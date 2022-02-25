You are here

  • Home
  • Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse

Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse

Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse
1 / 3
(Supplied)
Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse
2 / 3
(Supplied)
Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse
3 / 3
(Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/p5aac

Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse

Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse
  • Virtual office to serve as permanent home to all Vice Media businesses
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Virtue Worldwide, Vice’s creative agency, has created an office inside the metaverse for Vice Media Group. The virtual building will be home to Vice’s many businesses, including Virtue, and act as a permanent residence for the group in Decentraland, a 3D virtual platform.
The initiative was created by Virtue Futures, a dedicated innovation division within Virtue that helps brands to innovate in new platforms, technologies and spaces.
Last year, the Virtue Futures division launched Coca-Cola’s first NFT, or non-fungible token, marking one of the first examples of how brands and agencies can use the technology.
Built in Decentraland’s open digital world platform, the space will serve as the agency’s virtual innovation lab where teams can experiment with NFTs, decentralized autonomous organizations and Web 3.0.
“The creative opportunities within the metaverse are hugely exciting and as we’re already helping brands navigate this new space, it makes sense to have an office there ourselves,” said Morten Grubak, global executive creative director at Virtue Futures.
The Decentraland headquarters will serve as the central point for Virtue Futures’ global team. Clients and collaborators can meet for briefings, presentations, and demonstrations of recent projects in the virtual space.
The virtual office also showcases a range of digital experiments and has “hidden extras for curious explorers,” such as a route for young creative talent to reach a selection of highly acclaimed global “Meta-Mentors,” according to a company statement.
It will also serve as a launchpad for digital field research into the sociology of digital communities.
The virtual building is designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, the architectural firm behind The Pyramid in Manhattan and Google’s Mountain View North Campus.
“Vice has always been about being inside culture, going to places where our audiences are,” said Nancy Dubuc, CEO of Vice Media Group. “This is a new frontier filled with potential and once again, we’re proud to be pushing the boundaries.”

Topics: Metaverse Vice Media NFT

Related

Vice Media to push global expansion with new funds
Media
Vice Media to push global expansion with new funds
Vice Media to bring edgy brand of journalism to Mideast
Media
Vice Media to bring edgy brand of journalism to Mideast

Hussein Dajani leaves Nissan for Deloitte Digital

Hussein M. Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East. (Supplied)
Hussein M. Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East. (Supplied)
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Hussein Dajani leaves Nissan for Deloitte Digital

Hussein M. Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East. (Supplied)
  • Executive will join as partner in advertising, marketing and commerce 
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Hussein Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East.

He will join the company in the Middle East region as a partner in advertising, marketing and commerce from April.

Dajani, who joined Nissan in 2017, is currently general manager for digital and customer experience transformation for Africa, Middle East, India, Turkey and Oceania.

Before joining Nissan, Dajani gained extensive experience over a two-decade-long career both on the agency and client side at companies such as Red Bull and Virgin Mobile, and agencies groups such as WPP and Publicis, where he oversaw local and multinational clients, including STC, Nestle and HSBC.

“Deloitte is an organization I have been eagerly looking forward to being part of for many years,” Dajani told Arab News.

“They define a new model that blends the strengths of agencies with traditional consultancies, by combining the creative and digital capabilities of their studios, and the broad reach of an advertising agency, with the technical experience, deep business strategy and relationships of the world’s largest consultancy to create something that is so much more than the sum of its parts,” he added.

Dajani also sits on the advisory board of the CMO Council Middle East, the CXPA Middle East Regional Leadership Council, and is an advisory director with the Customer Institute.

