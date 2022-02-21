‘Story of Mishriff’ documents journey of Saudi Cup winner ahead of Riyadh return

Mishriff will become the highest earning racehorse of all time if he successfully defends his crown in the Saudi Cup on Saturday, with the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia commissioning a short film — “The Story of Mishriff” — to celebrate the horse’s journey so far.
Owned and bred by Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah Al-Faisal, Mishriff competed at the first two Saudi Cup meetings. In the film, Mishriff’s owner-breeder tells presenter Nick Luck that the horse looked “horrible” in pictures as a foal, before his transformation into “a proper horse.”
The horse has extra significance for Prince Faisal, having been named after his former trainer, Mishriff, who taught him the “Arab way of looking at a horse.” After being reared at Coolmore, Mishriff was sent to John Gosden, who Prince Faisal describes as “the best trainer in the world.”
Gosden said that Mishriff needed time to fill into his frame when he first came to the yard, but that he had a tremendous three-year-old year before showing his versatility by being able to cope with the American pace in the Saudi Cup and then going on to land the Sheema Classic on turf over a mile and a half (2,400 meters). He said: “The plan has always been to come back again for the Saudi Cup, and it looks a mighty tough field but so it should be.”
David Egan was just 21 years old when winning the race 12 months ago, and the Irish jockey describes how much the victory meant to him: “The Saudi Cup meeting has obviously had a huge impact on my life. Prince Faisal, who has been in the racing industry for so long, and to be able to win it with a horse he bred, must have been very special for him. For me to be able to deliver that was very heartwarming.”
Finally, Prince Faisal explains the love he has for horses: “Nobody loves racing and horses like Arabs. I just love the horse and I think that people who don’t love horses shouldn’t have anything to do with racing. This is the whole thing: If you don’t enjoy it, leave it.
“The Story of Mishriff” was filmed and produced by Equine Productions.
Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal sign annual $26.7m strategic partnerships with Qiddiya
The 20-year agreements will run from 2022-2042 and be subject to review every five years
Updated 21 February 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Qiddiya Investment Company has signed two historic strategic partnerships with Riyadh-based sports clubs Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.
The 20-year strategic partnerships are valued at SR100 million ($26.7 million) per club per year, making them the largest in the history of both clubs and some of the largest in the region. The partnerships will run from 2022-2042 and will be subject to review every five years.
The strategic partnerships include several benefits for both clubs — as well as Qiddiya — and will open new horizons in sports investment in Asia, specifically the Middle East, further establishing Qiddiya as the future capital of entertainment, sports and culture.
Qiddiya’s planned clifftop 40,000-plus-seat stadium, once complete, will become the new venue for home games for both teams and the full range of sporting facilities being developed will be made available for both clubs.
The stadium is a flagship element of Qiddiya’s strategy to become a global sporting hub and its complex will include corporate hospitality lounges and VIP and VVIPs seats. Sports fans will be able to enjoy the view of Qiddiya’s Resort Core from every seat to complement the quality on-field action.
The pioneering agreements were formally signed between Qiddiya’s Managing Director Abdullah bin Nasser Aldawood and Al-Nassr FC’s Chairman Musalli Al-Muammar and Al-Hilal SFC’s Chairman Fahad bin Nafal at a ceremony at the Qiddiya Experience Center. Senior officials from these two giants of Saudi football also attended the ceremony.
Commenting on the partnership, Aldawood said: “This strategic partnership is in line with Qiddiya’s strategy to contribute to the development of the wider sports industry in Saudi Arabia and is another important step toward our aim of building and developing Qiddiya as a formidable sports hub that is the home of local, regional and international competitions. There will be numerous benefits for the club, including the use of our state-of-the-art facilities to train and become world champions across a wide range of sports in addition to football.
“Both Al-Nassr and Al Hilal are set to play their home games at Qiddiya’s world-class venues, including the incredible new clifftop stadium, once construction is complete,” he said. “The clubs’ fans will gain an entirely new experience as they will have access to the entertainment and sports facilities and venues around the stadium. They will be inspired to pursue their own sporting dreams, which will ultimately boost the sports industry’s contribution to the country’s GDP.”
