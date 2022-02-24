You are here

Djokovic advances at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as Murray denied 700th career win

Djokovic advances at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as Murray denied 700th career win
Novak Djokovic celebrates his win against Karen Khachanov at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. (DDFTC)
Djokovic advances at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as Murray denied 700th career win

Djokovic advances at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships as Murray denied 700th career win
  • The Serbian world No.1 reached the quarter-finals after beating Khachanov at Center Court in two sets
DUBAI: Novak Djokovic held off a gallant challenge from Karen Khachanov in front of a capacity crowd on Wednesday to win 6-3 7-6 and reach the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Earlier, Jannik Sinner denied Andy Murray his 700th career victory when he defeated the former world No. 1 with a 7-5 6-2 result, and second seed Andrey Rublev also advanced to the quarter-finals, but he was challenged well by Soonwoo Kwon before winning 4-6 6-0 6-3.

It appeared as if Djokovic would enjoy a comfortable evening against Khachanov as he took the first set in just 32 minutes. But he achieved that with just one break of serve at 2-1, and the second set was a struggle for the world No. 1 and it took him a further 66 minutes to bring the match to a conclusion.

Although Djokovic broke in the second set to lead 2-1, he then had to fight off three break points to hold the next game and, as Khachanov grew in confidence, he broke Djokovic to level at 4-4. Djokovic then failed to convert two break points to lead 5-4, before claiming the tiebreak 7-2.

“He started playing better in the second set, hitting the spots with the serve well. I kind of backed up a bit. Things changed. We were going toe-to-toe,” Djokovic said.

“I think in the 12th game on the second set when I was serving to stay in the set and take it to a tiebreak, I found the rhythm for the serve. I had really quick, smooth service game, and it continued onwards in the tiebreak, two great returns on 5-2 up to finish up the match. Yeah, best possible tiebreak that I could play. It was a fantastic test. I really enjoyed the atmosphere as well tonight on the court.”

“It was with great pleasure that we saw so many excited fans enjoying the exquisite skills of the world No. 1, Novak Djokovic, and it was exciting to see how well he managed to overcome a difficult opponent,” said Colm McLoughlin, executive vice chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free.

Sinner, who had saved three match points against Davidovich Fokina in the first round, was never under any serious pressure from Murray and didn’t face a break point, although it took until late in the first set for him to gain an advantage. Fourth-seeded Sinner did hold two break points at 2-2, but it wasn’t until the pair were tied at 5-5 that he made his breakthrough by breaking Murray to love before serving out for the set.

Sinner then made the better start to the second set, breaking again to lead 1-0 and, as Murray grew increasingly angry at his failure to reverse the momentum of the contest, Sinner took a commanding lead by breaking again to lead 4-1.

“Again, didn’t feel like I played a good match,” said Murray, who had struggled to overcome qualifier Christopher O’Connell in the first round. “Had some opportunities at the end of the first set, then the game I got broken at 5-all, I think I missed all four first serves in that game.

“Then, yeah, responded poorly to that mentally. Got down a break early in the second. Yeah, mentally was not great from that point. Crucial part of the match, a little bit of adversity, and I didn’t respond well to it. Yeah, I’m going to have to fix that, work on that, and hopefully do better next tournaments.”

Rublev was caught cold at the start of his match against an opponent he had beaten with some ease recently in Rotterdam and was broken in the opening game. Kwon not only held on to his advantage but held a set point on Rublev’s serve at 5-3 before serving out the set himself.

Rublev managed to turn things around in the second set, but not without considerable difficulty. He needed five break points to lead 2-0 and another four to break a second time to lead 4-0. And then just one break separated them in the deciding set, with Rublev again needing three break points before taking a 3-1 lead.

He will face Mackenzie McDonald for a place in the semifinals after the American followed up his first-round victory over defending champion Aslan Karatsev by defeating Filip Krajinovic 6-4 7-6.

In other second-round matches, qualifier Jiri Vesely beat eighth seed and former Dubai champion Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 6-4, fifth seed Hubert Hurkacz defeated Alex Molcan 6-3 6-2, sixth seed Denis Shapovalov ended the run of qualifier Taro Daniel 6-4 6-3 and qualifier Ricardas Berankis advanced 6-4 7-6 against Alexei Popyrin.

“We have once again seen a number of exciting battles today, not only on Center Court but on Court One where two qualifiers advanced to the quarter-finals,” said Tournament Director Salah Tahlak. “It will be very interesting to see if they can continue their success in the quarter-finals.”

