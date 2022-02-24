You are here

  Saudi sustainable innovation startup Okeanos selected for PepsiCo Accelerator program

Saudi sustainable innovation startup Okeanos selected for PepsiCo Accelerator program

Saudi sustainable innovation startup Okeanos selected for PepsiCo Accelerator program
Aamer Sheikh, CEO, Middle East, PepsiCo (Supplied)
Saudi sustainable innovation startup Okeanos selected for PepsiCo Accelerator program

Saudi sustainable innovation startup Okeanos selected for PepsiCo Accelerator program
RIYADH: PepsiCo has announced Saudi-based Okeanos as one of the ten startups participating in the PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator program. 

Okeanos is a sustainability innovation company that develops technologies for cutting down plastic pollution. 

The program includes ten Middle East and North America startups that participate in a rigorous multi-stage judging process. 

Each startup receives an initial grant of $20,000 and mentorship from the PepsiCo and UAE project, Food Tech Valley. 

The program's committee also includes members from the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment that will be ranking startups based on a key criteria, including sustainability alignment to PepsiCo Positive. 

The final winner will receive a $100,000 grant from PepsiCo and have access to investors, logistic facilities, and capacity building.

Topics: Okeanos PepsiCo Accelerator

Saudi PIF opens international subsidiary offices as part of global expansion

Saudi PIF opens international subsidiary offices as part of global expansion
PIF.gov.sa
Saudi PIF opens international subsidiary offices as part of global expansion

Saudi PIF opens international subsidiary offices as part of global expansion
  • The fund is an active investor in other industries and businesses
RIYADH: Saudi Public Investment Fund, known as PIF, has opened three new subsidiary companies' offices in London, New York and Hong Kong in line with its global expansion plans.

The new subsidiary companies' offices will enable the sovereign fund to work with its partners globally, enabling an economic transformation of Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement.

The fund is an active investor in other industries and businesses, including in the UK, Europe, US, Asia and South America.

As part of PIF's 2021-2025 strategy, it plans to grow its assets under management to $1.07 trillion by the end of 2025, while continuing to create new sectors, companies and jobs.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) Saudi Arabia GCC

UAE's Mashreq Bank ponders sale of payments arm in potential $500m deal: Bloomberg

UAE's Mashreq Bank ponders sale of payments arm in potential $500m deal: Bloomberg

UAE's Mashreq Bank ponders sale of payments arm in potential $500m deal: Bloomberg
Updated 24 February 2022
RIYADH: Dubai's Mashreq Bank is working with Goldman Sachs on a potential $500 million sale of its payments arm, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources.

The group is looking for potential buyers for the unit, mainly responsible for carrying out and processing debit and credit card transactions.

Representatives for the lender and Goldman Sachs declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news.

The move is the latest in the trend of traditional lenders pivoting into digital banking amid rising competition from startups providing non-traditional financial services.

As one of the UAE's oldest privately held banks, Mashreq has origins going back to 1967.

Topics: Mashreq Bank Goldman Sachs

Abu Dhabi's Borouge to commence fifth polypropylene unit

Abu Dhabi's Borouge to commence fifth polypropylene unit
Image: Shutterstock
Abu Dhabi's Borouge to commence fifth polypropylene unit

Abu Dhabi's Borouge to commence fifth polypropylene unit
  • It has achieved an in-country value of over 60 percent
Updated 24 February 2022
Abu Dhabi-based polyolefins manufacturer Borouge has announced the commencement of its fifth polypropylene unit, or PP5, in Ruwais city, according to a statement.

This comes as a result of increasing worldwide demand for manufactured products in several industrial sectors, including recyclable advanced packaging and infrastructure.

Borouge's PP5 project aims to propel sustainable living and in-country value simultaneously.

It has achieved an in-country value of over 60 percent, the statement said.

Additionally, 30 percent of the installed equipment was "Made in the UAE."

The new unit will boost Borouge's polypropylene capacity by an estimated 25 percent.

Topics: economy UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi

Saudi Etqaan Real Estate to launch six projects worth $800m as it eyes IPO

Saudi Etqaan Real Estate to launch six projects worth $800m as it eyes IPO
Saudi Etqaan Real Estate to launch six projects worth $800m as it eyes IPO

Saudi Etqaan Real Estate to launch six projects worth $800m as it eyes IPO
Updated 24 February 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Etqaan Real Estate will soon launch projects worth SR3 billion ($800 million), the company's chairman told CNBC Arabiya.

A total of six projects will be auctioned by the developer within the coming three months, Abdulaziz Alrasheed revealed.

He stressed that the move comes amid efforts by the company to grow and expand its reach across the Kingdom.

When asked if the firm plans to join the Kingdom's listing wave, he said: "We are working on a plan for an initial public offering, whether on the parallel market or the main market."

Topics: Etqaan Real Estate real estate

Brent crude to hit $125 a barrel due to limited output capacity, JPMorgan projects

Brent crude to hit $125 a barrel due to limited output capacity, JPMorgan projects
Image: Shutterstock
Brent crude to hit $125 a barrel due to limited output capacity, JPMorgan projects

Brent crude to hit $125 a barrel due to limited output capacity, JPMorgan projects
Updated 24 February 2022
RIYADH: International oil benchmark Brent crude is projected to reach $125 per barrel during the second half of 2022 due to limited output capacity, the Financial Times reported, citing forecasts from investment banking firm JPMorgan.

Brent crude reached $102 per barrel on Thursday, its highest in eight years, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict deepened. 

"Spare capacity is falling, and the oil market is having to reprice that lack of safety margin," the Financial Times reported, citing Christyan Malek, head of global energy strategy at JPMorgan.

Spare capacity has plunged to 2.8 million barrels a day, down from five million barrels a day historically, according to JPMorgan.

On top of the conflict in Eastern Europe, lack of investments in the sector and the failure of Opec and its allies to meet production targets since July have exacerbated the pressure on prices.

Moreover, natural gas has hit $99 per megawatt on Thursday and is also expected to climb even further due to the Russia-Ukraine situation. 

Around 40 percent of Europe's gas supply comes from Russia.

 

Topics: economy Oil oil price OPEC OPEC+ Russia Russia Ukraine