Topics: media Nissan Deloitte Digital Solutions Center

Related

Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO
Business & Economy
Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO
Update Renault-Nissan to do more together in $26bn electric bet
Business & Economy
Renault-Nissan to do more together in $26bn electric bet

Iran arrests prominent blogger over critical tweets

Prominent Iranian blogger Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki was arrested on Wednesday at his home. (Wikimedia Commons/H.ronaghi.m, CC BY-SA 3.0)
Prominent Iranian blogger Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki was arrested on Wednesday at his home. (Wikimedia Commons/H.ronaghi.m, CC BY-SA 3.0)
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Iran arrests prominent blogger over critical tweets

Prominent Iranian blogger Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki was arrested on Wednesday at his home. (Wikimedia Commons/H.ronaghi.m, CC BY-SA 3.0)
  • Ronaghi Maleki tweeted in Farsi and English earlier this week condemning the User Protection Bill
  • The bill allegedly restricts Iranians’ access to the internet
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian authorities arrested prominent blogger Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki on Wednesday at his home after he posted several tweets critical of a controversial bill passed and ratified by the regime.

Ronaghi Maleki tweeted in Farsi and English earlier this week condemning the User Protection Bill, which allegedly restricts Iranians’ access to the internet.

“With the arrest of Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki, the Iranian government is seemingly continuing its absurd practice of arbitrarily detaining journalists without charge,” said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, from the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“Authorities must release Ronaghi Maleki immediately or at least reveal his location and any charges against him and allow all Iranians to freely access the internet.”

His brother Hassan also condemned the arrest, saying the blogger suffered from serious health risks if not properly looked after.

“Hossein’s life is at risk because he suffers from several health conditions, including kidney, lungs, blood, and digestive issues, and we don’t know if the kidnappers will give him his medicine,” he said.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Iran ranks 174 out of 180 countries on the 2021 Press Freedom Index.

Since the 1979 revolution, at least 860 journalists and citizen journalists have been prosecuted, arrested, imprisoned and, in some cases, executed by the regime.

Topics: media Iran Blogging

Related

Iranians fear new bill will restrict Internet even further
Media
Iranians fear new bill will restrict Internet even further
Israel questions Iranian blogger after giving her asylum
Middle-East
Israel questions Iranian blogger after giving her asylum

Bedouin’s Coffee Corner podcast aims to dispel Western assumptions of the Middle East

Bedouin’s Coffee Corner podcast aims to dispel Western assumptions of the Middle East
Updated 25 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Bedouin’s Coffee Corner podcast aims to dispel Western assumptions of the Middle East

Bedouin’s Coffee Corner podcast aims to dispel Western assumptions of the Middle East
  • Hosted by Arab American media enthusiast Sabal Almadi, the podcast features change-makers from the region
Updated 25 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: “I’m not Arab enough for the Arabs, and not American enough for the Americans,” said Sabal Almadi, founder and host of podcast show Bedouin’s Coffee Corner, as she sat down with Arab News to talk about the origin of her show.

Much like Almadi, the show is a reflection of what it means to be a change-maker in the Middle East.

With an academic background in media and communications, Almadi entered the corporate world of media and PR but soon realized that she craved more. “It taught me a lot, but this wasn’t my calling,” she said.

Wanting to invest in her passion for words, she decided to pursue a degree in journalism, and chanced upon the New York University’s online Master of Arts in American Journalism program.

The program included a podcast class, which required students to pitch ideas for a podcast show. The best ideas were selected and students had to create the first episode as their final project for the semester.

An avid podcast listener herself, Almadi had always wanted to create her own podcast, but the fear of failure and judgment held her back. “I took this as an opportunity to do what I wanted to without the fear of failure, because even if it doesn’t succeed, it’s fine — it’s just a project for my university and I don’t even have to publish it,” she said.

The concept for the show was born over an early morning coffee with her mum. As the only Arab in her class, she was complaining to her mum about the articles she was presented with during her program, and how so many of them misrepresented the Arab world. “This (the podcast) is an opportunity to show people the opposite — the Middle East through Sabal’s eyes,” her mum told her.

And so, inspired by her mum, her Bedouin roots and the coffee corner in her house, Almadi started Bedouin’s Coffee Corner in May 2021. Every episode features a guest who’s a change-maker in their field. The first guest was Mohammed Joudeh, the first men’s fashion blogger in Jordan and the face of brands such as Massimo Dutti and Adidas in the Middle East.

Other guests include Saudi-based adventure guide Haya Alsamari, fashion photographer Osamah and fashion blogger Ola Gishta.