Updated 23 February 2022
AFP

Maradona on Napoli's side for Barca showdown, says Spalletti

Maradona on Napoli’s side for Barca showdown, says Spalletti
  • Napoli are level at 1-1 with Barca ahead of Thursday's play-off second leg at the Naples stadium
  • “I'm sure that tomorrow, given the quality that the Catalan team have, he'd be on our side," Spalletti said
Updated 23 February 2022
AFP

NAPLES, Italy: Luciano Spalletti said Wednesday that the late Diego Maradona would support Napoli in their Europa League decider with Barcelona, a meeting of two of the Argentine legend’s former clubs.
Napoli are level at 1-1 with Barca ahead of Thursday’s play-off second leg at the Naples stadium named after their deceased hero, who led them to their only two Serie A titles and the 1989 UEFA Cup.
“I’ve read a lot of things about Maradona... when it came time to decide Maradona never had a foot on different sides, he always took a position,” Spalletti told reporters.
“I’m sure that tomorrow, given the quality that the Catalan team have, he’d be on our side.
“We don’t have a player of his quality but together we can become a team worthy of Maradona.”
Spalletti said that current Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne will return from a muscle injury which kept him out of Monday’s 1-1 draw at Cagliari, against Barca, while Matteo Politano is also available after recovering from a calf problem but could start on the bench.
“Insigne will start tomorrow, he has the personality and quality to a make a difference,” he said.
Maradona, who died in November 2020, is still a God-like figure in Naples, some 30 years after he fled in disgrace following a failed drugs test and a host of other scandals.
He signed for Napoli from Barcelona in 1984, the Italian team breaking the world transfer record to take him away from the Catalan giants to what was then considered the best, toughest league in the world.
His impact was such that Napoli’s number 10 jersey was retired, while murals of him dot Naples.
On Wednesday, Barcelona posted a mocked-up image on their social media channels of Pique delivering a number 10 Barca jersey to the most famous mural of all, in Naples’ historic Spanish quarter.
Maradona had a rocky time at Barca, frequently rowing with club hierarchy, and his final game came just two injury-hit years after arriving from Boca Juniors, in a Copa del Rey final more famous for Maradona’s role in a mass brawl than for Barca’s 1-0 defeat to Athletic Bilbao.

Hamilton ‘freshest’ he’s ever been ahead of new F1 season

Hamilton ‘freshest’ he’s ever been ahead of new F1 season
Updated 23 February 2022
AP

Hamilton 'freshest' he's ever been ahead of new F1 season

Hamilton ‘freshest’ he’s ever been ahead of new F1 season
  • Hamilton, Verstappen and the rest of the F1 drivers began preseason testing in Barcelona on Wednesday
  • “I feel the freshest that I ever have,” Hamilton said
Updated 23 February 2022
AP

DUBAI: Lewis Hamilton feels re-energized for the new Formula One season after the disappointment of losing the title to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the last race of the 2021 season.
Hamilton, Verstappen and the rest of the F1 drivers began preseason testing in Barcelona on Wednesday, getting their first feel for the revamped F1 cars following major regulation changes to try to make the series more competitive.
“I feel the freshest that I ever have,” Hamilton said. “Of course, there are so many different ways you can re-focus and get re-centered, and I would say this (break) was one of the best I’ve ever experienced.”
He said he regrouped by spending time with his loved ones in what he called “the best period of time I’ve actually ever had with my family.”
“It was definitely more about being present and in the moment, and creating memories,” the 37-year-old Hamilton said. “I know sometimes in life, we get so focused and stuck into certain things like work that we forget to do those things. So it was a great time, just refreshing with the family.”
Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, is going into his 16th season in F1. He was one lap away from breaking a tie with Michael Schumacher for most titles at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix when a crash behind him brought out the safety car and allowed Verstappen to eventually overtake him at end with fresher tires.
Hamilton skipped the mandatory post-race news conference and also didn’t go to the season-ending gala. He had made just one public appearance a few days after the race when receiving his knighthood at Windsor Castle.
Back in the paddock in Barcelona on Wednesday, Hamilton said he was fully motivated again.
“This morning, arriving and looking down the pit lane and seeing all the different cars, I think it’s one of the most exciting and interesting seasons that I’ve ever embarked upon,” he said. “It will be interesting to see where everyone comes out and where we stand in the first race.”
F1 has undergone one of its most significant regulations chances this season to try to improve racing. New aerodynamic and tire requirements are in place to hopefully allow drivers to race closer together and increase the number of overtakes.
“I’ve seen the designs of our car over several months, but now to see everyone’s car out there, you’re trying to get a close eye to see what is different, if there is anything,” Hamilton said. “So I think it’s the most exciting (year), and again, you have absolutely no idea where you stand.”
There will be two more days of testing in Barcelona on Thursday and Friday. Three more sessions are scheduled for March 10-12 in Bahrain ahead of the season-opener on March 20.

