Facebook did not label posts from top climate change deniers, report says

The Center for Countering Digital Hate said in an analysis that Facebook didn’t add labels to half of posts pushing content from top climate change deniers.(Reuters)
  • Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, has long been under scrutiny over the spread of misinformation on its platforms
  • "During the time frame of this report, we hadn't completely rolled out our labeling program, which very likely impacted the results," said Meta spokesman Kevin McAlister
DUBAI: Facebook did not add labels to half of posts pushing content from top climate change deniers, according to an analysis from the Center for Countering Digital Hate.
The research, released on Wednesday, also follows news that lawyers for Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen have filed a new complaint with the US Securities and Exchange Commission this month claiming the company misled investors about its efforts to tackle climate change and COVID-19 misinformation.
Facebook, now known as Meta Platforms, has long been under scrutiny over the spread of misinformation on its platforms.
The company said last year it would add informational labels to some posts about climate change, to direct users to its new Climate Science Information Center hub.
The UK-based Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) in a report last November identified a list of 10 digital publishers whose articles it said accounted for about 69 percent of Facebook interactions with climate denial articles, dubbed the “Toxic Ten.”
This week, CCDH said that in an analysis of 184 posts pushing articles featuring climate denial content from these publishers, 50.5 percent of posts did not have information labels.
CCDH said it had analyzed posts published between May 2021 and January 2022, after Meta announced its labeling feature had been rolled out to a number of countries including the United States.
“During the time frame of this report, we hadn’t completely rolled out our labeling program, which very likely impacted the results,” said Meta spokesman Kevin McAlister.
Meta said the initial phase of its labeling effort was only directed at posts seen by a small subset of users.
However, between Dec. 20 and Jan. 20, five out of 12 posts analyzed by CCDH did not have a label.
Meta said it combats climate change misinformation by “connecting people to reliable information in many languages from leading organizations through our Climate Science Center” and also working with independent fact-checkers (of which Reuters is one) to rate content for veracity and accordingly label and reduce its distribution.
One example of an unlabeled post highlighted by CCDH was a NewsBusters article that talked about “alarmist climate propaganda.” NewsBusters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
“Meta keeps claiming it cares about climate change, but they have failed to stop the spread of misinformation about climate change on their platform,” said CCDH Chief Executive Imran Ahmed in a statement.
The CCDH also said it wants Meta to release data on the effectiveness of its labels.
A new SEC complaint filed by Whistleblower Aid, first reported by the Washington Post, recently alleged that Facebook misled investors about its work to deal with climate misinformation.
It cited leaked discussions on Facebook’s internal message board that said awareness of its Climate Science Information Center was “very low” for users in western markets or that questioned the transparency around decisions over climate change misinformation. It also referenced leaked discussions which showed staff sparring over how the company should handle climate misinformation and flagging “prominent” instances of it on the platform.
“There are no one-size-fits-all solutions to stopping the spread of misinformation, but we’re committed to building new tools and policies to combat it,” said Meta spokesperson McAlister in a statement.

Facebook News allows users to access news on the US social media giant’s platform. (AFP)
Media
AFP subsidiary to curate Facebook news in France
3D-printed images of logos of Facebook parent Meta Platforms and of Facebook are seen on a laptop keyboard in this illustration taken on November 2, 2021. (REUTERS)
Media
Facebook should tighten doxxing rules on home addresses, says its oversight board

Man of many tongues: Foreign correspondent goes viral with Ukraine reports in six languages

Associated Press journalist Philip Crowther has been seen on six different news channels, speaking in six different languages. (Screenshot)
Associated Press journalist Philip Crowther has been seen on six different news channels, speaking in six different languages. (Screenshot)
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

Man of many tongues: Foreign correspondent goes viral with Ukraine reports in six languages

Associated Press journalist Philip Crowther has been seen on six different news channels, speaking in six different languages. (Screenshot)
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Scanning through global news broadcasts of the Ukraine-Russia conflict will yield many points of view, and yet one face is consistent throughout.

Associated Press journalist Philip Crowther has been seen on six different news channels, speaking in six different languages, as a video compilation of his broadcasts made the rounds on Twitter — quickly reaching more than 19 million views.

The video begins with Crowther’s live broadcast from Kiev for News Nation Now in English. He follows this with Luxembourgish for RTL De Journal, Spanish for DW Espanol, Portuguese for Voice of America, French for LCI Direct and, finally, German for Servus Nachrichten. 

According to his official website, the multilingual reporter was born to a British father and German mother in Luxembourg, helping him to become fluent in German, Luxembourgish and English. 

Crowther moved to the UK and received a bachelor’s degree in Hispanic studies from King’s College London and, later, a postgraduate diploma in broadcast journalism from the London College of Communication.

Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order
World
Ukraine starts drafting reservists aged 18-60 after president’s order
Ukraine crisis: US imposes sanctions on Russia's Vnesheconombank and Promsvyazbank
Business & Economy
Ukraine crisis: US imposes sanctions on Russia's Vnesheconombank and Promsvyazbank

Havas Group to open ‘virtual village’ in the metaverse

Havas Group to open ‘virtual village’ in the metaverse
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

Havas Group to open ‘virtual village’ in the metaverse

Havas Group to open ‘virtual village’ in the metaverse
  • New virtual village will be used for conferences, product launches and more
Updated 22 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Integrated advertising group Havas, which has 68 offices in 100 countries, is opening its first virtual office in the metaverse.

The company, which refers to its offices as “villages,” will inaugurate the virtual village in The Sandbox video game, offering clients an augmented experience. The new village is expected to open at the end of April.

Through programming, content, animation and gamification, the group will organize conferences, events and product launches in the metaverse.

Last year, the group launched Metaverse by Havas, a new consulting, creative and media offering dedicated to helping brands in the metaverse.

“The metaverse provides a wealth of new media and new opportunities for the communications sector and for brands. Whether the aim is to create original and meaningful experiences, reach out to new target audiences, or simply reinforce an existing bond, the possibilities are practically endless,” said Yannick Bolloré, chairman and CEO, Havas Group, in a statement.

The new virtual village will also include a recruitment service, which aims to improve the employee experience, including the onboarding process.

“With Havas now a player in The Sandbox, we are banking on the metaverse because we are convinced of its potential in terms of accessing creative and innovative profiles, with highly sought-after skills ranging from tech to data,” said Céline Merle-Beral, global chief human resources officer, Havas Group.

She added: “In doing so, the group is enhancing its employer brand, offering an enriched candidate experience, and breaking new ground in our campus management strategy. The metaverse is a fantastic opportunity for us to attract tomorrow’s top talent.”

Topics: Havas Group Havas

Havas PR Middle East rebrands, joins global network
Media
Havas PR Middle East rebrands, joins global network
Havas delivers first fully transparent client facing programmatic solution
Corporate News
Havas delivers first fully transparent client facing programmatic solution

Users should be allowed to sue US tech giants under EU rules, civil groups say

The Digital Markets Act targets Apple, Alphabet unit Google, Facebook parent Meta, Amazon and Microsoft. (File/Reuters)
The Digital Markets Act targets Apple, Alphabet unit Google, Facebook parent Meta, Amazon and Microsoft. (File/Reuters)
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

Users should be allowed to sue US tech giants under EU rules, civil groups say

The Digital Markets Act targets Apple, Alphabet unit Google, Facebook parent Meta, Amazon and Microsoft. (File/Reuters)
  • Users should be allowed to take US tech giants to court for breaching landmark EU rules, say civil society groups
Updated 22 February 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: Individual users should be allowed to take US tech giants to court for breaching landmark EU rules aimed at curbing their power, Privacy International, pan-European consumer group BEUC and a number of academics said on Tuesday.
The call by the coalition of 31 groups and academics comes as EU lawmakers and EU countries thrashed out the final points of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) proposed by EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager just over a year ago before it can become law.
The draft DMA sets out a list of dos and don’ts for online gatekeepers, in effect targeting Apple, Alphabet unit Google, Facebook parent Meta, Amazon and Microsoft.
It only allows business users to sue violating companies.
“The DMA must enable users, both individually and collectively, to bring enforcement actions for violation of DMA rules before national courts,” the group said in an open letter to EU institutions.
While EU lawmakers are open to the idea, EU countries have so far ignored the demand.
The coalition also urged lawmakers and EU countries to let consumer bodies and representatives of civil society take part in processes set out under the draft rules so that their needs would be reflected in the Commission’s decisions on the tech giants.
Other signatories of the open letter include US-based Center for Digital Democracy and the Consumer Federation of America, the Civil Liberties Union for Europe, European Digital Rights and academics from the University of Oxford, the Vienna University of Economics and Business and the University of Amsterdam.

Topics: Google Facebook Amazon Apple

Google had already started making changes to the advertising ID to improve privacy and security, but phasing it out entirely indicates a complete overhaul to how users are targeted. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Google introduces privacy-centric initiative for ads
Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards
Business & Economy
Amazon halts ban on UK-issued Visa credit cards

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

Rana Ayyub (pictured) has been the target of a relentless campaign of online abuse — including death and rape threats. (TIME)
Rana Ayyub (pictured) has been the target of a relentless campaign of online abuse — including death and rape threats. (TIME)
Updated 22 February 2022
AFP

UN experts slam online attacks on Indian journalist

Rana Ayyub (pictured) has been the target of a relentless campaign of online abuse — including death and rape threats. (TIME)
  • UN human rights activists call for an end to “misogynistic and sectarian” online attacks against a Muslim Indian woman journalist
Updated 22 February 2022
AFP

