lap to win the world title amid huge controversy.
Although blameless, Latifi was hounded online as outrage grew at how Hamilton’s title was so suddenly lost.
“Ultimately, I don’t think there’s been a huge change or shift, or enough work that’s been done by these social platforms. We still have to apply pressure for them to make changes,” Hamilton said Friday after the unveiling of Mercedes’ 2022 car. “Mental health is a real thing and through these social platforms people are experiencing abuse.
“No one deserves that and that should never be tolerated,” the 37-year-old British driver added. “(Social networks) are able to change these things and make changes, but they don’t seem to do it quick enough. So, I think we just need to continue to apply pressure.”
Latifi was so affected that he hired bodyguards for a sightseeing trip to London with his girlfriend.
“I was in touch with Nicholas, he has my full support and I know how difficult it can be in those situations,” Hamilton said. “It’s important for him to know he has support from people around him.”
Mercedes driver George Russell, who was previously Latifi’s teammate at Williams, agreed with Hamilton.
“I think more needs to be done for athletes, for people in the spotlight because people behind the computer, behind the keyboard think they have a right to say what they like,” Russell said. “It’s almost forgotten that everybody is human ... Something really does need to be done and I felt really, really bad for Nicholas.”
Russell had at times also struggled in the same car.
“Mistakes happen and I know firsthand how difficult that specific Williams car was to drive,” he said. “He didn’t deserve at all to get what he received so definitely more needs to be done.”
Latifi, a 26-year-old Canadian, spoke about the impact the threats had on his mental state.
“I was back in London after the race and I had security with me when I went to Winter Wonderland with my girlfriend,” he said Tuesday. “You have to take the threats seriously because you don’t know what might happen and it is just an unfortunate reality of the world we live in.”
Latifi had anticipated receiving abuse and so deleted Instagram and Twitter from his phone.
“Using social media as a channel to attack somebody with messages of hate, abuse and threats of violence is shocking, and something I am calling out,” he said.
Hamilton also removed himself from his platforms following Abu Dhabi, re-emerging only two weeks ago.
The new 23-race season begins on March 20 at the Bahrain GP.

Topics: Formula 1 Lewis Hamilton social media abuse

Related

Xiaomi UAE has selected Dubai-based digital content and marketing agency Broomstick Creative to develop and deliver the company brand’s creative strategy. (Supplied)
Media
Xiaomi picks Broomstick Creative for social media remit

UK Home Office demands big tech to block ‘legal but harmful’ posts

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been seeking changes to the upcoming Online Safety Bill. (Reuters/File Photo)
British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been seeking changes to the upcoming Online Safety Bill. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

UK Home Office demands big tech to block ‘legal but harmful’ posts

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been seeking changes to the upcoming Online Safety Bill. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Increasing liability of tech companies for content deemed harmful but not illegal would be radical departure by UK from US and European models of Internet regulation
Updated 17 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The British Home Office has announced earlier this week that it is pushing for legal measures that would require big tech companies to monitor and block “legal but harmful” content on their platforms.

The suggested measures will create new liabilities for Internet platforms such as Facebook and Google, and could create a clash with European data protection rules and deter further investment from multinational tech companies in Britain. 

British Home Secretary Priti Patel has been seeking changes to the upcoming Online Safety Bill, a large-scope legislation aimed at cracking down on fraud, terrorism and other illegal activities on digital platforms. 

However, increasing the liability of tech companies for content that is deemed harmful but not illegal would be a radical departure by the UK from US and European models of Internet regulation.

If the Home Office’s proposals are added to the bill, Britain’s communications regulator Ofcom would be granted powers to demand from tech companies a higher level of active monitoring and blocking, rather than merely relying on their users to report abusive or offensive material.

“The home secretary has been clear that the internet cannot be a safe haven for despicable criminals to exploit and abuse people online. We expect companies to remove and limit the spread of illegal content on their platforms. Where they don’t, it is right they are held to account,” a Home Office spokesperson said.

Earlier this month, new measures were added to the proposed Online Safety Bill, including sending “genuinely threatening” or “knowingly false” messages which will be counted as criminal offence.

If passed, the government’s online safety bill could see tech companies fined 10 percent of their global turnover if they fail to remove harmful content.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries urged online platforms to start making the changes now before the bill comes into force, saying that: “They can start doing what they need to do to remove those harmful algorithms and to remove much of the damage that they do, particularly to young people and to society as a whole.”

The government confirmed offences that have been added to the list of priority offences, which must be removed by platforms under the changes, include: Revenge porn, hate crimes, fraud, the sale of illegal drugs or weapons, the promotion or facilitation of suicide, people smuggling and sexual exploitation.

Topics: media UK UK Home Office social media

Related

UAE warns against mocking COVID-19 safety measures on social media
Media
UAE warns against mocking COVID-19 safety measures on social media
Should flaunting wealth on social media be deemed vulgar?
Media
Should flaunting wealth on social media be deemed vulgar?

Latest updates

US: Biden agrees to meet Putin if he halts Ukraine attack
US: Biden agrees to meet Putin if he halts Ukraine attack
Moroccans protest against high prices
Moroccans raise placards as they gather in front of parliament in the capital Rabat to protest against rising prices, on February 20, 2022. (AFP)
Australia wants ‘full investigation’ into China laser incident
A Chinese navy Yuzhao-class amphibious transport dock vessel is seen transiting the Torres Strait in northern Australia on Feb. 18, 2022. (Australian Air Force handout via AFP)
UK: People with COVID in England won’t need to self-isolate
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, March 4, 2020. (REUTERS)
Young Saudi rides to the rescue of neglected racehorses
Ex-racehorses living their best life under the care of 22-Year-old trainer Alyaa Al-Sharif. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.