Johnny Murtagh hopes to lead Sonnyboyliston to more success in Riyadh

Johnny Murtagh hopes to lead Sonnyboyliston to more success in Riyadh
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

Johnny Murtagh hopes to lead Sonnyboyliston to more success in Riyadh

Johnny Murtagh hopes to lead Sonnyboyliston to more success in Riyadh
  • Sonnyboyliston’s earnings of close to $1m could be multiplied in Saturday’s Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap at the Saudi Cup weekend
  • Johnny Murtagh: Saturday will be his first run of the season, obviously, but we brought him to Leopardstown racecourse for a gallop a couple of weeks ago and we were happy with that
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

Sandwiched between his stints as the No. 1 jockey for the powerful John Oxx and Aidan O’Brien stables in Ireland, Johnny Murtagh was so often the “go to” name in the jockey ranks on a global stage.

He officially retired from the saddle in 2014 to concentrate on his training career and last year marked a breakthrough year for him, with Classics success in the Irish St. Leger at The Curragh.

That victory by Sonnyboyliston helped Murtagh break into the top five trainers in Ireland in terms of prize money and now the Curragh-based handler is hoping that the improving five-year-old can provide him with a springboard back to the big time during the Saudi Cup weekend, which starts on Friday at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh.

Murtagh made his mark as a rider on multiple occasions in Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Dubai, the US and the UK, as well as his native Ireland, and has made no secret of being similarly ambitious in his pursuit of success as a trainer.

“I rode in Saudi Arabia many years ago and while I haven’t seen the grass track, it’s an absolutely beautiful dirt track there and a brilliant spot for the horses,” Murtagh said prior to arrival in the Kingdom.

“It’s great to have horses rated high enough to get into these types of races for this type of prize money and it’s a new experience for us but we want to be competing on the world stage.”

As a jockey, Murtagh regularly delivered winning runs for some of the biggest owners in the world on horses bred in the purple but his first Group 1 winner as a trainer, Champers Elysees, was a filly he picked up for $32,000 as a yearling. Sonnyboyliston was a similarly priced steal.

“We bought Sonnyboyliston at the yearling sales at Tattersalls for $29,500,” Murtagh said. “He is by Power, who is a bit underrated, and the dam side is good.

“Liam Clarke runs the Kildare Racing Club, who own Sonnyboyliston, and he knew the breeder and was very keen on this lad going to the sales. They’ve all been very patient with him until things really started to click and now here we are.”

Connections are hopeful that this week’s trip to Saudi Arabia will be just the first leg of an internationally focused campaign for the modestly priced yearling, whose earnings to date of close to $1m could be multiplied with victory in Saturday’s $2.5 million Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap.

“We’ll see how Saturday goes but he is a horse that will travel because there are plenty of races for him,” Murtagh said. “We had a great end to the season with him last year but he has done really well over the winter and he definitely strengthened up on his break and looks strong.

“Saturday will be his first run of the season, obviously, but we brought him to Leopardstown racecourse for a gallop a couple of weeks ago and we were happy with that. I think he is pretty fit and we are looking forward to the weekend.”

Already such a famous face in the sporting world, Murtagh’s endearing personality might well lead him to impress a whole new audience in another guise on Saturday.

The Wizard of Eye giving new owners the ride of their lives as they head into Saudi Cup weekend

The Wizard of Eye giving new owners the ride of their lives as they head into Saudi Cup weekend
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

The Wizard of Eye giving new owners the ride of their lives as they head into Saudi Cup weekend

The Wizard of Eye giving new owners the ride of their lives as they head into Saudi Cup weekend
  • Horse that cost just $4,500, The Wizard Of Eye, will contest Saudi Derby at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Racecourse on Saturday
  • Stan Moore: If he handles the surface — which his jockey John Egan thinks he will — then we believe he will run well
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

For most people, the old line about owning racehorses rings true.

“The best way to make a small fortune in horseracing,” it goes, “is to start with a large one.”