Al-Hilal and Al-Nasser clash in Saudi’s biggest game — and Argentina’s
The King’s Cup quarter-final between the Riyadh Rivals will pit former River Plate legend Ramond Diaz against ex-Boca Juniors coach Miguel Angel Rosso
Updated 21 February 2022
John Duerden
The biggest game in Argentina this week is not in Buenos Aires or Cordoba but Riyadh. Al-Nassr against Al-Hilal is always a tasty encounter and one of the fiercest rivalries in Asian football, but their King’s Cup quarter-final on Monday should be almost as eagerly awaited in South America as in Saudi Arabia.
Both teams, who have won 26 domestic championships and 30 King’s Cups between them, have recently appointed Argentine coaches who know a thing or two about fierce rivalries. Al-Hilal recruited Ramon Diaz on Feb.14 and were rewarded with a 5-0 thrashing of Al-Shabab, another neighbor, on Thursday that kept alive the champions’ faint title hopes. The 62-year-old is a River Plate legend with two spells at the club as a player and as a coach.
On the opposite side of Riyadh is Miguel Angel Rosso who, this time last year, was in charge of River’s bitter Buenos Aires rivals Boca Juniors. These two coaches know what it is like to be in the middle of one of the most frenzied derby atmospheres in world football, but there is plenty riding on Monday’s game.
This will be the ninth meeting between the two tacticians, and in the past Diaz has had the upper hand with four wins and just two defeats. The first clash was back in 1996 when many of their current players were not even born. Diaz won the 1996 Copa Libertadores with River Plate and defeated Rosso, then in charge of Universidad de Chile, in the semifinal. The subsequent six clashes have all taken place in Argentina, the last of which were in the 2013-14 season.
For Diaz, it is a great opportunity to build on a great start. To knock Al-Nassr out of the King’s Cup would really get the fans, some of whom have expressed doubts about the reappointment of the man who was fired from the same job in 2018, onside. He will be without injured right-back Mohammed Al-Breik as well as midfielder Abdulelah Al-Malki. Meanwhile, Mohammed Kanno and playmaker Matheus Pereira remain suspended.
For Russo, just two months into the job, this is a chance to achieve a famous victory. The league form has been outstanding with nine wins out of the past 10, though the recent 3-0 loss to Al-Ittihad suggests that winning the SPL is beyond the Yellows. Ironically, the former Boca boss has been getting the best out of Pity Martinez. The Argentine was a star for River Plate as they defeated Boca in the final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores, a performance that helped the 28-year-old win the South American Player of the Year award in the same year.
Injuries meant that the playmaker hasn’t played much since his big money signing in September 2020 but now he is looking like the player Al-Nassr thought they were getting almost 18 months ago. His last-minute penalty gave the club a crucial 4-3 win over Al-Batin last Thursday, and if he can do something similar on Monday he would become a hero. Al-Nassr are still smarting from losing to their rivals in the semifinal of the 2021 AFC Champions League, which Hilal went on to win. Serving some revenge would go down well.
There’s more to it than that. While both teams are still officially in the title race — Al-Nassr second and Al-Hilal fourth — leaders Al-Ittihad remain strong favorites to stay in first for the rest of the season. The King’s Cup offers their rivals’ best chance of silverware this year. It is a prestigious prize in its own right but also comes with a ticket to Asia and, at this stage of the season, neither can be sure of qualifying through their league position.
There are other teams with their eye on the cup. Leaders Al-Ittihad saw their 10-game winning streak in the league come to an end last week as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Al-Taawoun, and the two teams meet once again with a place in the last four at stake. Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli face off in what is another big clash. Al-Shabab will be looking to bounce back from that 5-0 loss at the hands of Al-Hilal, which ended their 17-game unbeaten run. The Riyadh club are not yet out of the title race completely, but a first championship since 2012 looks unlikely. Al-Ahli have less in the league to play for. The Jeddah giants have moved clear of the relegation zone to sit in mid-table. To win the King’s Cup for what would be a record 19th time would end a forgettable campaign on a major high. In the fourth tie, one of Al-Batin and Al-Feiha will progress to the semifinal and keep alive their hopes of a rare piece of silverware.
