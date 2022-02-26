You are here

  • Home
  • MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series

MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series

MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series
Short Url

https://arab.news/zv3zy

Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series

MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series
  • Multi-year deal will see the two companies develop and co-produce premium original series
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: MBC Group and MGM International TV Productions have signed a multi-year deal to develop and co-produce premium original series.

Variety magazine reported that the shows will air exclusively on MBC’s streaming platform Shahid in the Middle East, while MGM handles distribution for other markets.

“MBC Group is uniquely positioned to tell stories that will combine regional focus with global interest,” Sheikh Waleed bin Ibrahim Al-Ibrahim, chairman of MBC Group, told Variety.

This is not the first collaboration between the two companies. They recently partnered on MGM shows “Last Night” and “Billy the Kid,” which will air on MBC.

Sam Barnett, CEO of MBC Group, added: “We have 30 years of experience telling stories that touch the lives of hundreds of millions of people across the Middle East and North Africa. Now with a great and global partner like MGM, we’re extending our reach beyond this region.

“For centuries, audiences all over the world have been fascinated by the art and creativity of the Arabian culture — long before Scheherazade’s tales of ‘One Thousand and One Nights’ hit the screens globally,” added Rola Bauer, president of MGM International TV Productions.

MBC Group has been expanding its reach across industries and territories. Recently, it signed an agreement with Saudi Arabia’s NEOM to establish the first AAA games development studio in the region.

The group launched its streaming platform Shahid VIP in North America towards the end of 2020. It also plans to expand to a number of countries in Europe, Latin America, and Southeast Asia, Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, then chief content officer of Shahid, told Arab News last year.

Topics: MBC Group MGM

Related

TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Media
TikTok report analyzes expected cultural drivers in 2022
Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse
Media
Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse

TikTok report analyzes expected cultural drivers in 2022

TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

TikTok report analyzes expected cultural drivers in 2022

TikTok for Business has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
  • The platform’s What’s Next report for Saudi Arabia and the UAE highlights the trends to look out for this year
Updated 26 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: TikTok for Business, the marketing arm of the social media platform, has published a report titled What’s Next that highlights categories of content that are expected to grow this year in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and the trends within each of them.

It explores the fashion, beauty and self-care, food and beverage, and technology categories, analyzing the content and cultural trends that emerged during 2021 and are forecast to make an impact in 2022.

“Our efforts over the past few years have been geared toward helping and educating brands on the possibilities TikTok has to offer and the best methods to engage with their communities to drive a real impact for their business,” Shant Oknayan, the general manager of global business solutions for TikTok in Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, told Arab News.

The consumption of technology-related content on the platform grew by 302 percent last year across the Gulf Cooperation Council area as users shared and learned more about new devices and virtual technologies. Popular trends on the platform include “Community Reviews” and “Creators Unplugged,” while emerging trends include “Repair Flex” and “TikTok Famous: Appliances.”

The consumption of beauty content increased by 169 percent last year across the region, with many users sharing makeup tutorials and skin-care regimens.

One notable trend that took off was the “fight against fake.” With glowing-skin filters becoming the norm across social media platforms, a growing number of creators are endorsing a more natural look and embracing their skin as it is. The most popular trends included “Tutorials Glow Up” and “Creator Glam Squads.” Rising trends included “Skin Positivity.”

Food and fashion are among the leading categories of content on TikTok with many trends rising and falling within them, said Oknayan. Recipe hacks such as three-ingredient cakes, #tortillafold and #fetapasta bakes are just some of the food trends to emerge from the platform.

Food and beverage content grew by 197 percent in the GCC area, with popular trends including “Edible Edutainment” and “A Feast for the Eyes — and Ears.” Emerging trends include “The Traveling Tastes of TikTok” and “Culinary Hacks.”

Consumption of fashion content on the platform grew by 287 percent in the GCC area last year, maintaining the momentum of the category’s popularity. The most popular content included modest fashion and hacks to turn everyday fashion into high fashion, along with impulse shopping thanks to hashtags such as #TikTokMadeMeBuyIt.

Upcoming trends include “Stitched & Sewn” and “Formal Wear’s #ForYou Comeback,” indicating a shift toward handmade, local fashion and the return of workwear as people begin to return to offices after working remotely during the pandemic.

“We hope that the insights shared in this report will help brands understand what can drive influence in 2022 so that they can plan better and, ultimately, create superior content,” said Oknayan.

Topics: media social media TikTok

Related

More than 50 percent of TikTok users agree that the platform has helped them decide what to buy and they spend 66 percent more on shopping than non-TikTok users during Ramadan. (Supplied)
Media
TikTok launches Ramadan-focused educational series for advertisers

Hussein Dajani leaves Nissan for Deloitte Digital

Hussein M. Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East. (Supplied)
Hussein M. Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East. (Supplied)
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Hussein Dajani leaves Nissan for Deloitte Digital

Hussein M. Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East. (Supplied)
  • Executive will join as partner in advertising, marketing and commerce 
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Hussein Dajani is leaving Nissan Motor Co. for a partner role at Deloitte Digital Middle East.