However, Roy Humphrey, his partner Alison Flavell and nephew Oliver Humphrey might disagree with the conventional wisdom since their first dip into the ownership waters has yielded The Wizard Of Eye (IRE), which will contest the Saudi Derby presented by Al-Rajhi Bank on Saturday at King Abdulaziz Equestrian Racecourse.

Lambourn trainer Stan Moore, who also owns a share of the striking 17 hands chestnut with a blaze and four white socks, tells the story that around a year ago he called prestige car dealer Humphrey about the possibility of acquiring one of his vehicles.

“I put the phone down and Roy had bought the horse. Roy is known as ‘The Wizard,’ his car showroom is in Eye in Suffolk, and that’s how the horse was named,” Moore said in his County Down burr.

“He is their first horse and they have received really very good offers to sell him to different parts of the world, but they have stuck to their guns because we all believe he could have a lot to offer this year.”

The Wizard Of Eye, which cost just $4,500 (SR16,900) as a foal in Ireland, has won one of his five starts — impressively, too, at Newbury last year — but his three final runs as a juvenile were significant races in France, culminating in the Group 1 Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere on Arc Day at Paris Longchamp.

“The form of the Group 1 is very strong. He was beaten three lengths and the winner Angel Bleu has come out and won another Group 1 in which the second was Ancient Rome, which finished just ahead of our horse in Paris. On ratings alone, he is more than entitled to be here,” said Moore, who has been training for over 30 years and won the Group 1 Prix de l’Abbaye in 2009 with Total Gallery.

“The Wizard is probably the kind of horse that will get better with racing. He is such a big horse and he has more maturing to come,” Moore added.

“If he handles the surface — which his jockey John Egan thinks he will — then we believe he will run well. If he comes out of this as we hope, then we might also look at the UAE Derby in Dubai next month. The Irish 2,000 Guineas is another race we could consider later, but our focus is on the here and now. 

“He is a tough horse. He had no problem with the traveling back and forth to France last year. Getting held up at customs and the like didn’t bother him and he is taking this trip in his stride, too. He looks very happy. His owners have just arrived here in Riyadh and they are all very excited about the next chapter in his story,” Moore said.

Saudi Arabia’s first-ever women’s rally race gets royal backing

Saudi Arabia’s first-ever women’s rally race gets royal backing
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's first-ever women's rally race gets royal backing

Saudi Arabia’s first-ever women’s rally race gets royal backing
  • Princess Reema announced as patron of historic Rally Jameel, which begins March 16
  • Up to 30 teams of women drivers and navigators from Saudi Arabia, the GCC and across the globe will be taking part in the rally
Updated 23 February 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Rally Jameel, the Middle East’s first-ever women’s navigational rally, will be held under the patronage of Princess Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud, Saudi ambassador to the US, it has been announced.

The rally, which begins just weeks away on March 16, looks to empower Saudi women in sport.

The backing of Princess Reema comes under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 ambitions. The rally is sanctioned by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and has the support of the FIA Women in Motorsport Committee.

Princess Reema has a background in promoting Saudi Arabian sporting initiatives, having previously served as vice president of women’s affairs at the Saudi General Sports Authority, a role in which she developed policies and programs that targeted women and children throughout the Kingdom.

She was later promoted to deputy of development and planning, and was appointed president of the Mass Participation Federation, making her the first woman to lead a multi-sports federation in the Kingdom, a role that she occupied until her appointment as Saudi ambassador to the US.

Princess Reema is also a member of the International Olympic Committee Women in Sports Commission and a member of the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee.

“It is an honor to be involved with this first-of-its-kind rally, which will shine a light on the positive steps being taken across Saudi Arabia to empower women to pursue their passions in their everyday lives,” she said. “It is also fantastic to see this opportunity being made accessible to women, not only across the country, but the region and globally. I am confident that all participants will enjoy a truly unique experience, enjoying our wonderful country’s hospitality and beautiful scenery.”

“Undoubtedly, we believe that all sports will benefit from higher levels of interest from the region’s trailblazing women like Her Royal Highness,” said Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel.

Up to 30 teams of women drivers and navigators from Saudi Arabia, the GCC and across the globe will be taking part in the rally, which will take place from March 16-19. The rally will begin in the north-central city of Hail, passing through Al-Qassim and then heading to the capital, Riyadh, via hidden checkpoints and challenges.

“We are honored to have the endorsement of Her Royal Highness Princess Reema bint Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and her support for the rally,” said Jameel. “The patronage of Her Royal Highness demonstrates the progressive nature of Kingdom and its views on women’s empowerment in line with the transformative Vision 2030 framework.”