All eyes, however, will be on Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr — in Buenos Aires as well as Riyadh.
Beijing Olympics closes after drama, doping and golden Gu
‘Bird’s Nest’ stadium was the scene for a celebratory, snowflake-themed closing ceremony
Updated 21 February 2022
AFP
BEIJING: A Beijing Winter Olympics which saw sporting drama and milestones but was tarnished by a Russian doping scandal ended on Sunday with an uplifting closing ceremony.
The Games will be remembered for new stars such as Eileen Gu but also for the doping controversy which engulfed 15-year-old figure skater Kamila Valieva and because they took place inside a vast COVID-secure “bubble.”
The “Bird’s Nest” stadium, which also took center stage when Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Games, was the scene for a celebratory, snowflake-themed closing ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping and a socially distanced crowd seated among red lanterns.
Declaring the Games closed and handing over to 2026 hosts Milano-Cortina, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach hailed an “unforgettable Olympic experience.”
There was no feared mass outbreak of COVID at the Games or in the wider community in the Chinese capital, but Bach said: “If we want to finally overcome this pandemic, we must be faster, we must aim higher, we must be stronger — we must stand together.
“In this Olympic spirit of solidarity, we call on the international community: Give equal access to vaccines for everybody around the world.”
Fireworks lit up the night sky as the ceremony reached its crescendo, spelling out the words “ONE WORLD.”
Since the opening ceremony on February 4, a new global star emerged in the form of 18-year-old freestyle skier Gu, who was born in California but switched to China in 2019 and became the unofficial face of the Games.
There was a new men’s figure skating champion in 22-year-old Nathan Chen of the United States, who dethroned two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, in what could be the Japanese legend’s final appearance at a Games.
Another iconic figure of winter sports, the American snowboarder Shaun White, will definitely not return to competition of any sort after calling it quits.
The 35-year-old’s last event ended agonizingly out of the medals and he was in tears as he bid farewell to snowboarding — “the love of my life.”
There was bitter disappointment for his fellow American, the alpine ski star Mikaela Shiffrin, one of the biggest names at the Games but who went home without a medal.
There were tears from Valieva after it emerged that she had failed a drugs test prior to the Games, catapulting her to the forefront of yet another Russian doping controversy to mar an Olympics and piling intense pressure on the teenager.
In what will go down as a notorious episode in the history of the Winter Olympics, the pre-tournament favorite for singles gold fell several times on the ice in the finals, to audible gasps from the socially distanced crowd of hand-picked spectators.
Her doping case looks certain to drag on in the coming months, long after the Games have packed up. She was allowed to skate in the Chinese capital but has not been cleared of doping.
In a Games first, the skating team medals were not awarded after Valieva played a starring role in propelling the Russians to gold, ahead of the United States and Japan.
The American skaters made an 11th-hour court bid on Saturday to get their hands on their medals before they went home, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected it. China and its ruling Communist Party will look back on a soft-power success.
Fears about a mass COVID outbreak in the “closed loop” bubble sealing the nearly 3,000 athletes and about 65,000 others never materialized.
Some athletes did though catch the illness and the pandemic was never far away — Russia and Canada’s women ice hockey teams played each other wearing medical masks after the results of their daily PCR tests failed to arrive in time.
Concerns about human rights had dominated the buildup, with the United States leading a diplomatic boycott by its closest allies over China’s rights record, especially the fate of the Muslim Uyghur minority in Xinjiang. Their athletes did however compete.
China warned in the fraught lead-up that foreign athletes criticizing the authorities could face consequences, but in the end, any protests against the hosts were extremely muted.
There were numerous records — among them American bobsleigher Elana Meyers Taylor becoming the most decorated Black athlete in the history of the Winter Olympics.
Snowboarder Zoi Sadowski Synnott made history for New Zealand, winning her country’s first Winter Games gold; with Gu pocketing two golds, the hosts enjoyed a significant medal bump and finished third in the medals table with nine golds.
That was easily their best performance in the Winter Games, a place ahead of chief geopolitical rival the United States, on eight golds.