So far, Almadi has published episodes sporadically — sometimes posting multiple episodes in a month and at other times posting one in a couple of months. In the future, she aims to develop a regular schedule and is working on organizing and content creation for the podcast, as well as social media.

The listenership of every episode varies according the guest and how it’s tailored, said Almadi, but downloads number between 150 and 160. She hasn’t monetized any content yet, considering the show to be still in its nascent stages, or “toddler years,” but is open to that in the future.

Eventually, Almadi’s goal is to turn the podcast into a broadcast show, whether on TV or streaming platforms. “My hope is to turn it into a TV show — that would be a dream come true.”

“My goal is to have our voices heard on a global platform,” she said. “And so the platform itself isn’t as critical to me as getting the message out and show the world what we’re doing.”

Season 2 of Bedouin’s Coffee Corner is out now on Apple Podcasts.

Palestine business community praises Google’s $10m tech initiative

Google has announced that it is funding a $10 million initiative over three years aimed at helping Palestinian graduates from tech-related fields, app developers and tech entrepreneurs. (Shutterstock)
Google has announced that it is funding a $10 million initiative over three years aimed at helping Palestinian graduates from tech-related fields, app developers and tech entrepreneurs. (Shutterstock)
Updated 24 February 2022
Mohammed Najib

Palestine business community praises Google’s $10m tech initiative

Google has announced that it is funding a $10 million initiative over three years aimed at helping Palestinian graduates from tech-related fields, app developers and tech entrepreneurs. (Shutterstock)
  • Three-year program aims to help graduates from tech-related fields, app developers and tech entrepreneurs
  • ‘This is a significant development for Palestinians,’ local business leader says
Updated 24 February 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Business leaders in Palestine have welcomed a new $10 million initiative funded by Google to support local technology graduates, developers and entrepreneurs.

The three-year program, which aims to help people in the sector hone their digital skills and improve their employment opportunities, was announced by Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Alphabet and Google, at a roundtable in Jerusalem organized by Jest, the Jerusalem Entrepreneurs Association for Technology and Community Services.

Porat said the initiative would ensure the contribution of global companies to the development of Palestine’s technological environment.

Jest CEO Hani Al-Alami said: “This is a significant development for Palestinians, as relations with Google had been faltering in services, search and maps, and there was neglect and unfairness towards Palestinians.”

He told Arab News that Google “did not provide Palestinians with anything, we have been toying with them for a while.”

Al-Alami said he had urged Google to train Palestinian graduates in its system to increase their level of competence, adding that he had also ordered commercial tools for Palestinian startups.

Palestine’s universities produce about 3,500 high-tech engineering graduates every year, but many of them go on to work in Israel or Arab countries. About 1,000 carry out outsourced work for international and Israeli companies, while others leave the industry altogether.

“We look forward to seeing a Google building in Palestine, as there is in Israel, to help raise the skills of Palestinian engineers and graduates,” Al-Alami said. “Because training and working with Google gives them experience and prestige for when they open their own startups in the future.”

He added that he was looking to attract a further 10 global high-tech companies to invest and work in the growing Palestinian market.

The issues faced by the local technology sector — particularly the need to include a map of Palestine on electronic platforms — as well as its technological and digital rights were also discussed at the Jest meeting.

Mahmoud Khweiss, CEO of Techlinic in East Jerusalem, said the initiative “offers Palestinian engineers and graduates the specialized training and skills they need to advance their work in this field. It may also provide an opportunity for trainees to work in Google’s offices in Arab countries.”

If Palestinian graduates had the choice either to train and work with Google or in the Israeli high-tech sector they would choose Google “without hesitation,” Khweiss said, as it would be preferable to passing through the military control points between the West Bank and Israel every day.

“Nobody says no to training and working with Google,” he told Arab News.

Despite Israel’s absolute control over Palestine’s internet networks and services, Palestinians are considered one of the Arab world’s top communities for digital technology and social networking. This is because of the absence of a geographical link between the West Bank and Gaza and the widespread use of social media by Palestinians in their struggle against Israeli aggression.

