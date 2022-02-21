You are here

Egypt produces 30m doses of Vaccera-Sinovac vaccine

Egypt produces 30m doses of Vaccera-Sinovac vaccine
A lab technician holds a vial of China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine in the visual inspection unit of the Holding Company for Biological Products and Vaccines (Vacsera), Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 31, 2021. (Reuters)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt produces 30m doses of Vaccera-Sinovac vaccine

Egypt produces 30m doses of Vaccera-Sinovac vaccine
  • Cairo has delivered the first batch of 500,000 doses of locally produced COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority
  • Egypt is also preparing to export locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccines to African countries
CAIRO: Egypt has produced more than 30 million doses of the Vaccera-Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine, and will be able to produce 100 million doses this year, said Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, acting minister of health and population.

Cairo has also delivered the first batch of 500,000 doses of locally produced COVID-19 vaccines to the Palestinian Authority, he added during a joint press conference with Chinese Ambassador to Egypt Liao Liqiang. 

Abdel Ghaffar said his country seeks to become a regional center for vaccine production. Egypt is preparing to export locally manufactured COVID-19 vaccines to African countries.

Liao referred to cooperation between Egypt and China in producing COVID-19 vaccines throughout the pandemic.

He said his country has provided Egypt with 67 million doses of Chinese vaccines, and intends to send 60 million doses this year.

DUBAI: The UAE extended on Monday a decision to ground all private drones and light sports aircraft used for recreational purposes until further notice, Emirates News Agency said.

The original decision was announced in January, following a deadly attack on the UAE by the Houthi militia.

Entities and companies that have work contracts or commercial projects that depend on the use of drones must communicate with the General Authority for Civil Aviation to obtain the necessary exceptions and permits to carry out their work and projects during this period, WAM reported.

Developing 

Iranian fighter jet crashes into school, three killed

Iranian fighter jet crashes into school, three killed
Updated 21 February 2022
AP

Iranian fighter jet crashes into school, three killed

Iranian fighter jet crashes into school, three killed
  • The aircraft was on a training mission when it went down
Updated 21 February 2022
AP

Tehran: An Iranian F-5 fighter jet crashed into a school compound in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday, killing two crew and a passerby, authorities said.
“Luckily the school was closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic,” local official Mohammad-Bagher Honarvar told state television.
The aircraft was on a training mission when it went down around 9:00 am (0530 GMT) in the city’s central district of Monajem, said Honavar, who heads a crisis management unit in East Azerbaijan province.
The head of the local Red Crescent organization said the plane crashed into an external wall, and that one of the dead was a nearby resident.
A blaze broke out at the crash site and firefighters were seen battling the flames as a crowd looked on, in video footage by the official news agency IRNA.
The charred remains of the warplane could be seen amid the rubble of the school’s blackened facade.
The plane had been stationed at the Shahid Fakouri air base in Tabriz, base commander General Reza Youssefi told the broadcaster, adding that it was heading back from the training mission when it encountered a technical problem that prevented it from landing.
Iran’s airforce has some 300 warplanes, mostly Russian MiG-29 and Sukhoi-25 fighters that date back to the Soviet era, as well as Chinese F-7s, and French Mirage F1s.
The fleet also includes some American F-4 and F-5 jets that date back to the regime of the Western-backed shah, who was ousted in the 1979 Islamic revolution.
Experts say that only some of these aircraft are operational.
In August 2006, Iran announced it had developed a new warplane named “Azarakhsh” (Lightning) which it described as similar to the F-5.
A year later it unveiled another home-grown jet calling it “Saegheh” (Thunder), saying it was similar to the American F-18.
But some Western military experts have said the Saegheh is a derivative of the F-5.
Monday’s fighter jet crash was the first accident involving a military plane reported by Iran since December 2019.
Back then, a MiG-29 warplane went down near a dormant volcano in the country’s northwest during a test flight, according to official media.
Three days later the military confirmed the death of the pilot.
In January 2019, a military cargo plane overshot a runway, crashed and caught fire during a botched landing near the capital Tehran.
At the time the army said 15 people were killed in the accident.
A combat jet also crashed in Tabriz during military exercises in September 2011, local media reported.
Iran has been subject to severe US sanctions since 2018 when the US withdrew from a landmark nuclear deal struck three years earlier between Tehran and world powers.
Talks are underway in Vienna to revive the deal and Iran is calling for sanctions to be lifted.

