UN chief repeats his plea to Putin to halt Russia’s war on Ukraine

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres makes a statement as he speaks to the media at UN headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City. (Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

  • Antonio Guterres said the attack is ‘wrong’ and ‘unacceptable’ but ‘it is not irreversible … it’s not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war’
  • Putin launched the military assault on Ukraine at the same time as Guterres was making his initial plea to Moscow to exercise restraint
NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday repeated his plea to Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the previous night, to halt the assault on Ukraine and withdraw his troops.

He said that the war is wrong and unacceptable under the UN’s charter but it is still possible to change course and reverse the decision.

Putin announced the start of full-scale militarily operations in Ukraine at the same time Guterres was making his plea for restraint during an emergency meeting of the Security Council at the UN headquarters in New York late on Wednesday night.

“I repeat my plea from last night: Stop the military operation. Bring the troops back to Russia,” Guterres said the following day.

“We are seeing Russian military operations inside the sovereign territory of Ukraine on a scale that Europe has not seen in decades,” he told reporters as he spoke of scenes of “fear, anguish and terror in every corner of Ukraine,” and warned of a rising death toll.

“Day after day, I have been clear that such unilateral measures conflict directly with the United Nations Charter,” Guterres said.

Quoting directly from that charter, he added: “All members shall refrain in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, or in any other manner inconsistent with the purposes of the United Nations.”

The Russian military offensive repudiates the principles to which every member of the UN has committed, he said.

“It is wrong. It is against the charter. It is unacceptable. But it is not irreversible. (In) line with the charter, it’s not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war.”

Decisions made in the coming days will shape the world and directly affect the lives of millions upon millions of people, Guterres added.

The organization is allocating $20 million from its Central Emergency Response Fund to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of Ukrainians, he said.

“We and our humanitarian partners are committed to staying and delivering, to support people in Ukraine in their time of need,” said the UN chief.

“United Nations staff are working on both sides of the contact line, always guided by the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality, humanity and independence.

“We are providing lifesaving humanitarian relief to people in need, regardless of who or where they are. The protection of civilians must be priority number one. International humanitarian and human rights law must be upheld.”

Topics: Ukraine Russia UN Antonio Guterres

VIENNA: Ukraine’s operational nuclear power plants are running safely and there has been no “destruction” at the remaining waste and other facilities at Chernobyl, the UN nuclear watchdog said on Thursday, citing Ukraine’s nuclear regulator.
Facilities including the now-defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant (NPP) were captured by Russian forces on Thursday after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, an adviser to the Ukrainian presidential office said.
The remaining activities around the plant where Europe’s worst nuclear disaster occurred in 1986 include nuclear waste management and storage, according to the website of the operator, the State Specialized Enterprise Chornobyl NPP.
“Ukraine has informed the IAEA that ‘unidentified armed forces’ have taken control of all facilities of the State Specialized Enterprise Chornobyl NPP, located within the Exclusion Zone,” the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said in a statement.
“The counterpart added that there had been no casualties nor destruction at the industrial site.”
The IAEA lists four operational nuclear power plants in Ukraine on its website.
The IAEA “is following the situation in Ukraine with grave concern and is appealing for maximum restraint to avoid any action that may put the country’s nuclear facilities at risk,” it said.
“The Ukraine regulatory body ... has earlier informed the IAEA that it is maintaining communications with Ukraine’s operational nuclear power plants, which it said are operating safely and securely.”

Updated 44 min 59 sec ago

  • The colorful groups have been providing the soundtrack for Dhaka events since the 1930s
  • But changing tastes and a slump in demand mean there are now just three left in the city
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: They used to be the life of every party in Dhaka.

For almost a century, “band parties” provided the soundtrack for events across the Bangladeshi capital, from weddings and birthdays to election campaigns.

But in a swiftly changing world severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the tradition is fading away.

Mohammad Ibrahim, who owns one of the only three remaining groups in Dhaka – the Bangladesh Band Party – entered the profession as a 13-year-old boy.

He said his craft was a family legacy and he “can’t think of doing any other business except this,” as he had never learned any other skills.

“But there is no one to take over after me. The history of this century-old business will come to an end after my death,” Ibrahim said.

All of the party bands in Dhaka share a tradition that started with a man named Mohammad Kha, who brought the idea to the city in the 1930s.