He will join the company in the Middle East region as a partner in advertising, marketing and commerce from April.

Dajani, who joined Nissan in 2017, is currently general manager for digital and customer experience transformation for Africa, Middle East, India, Turkey and Oceania.

Before joining Nissan, Dajani gained extensive experience over a two-decade-long career both on the agency and client side at companies such as Red Bull and Virgin Mobile, and agencies groups such as WPP and Publicis, where he oversaw local and multinational clients, including STC, Nestle and HSBC.

“Deloitte is an organization I have been eagerly looking forward to being part of for many years,” Dajani told Arab News.

“They define a new model that blends the strengths of agencies with traditional consultancies, by combining the creative and digital capabilities of their studios, and the broad reach of an advertising agency, with the technical experience, deep business strategy and relationships of the world’s largest consultancy to create something that is so much more than the sum of its parts,” he added.

Dajani also sits on the advisory board of the CMO Council Middle East, the CXPA Middle East Regional Leadership Council, and is an advisory director with the Customer Institute.

Topics: media Nissan Deloitte Digital Solutions Center

Related

Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO
Business & Economy
Rolls-Royce names former Deloitte partner Kakoullis as CFO
Update Renault-Nissan to do more together in $26bn electric bet
Business & Economy
Renault-Nissan to do more together in $26bn electric bet

Iran arrests prominent blogger over critical tweets

Prominent Iranian blogger Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki was arrested on Wednesday at his home. (Wikimedia Commons/H.ronaghi.m, CC BY-SA 3.0)
Prominent Iranian blogger Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki was arrested on Wednesday at his home. (Wikimedia Commons/H.ronaghi.m, CC BY-SA 3.0)
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Iran arrests prominent blogger over critical tweets

Prominent Iranian blogger Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki was arrested on Wednesday at his home. (Wikimedia Commons/H.ronaghi.m, CC BY-SA 3.0)
  • Ronaghi Maleki tweeted in Farsi and English earlier this week condemning the User Protection Bill
  • The bill allegedly restricts Iranians’ access to the internet
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Iranian authorities arrested prominent blogger Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki on Wednesday at his home after he posted several tweets critical of a controversial bill passed and ratified by the regime.

Ronaghi Maleki tweeted in Farsi and English earlier this week condemning the User Protection Bill, which allegedly restricts Iranians’ access to the internet.

“With the arrest of Seyed Hossein Ronaghi Maleki, the Iranian government is seemingly continuing its absurd practice of arbitrarily detaining journalists without charge,” said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, from the Committee to Protect Journalists.

“Authorities must release Ronaghi Maleki immediately or at least reveal his location and any charges against him and allow all Iranians to freely access the internet.”

His brother Hassan also condemned the arrest, saying the blogger suffered from serious health risks if not properly looked after.

“Hossein’s life is at risk because he suffers from several health conditions, including kidney, lungs, blood, and digestive issues, and we don’t know if the kidnappers will give him his medicine,” he said.

According to Reporters Without Borders, Iran ranks 174 out of 180 countries on the 2021 Press Freedom Index.

Since the 1979 revolution, at least 860 journalists and citizen journalists have been prosecuted, arrested, imprisoned and, in some cases, executed by the regime.

Topics: media Iran Blogging

Related

Iranians fear new bill will restrict Internet even further
Media
Iranians fear new bill will restrict Internet even further
Israel questions Iranian blogger after giving her asylum
Middle-East
Israel questions Iranian blogger after giving her asylum

Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse

Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse
Virtue Worldwide, Vice’s creative agency, has created an office inside the metaverse for Vice Media Group. (Supplied)
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse

Vice Media Group creates headquarters in the metaverse
  • Virtual office to serve as permanent home to all Vice Media businesses
Updated 25 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Virtue Worldwide, Vice’s creative agency, has created an office inside the metaverse for Vice Media Group. The virtual building will be home to Vice’s many businesses, including Virtue, and act as a permanent residence for the group in Decentraland, a 3D virtual platform.
The initiative was created by Virtue Futures, a dedicated innovation division within Virtue that helps brands to innovate in new platforms, technologies and spaces.
Last year, the Virtue Futures division launched Coca-Cola’s first NFT, or non-fungible token, marking one of the first examples of how brands and agencies can use the technology.
Built in Decentraland’s open digital world platform, the space will serve as the agency’s virtual innovation lab where teams can experiment with NFTs, decentralized autonomous organizations and Web 3.0.
“The creative opportunities within the metaverse are hugely exciting and as we’re already helping brands navigate this new space, it makes sense to have an office there ourselves,” said Morten Grubak, global executive creative director at Virtue Futures.
The Decentraland headquarters will serve as the central point for Virtue Futures’ global team. Clients and collaborators can meet for briefings, presentations, and demonstrations of recent projects in the virtual space.
The virtual office also showcases a range of digital experiments and has “hidden extras for curious explorers,” such as a route for young creative talent to reach a selection of highly acclaimed global “Meta-Mentors,” according to a company statement.
It will also serve as a launchpad for digital field research into the sociology of digital communities.
The virtual building is designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, the architectural firm behind The Pyramid in Manhattan and Google’s Mountain View North Campus.
“Vice has always been about being inside culture, going to places where our audiences are,” said Nancy Dubuc, CEO of Vice Media Group. “This is a new frontier filled with potential and once again, we’re proud to be pushing the boundaries.”