For the second Games in a row, Norway topped the medals table, with 16 golds. Germany were second on 12.
Piatek fires Fiorentina into Champions League race
Polish international Piatek netted a well-taken fifth goal in six appearances in all competitions
Updated 20 February 2022
AFP
MILAN: Krzysztof Piatek put his new club Fiorentina in the race for the Champions League with the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Atalanta, who have announced new American investment.
Polish international Piatek netted a well-taken fifth goal in six appearances in all competitions since returning to Italy in January to move Fiorentina up to seventh on 42 points.
Vincenzo Italiano’s side, who lost star striker Dusan Vlahovic to Juventus last month, are only five points away from the Champions League spots after their former forward’s new club drew 1-1 with Torino on Friday.
Juve’s derby stalemate gave Atalanta the chance to move up one place to fourth with a win in Florence, but they offered very little once Ruslan Malinovskyi was denied a leveler shortly after going behind, for Hans Hateboer straying marginally offside in the buildup.
Coach Gian Piero Gasperini was sent off after that goal was ruled out as he was livid Hateboer was ruled to have interfered with play.
Atalanta, missing attackers Duvan Zapata, Josip Ilicic and Luis Muriel, looked like potential title challengers at the turn of the year but have won just one of their six league matches in 2022 and are at risk of not making the Champions League.
They announced on Friday that a group of investors led by American Stephen Pagliuca had agreed to purchase 55 percent of La Dea, the holding company run by the Percassi family which holds 86 percent of Atalanta’s share capital.
Antonio Percassi, who after playing over 100 games for Atalanta in the 1970s quit football in his 20s to move into business, will remain chairman while his son Luca keeps his position as chief executive with Pagliuca a new co-chairman.
Atalanta did not say how much the investors led by Pagliuca — co-owner of NBA basketball team Boston Celtics and co-chairman of Bain Capital which manages around $155 billion in assets — had paid for 47.3 percent of the club.
The Percassis remain the largest single shareholders of Atalanta with 38.7 percent, with the remaining 14 percent held outside La Dea in the hands of other investors including those with small stakes.
The new investment further boosts Atalanta’s position as Serie A’s most financially healthy club, which consistently posts profits and has suffered much less during the COVID-19 pandemic even though its home city of Bergamo was hit extremely hard when the virus arrived in Europe.
Saudi women’s national football team beat Seychelles in historic international win
Team overseen by German coach Monika Staab claimed first-ever victory with 2-0 triumph
Maldives mini-tournament will see KSA women battle hosts on Feb. 24 in capital
Updated 20 February 2022
Ali Khaled
MALE: The Saudi women’s national football team has won its first ever international, overcoming the Seychelles 2-0 in a friendly match in the Maldives on Sunday night.
The match was always going to be a historic one for the Falcons whatever the result, but the team overseen by German coach Monika Staab ensured the occasion was marked in triumphant manner with a fine display at the Maldives National Stadium in Male.
Al-Bandari Mubarak gave the Saudis the lead on 14 minutes to become Saudi women football’s first-ever international goalscorer, and the lead was maintained until halftime.
The lead was doubled only four minutes after the break when Maryam Al-Tamimi converted from the penalty spot. There would be no more addition to the scoreline and Staab would have been delighted that her team kept a clean sheet to add to the two strikes.
Having completed an intensive training camp in the Kingdom, the squad landed in the Maldives on Thursday to continue the preparation ahead of their debut match against the Seychelles, before turning their attention to the match against hosts Maldives on Feb. 24.
Staab had stressed that the goal of the mini-tournament was to gain as much experience as possible.
“Our goal is for the players to gain the experience necessary to play international matches, in addition to our aim for our official entry into the FIFA classification.”
The Women’s Football Department — part of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation — will hope that these two fixtures are the start of a journey that will see the team eventually gain FIFA certification.
The rapid development of women’s football in the Kingdom was further aided by the establishment last November of the new Regional Football League, which involves 16 teams split across three regions: Central, Western and Eastern, with six teams based in the first two and four in the east.
Eight teams progressed to the National Football Championship, which was contested at the start of the year and won by Al-Mamlaka after they defeated Challenge 7-0 in the final.