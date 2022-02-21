Afghanistan again becoming terrorist breeding ground: MI5 chief

LONDON: Afghanistan is once again becoming a breeding ground for Islamist terrorists, and British extremists have already attempted to travel there, the head of the UK’s security service MI5 has warned.
Ken McCallum said he is concerned about “terrorist infrastructure and networks reconstituting” in Afghanistan, which has now been ruled by the Taliban for around half a year.
As the Taliban reclaimed the country, Western security chiefs warned that it could again become a hotbed of terrorist training and indoctrination.
As early as September last year, MI5 was braced for an “increase in inspired terrorism’ and the “potential regrowth of Al-Qaeda-style directed plots” after the Taliban’s recapture of Afghanistan “heartened and emboldened” Islamist terrorists.
McCallum told the Daily Mail that his service has now detected the “beginnings of some travel attempts” by Britons to enter Afghanistan.
In September, he said, MI5 had “flagged two risks,” one of which was the “immediate morale boost that Afghanistan would give to extremists here.”
The second was “the slower burn risk of terrorist groups reconstituting themselves within Afghanistan and projecting the threat back at the West including the UK.” McCallum said: “We have seen versions of both of those risks beginning to materialize.”
He added: “Clearly we have seen some people interested in traveling to Afghanistan in pursuit of some of those goals.
“We have seen the beginnings of some travel attempts and so with our partners we remain very vigilant.”
He also warned of evolved threats from terrorists, including a potential biological attack on British soil.
“Al-Qaeda, for example, determinedly engaged in research and development. This is never something which has gone away as a risk,” McCallum said, adding that the global impact of COVID-19 may have also inspired potential terrorists.
“It will have occurred to many people that biological or viral or their agents can be tools of significant game-changing events,” he said.
The Taliban has promised that it will never allow its territory to be used by foreign terror organizations — as it had for Al-Qaeda ahead of the 9/11 attacks — but some in the West have reacted with skepticism.
Hong Kong maps terms of COVID-19 vaccine pass amid record high cases
The coronavirus outbreak has overwhelmed health care facilities in the global financial hub
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters
HONG KONG: Hong Kong confirmed on Monday that its vaccine bubble will be expanded to include shopping malls and supermarkets, but said exemptions and random inspections would happen at some sites, as authorities battle a new record surge in COVID-19 infections.
The coronavirus outbreak has overwhelmed health care facilities in the global financial hub, with a new daily high of 7,533 infections and 13 deaths, among them an 11-month-old child, building pressure on the government.
As most major cities learn to live with the virus, Hong Kong has imposed its toughest curbs yet, with Chinese President Xi Jinping saying that reining in the disease is the city’s “overriding mission.”
Hong Kong’s “dynamic zero-COVID” policies, mirroring those in mainland China, have contributed to its woes and are unsustainable, some experts say.
The government will launch a controversial “vaccine passport” on Thursday that allows only inoculated people to enter places such as supermarkets and clubhouses, a move some critics say raises privacy concerns.
The plan requires anyone aged 12 and above to have taken at least one dose of a vaccine to enter specified premises, except for those with medical exemptions, although inspections will be random at some sites, in view of straitened resources.
“Bringing your vaccine pass is the natural thing to do,” said Kevin Choi, deputy secretary for food and health.
Operational difficulties in some places, such as shopping malls, supermarkets, and department stores, made it hard to ensure active checks, he added.
The final stage of the scheme, by the end of June, will see those older than 18 required to have had three vaccine doses, authorities said.
Public hospitals in Hong Kong have been severely stretched, with occupancy at more than 95 percent, as they struggle to cope with an influx of patients, including the elderly, many of whom have resisted vaccinations.
The fifth wave of the disease is “ferocious” and the government must allocate sufficient funds to help citizens and business, Financial Secretary Paul Chan, who is set to deliver the annual budget on Wednesday, said on his blog at the weekend.
Unless the budget provides unprecedented relief measures economists say, it will be hard to see how the economy can avoid contracting again after emerging just last year from its most prolonged recession, which lasted from 2019 to 2020.
Biden-Putin meeting discussed as Ukraine war fears loom
Updated 21 February 2022
AP
MOSCOW: The US and Russian presidents have tentatively agreed to meet in a last-ditch diplomatic effort to stave Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as heavy shelling continued Monday in a conflict in eastern Ukraine that is feared will spark the Russian offensive.
French President Emmanuel Macron sought to broker a possible meeting between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a series of phone calls that dragged into the night.
Macron’s office said both leaders had both “accepted the principle of such a summit,” to be followed by a broader summit meeting also involving other “relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe.” It added that the meetings “can only be held on the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine.”
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, said the administration has been clear that “we are committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins.” She noted that “currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon.”
Macron’s office said that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are set to lay the groundwork for the summit when they meet Thursday.
It followed a flurry of calls by Macron to Putin, Biden and also British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The Kremlin hasn’t yet commented on the announcement of a possible Putin-Biden summit, but it has said all along that Putin is always open for such a meeting.