Topics: Metaverse Vice Media NFT

Related

Vice Media to push global expansion with new funds
Media
Vice Media to push global expansion with new funds
Vice Media to bring edgy brand of journalism to Mideast
Media
Vice Media to bring edgy brand of journalism to Mideast

Bedouin’s Coffee Corner podcast aims to dispel Western assumptions of the Middle East

Bedouin’s Coffee Corner podcast aims to dispel Western assumptions of the Middle East
Updated 25 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Bedouin’s Coffee Corner podcast aims to dispel Western assumptions of the Middle East

Bedouin’s Coffee Corner podcast aims to dispel Western assumptions of the Middle East
  • Hosted by Arab American media enthusiast Sabal Almadi, the podcast features change-makers from the region
Updated 25 February 2022
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: “I’m not Arab enough for the Arabs, and not American enough for the Americans,” said Sabal Almadi, founder and host of podcast show Bedouin’s Coffee Corner, as she sat down with Arab News to talk about the origin of her show.

Much like Almadi, the show is a reflection of what it means to be a change-maker in the Middle East.

With an academic background in media and communications, Almadi entered the corporate world of media and PR but soon realized that she craved more. “It taught me a lot, but this wasn’t my calling,” she said.

Wanting to invest in her passion for words, she decided to pursue a degree in journalism, and chanced upon the New York University’s online Master of Arts in American Journalism program.

The program included a podcast class, which required students to pitch ideas for a podcast show. The best ideas were selected and students had to create the first episode as their final project for the semester.

An avid podcast listener herself, Almadi had always wanted to create her own podcast, but the fear of failure and judgment held her back. “I took this as an opportunity to do what I wanted to without the fear of failure, because even if it doesn’t succeed, it’s fine — it’s just a project for my university and I don’t even have to publish it,” she said.

The concept for the show was born over an early morning coffee with her mum. As the only Arab in her class, she was complaining to her mum about the articles she was presented with during her program, and how so many of them misrepresented the Arab world. “This (the podcast) is an opportunity to show people the opposite — the Middle East through Sabal’s eyes,” her mum told her.

And so, inspired by her mum, her Bedouin roots and the coffee corner in her house, Almadi started Bedouin’s Coffee Corner in May 2021. Every episode features a guest who’s a change-maker in their field. The first guest was Mohammed Joudeh, the first men’s fashion blogger in Jordan and the face of brands such as Massimo Dutti and Adidas in the Middle East.

Other guests include Saudi-based adventure guide Haya Alsamari, fashion photographer Osamah and fashion blogger Ola Gishta.

So far, Almadi has published episodes sporadically — sometimes posting multiple episodes in a month and at other times posting one in a couple of months. In the future, she aims to develop a regular schedule and is working on organizing and content creation for the podcast, as well as social media.

The listenership of every episode varies according the guest and how it’s tailored, said Almadi, but downloads number between 150 and 160. She hasn’t monetized any content yet, considering the show to be still in its nascent stages, or “toddler years,” but is open to that in the future.

Eventually, Almadi’s goal is to turn the podcast into a broadcast show, whether on TV or streaming platforms. “My hope is to turn it into a TV show — that would be a dream come true.”

“My goal is to have our voices heard on a global platform,” she said. “And so the platform itself isn’t as critical to me as getting the message out and show the world what we’re doing.”

Season 2 of Bedouin’s Coffee Corner is out now on Apple Podcasts.

Latest updates

LIVE: Russian forces launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities; president defiant
LIVE: Russian forces launch missile strikes on Ukrainian cities; president defiant
Russia vetoes UN demand that Russia stop attacking Ukraine
Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia votes during a United Nations Security Council meeting, on a resolution regarding Russia's actions toward Ukraine in New York City, U.S., February 25, 2022. (REUTERS)
Tamara Al-Gabbani celebrates Saudi fashion and Founding Day
During ‘The Mayman Show,’ Saudi-based blogger, influencer, and fashion designer Tamara Al-Gabbani says she had learned a lot of interesting information about Saudi culture through her research. (AN photo)
MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series
MBC Group partners with MGM for premium series
A new dawn for Saudi diwaniya: AmCham holds its first Women in Business committee meeting
The diwaniya held on Friday night in an opulent residence a short drive away from Riyadh was different in that it was hosted by a man, but led by women. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.