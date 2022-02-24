Prince Harry launches lawsuit against UK newspaper publisher

You are here

Britain’s Prince Harry is suing Associated Newspapers months after his wife successfully won a privacy claim against them for printing extracts of a letter she wrote to her father. (Reuters)
24 February 2022
Reuters

  • Harry's spokesperson provided no details about which of the titles is being sued or why
24 February 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Prince Harry is suing Associated Newspapers, one of Britain’s biggest newspaper publishers, according to his spokesperson, months after his wife successfully won a privacy claim against them for printing extracts of a letter she wrote to her father.
Harry’s spokesperson provided no details about which of the titles is being sued or why.
Associated Newspapers, publishers of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, declined to comment.
Harry and his wife Meghan, formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, moved to California two years to lead a more independent life. Harry has previously said he stepped back from his royal duties because the “toxic” British press had been destroying his mental health.
Meghan won a claim against the Mail on Sunday last year, after it printed extracts of a handwritten letter she wrote to her estranged father in 2018.

24 February 2022
AFP

  • Social network says it suspended some accounts in error while trying to "proactively address manipulated media"
24 February 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Twitter acknowledged Wednesday it suspended in error some accounts relaying information about Russian military movements as the threat builds for an attack on Ukraine.
The social network has begun restoring access to the users, which were taken down due to "our work to proactively address manipulated media," tweeted the platform's head of site integrity Yoel Roth.
A company spokesperson said earlier claims that the accounts were taken offline by a coordinated campaign or mass complaints were untrue.
"We took enforcement action on a number of accounts in error," the spokesperson added. "We're expeditiously reviewing these actions and have already proactively reinstated access to a number of affected accounts."
Like Facebook and YouTube, the platform is regularly accused of not doing enough to fight misinformation.
But Twitter has fewer human and financial resources than its Silicon Valley neighbors to curb the harmful phenomenon.
Tens of thousands of Russian troops are massed near Ukraine's borders, with the West saying they could attack at any moment.
Rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Moscow for military help against Kyiv, the Kremlin said, in a move that opens the door for Russian troops to move in.
Washington and Britain say Russia's force is poised to strike Ukraine and trigger the most serious war in Europe for decades, but Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is open to negotiation — within limits.

24 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

  • Tarek Amin, head of the platform in the region, said “content creators are the heart of YouTube” and management is committed to the safety of its community
24 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: YouTube reaffirmed its commitment to creators and users in the Middle East and North Africa region during a virtual event this week.

“With over 500 hours of content uploaded to YouTube every minute, creators around the world are able to share their voices and stories with the 2 billion monthly users that are on YouTube. And that’s no different in MENA,” said Tarek Amin, the head of YouTube MENA, who led the event. 

Citing a host of statistics to illustrate the importance to YouTube of content creators in the region, he said two in five Egyptians use YouTube; more 80 percent of adults surveyed in Saudi Arabia agreed that they find useful tips on YouTube that help them learn new things; and 77 percent of people in MENA have used YouTube to learn a new skill.

Amin said that “content creators are the heart of YouTube” and the platform is committed to supporting the creative economy in the region. The efforts it is making to do this are evident in the results, he said: As of June 2021, channels making six figures or more in local-currency revenues increased by 40 percent year-on-year in the UAE and 20 percent in Saudi Arabia.

“With our commitment to users and creators comes our responsibility, which is integral to our mission,” he added.

The top priority of management, he said, is protecting the YouTube community by focusing on the “four Rs:” removing content that violates the rules; raising authoritative content; rewarding trusted, eligible creators; and reducing the spread of borderline content. 

YouTube uses a combination of automated systems and thousands of human reviewers to identify and remove content that breaks its rules. Machine-learning systems help to find and review content at scale, while human reviewers make context-based decisions, Amin said.

Between September and December 2021, 92 percent of videos that were removed were first identified by automated systems. Of these, 74 percent had fewer than 10 views and 32 percent had no views at all.

“This shows that our machine-learning classifiers were able to take action against violative videos before their impact was felt on YouTube,” said Amin.

FAST FACTS

• 2 in 5 Egyptians use YouTube.

• More than 80 percent of adults surveyed in Saudi Arabia agreed that the found useful tips on YouTube that helped them learn new things.

• 77 percent of people polled in MENA have used YouTube to learn a new skill.

• Between September and December 2021, 92 percent of videos that were removed were identified by YouTube’s automated systems.

For topics such as news, science and historical events, he added, “accuracy and authoritativeness are key,” which is why the platform is prioritizing not only the quality of information but also adding context. For example, when someone searches for topics related to COVID-19, YouTube provides additional context through information panels linking to information from the World Health Organization.

When it comes to “borderline content,” which YouTube defines as content that pushed the boundaries of what is acceptable but does not violate community guidelines, the platform enlists the help of external evaluators. Each video evaluated in this way receives up to nine varying opinions, with some subjects requiring certified experts.

“The results are then combined to give a score for how likely it is the video contains harmful misinformation or is borderline,” Amin said. “Any video classified as borderline is demoted in recommendations.”

YouTube’s policies are developed with input from a wide range of experts. The policies apply to advertisers as much as users and the platform can revoke the ability to run adverts on YouTube if they fail to comply with the policies.

“Protecting our community on our platform will remain our utmost priority,” Amin said. “This is why we’ll continue to invest in systems to ensure better enforcement of the 4 Rs.

“We’ll also continue to adapt our policies to meet the internet’s evolving nature and people’s expectations and to ensure they’re effective in the face of new developments.”

