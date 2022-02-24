You are here

Egyptian Cabinet discusses Russia-Ukraine crisis

Egyptian Cabinet discusses Russia-Ukraine crisis
Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chairs a Cabinet meeting to discuss the impact of the Russia-Ukraine crisis on Egypt, Feb. 23, 2022. (Twitter Photo)
Updated 24 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egyptian Cabinet discusses Russia-Ukraine crisis

Egyptian Cabinet discusses Russia-Ukraine crisis
  • Last year, nearly half of Egypt’s wheat imports came from Russia, 30% from Ukraine
  • Prime Minister Madbouly: The government is diversifying sources of supply
Updated 24 February 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has said his country is closely following the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, and expressed his wish that it be resolved soon before it escalates further.

The crisis is expected to have an impact on wheat supply to Egypt, which is dependent on both Russia and Ukraine in this regard.

Last year, nearly half of Egypt’s wheat imports came from Russia and 30 percent from Ukraine.

“Since the beginning of the crisis, we have been studying the extent of its potential impact on a number of commodities, especially wheat,” said Madbouly.

“We have sufficient reserves of wheat for a period of more than four months, and we are waiting for the start of the new season to supply local wheat for next April.”

He said the government is diversifying its sources of wheat supply from a number of countries.

During a Cabinet meeting, the effects of the crisis on oil prices and Egypt’s tourism sector were also discussed.

The government is seeking alternative markets for tourism in the event that the crisis escalates further.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said the rise in the prices of energy and food commodities has put more pressure on the state’s general budget. The government plans to mitigate the price rises via subsidies.

Decisions need to be taken by West to reach deal: Iran negotiator

Decisions need to be taken by West to reach deal: Iran negotiator
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Decisions need to be taken by West to reach deal: Iran negotiator

Decisions need to be taken by West to reach deal: Iran negotiator
Updated 1 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Western partners in nuclear talks with Iran in Vienna have to make decisions on crucial issues to help reach an agreement, Iranian officials said on Thursday on Twitter.

Reuters reported last week that a US-Iranian deal was taking shape to revive the pact, abandoned in 2018 by then-US President Donald Trump, who also reimposed extensive sanctions on Iran.

Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, said it was possible to achieve a good agreement after significant progress in the negotiations in Vienna.

However, he added: “To resolve the remaining crucial issues, Western political decision-making is necessary to balance the accord.”

Shamkhani is secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Council, which reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Being near the finish line is no guarantee of crossing it” and sealing an accord, Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s chief negotiator at the Vienna talks, said in a tweet.

“It requires extra caution, much perseverance, additional creativity and a balanced approach to take the last step,” he added.

Diplomats said a vague mention of other issues in a draft text of the agreement was a reference to the unfreezing of billions of dollars in Iranian funds in South Korean banks, and the release of Western prisoners held in Iran.

Iran on Wednesday urged Western powers to be “realistic” in the talks and said Bagheri Kani was returning to Tehran for consultations, suggesting a breakthrough was not imminent.

Houthis abduct two more Yemeni employees of US embassy in Sanaa

The American Embassy in Sana, Yemen, which was closed in 2015 amid escalating violence in the country and American diplomats left the country. (AFP/File Photo)
The American Embassy in Sana, Yemen, which was closed in 2015 amid escalating violence in the country and American diplomats left the country. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 24 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis abduct two more Yemeni employees of US embassy in Sanaa

The American Embassy in Sana, Yemen, which was closed in 2015 amid escalating violence in the country and American diplomats left the country. (AFP/File Photo)
  • A former spokesperson for the Houthis who defected and now lives in the UK, said the militia seized his house and other property in Dhamar province
Updated 24 February 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have abducted two more Yemeni employees of the US embassy in Sanaa, according to a lawyer in the city. Meanwhile the militia has ordered the seizure of more properties belonging to its opponents.

Abdul Majeed Sabra, a Yemeni lawyer who defends abductees held in Houthi prisons, told Arab News on Thursday that two press officers at the shuttered US embassy in Sanaa have been detained. They were identified as Abdul Rahman Al-Sharabi and Nabiel Sultan.

The latest detentions come almost four months after the Houthis stormed the embassy compound, seized the property and detained about two dozen local workers.

When Arab News contacted the US Department of State, a spokesperson refused to confirm or deny the latest reports of abductions, citing concerns about the safety of embassy staff, but said that efforts are being made to secure the release of all detained workers.

“We condemn the Houthis’ continued detention of US and UN local Yemeni staff in Sanaa in the strongest possible terms,” he said. “This action sends worrying signals about the Houthi commitment to peace and intentions toward the international community.”

The US closed its embassy in the Yemeni capital in 2015 and American staff left the country as the Houthis tightened their grip on power after overthrowing the internationally recognized administration of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

Armed Houthis occupied the US embassy compound in November and detained at least two dozen Yemeni staff. Nearly half were released but the militia has refused to free the rest despite mounting local and international pressure and condemnations.

In December, two UN organizations accused the Houthis of abducting two members of their staff a month earlier and called on the militia to release them immediately.

Meanwhile, a former spokesperson for the Houthis said on Wednesday that the militia’s authorities had seized his house and other property in Dhamar province.