The prospective meeting offers new hope of averting a Russian invasion that US officials said could begin any moment with an estimated 150,000 Russian troops amassed near Ukraine.
Adding to fears of an imminent invasion, Russia and its ally Belarus announced Sunday that they were extending massive war games on Belarusian territory that offers a convenient bridgehead for an attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, located just 75 kilometers (less than 50 miles) south of the border with Belarus.
Starting Thursday, shelling also spiked along the tense line of contact between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatist rebels in Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, Donbas, where over 14,000 people have been killed since conflict erupted in 2014 shortly after Moscow’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula.
Ukraine and the rebels have traded blame for massive cease-fire violations with hundreds of explosions recorded daily.
On Friday, separatist officials announced the evacuation of civilians and military mobilization in the face of what they described as an imminent Ukrainian offensive on the rebel regions. Ukrainian officials have strongly denied any plans to launch such an attack and described the evacuation order as part of Russian provocations intended to set the stage for an invasion.
The separatist authorities said Monday that at least four civilians were killed by Ukrainian shelling over the past 24 hours and several others were injured. Ukraine’s military said a Ukrainian soldier was wounded, saying that the separatists were “cynically firing from residential areas using civilians as shields” and insisting that the Ukrainian forces weren’t returning fire.
Moscow denies any plans to invade Ukraine, but wants Western guarantees that NATO won’t allow Ukraine and other former Soviet countries to join as members. It also urges the alliance to halt weapons deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.
Russian officials have shrugged off Western calls to deescalate by pulling back troops, arguing that Moscow is free to deploy troops and conduct drills wherever it likes on its territory. Last week, Western officials dismissed Russian statements about some of the troops returning to their bases, saying that Moscow was actually beefing up its forces around Ukraine.
A US official said Sunday that Biden’s assertion last week that Putin has made the decision to roll Russian forces into Ukraine was based on intelligence that Russian front-line commanders have been given orders to begin final preparations for an attack. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to describe the sensitive intelligence.
Russia also upped the ante Saturday with sweeping nuclear drills that included multiple practice launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles that Putin personally oversaw.
Ukraine’s president reaffirmed his call for a quick meeting with Putin to help defuse tensions, but there was no response from the Kremlin.
The European Union’s top diplomat, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, welcomed the prospect of a Biden-Putin summit but said that should diplomacy fail the 27-nation bloc has finalized its package of sanctions for use if Putin orders an invasion.
“The work is done. We are ready,” said Borrell, who is chairing a meeting of EU foreign ministers. He did not say what kind of red line would trigger the measures, but said that he would call an urgent meeting of foreign ministers when it was crossed “and I will present the sanctions at the right moment.”
Borrell was tasked with drawing up a list of people in Russia to be hit with asset freezes and travel bans. He provided no details about who might be targeted.
The European Commission has prepared other sanctions to “limit the access to financial markets for the Russian economy and (impose) export controls that will stop the possibility for Russia to modernize and diversify its economy,” its president, Ursula von der Leyen, said over the weekend.
In the Ukrainian capital, people prayed for peace as war fears loomed.
Katerina Spanchak, who fled the separatist-controlled east, was among worshippers crowded into the capital’s St. Michael’s monastery, smoky with the candles burned by the faithful, to pray that Ukraine be spared.
“We all love life, and we are all united by our love of life,” Spanchak said, pausing to compose herself. “We should appreciate it every day. That’s why I think everything will be fine.”
Australia wants ‘full investigation’ into China laser incident
Australia’s defense ministery said a Chinese navy vessel within Australia’s exclusive economic zone directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters
SYDNEY: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a Chinese naval vessel that pointed a laser at an Australian defense plane was potentially visible from Australia’s mainland, as Canberra demands a “full investigation” by Beijing.
Morrison said on radio on Monday his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident last Thursday, considered by Canberra as a “dangerous and reckless act.”
A Chinese navy vessel within Australia’s exclusive economic zone directed a laser at an Australian military aircraft in flight over Australia’s northern approaches, illuminating the plane and potentially endangering lives, Australia’s defense said on Saturday.
The P-8A Poseidon — a maritime patrol aircraft — detected a laser emanating from a People’s Liberation Army – Navy (PLA-N) vessel, the Defense Department said, releasing photographs of two Chinese vessels sailing close to Australia’s northern coast.
A Chinese guided missile destroyer and an amphibious transport dock were sailing east through the Arafura Sea between New Guinea and Australia at the time of the incident, and later passed through the narrow Torres Strait.
“It’s possible people could even see the vessel from our mainland, potentially,” Morrison told reporters in Tasmania on Monday.
Australia had called through diplomatic and defense channels for “a full investigation into this event,” he said on local radio.
He compared the incident to a hypothetical situation of an Australian frigate pointing a laser at Chinese surveillance aircraft in the Taiwan Strait, adding: “Could you imagine their reaction to that in Beijing?“
The Chinese embassy in Canberra did not respond to a request for comment. Beijing has not commented publicly about the incident.
