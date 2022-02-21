You are here

  Profits of Saudi telecom giant stc climb 3% to $3bn in 2021

Profits of Saudi telecom giant stc climb 3% to $3bn in 2021

Profits of Saudi telecom giant stc climb 3% to $3bn in 2021
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

Profits of Saudi telecom giant stc climb 3% to $3bn in 2021

Profits of Saudi telecom giant stc climb 3% to $3bn in 2021
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi telecom giant stc has seen its 2021 net profit increase 3 percent to SR11.3 billion ($3 billion) on the back of higher sales.

Net profit increased by SR316 million from a year earlier, fueled by a 7.6-percent rise in revenues, the Riyadh-based telecom operator said in a statement.

Revenues during the year stood at SR63.4 billion, up from SR58.9 billion in 2020.

“This was driven by the strong performance witnessed in the enterprise business unit, which was able to grow its revenues by 20.9 percent,” said stc’s chief executive officer, Olayan Alwetaid.

The hike was supported by the wholesale business and residential segments which saw their sales soar 2.9 and 10.5 percent, respectively.

An increase in subscriptions also beefed up the telecom operator’s performance, Alwetaid added, noting the contribution of the company’s subsidiaries in the solid financial results.

Separately, stc said it will distribute dividends of SR1.99 billion, or SR1 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Alwetaid said the firm had been deemed the most valuable brand in the telecom sector for the second consecutive year, surpassing its rivals in the region, citing data by Brand Finance.

With a 31 percent increase in brand value over the past two years, the company was the region’s fastest-growing brand, hitting $10.6 billion in 2021.

Alongside the profit announcement, the firm's Kuwait division signed financing facilities worth 500 million Kuwaiti dinars ($165 million) with the National Bank of Kuwait for six years, a statement revealed 

The facility type is regarded as an “Islamic Tawaroq,” according to the statement.

The amount will  be utilized in financing the company’s capex operations activities along with future expansion efforts.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Industrialization and Energy Services Co., known as TAQA, on Monday announced the acquisition of Tendeka, a UK-based engineering and manufacturing company with offices in Houston, Stavanger, Aberdeen, Dubai and Kuala Lumpur. 

Speaking at the International Petroleum Technology Conference in Riyadh, Ahmed Mousa Al-Zahrani, TAQA chairman, said: “We continue to realize TAQA 2021 strategy to expand well services offering and become a leading international services and equipment provider.

He said the acquisition will complete TAQA’s portfolio and fill the well completions gap the company had.

Commenting on the acquisition, Tendeka CEO Brad Baker said: “TAQA will not only immediately strengthen our capabilities in the key Middle East region, but also bring investment for our future growth.”

RIYADH: ADES Arabia Holding, a company owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, has secured a $1.6 billion loan from a group of banks.

The PIF-owned company made this announcement at a press conference in Riyadh on Monday. It obtained the syndicated loan from the Saudi National Bank, Riyad Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Al Rajhi Bank, and the Gulf Investment Bank.

It also secured a facility of $540 million from Alinma Bank. “This (loan) is very important for our growth plans,” Mohamed Farouk, CEO and managing director of ADES told Arab News. 

He said this funding will allow them to do organic and inorganic acquisitions. Farouk said the company will continue to explore new markets as it just signed a share purchase agreement for three rigs in Qatar.  “We are also looking for opportunities within South East Asia,” he added. 

Divulging more details about the kind of services they are offering to Aramco, the ADES CEO said they are mostly providing their services on a long-term basis. “So, it’s not related to certain projects.” 

Earlier, Saudi Aramco revealed plans to increase its maximum production throughput from 12 million barrels per day to 13 million barrels per day. Farouk said most of these 1 million barrels will come from offshore activities and ADES will provide its services in those operations.

As the Kingdom has set a target to cut its carbon emissions to net-zero by 2060, he said the company is working to provide technology and equipment to reduce emissions. 

“This will help overall picture in reducing the emission and reaching the zero target, hopefully, by 2050-2060 as per the plan of the Kingdom,” he concluded. 

The Dubai Multi Commodities Centre has confirmed that UAE has emerged as the world's biggest rough diamond trading hub. 

In his opening remarks at the Dubai Diamond Conference, Ahmed Bin Sulayem, executive chairman and CEO of DMCC announced that the UAE has reached the top spot as it surpassed Belgium — and its city of Antwerp — by trading over $22.8 billion worth of rough diamonds in 2021. 

The total diamond trade in the UAE grew by 83 percent between 2020 and 2021, demonstrating both the industry’s resilience and Dubai’s critical role in the global sector, according to DMCC. 

“Having grown to become the rough diamond capital of the world, we understand the importance of listening to the market, adapting, and taking action – which is why the Dubai Diamond Conference is such a critical event for the sector,” added Bin Sulayem. 

Sulayem added that DMCC will soon become the capital for polished diamonds as well. 

Last year, Dubai and DMCC held a series of auctions for rough diamonds. The auctions drew in some heavy bidders, and it has also played a crucial role in UAE's growth in rough diamond trading. 

RIYADH: The board of Saudi British Bank, known as SABB, has proposed the distribution of SR740 million ($200 million) in cash dividends for the second half of 2021.

Shareholders will receive SR0.36 per share, where the final distribution date will be announced later, SABB said in a bourse statement.

This brings the annual dividend payment to SR0.86 per share, given it has already paid out SR0.5 per share for the first half of the same year.

The step comes as the bank witnessed a massive profit leap for 2021, compared to a loss a year earlier.

With a solid financial performance, the bank swung from SR4.16 billion net loss to a profit of SR3.2 billion.

Kuwait City: Kuwait Airways announced Monday an expanded $6 billion deal with Airbus for 31 planes, restructuring an agreement reached in 2014.


The deal comes after what the airline labelled occasionally “heated” negotiations following probes over allegations of kickbacks surrounding the initial order.


“We have managed to agree on a monumental restructuring that will position Kuwait Airways in a much stronger place to succeed for the next 15 years,” company chairman Ali Al-Dukhan told a news conference.


The new agreement, which adds three new aircraft to the existing order of 28, includes nine Airbus A320neo, six A321neo, three A321neoLR, four A330-800neo, seven A330-900neo and two A350-900.


Al-Dukhan said the reshaped deal, aimed at giving the airline greater flexibility after the travel industry was rocked by the coronavirus pandemic, now carried a “total value of about $6 billion.”


“Although corrections were made in 2018, the deal needed further corrections to suit Kuwait Airways’ future, especially with the need to transition and become more flexible in a post-Covid aviation industry,” he said.


Negotiations took place against the backdrop of bribery allegations that cost Airbus billions of dollars in settlement fees in other countries in 2020.

“As we initiated the negotiations, we knew we were already the underdogs going in as 40 percent of the deal’s value had already been paid and the delivery had started,” Al-Dukhan said.


He added: “We entered four months of serious, professional negotiations, which did get heated at times, but always maintained respect and understanding of each other’s wants and needs.”


Kuwait Airways had initially ordered 15 Airbus A320neo and 10 A350 in 2014, with delivery beginning in 2019.


In February 2020, Kuwait’s parliament opened a fact-finding panel to probe allegations of kickbacks, after Airbus paid huge fines to settle bribery cases in French, British and American courts.


Under the settlement, Airbus agreed to pay 3.6 billion euros ($4.1 billion) in fines to settle corruption probes into some of its aircraft sales.


Last week, the European giant announced record profits of 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in 2021, after two straight years of losses during the pandemic.


Deliveries of aircraft rose eight percent to 611 planes, Airbus said in an earnings statement.

