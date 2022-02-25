Tech competition to improve Hajj, Umrah services opens registration

MAKKAH: The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Institute for Hajj and Umrah Research at Umm Al-Qura University on Thursday announced the start of registration for the first edition of the tech competition Hajjathon 2022.
Hajjathon 2022 is part of a series of events accompanying the 21st Scientific Forum for Hajj, Umrah and Visit Research under the patronage of King Salman. This year, the forum will be held under the slogan “Digital Transformation in the Hajj, Umrah and Visit System.”
Dr. Turki Al-Amr, dean of the institute, told Arab News that Hajjathon is a tech competition that brings together software and business developers and entrepreneurs from around the world with the aim of coming up with the best technical solutions to improve services during the Hajj and Umrah seasons. “It is a global opportunity for young people to highlight their capabilities in coming up with creative solutions in developing services for pilgrims. It also harnesses local and international expertise in the field of data and artificial intelligence,” he said.
“The competition further seeks to support a culture of collective innovation and the knowledge economy,” he added.
The institute, Al-Amr explained, offers a pioneering model for research in order to serve pilgrims, take care of the holy sites, improve the Hajj, Umrah and Visit System, and back the decisions of officials working in the field with data to achieve the institute’s visions.
“Such visions include integrated planning, organized crowds, convenient transportation, a safe environment, and distinguished services,” he said.
Tech experts discuss digital transformation plans for Makkah’s non-profit sector
Updated 24 February 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Technology experts recently took part in a series of workshops aimed at progressing the digital transformation of the non-profit sector in the Makkah region.
The two-day gathering of specialists was held in the conference hall of the Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel.
Participants presented work papers, highlighted successful examples of the use of digital technology in the charity sector, and outlined possible solutions to data challenges.
A faculty member at Umm Al-Qura University, Dr. Khalid Ali Al-Marhabi’s paper was titled, “The Effect of Digital Transformation on Social Innovation.”
In the document, he said: “Digital transformation is to present the competitive advantage of the organization through innovation, and a process of applying digital technologies to renew the path of accomplishing businesses and invent and renew a new value.”
He noted that issues such as poverty, illiteracy, crime, divorce, and drugs were common to all societies.
Nahid Al-Harbi, a member of the Digital Government Capability Development Program, presented his paper titled, “Digital Transformation, Strategies, and Application.”
He pointed out that new technology could change the world in various fields including agriculture, accident prevention, and the delivery of water and medicine supplies, and said that fully digitized banks, automated restaurants and smart cars, cashless societies, and space travel were expected to be commonplace by 2040.
Dr. Ayman Al-Harbi revealed the results of a study involving more than 50 percent of Makkah societies that had focused on information technology management, apps, data security, and infrastructure.
Chief executive officer of Experts Vision Consulting, Dr. Basim Zafar, said that Saudi Arabia had received the Global System for Mobile Communications Association’s government leadership award, adding that the GSMA aimed to promote the adoption of best practices that supported the digital economy, stimulated investment and innovation, and contributed to achieving sustainable development goals.
He noted that the Kingdom ranked among the top 10 most developed countries in the world due to its capabilities and strength in digital infrastructure.
Zafar said the country’s legislative and regulatory frameworks were instrumental in organizing important areas such as digital identity and signature, and data exchange, operation, and protection.
Shaker Al-Rishi, a board member of Makkah charity Ikram Food Preservation Association, reviewed a program launched by the organization as part of a digital initiative to prevent food waste.
Using a special app, food could be tracked via Google Maps, and packaging methods, deliveries, the number of beneficiaries receiving notifications, and estimated costs for preservation, could also be monitored.
The planners behind the Jeddah Central project have drawn inspiration from the city’s rich heritage and distinct cultural identity while paying homage to its diversity and recognizing its future potential as a global destination. (Supplied)
A $20bn Saudi project will transform Jeddah, with history, heritage and culture at its core
Jeddah Central development aims to revitalize about 5.7 million square meters of waterfront
Coastal city’s history stretches back about 3,000 years to a time when it was a small fishing village
Updated 23 min 58 sec ago
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Jeddah will soon undergo a major face-lift, thanks to an eagerly awaited redevelopment plan. It aims to transform this coastal jewel into one of the world’s most livable cities by the end of the decade.
Unveiled in December by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the $20 billion Jeddah Central project will revamp and revitalize about 5.7 million square meters of picturesque waterfront, stretching north from Al-Salam Palace to the city’s water-treatment plant.
The development will include a state-of-the-art oceanarium, an opera house and a sports stadium, alongside more than 17,000 residential units, 2,700 hotel rooms, a marina, a beach and several green spaces covering about 40 percent of the project area.
Phase one will include the creation of one of the largest public beaches in Jeddah, with a pier, marina, park and playground alongside the promenade, all of which are scheduled for completion by 2027.
Phase two, due to be completed by 2030, encompasses a number of key facilities, including green spaces, innovative educational resources, a mosque that will combine both modern and traditional designs, a library, a coral bay, and a smart technology-equipped museum.
