Havas Group to open ‘virtual village’ in the metaverse

DUBAI: Integrated advertising group Havas, which has 68 offices in 100 countries, is opening its first virtual office in the metaverse.
The company, which refers to its offices as “villages,” will inaugurate the virtual village in The Sandbox video game, offering clients an augmented experience. The new village is expected to open at the end of April.
Through programming, content, animation and gamification, the group will organize conferences, events and product launches in the metaverse.
Last year, the group launched Metaverse by Havas, a new consulting, creative and media offering dedicated to helping brands in the metaverse.
“The metaverse provides a wealth of new media and new opportunities for the communications sector and for brands. Whether the aim is to create original and meaningful experiences, reach out to new target audiences, or simply reinforce an existing bond, the possibilities are practically endless,” said Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO, Havas Group, in a statement.
The new virtual village will also include a recruitment service, which aims to improve the employee experience, including the onboarding process.
“With Havas now a player in The Sandbox, we are banking on the metaverse because we are convinced of its potential in terms of accessing creative and innovative profiles, with highly sought-after skills ranging from tech to data,” said Céline Merle-Beral, global chief human resources officer, Havas Group.
She added: “In doing so, the group is enhancing its employer brand, offering an enriched candidate experience, and breaking new ground in our campus management strategy. The metaverse is a fantastic opportunity for us to attract tomorrow’s top talent.”