Kha’s four wives and five sons were all band artists. One of his sons, Siraj Kha, started his own group in 1948 and the tradition trickled further down the family line.

In their heyday, the bands could do up to three events in a day. But demand slumped as people increasingly turned to modern sound systems and DJs. The COVID-19 pandemic has only exacerbated their struggles.

“It’s not a very lucrative profession nowadays,” Mohammad Salahuddin, who runs the Dhaka Band Party, told Arab News.

“I think with the passing of time, the tradition of band parties will disappear from society. It’s only a matter of years now,” added the 62-year-old, who took over the family business in 1975.

The bands, which were still popular through the ’80s and ’90s, are unlike other musical groups. They comprise between five and 15 members who dress up in colorful uniforms and carry their musical instruments, giving them the appearance of a marching band.

They were once considered the ultimate form of music and entertainment.

“In those days we didn’t have many options for listening to music. So the band party was an immense source of entertainment for us,” 66-year-old Omar Hossain told Arab News.

Abdul Awal, a 72-year-old Dhaka resident, also remembers the bands fondly. He said they were the main source of entertainment for any occasion and would play different types of music according to the mood of the event.

“In fact, we couldn’t think of any celebrations in our early days without the music of the band party,” Awal said. “The presence of the band party instantly changed the color of any celebration.”

Mohammad Arman, who owns the National Band Party, said business had dried up due to the recent lockdowns and restrictions on social gatherings.

“We didn’t receive a single work order for 20 months in the last two years,” the 40-year-old told Arab News.

While he had received some inquiries in recent months most of them had fallen through, he added.

Arman, who has run the business since 1993 and is the fourth generation of his family to do so, said his troupe used to have 20 regular members but since the start of the pandemic half of them had left.

The lack of work meant they were not earning the $10 to $15 they would each normally get for a performance.

“I don’t know where they are living now or how they are managing to get by as I am on my knees trying to run this business,” Arman said.

Updated 24 February 2022
  • Instrument was made by inmates of a Milan jail being trained for life after release
  • 23,000 migrants and refugees have drowned in the Mediterranean since 2014
LONDON: Pope Francis has blessed a violin made by inmates of a Milan prison out of wood from a migrant boat.

It is hoped the instrument will build awareness of the plight of refugees across the Mediterranean.

The Italian government and Pope Francis both back the scheme, which has seen 10 boats used by migrants to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa sent to the inmates of Opera prison, Milan.

There, four prisoners used the facility’s carpentry workshop for two and a half months turning the wood into a violin.

The instrument, which still bears the boat’s paintwork, was blessed this month at the Vatican by the Pope, who has sought to draw attention to the 23,000 migrants and refugees who have drowned in the Mediterranean since 2014.

The project is also backed by the Italy-based Benedetta D’Intino Foundation. Its head, Arnoldo Mosca Mondadori, said plans were now underway to make another violin, as well as a cello and viola, while next year the inmates would make enough instruments to supply an entire orchestra.

“These instruments will be lent to orchestras who want them, to help communicate this drama and make people think,” he said.

Nicolae, one of the prisoners working on the instruments, said: “You can imagine how much suffering is linked to that boat, this piece of wood. We want to make people reflect on this suffering.”

Another inmate, Andrea, said: “We want to give a voice to those who no longer have one.”

The plan also aimed to help train up inmates for life outside jail, said the prison’s director, Silvio Di Gregorio.

“Our guests, who have committed crimes, must rebuild their future, just as this wood, which has witnessed suffering, will become musical instruments,” he said.

The first violin made was tested by professional musician Carlo Lazzaroni, who said its sound compared favorably with top-grade instruments.

“The idea that this wood could become an instrument with such a sound is miraculous,” he said, adding: “When I close my eyes, you can hardly hear the difference.”

Updated 24 February 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

  • At least 62 children of Daesh militants reportedly have died since the start of 2021 as a result of inhumane conditions in camps
  • Child detainees face dire sanitary conditions and a lack of water, food and healthcare, said member of Committee on the Rights of the Child
NEW YORK: The failure of authorities in France to repatriate from Syria the children of French nationals violates their rights to life and freedom from inhuman and degrading treatment, the UN’s Committee on the Rights of the Child said on Thursday.