23 February 2022
Arab News

  • Brand e& hailed as ‘national champion’ by UAE Deputy PM Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan at launch event
23 February 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, deputy prime minister of the UAE and minister of presidential affairs, has launched e&, a new brand identity for the Etisalat Group.

The new identity marks Etisalat’s transformation into a global technology and investment conglomerate.

“The transformation of e& from a telecom company founded more than four decades ago in the UAE into a global influence in digitalization highlights its role in upholding the UAE’s sustainable economic development and diversification plans,” Sheikh Mansour said.

He added: “We commend e& for being the national champion that steers its global digitalization leadership through pioneering advanced technologies, advancing ICT infrastructures, and fueling geographic expansions while unlocking value.”

The launch event was attended by Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Gergawi, minister of cabinet affairs; Mohammed bin Hadi Al-Hussaini, minister for financial affairs; and Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al-Zaabi, chairman of e&.

“This is a milestone in the history of the group, and a new era where we reaffirm our commitment to deliver outstanding customer experiences and maximize value for our shareholders,” said Al-Zaabi.

He added: “To ensure that the next chapter of our journey is a success, we made the decision to realign our business model so that we can stay agile and fit for the future. We are now ready to be the future-focused nexus that will drive more positive change for our customers and shareholders through our robust expertise.”

The announcement is accompanied by a new strategy and business model that aims to enhance customer experiences across all segments and accelerate growth across the group’s four brands: Telecom, e& life, e& enterprise and e& capital.

Etisalat’s telecom segment will maintain its previous brand identity and expand into new markets. Meanwhile, e& life’s focus is to deliver next-generation technologies and digital experiences across the entertainment, retail and financial sectors, while e& enterprise will drive digital transformation for governments, corporates and enterprises.

Finally, e& capital will be responsible for new acquisitions and mergers while fulfilling its vision of investing in innovative ideas.

“The digitalization acceleration during the pandemic offered a new realm of opportunities for us to serve our customers better as they seek more seamless and enhanced digital experiences,” said Hatem Dowidar, group CEO of e&.

He added: “We are keen to contribute to a knowledge-based economy that will digitally empower societies as we move forward with our mission to pioneer next-generation technologies, build breakthrough partnerships and create a new world powered by all of us.”

23 February 2022
Arab News

  • Short-form video format to be available in 150 countries as US tech giant looks to maintain user growth
23 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Meta will extend availability of Facebook Reels for iOS and Android to more than 150 countries around the world, the company announced on Wednesday.

The move follows the increase in video consumption across platforms over the past two years, especially that of short-form video such as TikTok and Reels.

Video viewing makes up 50 percent of time spent on Facebook and Instagram, and Reels is Meta’s fastest-growing content format, the company said in a statement.

To maintain and expand the popularity of Reels, Meta is adding new features. These include Remix, which, like TikTok’s Duet feature, allows users to create their reel alongside an existing reel from other users; 60-second versions; “save as draft” options; and video clipping and editing tools.

It is also exploring ways to make cross-posting on both Facebook and Instagram easier, as well as rolling out more ways for creators to monetize Reels.

Currently, Meta’s Reels Play bonus program in the US pays eligible creators up to $35,000 a month based on the performance of their content. During the year, the program will be rolled out to other countries.

Additionally, the company is building direct monetization options for Facebook Reels through fan support and share of advertising revenue. These tests will be rolled out to all creators in the US, Canada and Mexico, and to other countries in the coming weeks.

It is also launching controls for brands such as publisher lists, blocklists, inventory filters, and delivery reports for banner and sticker ads in Facebook Reels.

Last year, whistleblower Frances Haugen revealed that Facebook has been losing young users since 2012 and only those above the age of 25 are increasing their use of Facebook.

Earlier this month, Meta’s stocks fell by nearly 25 percent, erasing more than $220 billion in market value — the largest drop in history.

The company’s struggles to maintain user growth and shareholder value have resulted in it investing more in potential growth areas such as the metaverse and new formats, including Reels.

23 February 2022
Arab News

  • Google to fund $10 million project over 3 years to support Palestinian graduates, app developers and tech entrepreneurs
23 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Google has announced that it is funding a $10 million initiative over three years aimed at helping Palestinian graduates from tech-related fields, app developers and tech entrepreneurs.

The initiative, which will help Palestinians hone their digital skills and hunt for employment, was announced by Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Alphabet and Google, at a roundtable with Palestinian entrepreneurs and business leaders.

“We are committed to helping Palestinian graduates, app developers and tech entrepreneurs unlock more opportunities by providing skills training, facilitating connections to financing, increasing access to jobs and more,” she said.

The new initiative is designed around four pillars: Developing advanced tech skills, mentoring and building expertise in non-technical fields, providing access to job opportunities and connecting Palestinians with sources of financing.

Google, along with its partners, will offer a training program in mobile and cloud/artificial intelligence app development. The training will be offered in Arabic both online and in-person.

Google employees as well as local and global non-profits will mentor Palestinians in non-technical skills, whether they’re needed for self-employment or for a role in a company.

Additionally, Google and its partners will organize job fairs to help with employment and facilitate funding opportunities by providing grants for access to incubators and co-working spaces, and in-kind contributions such as Google Cloud and Google Play credits.

Porat said: “At Google, we know that our efforts will always be most effective when we can work together with others in the private sector, public sector and NGOs. We look forward to partnering with many across the region to expand upon our existing digital skills programs and provide Palestinians with the tools they need to succeed.”