Egypt slams Ethiopian power generation from Renaissance Dam

Egypt slams Ethiopian power generation from Renaissance Dam
Updated 21 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt slams Ethiopian power generation from Renaissance Dam

Egypt slams Ethiopian power generation from Renaissance Dam
Updated 21 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Ethiopia is “violating the commitments of the 2015 Declaration of Principles” by unilaterally starting electricity generation from the Renaissance Dam, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry has warned.

The agreement — signed by Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan — stipulates “cooperation on the basis of mutual understanding, mutual benefit, goodwill and the principles of international law.”

On Sunday, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed inaugurated the first operation to generate electricity from the Renaissance Dam in the presence of senior officials, including former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn and former President Malatu Tshome.

During a tour of the power plant, Ahmed said: “Water will continue to flow to Sudan and Egypt during power generation, and we succeeded in making the world see what we were talking about, which is that Ethiopia does not have any intentions to build a dam for the sake of starving our Egyptian and Sudanese brothers.”

Official media reported that the dam, located in western Ethiopia near the border with Sudan, had started generating 375 megawatts of electricity from one of its 13 turbines. 

Mohamed Abdel-Aty, Egypt’s minister of water resources and irrigation, has said his country is one of the most water-scarce in the world.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi recently stressed “the need to reach a fair, balanced and binding legal agreement on filling and operating the Renaissance Dam, in accordance with the rules of international law and the outcomes of the (UN) Security Council in this regard, within an appropriate timeframe and without any unilateral measures.”

Negotiations related to the dam have been officially suspended since last April. Egypt and Sudan reject Ethiopia’s insistence on filling the dam before reaching a binding agreement.

Battle for the Nile
How will Egypt be impacted by Ethiopia filling its GERD reservoir ?
Enter
keywords
Iran’s Raisi, Qatar’s Emir sign bilateral accords in Doha

Iran’s Raisi, Qatar’s Emir sign bilateral accords in Doha
Updated 21 February 2022
AP
Reuters

Iran’s Raisi, Qatar’s Emir sign bilateral accords in Doha

Iran’s Raisi, Qatar’s Emir sign bilateral accords in Doha
  • Raisi is expected to speak to the summit on Tuesday
Updated 21 February 2022
AP Reuters

TEHRAN: Iran’s president has arrived in Qatar for a summit of gas exporting countries, the state-run news outlet reported Monday.
IRNA said President Ebrahim Raisi is leading a delegation to the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Doha, designed to develop economic, energy and political cooperation between Iran and Qatar. It is Raisi’s first foreign trip since he took office in August, and he is the first Iranian president to visit Doha in 11 years. 
IRNA said five ministers, including those leading the country’s foreign and oil policies, accompanied the Iranian president.
Raisi is expected to speak to the summit on Tuesday.

Iran’s President and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani have signed a number of bilateral agreements in Doha on Monday, Iranian state television and Qatar’s Al-Jazeera network showed.
The agreements included two energy deals but further details were not immediately available.
 

Jordan’s prime minister contracts COVID-19 — state media

Jordan’s prime minister contracts COVID-19 — state media
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters

Jordan’s prime minister contracts COVID-19 — state media

Jordan’s prime minister contracts COVID-19 — state media
  • The prime minister will isolate at home after returning to Jordan
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters

CAIRO: Jordan’s Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh has contracted COVID-19 during an official visit to Egypt, the state news agency Petra quoted the information minister as saying on Monday.
COVID-19 tests after a meeting between Khasawneh and his Egyptian counterpart proved positive and all other official meetings were canceled, including a planned meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the minister added.
The prime minister will isolate at home after returning to Jordan, the report said.