Ali Al-Bukhaiti defected from the movement and fled the country, first to Jordan and then the UK. He said that a group of Houthi officials led by his brother, Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, who governs Dhamar, had taken his house in their home province as part of new seizure orders targeting opponents of the militia. He added that the Houthis previously stole furniture from his law office in Sanaa, but vowed that he would continue to oppose the movement and its leader, Abdul Malik Al-Houthi.

“What happened confirms what we had said earlier, that Abdul Malik Al-Houthi is just a thief and a gang leader,” Al-Bukhaiti said on Twitter.“By the way, I say: Just as the confiscation of the law firm and the furniture of the villa in Sanaa did not affect me, the confiscation of my house in Dhamar will not change my position.”

Since seizing power militarily in Yemen in late 2014, the Houthis have used judicial authorities in the areas they control to issue seizure orders and justify looting the properties of hundreds of Yemeni military officials, politicians, lawyers, human rights activists and journalists who fled rebel-held territories.

Also on Wednesday, a court run by the Houthis in Sanaa sentenced three people, including the principal of a private school in the city, to death. They were charged with forming armed groups and colluding with the Yemeni government and the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

Elsewhere, warplanes from the coalition reportedly have destroyed a large amount Houthi military equipment in the northern province of Hajjah, where the militia is attempting to seize strategic areas controlled by the government in the districts of Haradh and Abes.

The coalition said it carried out 27 operations in Hajjah that destroyed 16 military vehicles belonging to the rebels. And Yemen’s Defense Ministry said that six airstrikes by coalition warplanes hit Houthi fighters and military vehicles in Haradh on Thursday morning.

US says Iranian 'MuddyWater' cyber actors targeting various sectors worldwide

US says Iranian ‘MuddyWater’ cyber actors targeting various sectors worldwide
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

US says Iranian ‘MuddyWater’ cyber actors targeting various sectors worldwide

US says Iranian ‘MuddyWater’ cyber actors targeting various sectors worldwide
Updated 24 February 2022
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Iran-linked cyber operations are targeting a range of government and private-sector organizations in multiple sectors across Asia, Africa, Europe and North America, US security and law enforcement agencies said in an notice on Thursday.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), along with British and other US authorities, said they had observed Iranian actors known as “MuddyWater” conducting malicious cyber operations targeting telecommunications, defense, local government, and the oil and natural gas sectors.

Libya rival PM says cabinet line-up ready

Libya rival PM says cabinet line-up ready
Updated 24 February 2022
AFP

Libya rival PM says cabinet line-up ready

Libya rival PM says cabinet line-up ready
  • Prime minister-designate Fathi Bashagha announces that his government is ready and will be presented to the House of Representatives
  • Dbeibah has repeatedly said he will only hand power to an elected administration, and has called for polls by late June
Updated 24 February 2022
AFP

TRIPOLI: Libya’s prospective prime minister, appointed by the war-torn country’s parliament as it seeks to oust interim premier Abdulhamid Dbeibah, said Thursday his cabinet line-up was ready.
“Prime minister-designate Fathi Bashagha announces that his government is ready and will be presented to the House of Representatives” for a vote of confidence, Bashagha’s office said in a statement.
Libya’s parliament had picked Bashagha earlier this month in a move against Dbeibah, whose rivals argue his mandate ended after elections set for December 24 were indefinitely postponed.
Dbeibah has repeatedly said he will only hand power to an elected administration, and has called for polls by late June.
In its statement, Bashagha’s office said he had held “wide-ranging consultations with all political actors” including the House of Representatives and the High State Council.
The House of Representatives, based in eastern Libya since a 2014 flare-up in Tripoli, had picked Bashagha on February 10 to head a new administration, replacing that of Dbeibah who was appointed a year ago as part of UN-led peace efforts.
The parliament, led by Dbeibah rival Aguila Saleh, had also approved a new 14-month roadmap to presidential elections.
The December polls, meant to help turn the page on a decade of conflict since the 2011 toppling of dictator Muammar Qaddafi in a NATO-backed uprising, were postponed amid bitter divisions over their legal basis and who could stand.
Bashagha’s statement did not say when the confidence vote would take place, but the House of Representatives said it had scheduled a session for Monday, without saying what for.
Dbeibah on Monday launched a diatribe against the “hegemonic political class,” in particular the eastern parliament, whose “reckless” decision to replace him “will inevitably lead to war.”
The United Nations and world powers have urged all sides to maintain calm.

Russia 'doesn't recognize Israel's sovereignty over Golan Heights'

Russia ‘doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights’
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

Russia ‘doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights’

Russia ‘doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights’
  • Moscow ‘concerned’ over settlement expansion plans that violate 1949 Geneva Convention
  • The territory was seized from Syria in 1967 and annexed in 1981
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Russia has criticized Israeli settlement expansion plans in the Golan Heights.

“We’re concerned over Tel Aviv’s announced plans for expanding settlement activity in the occupied #GolanHeights, which contradicts the provisions of the 1949 Geneva Convention,” the Russian mission to the UN tweeted.

“Russia doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights that are part of #Syria.”

Israel seized the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967 and annexed the territory in 1981, in a move not recognized by the international community.

A resolution by the UN Security Council, of which Russia is a permanent member, states: “The Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights is null and void and without international legal effect.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced plans late last year to double the number of settlements in the territory.