Meanwhile, Google on Sunday announced a new $25 million initiative to fund tech skills development programs for members of underrepresented communities in Israel.

Topics: media social media Google Palestine

Related

The Google initiative, which will help Palestinians hone their digital skills and hunt for employment, was announced by Ruth Porat. (Reuters/File Photo)
Media
Google launches multi-million-dollar tech initiative for Palestinians
Google to invest $1bn to push India's digitalization
Business & Economy
Google to invest $1bn to push India's digitalization

Anghami signs exclusive partnership with Arab star Amr Diab

Regional music streaming platform Anghami has signed a deal with Arab superstar Amr Diab. (Supplied)
Regional music streaming platform Anghami has signed a deal with Arab superstar Amr Diab. (Supplied)
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

Anghami signs exclusive partnership with Arab star Amr Diab

Regional music streaming platform Anghami has signed a deal with Arab superstar Amr Diab. (Supplied)
  • Diab’s music, released under his record label Ney, will be available only on Anghami for free 
Updated 24 February 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Regional music streaming platform Anghami has signed a deal with Arab superstar Amr Diab. 

The exclusive partnership will see Anghami featuring the artist’s entire catalog, including past and future releases, under his record label Ney.

In 2019, Diab became the first Arab music artist to see his face featured on a billboard in New York City’s iconic Times Square thanks to a partnership with Spotify.

However, since the announcement of the deal, the star has begun deleting music from other platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube. 

Anghami said in a statement that Diab is their No. 1 artist with close to 1 billion streams.

“I am very excited about this new venture, which will allow me to better connect with my fans and reach new music lovers around the world. I chose Anghami because it’s a local platform that has made it internationally and is proudly showcasing Arab culture to the world,” said Diab.

“This partnership doesn’t stop here — it is the beginning of a much bigger strategic collaboration with Anghami; together we will make some noise!”

The announcement comes just weeks after Anghami’s historic listing on the US Nasdaq Stock Market, making it the first Arab tech company to become publicly traded.

“We are committed to providing the best and unique experience to our users and to supporting the local creator community to unlock its full potential, allowing Arabic content to reach the world,” said Eddy Maroun, co-founder and CEO of Anghami.

The company plans to continue to invest in original and exclusive content, he added.

“We are committed to leading on Arabic content and taking it to the global stage. Signing a multi-year exclusive license agreement with the top Arabic star is only the beginning of our commitment,” said Mary Ghobrial, chief strategy and operations officer, Anghami.

Diab’s audio and video content will not be accessible on any other streaming platform, and will be available only to Anghami users for free, she added.

Topics: media Anghami Amr Diab

Related

In the commercial for the French car company, Citroen, the Amr Diab is seen tapping his vehicle’s screen to take a photo of a woman crossing the street. (Screenshot)
Media
Online controversy: Is Amr Diab’s new car advert promoting women harassment?
Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut
Business & Economy
Spotify rival Anghami skyrockets over 80 percent in Nasdaq debut

Latest updates

A new dawn for Saudi diwaniya: AmCham holds its first Women in Business committee meeting
The diwaniya held on Friday night in an opulent residence a short drive away from Riyadh was different in that it was hosted by a man, but led by women. (Supplied)
What We Are Reading Today: The New Era in American Mathematics
What We Are Reading Today: The New Era in American Mathematics
Lebanon sends congratulations on Saudi Arabia’s Founding Day
Lebanese President Michel Aoun sent a cable of congratulations Friday to King Salman on the occasion of Saud Arabia’s Founding Day. (Reuters/File Photo)
Abu Dhabi crown prince, Jordan’s king discuss regional, international developments
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives Jordan’s King Abdullah II in the UAE capital. (WAM)
Tamara Al-Gabbani celebrates Saudi fashion and Founding Day
During ‘The Mayman Show,’ Saudi-based blogger, influencer, and fashion designer Tamara Al-Gabbani says she had learned a lot of interesting information about Saudi culture through her research. (AN photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.