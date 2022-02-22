You are here

Havas Group to open 'virtual village' in the metaverse
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

  New virtual village will be used for conferences, product launches and more
DUBAI: Integrated advertising group Havas, which has 68 offices in 100 countries, is opening its first virtual office in the metaverse.

The company, which refers to its offices as “villages,” will inaugurate the virtual village in The Sandbox video game, offering clients an augmented experience. The new village is expected to open at the end of April.

Through programming, content, animation and gamification, the group will organize conferences, events and product launches in the metaverse.

Last year, the group launched Metaverse by Havas, a new consulting, creative and media offering dedicated to helping brands in the metaverse.

“The metaverse provides a wealth of new media and new opportunities for the communications sector and for brands. Whether the aim is to create original and meaningful experiences, reach out to new target audiences, or simply reinforce an existing bond, the possibilities are practically endless,” said Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO, Havas Group, in a statement.

The new virtual village will also include a recruitment service, which aims to improve the employee experience, including the onboarding process.

“With Havas now a player in The Sandbox, we are banking on the metaverse because we are convinced of its potential in terms of accessing creative and innovative profiles, with highly sought-after skills ranging from tech to data,” said Céline Merle-Beral, global chief human resources officer, Havas Group.

She added: “In doing so, the group is enhancing its employer brand, offering an enriched candidate experience, and breaking new ground in our campus management strategy. The metaverse is a fantastic opportunity for us to attract tomorrow’s top talent.”

Users should be allowed to sue US tech giants under EU rules, civil groups say

The Digital Markets Act targets Apple, Alphabet unit Google, Facebook parent Meta, Amazon and Microsoft. (File/Reuters)
The Digital Markets Act targets Apple, Alphabet unit Google, Facebook parent Meta, Amazon and Microsoft. (File/Reuters)
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

Users should be allowed to sue US tech giants under EU rules, civil groups say

The Digital Markets Act targets Apple, Alphabet unit Google, Facebook parent Meta, Amazon and Microsoft. (File/Reuters)
  Users should be allowed to take US tech giants to court for breaching landmark EU rules, say civil society groups
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Individual users should be allowed to take US tech giants to court for breaching landmark EU rules aimed at curbing their power, Privacy International, pan-European consumer group BEUC and a number of academics said on Tuesday.
The call by the coalition of 31 groups and academics comes as EU lawmakers and EU countries thrashed out the final points of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager just over a year ago before it can become law.
The draft DMA sets out a list of dos and don’ts for online gatekeepers, in effect targeting Apple, Alphabet unit Google, Facebook parent Meta, Amazon and Microsoft.
It only allows business users to sue violating companies.
“The DMA must enable users, both individually and collectively, to bring enforcement actions for violation of DMA rules before national courts,” the group said in an open letter to EU institutions.
While EU lawmakers are open to the idea, EU countries have so far ignored the demand.
The coalition also urged lawmakers and EU countries to let consumer bodies and representatives of civil society take part in processes set out under the draft rules so that their needs would be reflected in the Commission’s decisions on the tech giants.
Other signatories of the open letter include US-based Center for Digital Democracy and the Consumer Federation of America, the Civil Liberties Union for Europe, European Digital Rights and academics from the University of Oxford, the Vienna University of Economics and Business and the University of Amsterdam.

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

Rana Ayyub (pictured) has been the target of a relentless campaign of online abuse — including death and rape threats. (TIME)
Rana Ayyub (pictured) has been the target of a relentless campaign of online abuse — including death and rape threats. (TIME)
Updated 22 February 2022
AFP