LONDON: UN rights experts have called for an end to “misogynistic and sectarian” online attacks against a Muslim Indian woman journalist, asking the authorities to investigate the harassment.
Rana Ayyub, a fierce critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Hindu nationalist ideology of his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has been the target of a relentless campaign of online abuse — including death and rape threats.
She is the “victim of intensifying attacks and threats online by far-right Hindu nationalist groups,” the independent rapporteurs, who do not speak for the United Nations but are mandated to report to it, said in a statement Monday.
They said these attacks were in response to Ayyub’s reporting on issues affecting India’s minority Muslims, her criticism of the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, and her commentary on the recent hijab ban at schools and colleges in the southern state of Karnataka.
The rapporteurs added that the Indian government had failed to condemn or investigate the attacks.
She “has been subjected to legal harassment by the Indian authorities in relation to her reporting,” they said, including the freezing of her bank account and other assets.
Ayyub, 37, began as an investigative journalist and wrote a book accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being complicit in deadly sectarian violence in Gujarat in 2002, when he was state premier.
Investigators cleared Modi of involvement.
She has since become a commentator for The Washington Post and other media.
This week, the Post put out a full-page advert saying Ayyub faces threats almost daily and that the free press is “under attack” in India.
The Indian mission at the UN in Geneva tweeted in response to the rapporteurs’ statement that allegations of “so-called judicial harassment are baseless & unwarranted,” and that advancing “a misleading narrative only tarnishes” the UN’s reputation.
Other journalists have also complained of increased harassment under Modi, whose government has been accused of trying to silence critical reporting.
Media rights group Reporters Without Borders places India at a lowly 142 in its World Press Freedom Index, saying that under Modi, “pressure has increased on the media to toe the Hindu nationalist government’s line.”
“The coordinated hate campaigns waged on social networks against journalists who dare to speak or write about subjects that annoy Hindutva (hard-line Hindu ideology) followers are terrifying and include calls for the journalists concerned to be murdered,” according to RSF.
“The campaigns are particularly violent when the targets are women.”

Topics: India Indian journalists United Nations (UN)

Related

Five Turkish journalists to be jailed over Libya coverage after failed appeal
Media
Five Turkish journalists to be jailed over Libya coverage after failed appeal

Trump’s Truth Social tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted

The app was available shortly before midnight and was the top free app available on the App Store early Monday. (AFP)
The app was available shortly before midnight and was the top free app available on the App Store early Monday. (AFP)
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters

Trump’s Truth Social tops downloads on Apple App Store; many waitlisted

The app was available shortly before midnight and was the top free app available on the App Store early Monday. (AFP)
  • Many users reported either having trouble registering for an account or were added to a waitlist
Updated 21 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Donald Trump’s new social media venture, Truth Social, launched late on Sunday in Apple’s App Store, potentially marking the former president’s return to social media after he was banned from several platforms last year.
The app was available shortly before midnight ET and was the top free app available on the App Store early Monday. Truth Social was automatically downloaded to Apple Inc. devices belonging to users who had pre-ordered the app.
Many users reported either having trouble registering for an account or were added to a waitlist with a message: “Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist.”
The app has been available for people invited to use it during its test phase, Reuters previously reported.
Trump was banned from Twitter Inc, Facebook and Alphabet Inc’s YouTube following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, after he was accused of posting messages inciting violence.
Led by former Republican US Representative Devin Nunes, Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the venture behind Truth Social, joins a growing portfolio of technology companies that are positioning themselves as champions of free speech and hope to draw users who feel their views are suppressed on more established platforms.
So far none of the newer companies, which include Twitter competitors Gettr and Parler and video site Rumble, have come close to matching the popularity of their mainstream counterparts.
“This week we will begin to roll out on the Apple App Store. That’s going to be awesome, because we’re going to get so many more people that are going to be on the platform,” Nunes said in a Sunday appearance on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.”
“Our goal is, I think we’re going to hit it, I think by the by the end of March we’re going to be fully operational at least within the United States,” he added.
Truth Social’s app store page detailing its version history showed the first public version of the app, or version 1.0 was available a day ago, confirming a Reuters report. The current version 1.0.1 includes “bug fixes,” according to the page.

DRUMMING SUPPORT
On Friday, Nunes was on the app urging users to follow more accounts, share photos and videos and participate in conversations, in an apparent attempt to drum up activity, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
Among Nunes’ posts, he welcomed a new user who appeared to be a Catholic priest and encouraged him to invite more priests to join, according to the person with knowledge of the matter.
Even as details of the app begin trickling out, TMTG remains mostly shrouded in secrecy and is regarded with skepticism by some in tech and media circles. It is unclear, for example, how the company is funding its current growth.
TMTG is planning to list in New York through a merger with blank-check firm Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) and stands to receive $293 million in cash that DWAC holds in a trust, assuming no DWAC shareholder redeems their shares, TMTG said in an Oct. 21 press release.
Additionally, in December TMTG raised $1 billion committed financing from private investors; that money also will not be available until the DWAC deal closes.
Digital World’s activities have come under scrutiny from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the US Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to a regulatory filing, and the deal is likely months away from closing.

Topics: Donald Trumo Truth app

Related

A person checking the app store on a smartphone for "Truth Social", with it's website on a computer screen in the backgrounD. (AFP)
Media
Trump’s Truth Social app, self-proclaimed foe of Big Tech, needs Apple and Google to survive
Trump’s new social media app plans slow rollout starting Monday
Media
Trump’s new social media app plans slow rollout starting Monday