According to the project’s website, the third phase, beyond 2030, will further enhance the facilities with the addition of healthcare facilities designed to the highest international standards, while a district centered around innovation and culture will deliver world-class experiences.
Jeddah’s history stretches back about 3,000 years to a time when it was a small fishing village. As the centuries passed it grew into a major international port, part of a primary pilgrimage route, and a cultural and commercial destination in its own right.
In the first Islamic era, during the third caliphate that followed the death of the Prophet Muhammad, Uthman ibn Affan declared the city the gateway port to the holy city of Makkah. But it was not until the absorption by Ibn Saud (King Abdulaziz) of Hejaz in 1925 into the kingdom of Nejd to form Saudi Arabia that Jeddah got the special attention it deserved.
The planners of the Jeddah Central project have drawn inspiration from the city’s rich history and distinct cultural identity, while paying homage to its modern-day diversity and recognizing its future potential as a global destination.
They say they are keen to preserve, renew or repurpose existing landmarks, including the city’s old water-treatment plant, a government hospital, and a soccer stadium that can hold up to 24,000 fans.
“The Tahlia (water-treatment plant) location is state property as is the other, and there has been zero land expropriation because the state-owned land deeds have been transferred to the Public Investment Fund. PIF owns our company, and we have the right to make use of the site that makes up 5.7 million square meters of state-owned land,” Ahmed Al-Sulaim, CEO of Jeddah Central Development Company, said in an interview with Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ekhbariyah news channel.
JEDDAH CENTRAL IN NUMBERS
* 17,000 residential units
* 2,700 hotel rooms
* 10 tourism and entertainment projects
* 4 landmarks
The water-treatment plant will be converted into a museum showcasing the Kingdom’s industrial heritage, the history of its quest for fresh water through the years, and its relationship with the sea.
The oceanarium, considered one of the development’s key attractions, will be a celebration of the Red Sea and its natural environment, ecology and marine life. It aims to help establish Jeddah as a regional and global leader in the conservation of marine environments.
For Musaed Al-Ghamdi, a Saudi architect, extracting the greatest possible value from this unique development site is a top priority. He told Arab News that the area covered by the Jeddah Central project is one of the most sophisticated high-rise, government-owned plots of land in the city, worth more than $25 billion.
He said that the amenities and attractions expected to be built as part of the development will attract additional revenue to the area and help to improve the standard of living for residents.
With several ongoing development projects already underway in the city, Al-Ghamdi believes that one of the aims of the Jeddah Central project will be to provide housing to meet the needs of a new generation of young professionals and improve overall urban-living standards.
“Once you fix and adjust the urban planning of a city or an area, you’ll find it positively reflects on the people’s attitudes, perceptions of their surroundings, and in return you’ll find that you’re enhancing the well-being of a community,” he said.
Among the more than 200 firms that bid on the project, the final selection came down to a choice that included four major international developers. In the end it was Jeddah-based Hosam Alabdulkarim Architectural and Engineering Consultants that secured one of four contracts designated for the project.
The area under development will be divided into six districts with facilities geared toward both residents and tourists. Along the shore, the marina district will include open green spaces, entertainment venues, retail outlets and dining options overlooking the Red Sea.
Further along the waterfront, the beach district will offer a sandy shoreline and promenades connecting visitors with the many planned entertainment, leisure and dining facilities. The sports district will include parks, courtyards and plazas to encourage residents to maintain healthy and active lifestyles.
A vibrant cultural and creativity district will serve to promote and support the arts, innovation and sustainability, while a wellness district will offer medical centers, clinics and research facilities.
Finally, the central district will serve as a hub for local and international tourists, allowing them to experience Jeddah’s cosmopolitan atmosphere.
“The city has been growing for ages but there’s always a critical issue with urban planning,” said Al-Ghamdi.
“If you improve public transport, provide easy access to facilities such as parks and services in the area, integrate green spaces into the plan, maintain upkeep of urban space and public spaces based on residents’ needs and requirements, then you will elevate the quality of life for the residents of the city.”
Prince Khaled Al-Faisal celebrates 75th anniversary of Makkah Chamber of Commerce
Updated 24 February 2022
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: Prince Khaled Al-Faisal on Thursday sponsored the celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of the establishment of the Makkah Chamber of Commerce.
The prince, who is an adviser to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and governor of Makkah, sponsored an event at the Makkah Exhibitions Center, which was attended by Minister of Commerce and acting Minister of Information Dr. Majid Al-Qasabi.
Al-Qasabi said: “The people of Makkah are hardworking and God has blessed Makkah with security. In the middle of the last Hijri century, Sheikh Mohammed Ali Zainal sent Sheikh Hussain Justiniah to Bombay to learn trade and management, and told him of the importance and role of chambers of commerce.
On his return, the merchants of Makkah launched the chamber of commerce “in H1368 to become an incubator of the sanctity of the place and its historical legacy,” he said.