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

Rana Ayyub (pictured) has been the target of a relentless campaign of online abuse — including death and rape threats. (TIME)
  UN human rights activists call for an end to "misogynistic and sectarian" online attacks against a Muslim Indian woman journalist
Updated 22 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: UN rights experts have called for an end to “misogynistic and sectarian” online attacks against a Muslim Indian woman journalist, asking the authorities to investigate the harassment.
Rana Ayyub, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu nationalist ideology of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been the target of a relentless campaign of online abuse — including death and rape threats.
She is the “victim of intensifying attacks and threats online by far-right Hindu nationalist groups,” the independent rapporteurs, who do not speak for the United Nations but are mandated to report to it, said in a statement Monday.
They said these attacks were in response to Ayyub’s reporting on issues affecting India’s minority Muslims, her criticism of the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and her commentary on the recent hijab ban at schools and colleges in the southern state of Karnataka.
The rapporteurs added that the Indian government had failed to condemn or investigate the attacks.
She “has been subjected to legal harassment by the Indian authorities in relation to her reporting,” they said, including the freezing of her bank account and other assets.
Ayyub, 37, began as an investigative journalist and wrote a book accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being complicit in deadly sectarian violence in Gujarat in 2002, when he was state premier.
Investigators cleared Modi of involvement.
She has since become a commentator for The Washington Post and other media.
This week, the Post put out a full-page advert saying Ayyub faces threats almost daily and that the free press is “under attack” in India.
The Indian mission at the UN in Geneva tweeted in response to the rapporteurs’ statement that allegations of “so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted,” and that advancing “a misleading narrative only tarnishes” the UN’s reputation.
Other journalists have also complained of increased harassment under Modi, whose government has been accused of trying to silence critical reporting.
Media rights group Reporters Without Borders places India at a lowly 142 in its World Press Freedom Index, saying that under Modi, “pressure has increased on the media to toe the Hindu nationalist government’s line.”
“The coordinated hate campaigns waged on social networks against journalists who dare to speak or write about subjects that annoy Hindutva (hard-line Hindu ideology) followers are terrifying and include calls for the journalists concerned to be murdered,” according to RSF.
“The campaigns are particularly violent when the targets are women.”

Trump's Truth Social tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted

The app was available shortly before midnight and was the top free app available on the App Store early Monday. (AFP)
The app was available shortly before midnight and was the top free app available on the App Store early Monday. (AFP)
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters

Trump’s Truth Social tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted

The app was available shortly before midnight and was the top free app available on the App Store early Monday. (AFP)
  Many users reported either having trouble registering for an account or were added to a waitlist
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple’s App Store, potentially marking the former president’s return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year.
The app was available shortly before midnight ET and was the top free app available on the App Store early Monday. Truth Social was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc. devices belonging to users who had pre-ordered the app.
Many users reported either having trouble registering for an account or were added to a waitlist with a message: “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.”
The app has been available for people invited to use it during its test phase, Reuters previously reported.
Trump was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.
Led by former Republican US Representative Devin Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social, joins a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on more established platforms.
So far none of the newer companies, which include Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble, have come close to matching the popularity of their mainstream counterparts.
“This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That’s going to be awesome, because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform,” Nunes said in a Sunday appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”
“Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think by the by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational at least within the United States,” he added.
Truth Social’s app store page detailing its version history showed the first public version of the app, or version 1.0 was available a day ago, confirming a Reuters report. The current version 1.0.1 includes “bug fixes,” according to the page.

DRUMMING SUPPORT
On Friday, Nunes was on the app urging users to follow more accounts, share photos and videos and participate in conversations, in an apparent attempt to drum up activity, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Among Nunes’ posts, he welcomed a new user who appeared to be a Catholic priest and encouraged him to invite more priests to join, according to the person with knowledge of the matter.
Even as details of the app begin trickling out, TMTG remains mostly shrouded in secrecy and is regarded with skepticism by some in tech and media circles. It is unclear, for example, how the company is funding its current growth.
TMTG is planning to list in New York through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) and stands to receive $293 million in cash that DWAC holds in a trust, assuming no DWAC shareholder redeems their shares, TMTG said in an Oct. 21 press release.
Additionally, in December TMTG raised $1 billion committed financing from private investors; that money also will not be available until the DWAC deal closes.
Digital World’s activities have come under scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to a regulatory filing, and the deal is likely months away from closing.

