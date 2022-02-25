You are here

PIF-backed Tahkom, Dubai Police sign deal for AI, traffic management

Brig. Gen. Saif Al-Mazrouei (R), director general of Traffic Department, and Ahmed Al-Salem, vice president of business and partnerships sector at Tahakom. (Twitter/Dubai Police)
Brig. Gen. Saif Al-Mazrouei (R), director general of Traffic Department, and Ahmed Al-Salem, vice president of business and partnerships sector at Tahakom. (Twitter/Dubai Police)
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Technology and Security Comprehensive Control Co. (Tahakom), which is backed by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, signed a cooperation agreement with Dubai Police in the UAE, in the field of artificial intelligence systems, traffic management, and monitoring violations to enhance public safety.
Brig. Gen. Saif Al-Mazrouei, director general of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said Thursday his unit was keen to take advantage of modern advanced technologies in the field of artificial intelligence.
Cooperation between the two sides is expected to increase the economic value provided by adopting optimal driving behavior and an advanced traffic services approach, in addition to benefiting from artificial intelligence in enhancing detection accuracy and providing biometric solutions and automatic vehicle identification.
The cooperation includes providing qualitative solutions to improve road crossing and traffic violations, such as not fastening seat belts and using mobile phones whilst driving, within several basic criteria and indicators adopted by smart cities.

Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices slip; cryptos are on the rise

Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices slip; cryptos are on the rise
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices slip; cryptos are on the rise

Ukraine Conflict Day 2: Asian, US stocks rebound; oil prices slip; cryptos are on the rise
Updated 4 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Asian shares mostly rose Friday after US stocks recovered toward the end of a wild trading day, as governments slapped sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic briefly jumped above $100 per barrel on Thursday to their highest levels since 2014. But they gave back some of those gains after Biden said the sanctions package is “specifically designed to allow energy payments to continue.” Biden also said he wanted to limit the economic pain for Americans.

On Friday, US benchmark crude WTI jumped $1.30 to $94.11 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the basis for international oil prices, added $1.97 to $101.05 a barrel.

Bitcoin trades at $38,688, increasing by 10.94 percent, while Ether trades at $2,633, up by 12.20 percent, as of 9:42 a.m. Saudi time

Global shrares:

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 surged 1.9 percent in afternoon trading to 26,450.84.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 lost some of its earlier gains to close 0.1 percent higher at 6,997.80.

South Korea’s Kospi jumped 1.2 percent to 2,679.56.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged down 0.4 percent to 22,821.87, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.7 percent to 3,452.84.
 

Mona Alami

RIYADH: The US Federal Reserve’s recent announcements to hike interest rates in March may have sent markets in tatters, but that won’t necessarily translate into an immediate, medium-term market correction if past instances are anything to go by. 

Market experts who spoke to Arab News say there is evidence that stock market prices can rise in the first year of hikes. 

“For example, overnight interest rates started rising in late 2015 before peaking in early 2020 just before the pandemic started. In that period equity markets strengthened despite the rate increases,” says Ibrahim Bitar, head of investment and treasury at Emirates Investment Bank. 

Similarly, he adds, in the 2002 cycle, interest rates started rising in mid-2004. “Yet the stock market kept rising till late 2007.”  

However, Bitar points out that the pace of rate hikes has to be slow and shared with the market in advance. 

Historically, when interest rates increase, experts say it’s actually good for stocks overall, as long as hikes are implemented slowly and do not stop economic growth. 

Goldman Sachs chief US equity strategist David Kostin recently pointed out that the S&P 500 has been “resilient” around the start of Fed hiking cycles in the past. He underlined that despite intimal drops in the first three months, the S&P 500 returned 5 percent in the six months following the first rate rise of a cycle.

Another Dubai-based analyst points out that despite the high inflation numbers and the clear signals from the Fed, “bond yields have remained well in check.”

“Even though a consensus prevails that bonds yields could gradually rise, we believe a bond sell-off driven by the pandemic-induced inflation is unlikely,” says Patrick McKeegan, vice president and portfolio manager at Franklin Equity Group, in an interview with Arab News.

Market volatility 

The expected tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and other central banks in response to high inflation has nonetheless resulted in high equity market volatility. Fear of a 50-basis point Fed rate hike is one factor that unsettled the market and introduced greater volatility for investors, according to CNBC. 

“As of February 9, the interest rates markets are priced more than five 25 bps hikes by the US central bank in 2022,” points out Bitar.

Whereas higher interest rates can lower the value of assets. But the question is at what level of interest rates increases and after what time lag does the economy’s growth decline, and as a result, negatively affecting equity values.

FASTFACT

The expected tightening of monetary policy by the Federal Reserve and other central banks in response to high inflation has nonetheless resulted in high equity market volatility.

 “There is evidence [that] economies’ sensitivity to interest rates increases with larger debt amounts.  The US Debt to GDP ratio was at 138 percent in late 2021 compared with 107 percent in 2019, and 82 percent in 2009,” warns Bitar. 

 Given the larger amount of US debt now compared with 2019, when US overnight rates were at 2.5 percent, the interest rate level that will slow the economy in this cycle is expected to be below 2.5 percent, he explains. 

As of February 9, 125 bps of hikes were priced in the market by the end of 2022.  “The question is would a 1.5 percent overnight rate slow the economy?”, he asks.

The debate around the issue remains open in the capital market scene. McKeegan, for instance, believes the market will be muted this year. “The consensus expectation holds that once the Fed starts raising rates, markets could begin to struggle,” he says.