Al-Qasabi added: “As the Makkah Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 75th anniversary and the launch of the exhibitions center we remember the pioneers who founded it.”
Hisham Mohammed Kaaki, the chamber’s current chairman, said that over the past 75 years the organization had played a vital role in supporting not only the economy of Makkah but of the Kingdom as a whole.
“As we celebrate the founding day of our homeland and its founders, we recall the memory of the loyal pioneers who worked hard in this institution for it to become what it is today,” he said.
“When I and fellow members of the board of directors of the chamber held the 20th session, we recalled the legacy of distinguished businessmen who rendered the Makkah Chamber of Commerce a great commercial platform,” he added.
“This made us feel responsible for ensuring its future, and guided by the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 we designed a comprehensive strategy to develop Makkah’s trade amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus.”
As well as the speeches, a documentary about how the chamber of commerce was established was shown at Thursday’s event.
KAUST to hold ‘Women in Science’ workshop next month
‘WISER’ event will include talks by industry experts and presentations on gender equality
University is also holding a short-video competition to raise awareness of the subject
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News
JEDDAH: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology will next month hold a workshop to promote the role of women in science.
With talks by industry experts about their personal journeys and struggles, the two-day event, titled “Women in Science, Engineering and Research,” will take place on March 8-9.
There will also be presentations by experts in gender equality, as well as practical sessions on management and leadership techniques, how to tackle gender issues and how to succeed at interviews.
All of the sessions will be held concurrently at the university’s campus and online via Zoom.
With a goal to become a recognized center for education and research in the fields of science and technology, KAUST is well aware of the role women have to play in the industry. Its aim is to inspire discoveries that not only build bridges between people and cultures but also aid the betterment of humanity.
Ahead of the 'WISER' workshop, the univerity is organizaing a competition for people to submit their short films on the subject of women in science, engineering and research.
The videos must be no longer than 60 seconds in length and should cover either women’s success stories, whether there are too few women in the sector, or why the industry needs more women.
The competition is open to all, regardless of age, ethnicity or nationality, and the videos will be judged on their originality, impact and creativity.
The winners will receive a gift card worth $250 and the best entries will be shown during the workshop and via social media.
The deadline for submissions is March 1 and more information is available at wiser.kaust.edu.sa.
Saudi Heritage Commission discovers antique pieces on sunken ship in north Red Sea
Initial reports indicate that the ship may have had a collision with coral reefs that led to the scattering of its parts and the fall of its cargo
Updated 24 February 2022
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: A Saudi archaeological mission has discovered hundreds of antique pieces that were part of a sunken ship in the Red Sea, just off the coast of Haql, in the Kingdom’s northwest.
According to a statement issued by the Saudi Heritage Commission, an archaeological mission led by five Saudi divers located the wreck of the sunken ship, and “the survey was documented by a set of three-dimensional photographs and the identification of the area containing these sunken antiquities.”
Initial reports indicate that the ship may have had a collision with coral reefs that led to the scattering of its parts and the fall of its cargo. According to a statement by the commission, the evidence revealed that the ship’s voyage dated back to the late 18th century, which indicated that most of the pottery pieces that were found were of the “Amphora” type manufactured in the cities of the Mediterranean basin.
The survey and excavation work for sunken antiquities in the waters of the Red Sea is being conducted by the commission in cooperation with international universities and research centers. The survey work resulted in the discovery of more than 50 sunken shipwrecks sites along the Red Sea that vary in their historical and archaeological value and periods.
Hussein Al-Khalifa, an archeology expert, said that the antiquities gave answers to many questions about the ship. Their archaeological haul includes navigational tools, indicating when the ship sank.
Hussein Al-Khalifa, former director general of tourism and antiquities in Al-Jawf, said that the discoveries should indicate the ship’s history, its manufacture and the identities of the people on board. He said this information could be uncovered through their personal belongings, the currencies used, the reason for the ship’s sinking, and whether it was heading to the coast of Haql, as well as “indications of international trade relations.”
“In cooperation with several local universities and international missions, they are working on studying the site, identifying the size and history of the archaeological remains, verifying the presence of ship remains at the site, and comparing them with previous research and studies, provided that the results of those research are announced immediately upon completion,” Al-Khalifa told Arab News.
A joint Saudi-Italian mission in 2015-2016 found a sunken shipwreck at a site near the city of Umluj with part of the ship’s planks made of oak and pine. It also contained a collection of Chinese porcelain pottery bowls and cups, in addition to broken glass bottles. They also found metal bowls dating back to the middle of the 18th century.
A joint Saudi-German team to survey the submerged heritage sites on the west coast, which ran its field work from 2012 until 2017, found the remains of a Roman shipwreck in the Red Sea. So far, it is the oldest wreck of an archaeological ship found along the Saudi coast. The team also discovered another shipwreck dating back to the first Islamic era, in an area between Rabigh and Shuaiba.