Many children have been held in life-threatening conditions in Syrian camps for years. The CRC statement came at the conclusion of three cases filed by a group of French nationals relating to 49 of their grandchildren, nieces and nephews in the Kurdish-administered Rawj, Ayn Isa and Al-Hol camps in northeastern Syria’s Al-Hasakeh governorate.

“The children are living in inhuman sanitary conditions, lacking basic necessities including water, food and healthcare, and facing an imminent risk of death,” said committee member Ann Skelton.

“At least 62 children have reportedly died in the camps as a result of these conditions since the beginning of 2021. The situation is therefore extremely urgent.”

The sprawling, fenced off Al-Hol camp is home to more than 50,000 wives, widows and children of Daesh members. Often, several families live together in cramped conditions in tents, with minimal amenities and limited access to water and sanitation.

Some of the children were born in Syria, others were taken to the war-ravaged country by their French parents at a young age. The occupants of the camps come from more than 50 countries and the UN has repeatedly called on the authorities in home nations to repatriate their nationals, in line with international law and international human rights law. So far, the calls mostly have fallen on deaf ears.

Since the relatives of French youngsters took their cases to the CRC three years ago, the government in France has repatriated 11 children but 38, some as young as 5 years old, are still detained in the camps.

“The committee found that France has the responsibility and power to protect the French children in the Syrian camps against an imminent risk to their lives by taking action to repatriate them,” the CRC said.

The prolonged detention of child victims of the conflict in life-threatening conditions amounts to “inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment,” it added.

France has failed to show that it gave due consideration to the best interests of the child victims when assessing their relatives’ requests for repatriation, according to the committee. It again urged France to take immediate action to repatriate the remaining 38 children, and to adopt additional measures to “mitigate the risks to life, survival and development of the child victims while they remain in North East Syria.”

Skelton said: “We call on France to take immediate action, as every day that passes there is a renewed possibility for further casualties.”

Updated 24 February 2022
  • University-run museum drew criticism from pro-Israel legal lobbying group
  • ArtReview editor: Ousted museum head was ‘most interesting director the UK has’
LONDON: The UK’s largest university has drawn criticism for forcing the resignation of a senior museum official who found himself in the firing line of a pro-Israel legal lobbying group for an exhibition he chose to run.

The University of Manchester asked for Alistair Hudson, the director of the Whitworth art gallery, to quit his job after he was criticized by UK Lawyers for Israel.

Whitworth’s removal has been slammed by key figures and institutions from the art and museum worlds.

UKLFI publicly denounced Hudson after his gallery hosted an exhibition by Forensic Architecture, a London-based collective that has repeatedly challenged the Israeli state over extrajudicial killings and the issue of land rights.

Forensic Architecture, which has been shortlisted for the UK’s prestigious Turner Prize for art, use their expertise as architects, artists, lawyers, scientists and journalists to examine state violence worldwide, including by the Israeli military.

A statement by Forensic Architecture at the Whitworth gallery, which is run by the University of Manchester, stated that the collective “stands with Palestine” and highlighted eyewitness accounts of military attacks in Gaza that had created environmental disasters, underground explosions and “massive air quakes with clouds of toxic fumes.”

UKLFI wrote to the University of Manchester — which has the largest student population of any UK school — and said the exhibition’s language seemed “designed to provoke racial discord.”

The gallery then removed the written statement but later reinstated it after protests by Forensic Architecture.

Hudson wrote in August last year, after reinstating the words, that he recognized the complex questions raised but was “also mindful of our role in creating spaces for debate and in academic and artistic freedom.”

He continued: “Museums and galleries have traditionally been a space of experimentation and challenge, and the Whitworth is a place where we may be able to debate, discuss and disagree well, within a safe and empathetic environment.”

UKLFI hit back, saying Hudson should face discipline for failures to “establish the accuracy” of the work. Forensic Architecture denied there were any inaccuracies.

The university was then said to have asked Hudson to resign — a move met with widespread condemnation.

Alistair Brown, the policy director of the Museums Association, said the “sacking of [Hudson] seems deeply mistaken, wrong-headed and unethical. Museums must be able to explore difficult and controversial issues without fearing this kind of reprisal.”

Oliver Basciano, the editor at large of ArtReview, said Hudson was the “most interesting director the UK has” and that his departure was a “disgrace.”

