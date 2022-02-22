You are here

Stray cows put other issues to pasture as India's biggest state prepares to vote

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party listen to their leader and union minister Smriti Irani during an election campaign rally in Allahabad, ahead of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. (AFP)
Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party listen to their leader and union minister Smriti Irani during an election campaign rally in Allahabad, ahead of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. (AFP)
date 2022-02-22

Supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party listen to their leader and union minister Smriti Irani during an election campaign rally in Allahabad, ahead of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections. (AFP)
  • Farmers and experts say increasing cattle population caused by policies introduced by ruling BJP
  • PM Modi this week promised that he will ‘get rid’ of the issue
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The buildup of stray cows in India’s most populous state has grown into one of the main issues in the ongoing regional elections as voters head to the polls on Wednesday.  

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh, a largely impoverished state of 200 million people in northern India, say the number of stray cows ambling around towns and villages has been increasing and becoming a menace for crops; a disruption farmers and experts say is caused by policies implemented by the state’s governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Protecting cows, which are considered sacred to Hindus, was an important measure designed to boost support for the BJP in the heavily populated and Hindi-speaking belt that has been a heartland for the party.

When the party took power in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, officials introduced policies that included a ban on cow slaughter and traditional cattle markets, as well as closures of butcher houses.

The measures led to a huge rise in the cattle population, subsequently impacting local farmers and their sources of income. Cow attacks, which led to heavy injuries and some deaths, have also blighted the state.

“The issue of stray cattle has deprived us of our peace,” 42-year-old Ashok Kumar Yadav, from the state’s Mainpuri district, told Arab News.

Like many other farmers across Uttar Pradesh, where agriculture is a mainstay, Yadav stays awake at night to guard his field or face losing their crops to the cattle.

“We have to be on guard all the time,” he added.

Yadav and his peers used to sell their old cattle in the markets or slaughterhouses for extra income, but he reported that farmers are “badly suffering” due to that economic opportunity being snatched away.

There were about 1.16 million stray cows in Uttar Pradesh according to the 2019 Livestock Census, up more than 17 percent compared to 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would “get rid” of the problem during an election rally in the state on Monday, promising that officials will create a system that would generate income for the population.

Uttar Pradesh is one of five Indian states voting in phases in February and March, in what is seen as a barometer of Modi and BJP’s popularity ahead of general elections in 2024. Election results are expected on March 10.

While religion has been one of the main issues in previous elections across India, this time voters in Uttar Pradesh appear more focused on their ripple effect in the economy.

“Last time I voted for the BJP in the name of religion, but now we realize that politics of religion damages us very badly,” Shiv Veer Singh, a farmer from Etawah district, told Arab News.

“The disruption of the age-old economic cycle in the name of cow protection has damaged us all economically,” Singh said.

The BJP said they were working to address the issue.

“We have taken several steps for the protection of cattle by acquiring lands meant for cattle grazing. We took steps in building lots of cow shelters,” Rakesh Tripathi, the BJP spokesperson in Uttar Pradesh, told Arab News.

The Samajwadi Party, seen as a main challenger to BJP’s incumbency in Uttar Pradesh, has promised over $6,500 to those who have died to cow attacks.

Stray cattle is a “serious issue” for the rural economy that “did not exist until five years ago,” said Delhi-based economist Prof. Santosh Mehrotra from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Mehrotra added that the disruption of the cattle economy in rural India has also impacted other industries, including meat exports and leather and footwear, with the former valued at about $4 billion in 2015.

“The BJP only did politics in the name of cow shelters but did nothing to save cattle or take care of them,” political analyst Asad Rizvi told Arab News.

“People are angry over the issue of stray cattle and the BJP might have to pay a political price for this,” he said.

Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain

Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain
date 2022-02-22
Roel Raymond

Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain

Sri Lanka seeks compensation for illegal waste shipment from Britain
  • Environment lawyer hails ‘significant step’ after 3,000 tons of illegally imported waste returned to the UK
  • Sri Lanka among Asian nations that have rejected exports of hazardous material from developed countries in recent years
Updated 54 sec ago
Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is seeking compensation for damage caused by waste imported illegally from the UK, an official said on Tuesday, as the South Asian country shipped out the last of several hundred containers of unwanted refuse. 