Meta tells advertisers mixed reality could be a few years away

Meta announced Project Cambria, a headset that will feature mixed reality capabilities and include face and eye tracking. (File/AFP)
Meta announced Project Cambria, a headset that will feature mixed reality capabilities and include face and eye tracking. (File/AFP)
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters

Meta tells advertisers mixed reality could be a few years away

Meta announced Project Cambria, a headset that will feature mixed reality capabilities and include face and eye tracking. (File/AFP)
  Technology that merges the virtual and physical worlds could start to become a reality for consumers in a few years
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Technology that merges the virtual and physical worlds could start to become a reality for consumers in a few years, Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc. has told advertising agencies, giving more details of its vision for the creation of the metaverse.
Mixed reality (MR) technology could allow a person wearing an MR headset to use a real world object to trigger a virtual world reaction, like hitting a video game character with a real world baseball bat, for instance.
It is one of three types of extended reality technologies often associated with the metaverse. Augmented reality exists, with mobile games like Pokemon Go, but players cannot affect the digital world with a physical object. Virtual reality headsets, like Meta’s Oculus, immerse users into a fully virtual world where they can interact with the environment.
The comments from Meta came on a Zoom call with ad agencies on Thursday, which was scheduled to help advertisers better understand the metaverse, said an agency executive who attended the call. It was Meta’s first roundtable discussion with agencies about the metaverse.
The estimate of mixed reality being a few years away brings additional detail to the timeline of building the metaverse, the futuristic idea of a network of virtual worlds that can be accessed from different devices, which Meta has said could take a decade to build.
Some mixed reality headsets are available, but are not yet geared toward general consumers. Microsoft’s HoloLens 2, which was introduced in 2019, retails for $3,500 and is geared for workplace use.
At its annual Connect conference in October, Meta announced Project Cambria, a headset that will feature mixed reality capabilities and include face and eye tracking. The headset is expected to be released this year.
In the meantime, Meta continued to advise advertisers to experiment with augmented reality ads, such as photo and video filters that overlay digital images onto the real world, the ad agency executive said. The comments reiterated Meta’s pitch at ad industry conferences.
Meta said brands could partner with content creators on AR ads or use the technology for virtual clothing try-ons.
The roundtable with agencies lacked detail on what ad formats could be built for the metaverse, or what specific controls would be in place to prevent brands from appearing next to unsuitable content or actions, the agency executive said.
Advertisers are also looking for detail on how the effectiveness of ads in the metaverse will be measured, and will be asking “what did I get for my money?” the executive said.
A Meta spokesperson declined to comment.

Engine roar will live on thanks to BMW and Serviceplan Middle East campaign

Engine roar will live on thanks to BMW and Serviceplan Middle East campaign
Engine roar will live on thanks to BMW and Serviceplan Middle East campaign

Engine roar will live on thanks to BMW and Serviceplan Middle East campaign
  'Museum of Sound' captures the voice of the BMW M for future generations
DUBAI: BMW Middle East in partnership with its Dubai importer AGMC, and agency Serviceplan Middle East has released a new NFT, or non-fungible token, campaign called the “Museum of Sound.”

Electric cars are becoming more commonplace as consumers look to a sustainable future. By 2023, BMW will have 25 electric car models on the road, and so the car maker wanted to record and archive the sound of the BMW M engines in its latest campaign.

“A BMW M engine sound is something so unique that fans all over the world get goosebumps whenever they hear its roar,” said Andre Couto, creative director of Serviceplan Middle East, in a statement.

The campaign “came as an idea to immortalize these sounds and these feelings so future generations can appreciate these masterpieces as unique NFTs that we gave to the most valuable BMW M fans, the owners,” he added.

The 19 NFTs were recorded at the Dubai Autodrome Club circuit with the cooperation of several BMW M owners, who followed a pace car driven by racing champion Bruno Spengler so that they could match his braking and track lines, said Kenneth Barnes, senior art director, Serviceplan Middle East.

“Using external mics rigged near the exhaust, engine bay and in the cabin, we documented their rev-ups, downshifts, roars and those crackles and pops. We were particular on the timing of the recording session, as the speed of sound is affected by wind, temperature and humidity,” he said.

Barnes added: “We converted the vehicle’s audio recordings to bend the sound wave into an abstract reactive art giving a unique visual experience and these were preserved as a 1 of 1 ethically-created NFTs.” 

The Museum of Sound NFTs are available on NFT marketplace OpenSea.

