Saudi sustainable innovation startup Okeanos selected for PepsiCo Accelerator program

RIYADH: PepsiCo has announced Saudi-based Okeanos as one of the ten startups participating in the PepsiCo Greenhouse Accelerator program.

Okeanos is a sustainability innovation company that develops technologies for cutting down plastic pollution.

The program includes ten Middle East and North America startups that participate in a rigorous multi-stage judging process.

Each startup receives an initial grant of $20,000 and mentorship from the PepsiCo and UAE project, Food Tech Valley.

The program’s committee also includes members from the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment that will be ranking startups based on a key criteria, including sustainability alignment to PepsiCo Positive.

The final winner will receive a $100,000 grant from PepsiCo and have access to investors, logistic facilities, and capacity building.