A total of 263 shipping containers from Britain, holding more than 3,000 tons of waste, arrived at the port of Colombo under the guise of scrap metal for recycling in 2019. But a foul smell emanating from the shipment led to the discovery of rotting hazardous waste, including soiled mattresses and suspected human remains. 

“There were delays in repatriation due to COVID-19,” Ajit Weerasundara, deputy chairman of Sri Lanka’s Central Environmental Agency, told Arab News, “but the last 45 containers left (on Monday).”

Sri Lanka sent back the first batch to the UK in 2020, while the remaining containers were sealed “to make sure there was no more damage to the environment” before being returned, Weerasundara said. 

Sri Lanka is party to the Basel Convention, which controls transnational movements of hazardous waste and its disposal, especially in developing nations. 

The government has confirmed it has written to the Basel Secretariat in Switzerland, and is finalizing paperwork seeking compensation for damage caused by the hazardous material that arrived two years ago. 

Environmental lawyer and activist Jagath Gunawardene described this week’s developments as “a significant step for Sri Lanka.”

The country is one of several Asian nations to reject exports of hazardous material from developed nations in recent years. These include Malaysia, which between 2019 and April last year sent 267 containers of illegal plastic waste back to their countries of origin. 

Gunawardene highlighted efforts by the Colombo-based Center for Environmental Justice, which filed a case against the parties it held responsible for the import, specifically the CEA and Customs, following the 2020 discovery. 

“We filed because we wanted to have this garbage repatriated and because we wanted to hold those responsible accountable,” Hemantha Withanage, CEJ executive director, told Arab News. 

The government has managed to send back the waste, but the CEJ is still waiting for officials to file a case against those who imported the illegal waste. 

“There may still be other containers with material like this at the port, we don’t know — these were the only ones that were discovered,” Withanage said.

London lawyer injected supermarket food with blood, court hears

The Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores were required to remove all their produce as a safety precaution, costing them nearly £500,000 ($679,000) in losses. (Reuters/File Photo)
The Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores were required to remove all their produce as a safety precaution, costing them nearly £500,000 ($679,000) in losses. (Reuters/File Photo)
date 2022-02-22
Arab News

London lawyer injected supermarket food with blood, court hears

The Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores were required to remove all their produce as a safety precaution, costing them nearly £500,000 ($679,000) in losses. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Psychosis and drug use inspired Leoaai Elghareeb’s actions: Psychiatrist
  • He is accused of assault and contaminating goods in 3 stores
Updated 25 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A lawyer injected food with syringes filled with his own blood in supermarkets in the British capital, a court has heard.

Leoaai Elghareeb, 37, threw blood-filled syringes and eggs in three supermarkets in west London on Aug. 25 last year. He also threw a syringe at a doctor.

The Waitrose, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores were required to remove all their produce as a safety precaution, costing them nearly £500,000 ($679,000) in losses.

Prosecutor Philip Stott told Isleworth Crown Court that Elghareeb “is accused of doing two types of things: Firstly contaminating goods, and secondly assaulting two people, a Bilal Ansari and a Dr. Meghana Kulkarni.”

Elghareeb threw syringes at people and assaulted store workers who confronted him, the court was told.

He threw a syringe at Kulkarni’s chest. Stott said: “Fortunately the syringe had no needle attached to it, and it just bounced off her without causing any injuries.”

Elghareeb entered the Waitrose store and began frantically jabbing food with needles, including apples and chicken tikka filets.

The court was shown CCTV footage of him throwing syringes and injecting products for two minutes.

He did the same down the road at a Sainsbury’s Local, where he also fought with a security guard and threw an egg. Elghareeb then went to Tesco Express, where workers were forced to close the store.

During the deep cleaning, the three supermarkets recovered 21 syringes that he had thrown or used.

Elghareeb is denying the charges on account of being “in the legal sense, insane at the time.” The court heard that he was riddled with delusional thoughts and was regularly using crystal meth to self-medicate for his mental health problems.