UK: People with COVID in England won’t need to self-isolate
Among adults, 81 percent have been boosted in England
The government said it would retain some surveillance systems and plans for contingency measures if a new variant appears, after British scientists detected earlier variants
Updated 21 February 2022
AP
LONDON: People with COVID-19 won’t be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the UK government has announced, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ending all of the legal restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the virus will let people in the UK “protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms.” He is expected to lay out details of the plan in Parliament on Monday.
“I’m not saying that we should throw caution to the winds, but now is the moment for everybody to get their confidence back,” Johnson told the BBC in an interview broadcast Sunday.
“We’ve reached a stage where we think you can shift the balance away from state mandation, away from banning certain courses of action, compelling certain courses of action, in favor of encouraging personal responsibility.”
But some of the government’s scientific advisers said it was a risky move that could bring a surge in infections and weaken the country’s defenses against more virulent future strains.
Wes Streeting, health spokesman for the main opposition Labour Party, accused Johnson of “declaring victory before the war is over.”
A reminder that the coronavirus remains widespread came with the news that Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old monarch was experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.
Johnson’s Conservative government lifted most virus restrictions in January, scrapping vaccine passports for venues and ending mask mandates in most settings apart from hospitals in England. Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, which set their own public health rules, also have opened up, although more slowly.
A combination of high vaccination rates in the UK and the milder omicron variant means easing restrictions didn’t lead to a surge in hospitalizations and deaths. Both are falling, though the UK still has Europe’s highest coronavirus toll after Russia, with more than 160,000 recorded deaths.
In Britain, 85 percent of people age 12 and up have had two vaccine doses and almost two-thirds have had a third booster shot.
Now the Conservative government says it will remove “all remaining domestic COVID regulations that restrict public freedoms” as part of a “move away from government intervention to personal responsibility.”
The legal requirement to isolate for at least five days after a positive COVID-19 test will be replaced with advisory measures, and the coronavirus will be treated more like the flu as it becomes endemic.
The new plan foresees vaccines and treatments keeping the virus in check, though the government said “surveillance systems and contingency measures will be retained” if needed.
“COVID will not suddenly disappear, and we need to learn to live with this virus and continue to protect ourselves without restricting our freedoms,” Johnson said.
The announcement will please many Conservative Party lawmakers, who argue that the restrictions were inefficient and disproportionate. It could also shore up Johnson’s position among party lawmakers, who have been mulling an attempt to oust him over scandals including lockdown-breaching government parties during the pandemic.
But scientists stressed that much remains unknown about the virus, and future variants that may be more severe than the currently dominant omicron strain.
The New and Emerging Virus Threats Advisory Group, which advises the government, said last week that the idea viruses become progressively milder “is a common misconception.” It said the milder illness associated with omicron “is likely a chance event” and future variants could be more severe or evade current vaccines.
Epidemic modelers who advise the government also warned that “a sudden change, such as an end to testing and isolation, has the scope to lead to a return to rapid epidemic growth” if people throw caution to the wind.
Scientists also cautioned against scrapping free rapid coronavirus tests, which have been distributed by the millions during the pandemic. Health officials say the mass testing has played an important role in slowing the spread of the virus.
Scientists are also concerned the government might end the Infection Survey conducted by the Office for National Statistics, which is considered invaluable because it tests people whether or not they have symptoms.
“This is not the time to take risks,” said Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, an umbrella group for state-funded health authorities in Britain. “We need to operate in an evidence-based and incremental way.”
Dominican Republic begins building border wall with Haiti
Many Haitians cross the border clandestinely in search of work in the fields or in the construction industry in the Dominican Republic
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters
SANTO DOMINGO: The Dominican government on Sunday began building a wall that will cover more than half of the 392-kilometer (244 miles) border with Haiti, its only land neighbor, to stop irregular migration and the smuggling of goods, weapons and drugs.
While the two countries share the island of Hispaniola, they are worlds apart in terms of development. Crime-plagued Haiti is one of the poorest nations in the Americas while the Dominican Republic, a popular Caribbean tourist destination, has prospered in recent decades amid marked political stability.
Many Haitians cross the border clandestinely in search of work in the fields or in the construction industry in the Dominican Republic.
“The benefit for both nations will be of great importance,” said Dominican President Luis Abinader shortly before pushing the button to begin pouring concrete into the foundations of what will be the wall in the province of Dajabón, some 230 kilometers northwest of the capital.
About 500,000 Haitians and tens of thousands of their descendents live in the Dominican Republic, a Spanish-speaking nation of about 11 million people, according to the most recent immigration survey conducted in 2018.
Abinader estimated the border wall will reduce the smuggling of commercial goods, weapons and help fight organized crime in both nations.
He started the project, which aims to build a 164 kilometer wall, ahead of the anniversary of the Dominican Republic’s independence from Haiti on Feb. 27, 1844.
Abinader said the first phase of the project will be completed within nine months at the latest.
The 20-centimeter-thick concrete wall topped by a metal mesh will be 3.9 meters (12.8 ft) high and will have fiber optics for communications, movement sensors, cameras, radars and drones.
The project also includes the construction of 70 watchtowers and 41 access gates for patrolling.