Surviving in uncertain times 

Market experts say there are several precautions that investors should take in this uncertain environment. “Investors should control interest rates risk by reducing the duration of their bond portfolios.  In addition, investments should be shifted toward high-quality low-risk entities, given the outlook’s uncertainty,” advises Bitar.  

Moreover, he emphasizes investors should steer away from illiquid investments that can experience large drawdowns in periods of volatility.

For McKeegan, a growing chorus expresses the belief that “value stocks could lead the way in 2022”. Value stocks refer to shares of a company that appears to trade at a lower price relative to its dividends, earnings, or sales.

Whereas experts believe, investing in high-quality companies tied to long-term secular growth can still payout, as “these perform well over an entire market cycle.”

“Through a longer-term lens, we see promising growth opportunities for companies in areas like cybersecurity, e-commerce, cloud computing and automation,” underlines McKeegan.

The expert adds that once the pandemic begins to stabilize, engagement in live events, including socializing, traveling and concerts, can recover to pre-pandemic levels— and allow markets to stabilize.

At the regional level, the GCC equity markets may be shielded to some extent from international market uncertainty. The GCC equity markets currently depend on several factors, including the amount of GCC governments’ spending, the price of oil, and the US monetary policy, given most GCC currencies are pegged to the dollar.  

“The high level of oil helps the oil-rich GCC governments spending.  These positive factors are somewhat reflected in valuations,” concludes Bitar.

AP

DAMASCUS, Syria: The government of economically-battered Syria decided Thursday to cut spending in an effort to reduce the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, concerned that oil and wheat prices could sharply increase, the state-owned news agency said.
SANA reported that after an extraordinary Cabinet meeting, officials decided to manage reserves of main staples such as wheat, sugar, cooking oil and rice for the next two months, closely watch the distribution of the commodities and ration them.
Syria’s economic minister, Mohammed Samer Khalil, said Crimea offered to export wheat to Syria. He said the Syrian government is considering the offer. SANA said the government also decided to closely monitor the exchange rate and to “ration public spending in a way that only covers priorities during this period.”
Syria, struggling after more than a decade of war, relies mostly on wheat imports from Russia and oil shipments from its other ally, Iran. As Russia pounded Ukraine Thursday, Syrian authorities saw danger signs in rising oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic and wholesale prices jumped for heating oil, wheat and other commodities.
Russia is a main backer of President Bashar Assad’s government and its military intervention in 2015 helped tip the balance of power in his favor. The Syrian government described the attacks on Ukraine as a “military operation by the Russian allies to preserve their national security and stability.”
Russia’s war effort turned Syria’s government toward managing its own resources. SANA, the state news agency, said the issue was discussed during an extraordinary Cabinet meeting on Thursday about the path forward given the Russian invasion.
The decision came as oil prices on both sides of the Atlantic jumped toward or above $100 per barrel to their highest levels since 2014, up more than 6 percent.
Syria’s conflict that began in March 2011 has left nearly half a million people dead and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million people. The war has also led to severe shortages in fuel and wheat. The dollar today is worth about 3,600 Syrian pounds compared with 47 pounds at the start of the conflict.
The country’s largest oil wells are under the control of US-backed Kurdish-led fighter in the country’s east, depriving the government access to them. The country’s fertile agricultural areas, where wheat is planted, are also out of government control.
Earlier on Thursday, Russia invaded Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine’s government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.
The Syrian government move came hours after the UN warned that 14.6 million people are in need of aid in war-torn Syria, an increase of 1.2 million people compared with last year. The report by the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs was released late Wednesday.
The UN and its partners are reaching 7 million people every month, “but more support is required,” tweeted Mark Cutts, the UN Deputy Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Syria Crisis.

Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi ACWA Power broke ground on Uzbekistan’s first publicly tendered 100 megawatt wind project, valued at $108 million, it said in a statement. 

Located in the north-western part of the country, the Nukus wind project is expected to reach financial close by the third quarter of 2022.

“Uzbekistan has been working closely with the IFIs (international financial institutions) to open up the country’s power sector to private investment and to help us reach our goal of 25 percent of energy consumption deriving from renewable sources by 2026,” the minister of energy, Alisher Sultanov, said. 

As ACWA Power’s fourth facility in Uzbekistan, the project will consist of wind turbine generators, with each having a capacity of generating more than 5 megawatt of electricity. 

Upon operation in 2024, Nukus will contribute 1.25 percent to Uzbekistan’s overall renewable energy goals and will power 120,000 households and offset 200,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

Arab News

Shipping group Maersk has halted all port calls in Ukraine until the end of February as a consequence of the conflict there, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

Other shipping companies are on full alert since tensions rose in the region.  

According to the operational data of the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority, for the whole of 2019, 1,003,500 TEU containers were handled in the ports.

TEU is a conventional unit of measurement based on the volume of a 20-foot (6.1 meters) intermodal container.

Ukraine has been in the midst of a trade and economic storm since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, and Thursday's invasion will ramp up tensions in the region.

At the Berdyansk Commercial Sea Port in southeastern Ukraine, volumes have fallen tenfold over the course of the conflict, according to Bloomberg. 

Mariupol, another Sea of Azov port that is closer to the separatist fighting and has major steel and grain producers in its vicinity, is also suffering

Throughput roughly halved, from 13 million tons in 2013, to a low of 5.8 million in 2019.

If Odessa, on the Black Sea, is also heavily hit, this will result in a massive blow to the transshipment business in Ukraine. The Odessa ports handle three quarters of Ukraine’s sea trade.

As much as 70 percent of Ukraine’s exports and imports go by sea, whether from Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas.

 