Dr. Bradley Hillier, a psychiatrist and consultant in mental health to the UN, told the court she believed that Elghareeb suffers from psychosis, causing him to be separated from reality.

Hillier said brain scans revealed that drug use had caused a loss of brain cells, adding: “I don’t think he appreciated that he thought it was morally or legally wrong because he psychotically believed that he would get in touch with the real police who would help him to get this implant out of his brain.

“At that time, Mr Elghareeb was so out of touch with reality that I don’t think he would fully appreciate the consequences of those actions in those specific terms.”

Ukraine war must be stopped at all costs: UN

Russia’s troop deployment into eastern Ukraine followed a decision to recognize the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states. (Reuters)
Russia’s troop deployment into eastern Ukraine followed a decision to recognize the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states. (Reuters)
date 2022-02-22
Ephrem Kossaify

Ukraine war must be stopped at all costs: UN

Russia’s troop deployment into eastern Ukraine followed a decision to recognize the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states. (Reuters)
  • Emergency Security Council meeting called by Ukraine hears warnings of ‘dire consequences’ if Russia invades
  • Russian envoy rejects ‘emotional claims,’ and says troops’ role is to maintain peace in Donetsk and Luhansk regions
Updated 22 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: A major conflict between Russia and Ukraine must be prevented at all costs, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo has told an emergency session of the Security Council.

Briefing the council late on Monday, DiCarlo voiced concern over the intensifying shelling in Donetsk and Luhansk which followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send Russian troops into the two separatist pro-Moscow regions in the east of the country.

Artillery fire has led to a number of casualties, as well as the targeting of civilian infrastructure and mass evacuations.

Reminding Security Council members of their responsibilities under international humanitarian law, DiCarlo called for an immediate halt to hostilities, the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, and an end to inflammatory rhetoric.

The UN official described the coming hours and days as “critical,” and reiterated the UN’s commitment “to stay and deliver, and remain fully operational in Ukraine, including in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.”

Russia’s troop deployment into eastern Ukraine followed a decision to recognize the breakaway Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states.

Describing the deployment as a “peacekeeping mission,” Putin said that the move should have been made “a long time ago.”

After the announcement, Ukraine requested an urgent meeting of the Security Council, presided over by Russia this month.

The conflict in eastern Ukraine, now in its eighth year, has left more than 3.4 million Ukrainians in need of urgent humanitarian aid, according to the UN.

Ukrainian Ambassador Sergei Kyslystya described Russia as a “virus” spread by the Kremlin, making the UN “sick.”

He said Ukraine’s internationally recognized borders are unchangeable regardless of Russian actions and statements.

“We are on our land. We owe nothing to anyone. And we will not give away anything to anyone. We are not afraid of anything or anyone.”

US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield warned of “swift and severe” consequences should Russia invade Ukraine.

She said Putin “is testing our resolve” and accused the Russian leader of wanting to “demonstrate that through force, he can make a farce of the UN.”

Thomas-Greenfield began her address by recalling the Second World War, saying that the ensuing UN charter has “stood as a bulwark against the worst impulses of empires and autocrats.”

She added: “History tells us that looking the other way in the face of such hostility will be a far more costly path. Russia’s clear attack on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unprovoked. It is an attack on Ukraine’s status as a UN member state. It violates a basic principle of international law and it defies our charter.”

The US envoy accused Putin of seeking to create a pretext for a further invasion of Ukraine.

“The consequences of this action will be felt far beyond Ukraine’s borders,” she said.

Thomas-Greenfield added: “In this moment, no one can stand on the sidelines.”

UK Permanent Representative Barbara Woodward said: “Russia has brought us to the brink. We urge Russia to step back.”

She urged the Security Council to defend the territorial integrity of Ukraine and stay united in condemning “aggression against a sovereign nation.”

However, Russia’s Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia, who was presiding over the emergency meeting, dismissed what he called “a number of very emotional statements, categorical assessments and far-reaching conclusions.”

He urged Western envoys to “come to their senses, put aside their emotions and not make the situation worse.”

Nebenzia cited agreements “signed today by Luhansk and Donetsk People’s Republic,” reiterating that “maintaining peace in their territories will be carried out by the armed forces of the Russian Federation.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over Russia’s recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.

