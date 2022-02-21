You are here

Oil sector investments need to continue, urges Aramco CEO
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Aramco President and CEO Amin H Nasser urged companies and governments to continue investing in the oil sector to meet future demands. 

Addressing the International Petroleum Technology Conference 2022 in Riyadh, Nasser revealed that Aramco continued investing in 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. 

Aramco increased the spare capacity from 12 million barrels per day to 13 million bpd in 2020, which Nasser attributed to the company's belief in future demand. 

According to the CEO, the investments made by Aramco’s investments are not sufficient enough to keep the industry afloat, and more companies and governments should come forward to fund the sector. 

Talking about the goal to achieve net-zero, Nasser asserted the need of having a pragmatic and realistic plan which is also affordable.