He described Russia’s troop deployment as “a violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and inconsistent with the principles of the charter of the United Nations.”

Guterres called for “the peaceful settlement of the conflict in accordance with the Minsk Agreements, as endorsed by the Security Council in resolution 2202.” 

Brother of Manchester Arena bomber, two other terrorists guilty of assaulting prison officer

Hashem Abedi, 24, conspired with his brother Salman Abedi in the deadly bombing of an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, killing 22. (AFP/File Photo)
Hashem Abedi, 24, conspired with his brother Salman Abedi in the deadly bombing of an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, killing 22. (AFP/File Photo)
date 2022-02-22
Arab News

Brother of Manchester Arena bomber, two other terrorists guilty of assaulting prison officer

Hashem Abedi, 24, conspired with his brother Salman Abedi in the deadly bombing of an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, killing 22. (AFP/File Photo)
  • Paul Edwards, 57, said he feared he would die in the sudden assault
  • Each terrorist had three or more years added to their sentences
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Three convicted terrorists, including the brother of the Manchester Arena bomber, have been found guilty of attacking a prison officer in a London prison’s high-security unit.

Prison officer Paul Edwards, 57, said he thought he would be killed when the three men attacked him in May 2020.

Attackers Hashem Abedi, Ahmed Hassan and Muhammed Saeed all had been convicted for terror-related offenses.

Abedi, 24, conspired with his brother Salman Abedi in the deadly bombing of an Arianna Grande concert in Manchester in 2017, killing 22 — many of them children.

Iraqi national Hassan injured 30 people when a homemade bomb partially exploded on a London tube train. He is serving time in jail for the attempted murder of 93 people in 2018.

Saeed had planned online to commit violent acts of terrorism.

Abedi, thought to be the ringleader of the attack on Edwards, was handed an additional three years and 10 months behind bars, while the other two men were given three each.

Abedi is already due to serve more than three decades behind bars for his role in the Manchester attack.

He was suspected of being the leader of a group of Islamist terrorist inmates inside Belmarsh’s “prison within a prison,” Woolwich Crown Court heard.

“I feared for my life, and I genuinely thought if I hadn’t fought back I would’ve ended up with at least extreme injuries or dead,” Edwards told the court.

During the trial, Abedi said: “I don’t think the sentence is going to make any difference.

“Inshallah (God willing), myself and all my brothers will be leaving the prison very soon.”

Judge Bobbie Cheema-Grubb told him: “Mr. Abedi, you have ahead of you many decades in custody.

“You say the sentence I pass will make no difference, and perhaps in your mind it will make no difference. But it is important that the law is applied and that each and every prisoner knows that if there is an attack on prison officers, they will be brought to justice.”

EU advises further relaxing travel rules for foreigners

EU advises further relaxing travel rules for foreigners
date 2022-02-22
AP

EU advises further relaxing travel rules for foreigners

EU advises further relaxing travel rules for foreigners
  • The European Council is recommending that EU nations next month lift all testing and quarantine requirements
  • The EU’s executive commission welcomed the non-binding guidance
Updated 22 February 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: European Union member countries agreed Tuesday that they should further facilitate tourist travel into the 27-nation bloc for people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus or have recovered from COVID-19.
The European Council is recommending that EU nations next month lift all testing and quarantine requirements for people who received vaccines authorized in the EU or approved by the World Health Organization.
Individuals who received the last dose of their primary vaccination series at least 14 days and no more than 270 days before arrival, or who have received a booster dose, would be eligible along with those who recovered from COVID-19 within 180 days of travel.
The EU’s executive commission welcomed the non-binding guidance, which also makes clear that no test or additional requirements should be applied to children under 6 who are traveling with an adult.
“The updates will further facilitate travel from outside the EU into the EU, and take into account the evolution of the pandemic, the increasing vaccination uptake worldwide and the administration of booster doses,” the European Commission said.
Travelers who received vaccines that were approved by WHO but are not authorized for use in the EU may still be asked to present a negative PCR test or to quarantine, the European Council said.
So far, the EU has authorized the COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax.

